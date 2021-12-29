Knicks vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (16-18) play against the Detroit Pistons (27-27) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 29, 2021
New York Knicks 23, Detroit Pistons 20 (End Q1)
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Looked like the defender brushed Frank Jackson’s hand on that 3 attempt. No call – 7:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey has risen. He’s got eight points after start 0 for 3 – 7:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Pistons have scored 13 straight – lead Knicks 13-7. McBride, Quickley, Taj all coming in. – 7:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The New York Knicks, playing against a Pistons team with one bonafide NBA starter… have 7 points in the first nine minutes – 7:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Knicks opened the game with a 7-0 run. Pistons have since scored 13 straight, and are up 13-7 with 3:49 left in the first. Detroit is 5-8 from the floor after starting the game 0-8 – 7:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are on a 13-0 run after the #Knicks‘ 7-0 start, 3:49 1Q.
Diallo: 4 pts, 5 rebs
Bey: 3 pts, 3 rebs
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Pistons went nearly five minutes without scoring, missed their first eight shots – and are leading the Knicks. – 7:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq and Frank knock down back-to-back 3’s, and the Pistons now have an 8-7 lead despite missing their first eight shots. – 7:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
An ATO from Casey gets Saddiq Bey a 3 and he nails it. Frank Jackson follows that with a 3. It took the Pistons five minutes to score and now they lead by one. – 7:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
7-2, Knicks, with 6:29 left in 1Q. pic.twitter.com/uyVZBi2d9V – 7:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Knicks 7, #Pistons 2, 6:29 1Q
Diallo: 2 pts, 2 rebs
Bey: 3 rebs
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons finally get on the board with 7:13 on the clock. Hami drained a midrange jumper. Pistons shooting 1-for-9 – 7:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons get their first basket at 7:14 1Q on a H. Diallo jumper. – 7:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Evan Fournier (sore right ankle) is out for tonight’s game at Detroit. – 7:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Five minutes in and the Pistons score. The bench now takes a seat. – 7:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Knicks 2, Pistons 0 with 8:18 on the clock. Both teams are a combined 1-for-13 from the floor. This is NBA basketball, baby – 7:14 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have started 0-of-6 from the field, but hey … no fouls on Luka Garza, so there’s that. – 7:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Mitchell Robinson with the first of what will probably be many lobs tonight – 7:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Knicks Evan Fournier (sore ankle) is OUT. Quentin Grimes will start in his place at #Pistons tonight. – 7:11 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Evan Fournier (sore right ankle) is out for tonight’s game at Detroit. – 7:11 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quentin Grimes will start for Evan Fournier, out with sore ankle or likelier a little rest. – 7:11 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Quentin Grimes is starting for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is listed as having a sore ankle – 7:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Wow – Knicks announce Evan Fournier (ankle) won’t play tonight. grimes starting – 7:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett on his COVID-19 experience and recovering his jumper nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:27 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Getting ready for #Knicks pregame show on @MSGNetworks. I’m here for a 20/20 game tonight from @Mitchell Robinson. Come see us at 6:30. @Wally Szcerzbiak @BillPidto @KnicksMSGN pic.twitter.com/hgzaysRMPn – 6:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The active/inactive list for the Pistons tonight pic.twitter.com/XyWtZ12NTv – 6:21 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
I asked Thibs pregame about Obi Toppin playing 10:30 despite efficiency (3 of 3, 3 assists) & Randle struggling. “Obi’s played really well for us. He’s a big part of our 2nd unit. It’s also what’s going on in the game, what the matchups are. And Obi is working back from Covid.” – 6:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting New York Knicks: pic.twitter.com/UUCk7aO2qo – 5:51 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Luka Garza’s performance on Sunday: “Defensively is where he’s got to improve. I love the way he scored the ball but you have to have resistance on the other end, and he knows that.” – 5:25 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said there’s no update on Cade Cunningham’s status. There are still details about viral load and symptoms that need to be determined. – 5:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Pistons signing young players on 10-days: “It’s an opportunity for them and us. … we’re not bringing in guys with five years of service. We’re bringing in young guys. We’re in a rebuild.” – 5:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said they need to play with more discipline than they did in the San Antonio game. He noted the play where three Spurs got behind the defense for easy baskets. – 5:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said the Pistons need to be more organized today than they were on Sunday. “You can’t compete in the NBA with the types of plays we were making. And no disrespect, it’s not their fault. It’s the situation with the pandemic, new players and new bodies.” – 5:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tom Thibodeau feels he has plenty of options to survive Derrick Rose’s crushing injury #Knicks #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/29/kem… – 5:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit #Pistons announced today that the club has signed Micah Potter to a 10-day contract using the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Why is Tom Thibodeau not concerned about crushing Derrick Rose injury #Knicks #NBA #Pistons nypost.com/2021/12/29/kem… – 3:56 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
There were 9 NBA games schedule tonight. Spurs-Heat is postponed. 75 players listed between those teams in health and safety protocol — as of 3:30 injury report.
Hawks have 13 players out with COVID-19
Pistons have 8
Blazers have 7
Celtics, Heat have 6
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks are a picture of health compared to many teams, including Pistons, who tonight will be minus Cade Cunningham, Jerami Grant, Rochester’s finest Isaiah Stewart, Kelly Olynyk and Killian Hayes. – 3:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks injury list as of 2:30 p.m. – no word yet on Kemba in a back-to-back. Going to go out on a limb here and say Knicks can survive the night if he sits. pic.twitter.com/FqYG8skWVp – 2:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
These were the Pistons starters last game. pic.twitter.com/mPAyB8cnjL – 2:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Pistons injury report for tonight vs. Knicks. pic.twitter.com/8wOKdjxMh7 – 2:33 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pistons to sign rookie Micah Potter sportando.basketball/en/pistons-to-… – 2:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett hoping to repair his jumper after having recovered from COVID nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:20 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kemba Walker still not on the 1:30 p.m. Knicks injury report so looks like he’s planning to give it a whirl tonight in second night of a back-to-back. Thibodeau had it up in the air after last night’s game. He’s averaged 38.9 minutes since returning five games ago. – 1:52 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks bigs Nerlens Noels and Jericho Sims remain out for tonight’s game vs. Detroit.
The Pistons have ruled out the following players due to Health and Safety Protocols:
Cade Cunningham
Isaiah Stewart
Josh Jackson
Killian Hayes
Saben Lee
Trey Lyles
Rodney McGruder
Cory Joseph – 1:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Can confirm the Pistons are signing Sioux Falls center Micah Potter to a 10-day deal. @Shams Charania was first. – 1:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If all the deals coming in as reported, I believe Micah Potter to the Detroit Pistons is the 100th 10-Day Hardship Contract agreed to. – 1:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Detroit Pistons are signing center Micah Potter of NBA G League’s Sioux Falls on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:17 PM
