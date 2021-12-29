Knicks vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (16-18) play against the Detroit Pistons (27-27) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 29, 2021

New York Knicks 23, Detroit Pistons 20 (End Q1)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Looked like the defender brushed Frank Jackson’s hand on that 3 attempt. No call – Looked like the defender brushed Frank Jackson’s hand on that 3 attempt. No call – 7:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey has risen. He’s got eight points after start 0 for 3 – Saddiq Bey has risen. He’s got eight points after start 0 for 3 – 7:27 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Randle with a follow dunk after missing his first four shots. – Randle with a follow dunk after missing his first four shots. – 7:26 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Pistons have scored 13 straight – lead Knicks 13-7. McBride, Quickley, Taj all coming in. – Pistons have scored 13 straight – lead Knicks 13-7. McBride, Quickley, Taj all coming in. – 7:25 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

The New York Knicks, playing against a Pistons team with one bonafide NBA starter… have 7 points in the first nine minutes – The New York Knicks, playing against a Pistons team with one bonafide NBA starter… have 7 points in the first nine minutes – 7:25 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks, playing against a fraction of the Pistons, have only seven points eight minutes into the game. They are 2-for-15 from the field and 1-for-10 from deep. – The Knicks, playing against a fraction of the Pistons, have only seven points eight minutes into the game. They are 2-for-15 from the field and 1-for-10 from deep. – 7:24 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Knicks opened the game with a 7-0 run. Pistons have since scored 13 straight, and are up 13-7 with 3:49 left in the first. Detroit is 5-8 from the floor after starting the game 0-8 – Knicks opened the game with a 7-0 run. Pistons have since scored 13 straight, and are up 13-7 with 3:49 left in the first. Detroit is 5-8 from the floor after starting the game 0-8 – 7:24 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

The Knicks have no interest in playing this game lmao – The Knicks have no interest in playing this game lmao – 7:23 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

The Pistons went nearly five minutes without scoring, missed their first eight shots – and are leading the Knicks. – The Pistons went nearly five minutes without scoring, missed their first eight shots – and are leading the Knicks. – 7:21 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Saddiq and Frank knock down back-to-back 3’s, and the Pistons now have an 8-7 lead despite missing their first eight shots. – Saddiq and Frank knock down back-to-back 3’s, and the Pistons now have an 8-7 lead despite missing their first eight shots. – 7:21 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

An ATO from Casey gets Saddiq Bey a 3 and he nails it. Frank Jackson follows that with a 3. It took the Pistons five minutes to score and now they lead by one. – An ATO from Casey gets Saddiq Bey a 3 and he nails it. Frank Jackson follows that with a 3. It took the Pistons five minutes to score and now they lead by one. – 7:21 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons finally get on the board with 7:13 on the clock. Hami drained a midrange jumper. Pistons shooting 1-for-9 – Pistons finally get on the board with 7:13 on the clock. Hami drained a midrange jumper. Pistons shooting 1-for-9 – 7:16 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Knicks say Evan Fournier (sore right ankle) is out for tonight’s game at Detroit. – The Knicks say Evan Fournier (sore right ankle) is out for tonight’s game at Detroit. – 7:16 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Five minutes in and the Pistons score. The bench now takes a seat. – Five minutes in and the Pistons score. The bench now takes a seat. – 7:16 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Pistons are 0-for-7 — more than four minutes scoreless. – Pistons are 0-for-7 — more than four minutes scoreless. – 7:15 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Knicks 2, Pistons 0 with 8:18 on the clock. Both teams are a combined 1-for-13 from the floor. This is NBA basketball, baby – Knicks 2, Pistons 0 with 8:18 on the clock. Both teams are a combined 1-for-13 from the floor. This is NBA basketball, baby – 7:14 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Mitchell Robinson with the first of what will probably be many lobs tonight – Mitchell Robinson with the first of what will probably be many lobs tonight – 7:13 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Quentin Grimes will start for Evan Fournier, out with sore ankle or likelier a little rest. – Quentin Grimes will start for Evan Fournier, out with sore ankle or likelier a little rest. – 7:11 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Evan Fournier has a sore right ankle and is out, Knicks say. Alec Burks is starting in his spot. – Evan Fournier has a sore right ankle and is out, Knicks say. Alec Burks is starting in his spot. – 7:10 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

RJ Barrett on his COVID-19 experience and recovering his jumper

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

I asked Thibs pregame about Obi Toppin playing 10:30 despite efficiency (3 of 3, 3 assists) & Randle struggling. “Obi’s played really well for us. He’s a big part of our 2nd unit. It’s also what’s going on in the game, what the matchups are. And Obi is working back from Covid.” – I asked Thibs pregame about Obi Toppin playing 10:30 despite efficiency (3 of 3, 3 assists) & Randle struggling. “Obi’s played really well for us. He’s a big part of our 2nd unit. It’s also what’s going on in the game, what the matchups are. And Obi is working back from Covid.” – 6:11 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Thibodeau said Kemba Walker will play tonight on a back to back – Thibodeau said Kemba Walker will play tonight on a back to back – 5:31 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey on Luka Garza’s performance on Sunday: “Defensively is where he’s got to improve. I love the way he scored the ball but you have to have resistance on the other end, and he knows that.” – Casey on Luka Garza’s performance on Sunday: “Defensively is where he’s got to improve. I love the way he scored the ball but you have to have resistance on the other end, and he knows that.” – 5:25 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey on Pistons signing young players on 10-days: “It’s an opportunity for them and us. … we’re not bringing in guys with five years of service. We’re bringing in young guys. We’re in a rebuild.” – Casey on Pistons signing young players on 10-days: “It’s an opportunity for them and us. … we’re not bringing in guys with five years of service. We’re bringing in young guys. We’re in a rebuild.” – 5:22 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said they need to play with more discipline than they did in the San Antonio game. He noted the play where three Spurs got behind the defense for easy baskets. – 5:21 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Dwane Casey said the Pistons need to be more organized today than they were on Sunday. “You can’t compete in the NBA with the types of plays we were making. And no disrespect, it’s not their fault. It’s the situation with the pandemic, new players and new bodies.” – Dwane Casey said the Pistons need to be more organized today than they were on Sunday. “You can’t compete in the NBA with the types of plays we were making. And no disrespect, it’s not their fault. It’s the situation with the pandemic, new players and new bodies.” – 5:18 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Tom Thibodeau feels he has plenty of options to survive Derrick Rose's crushing injury

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR

The Detroit

The Detroit #Pistons announced today that the club has signed Micah Potter to a 10-day contract using the COVID-related hardship allowance. Potter, 6-10, 248, has appeared in 11 games (all starts) this season with the @SFSkyforce, the Miami HEAT NBA G League affiliate.

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

There were 9 NBA games schedule tonight. Spurs-Heat is postponed. 75 players listed between those teams in health and safety protocol — as of 3:30 injury report.

Hawks have 13 players out with COVID-19

Pistons have 8

Blazers have 7

Celtics, Heat have 6

Bulls, Mavs, OKC have 5 – There were 9 NBA games schedule tonight. Spurs-Heat is postponed. 75 players listed between those teams in health and safety protocol — as of 3:30 injury report.Hawks have 13 players out with COVID-19Pistons have 8Blazers have 7Celtics, Heat have 6Bulls, Mavs, OKC have 5 – 3:52 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Knicks are a picture of health compared to many teams, including Pistons, who tonight will be minus Cade Cunningham, Jerami Grant, Rochester’s finest Isaiah Stewart, Kelly Olynyk and Killian Hayes. – Knicks are a picture of health compared to many teams, including Pistons, who tonight will be minus Cade Cunningham, Jerami Grant, Rochester’s finest Isaiah Stewart, Kelly Olynyk and Killian Hayes. – 3:01 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks injury list as of 2:30 p.m. – no word yet on Kemba in a back-to-back. Going to go out on a limb here and say Knicks can survive the night if he sits. 2:40 PM Knicks injury list as of 2:30 p.m. – no word yet on Kemba in a back-to-back. Going to go out on a limb here and say Knicks can survive the night if he sits. pic.twitter.com/FqYG8skWVp

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

RJ Barrett hoping to repair his jumper after having recovered from COVID

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Kemba Walker still not on the 1:30 p.m. Knicks injury report so looks like he’s planning to give it a whirl tonight in second night of a back-to-back. Thibodeau had it up in the air after last night’s game. He’s averaged 38.9 minutes since returning five games ago. – Kemba Walker still not on the 1:30 p.m. Knicks injury report so looks like he’s planning to give it a whirl tonight in second night of a back-to-back. Thibodeau had it up in the air after last night’s game. He’s averaged 38.9 minutes since returning five games ago. – 1:52 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks bigs Nerlens Noels and Jericho Sims remain out for tonight’s game vs. Detroit.

The Pistons have ruled out the following players due to Health and Safety Protocols:

Cade Cunningham

Isaiah Stewart

Josh Jackson

Killian Hayes

Saben Lee

Trey Lyles

Rodney McGruder

Cory Joseph – Knicks bigs Nerlens Noels and Jericho Sims remain out for tonight’s game vs. Detroit.The Pistons have ruled out the following players due to Health and Safety Protocols:Cade CunninghamIsaiah StewartJosh JacksonKillian HayesSaben LeeTrey LylesRodney McGruderCory Joseph – 1:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

If all the deals coming in as reported, I believe Micah Potter to the Detroit Pistons is the 100th 10-Day Hardship Contract agreed to. – If all the deals coming in as reported, I believe Micah Potter to the Detroit Pistons is the 100th 10-Day Hardship Contract agreed to. – 1:18 PM