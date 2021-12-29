Kenneth Faried to join Nuggets' G League team

The Athletic: Kenneth Faried is joining the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold, sources tell @Shams Charania. The eight-year NBA veteran played with the Blazers in Summer League.
Source: Twitter @TheAthleticNBA
Source: Twitter @TheAthleticNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Can confirm Kenneth Faried is joining the Grand Rapids Gold, as @Shams Charania reported. – 12:29 PM
Can confirm Kenneth Faried is joining the Grand Rapids Gold, as @Shams Charania reported. – 12:29 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The Jokic-Faried front court was one of the most fun pairings in the Jokic era. Wasn’t good defensively but scored with ease and grabbed all of the offensive rebounds. The birth of Jokic-ball. – 12:20 PM
The Jokic-Faried front court was one of the most fun pairings in the Jokic era. Wasn’t good defensively but scored with ease and grabbed all of the offensive rebounds. The birth of Jokic-ball. – 12:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Eight-year NBA veteran Kenneth Faried is joining the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Reunion of sorts for Faried and the Denver organization. – 12:14 PM
Eight-year NBA veteran Kenneth Faried is joining the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Reunion of sorts for Faried and the Denver organization. – 12:14 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kenneth Faried signs NBA G League contract sportando.basketball/en/kenneth-far… – 10:32 AM
Kenneth Faried signs NBA G League contract sportando.basketball/en/kenneth-far… – 10:32 AM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: Veteran NBA forward Kenneth Faried has signed an @nbagleague contract, league sources say. Yet Faried could also land a 10-day hardship deal in the NBA before the G League resumes play on Jan. 5. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 27, 2021
Kenneth Faried has penned a deal with CSKA Moscow, his previous team, Leones de Ponce announced Friday evening. The Russian powerhouse confirmed his addition on Saturday morning. The newcomer inked a contract for the next two months with an option to extend for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. “I am excited to be a part of the NBA team of EuroLeague and such a big organization such as CSKA Moscow,” he said, “I am excited to be able to contribute with my presence to help achieve many mutual goals together and I am appreciative for the opportunity to play.” -via EuroHoops.net / October 9, 2021