Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (14-14) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 29, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 48, Memphis Grizzlies 37 (Q2 03:41)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Great Defensive half for the Lakers so far…Memphis shooting just 34% from the field and are 1-12 from 3…Ja Morant struggling as well, 3 of 10 for 7pts
Lakers up 48-37, 4 minutes left in Q2… – 9:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nice stretch from LAL, as LeBron scores at the rim, blocks Morant on the other end, and feeds Westbrook for what ended up being a layup after a Russ burst to the rim.
LAL lead 48-37 with 4:17 left in the half, holding the Grizz to 34% FG’s. – 9:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson leaves the court frustrated with that foul call. He has caught a tough whistle a few games in a row now.
And an offensive rebound on a missed FT gives Westbrook an open 3. – 8:58 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
The LeBron lead pass 🎯
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/yQPj4qOzoZ – 8:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies are hanging around despite some horrible shooting. Having 8 offensive rebounds at the halfway point of the 2nd quarter will do that. – 8:52 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies have cut the lead to 6 thanks to defense➡️offense! – 8:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies get stops and scores out of the Jenkins timeout. Memphis goes on a 6-2 run, and cuts the Lakers lead to 6 forcing a Los Angeles timeout.
Grizz 33 Lakes 39 – 8:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
PUT EM ON THE BOARD.
FIRST CAREER POINTS FOR @ShaqLeroy pic.twitter.com/5jQhxGIEmD – 8:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚨 BBQ CHICKEN ALERT 🚨
@Jaren Jackson Jr. x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/qFOPJMdsBT – 8:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies getting beat in multiple areas right now.
Not taking advantage of Lakers misses is one of them. LeBron James throws an easy outlet pass to Avery Bradley on the break leads to a Taylor Jenkins TO.
Grizz trail LA 39-27 with 8:25 left in the first half. – 8:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Couple of terrific plays from Stanley Johnson on defense there … LAL take a 39-27 lead, forcing a MEM time out with 8:25 to play in the 2nd. – 8:46 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
One of these has to go in eventually for the Grizzlies.
Shooting 10% from 3. Yikes. – 8:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron getting a few extra miuntes of rest here, not starting the 2nd Q as he typically does… – 8:41 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 30-23 lead out of a strong overall first quarter.
LeBron got them going with 11 points on 4 of 4 FG’s, and the Lakers led 25-13 with 4:09 to go. Westbrook had the only 5 points from there on, as MEM cut into the lead while LeBron sat.
Grizz shot just 34.6%. – 8:39 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Fast first.
@LeBron James: 11 pts, 4 reb, 4-4 FG pic.twitter.com/dxeqwFhfiS – 8:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Tyus Jones beats the buzzer to cut the Lakers lead to 30-23.
Grizzlies won the second half of that first quarter. – 8:37 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Grizz couldn’t have shot much worse in that first quarter (while Lakers were 56% on threes) but Grizz only trail by 7 after one. – 8:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies have to feel pretty fortunate to be down only 7 after 1.
Absolutely nothing would drop that quarter. Looks weren’t bad.
9-26 from the floor and 1-7 from 3 is not going to cut it. – 8:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Shaq Buchanan sighting here near the end of the first quarter. He gets a quick steal then steps out in the corner. Carmelo Anthony tried to get the ball from him but Shaq wouldn’t let go. He’s already hip to the NBA unwritten rules. – 8:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Shaq Buchanan making his first regular season appearance as he checks in for Desmond Bane. – 8:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
another night. another hot start for des. 🔥
a quick 6 points for @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/2nPEFYpgVQ – 8:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Shaq Buchanan checking in for the Grizzlies. Got to be a great feeling for him. – 8:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Elfrid Payton back in health and safety protocols.
Was out Sunday in protocols, came back Monday after consecutive negative COVID tests, played in Monday’s game vs. Memphis but back in protocols tonight. #Suns – 8:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With Howard on the bench and ‘Melo at the 5, the Grizzlies scored consecutive buckets in LAL’s paint, including one possession with 3 offensive boards, cutting the lead to 25-17.
This could be a problem area for LAL until Davis comes back. – 8:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong early minutes from Dwight Howard here after a DNP last night.
LAL are now small, with LeBron at the 5 and Melo in, plus Steven Adams to the bench for Memphis. – 8:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
LeBron James is in legend mode and the Grizzlies are down double digits. The Lakers are going to their small lineup now with Dwight Howard going to the bench. – 8:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, who’s scored at least 30 points in 5 straight games, the first time ever for someone who’s at least 36 (he turns 37 tomorrow), hasn’t cooled down.
He opens 4 for 4 with 3 3’s at Memphis, putting LAL up 21-11. – 8:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Memphis plugged Kyle Anderson into their starting lineup, missing some key rotation players due to protocols: Brooks, Melton and Konchar. They’ll have to go deeper into their bench than usual, though they do have a strong end-of-bench group. – 8:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
This has the same vibes as Memphis’ matchup a few weeks ago right here at FedEx Forum. Lakers came out fast, then the Grizzlies dominated the rest of the way. – 8:22 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
money morant 💰
@Ja Morant x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/D93hEpAFQl – 8:19 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant tries to kill Dwight Howard, but the ball slips away.
Then Dwight goes to the sideline to tell Tee Morant that Ja wasn’t going to get him. – 8:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A trio of 3’s help LAL take a 14-9 lead early at Memphis, with @LeBron James hitting a pair, and Bradley adding one in a rematch from two weeks ago against the Grizz. – 8:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Triple double watch for @LaMelo Ball 👀:
13 pts
8 reb
7 ast
He’s definitely #NBAAllStar material! RT & VOTE for Melo! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9E3YYTZfr3 – 8:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
WHAT A PASS BY MELO! 🤯
RT & VOTE for @LaMelo Ball! #NBAAllStar ⭐️
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/0pJTM4HJv7 – 8:13 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Stat from my Desmond Bane column that was going to run today but instead will run tomorrow: 45 of Steven Adams’ 103 assists this season have been on Bane buckets. – 8:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams absolutely took a hit from Dwight Howard there. Was down for a few seconds, but back up and going. – 8:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LET’S HOOP.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/gQ0UaQsy7v – 8:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Yves Pons is back on the bench for the Grizzlies. As you’ll remember, he was announced as entering health and safety protocols at the same time as Dillon Brooks and De’Anthony Melton. – 8:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks is the pregame dancer for the Grizzlies.
When he missed a game in H&S protocols earlier this season, De’Anthony Melton stepped up. Now Melton is out, too.
So we got the Xavier Tillman Sr. dance moves in the huddle before the game this time. – 8:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Pretty much a full house for Lakers vs. Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/jeiIiiFmbv – 8:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My actual favorite Jerami Grant team, Laker dreams aside, is Memphis.
They have the draft picks to outbid almost anyone, and even if I’m not sure how you handle the starting five, I love the idea of a Ja-Bane-Brooks-Grant-Jaren closing five with Adams there for certain matchups. – 7:57 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Starters tonight for the @Memphis Grizzlies:
Morant, Bane, Anderson, Jackson Jr., and Adams – 7:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
oh it feels good to be back at the crib. pic.twitter.com/djYpBCecSb – 7:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That was a short-lived lineup.”
#Suns lead assistant Kevin Young on Devin Booker, Landry Shamet, Cameron Payne and Chris Paul on floor with JaVale McGee in Monday loss to Memphis.
It also speaks to the value of Jae Crowder (health/safety), Cam Johnson and Ish Wainright (back). – 7:53 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Isaiah Thomas has officially signed his 10-day Dallas deal with his ninth NBA team.
Drafted by the Kings, Thomas also played for the Suns, Celtics, Cavs, Lakers, Nuggets, Wizards, Pels and Lakers again before joining the Mavs tonight in Sacramento.
More: https://t.co/A6ycVm5PUQ pic.twitter.com/ay0aIrG5Wr – 7:51 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies starting 5️⃣ vs. the Los Angeles Lakers:
Ja Morant 🥷
Desmond Bane 🎯
Kyle Anderson 🦥
Jaren Jackson Jr. 🦄
Steven Adams 🥝
#GrizNxtGen pic.twitter.com/Upn1ycvx2E – 7:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Gotta wish my guy @TMILLER87 a very happy birthday.
He’s security guy for both the Tigers and Grizzlies inside FedExForum and one of the biggest Memphis fans you’ll ever meet! – 7:43 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Starting for your Los Angeles Lakers…
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/QxkWd2ub5b – 7:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out 🆚 @Los Angeles Lakers
🥷 @Ja Morant
🐸 @Desmond Bane
🐻 @Kyle Anderson
🐶 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐈 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/BjHAnkxwV6 – 7:37 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James’ run as the Lakers’ starting center lasts only one game. Dwight Howard returns to the starting lineup tonight in Memphis.
Tomorrow LeBron celebrates his 37th birthday. Full coverage: https://t.co/XW9GRTwmLC pic.twitter.com/iiWzbtLR2k – 7:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Starting lineups:
#Grizzlies
Morant
Bane
Anderson
Jackson
Adams
#Lakers
Westbrook
Monk
Bradley
James
Howard
Lakers going with more size today against the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson starting in place of John Konchar (health and safety protocols). – 7:32 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Dwight Howard us back in the starting lineup, replacing Stanley Johnson. LeBron at center is probably still going to happen, but not in the starting group. pic.twitter.com/kPjbaGl3Ee – 7:31 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Dwight Howard back starting at center for Lakers tonight at Memphis. – 7:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are going back with Dwight Howard at center in the starting lineup tonight in Memphis, along with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley and Malik Monk – 7:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters: Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, LeBron and Howard. – 7:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
24.5 ppg for @Desmond Bane in his last 4 games ✅
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/mNoFkdSiOB – 7:05 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Kind of remarkable that if you sign on to the Memphis basketball pregame show a little early, you have to listen to Ben Shapiro. Is that really the sort of programming the U of M wants to be linked to? I admire everyone connected with the Memphis radio broadcast. But yeeesh. – 7:00 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
I’ve got the Grizzlies (-5.5) over the Lakers tonight. Who you got? pic.twitter.com/II5j3gGEUe – 6:59 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Invest in sweat equity💧
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/QrnEM5jrff – 6:55 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
What’s JJJ stat line for tonight?
Drop it in the replies⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EVyUsbAr2h – 6:52 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
David Fizdale on Memphis:
“I love this place, I love the people. The community is special. I was here a short time and I can’t tell you how many people I call friends or family. We did so much work in the community and I’m really proud of that.” – 6:49 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“You’re talking about one of the best players in this league. Period. Period, like I don’t know the way to put it. Guy is a superstar…”
-Lakers Acting Head Coach, David Fizdale on Ja Morant – 6:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
David Fizdale on being back Memphis:
“Love. I love this place. This is a special, special place. Talking to Memphians, I know y’all get what I’m saying, and you have to live here to get it. You just do.” – 6:44 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
David Fizdale on Ja Morant:
“You are talking about one of the best players in this league. Period. PERIOD. The guy – I don’t know another way to put it – is a superstar. I don’t see anyone that has had a true answer for the guy.” – 6:43 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
David Fizdale on Ja Morant:
“You’re talking about one of the best players in this league, period. Period. He’s a superstar.I haven’t seen anyone have a true answer for the guy.” – 6:42 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
David Fizdale believes that Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is a “true superstar” and knows it will be tough to stop him tonight. – 6:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
steppers.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/anFq7nygtE – 6:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Asked about the small lineup vs. Houston and how that applies to a big Memphis team, David Fizdale said that the Lakers still need to be themselves, but we’ll likely see one or both bigs (Howard/Jordan) tonight. – 6:33 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks tip off their 6-game road trip tonight in Chicago. Atlanta will travel to CHI (12/29), CLE (12/31), POR (1/3), SAC (1/5), LAL (1/7) and LAC (1/9), spanning 13 days and 5,723 miles over its season-long trip.
Game Notes vs. Chicago: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
David Fizdale: “You’ll see one if not both of our big guys” tonight against the Grizzlies. – 6:32 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins also noted that it’s tough for a guy like John Konchar to go into health and safety protocols given circumstances. – 6:30 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins on the updated COVID guidelines league wide, along with how the scouts/front office is handling keeping the roster a float amongst the guys in Health and Safety Protocols for the Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/JPIkdvgV5G – 6:24 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins on the Lakers having LeBron James at the 5, and how Memphis will handle that matchup on both ends: pic.twitter.com/kNuOTgg4tv – 6:21 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
If the #Lakers hope to contend for an #NBA title, Anthony Davis must turn back the clock.
#LakeShow
sportscasting.com/anthony-davis-… – 5:58 PM
If the #Lakers hope to contend for an #NBA title, Anthony Davis must turn back the clock.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Don’t miss the newest episode of Backstage: Lakers, where we take a look back at the season up to now.
⏰: 8:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN pic.twitter.com/FQhLrRt0lt – 5:12 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Tipping off in Tennessee.
⏰: 5 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: 710 ESPN & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios on.nba.com/3pz3hJD – 4:23 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
#Lakers star LeBron James’ continued excellence in his 19th #NBA campaign has him brushing aside retirement talk.
#Lakeshow
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-d… – 4:22 PM
#Lakers star LeBron James’ continued excellence in his 19th #NBA campaign has him brushing aside retirement talk.
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
LeBron James just joined Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in elite company https://t.co/GCI0yzw3s4 pic.twitter.com/iqYo4nZcQn – 4:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Isaiah Thomas to sign with Mavericks on 10-day contract after Lakers stint, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/isaia… – 4:14 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
On the Dejounte Murray front: The only way he’d be available to play against the Grizzlies Friday is if he returns two negatives within a 24-hour period prior to the game. Otherwise he’ll still be in protocols (assuming Sunday is Day Zero). – 4:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Smash the RT button to vote @Desmond Bane to #NBAAllStar ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/lYAiYzlxIL – 3:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers at Grizzlies, Three Things to Know:
on.nba.com/3qBUjuj
1) Who’s in, who’s out vs. Grizz, winners of 7 of 10
2) Lakers have used 19 starting lineups (focus on Johnson/Monk)
3) Mr. Everything, LeBron starts at C – 3:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
NBA confirms Heat @ Spurs postponed.
League says Heat didn’t have 8 players available for tonight
Spurs don’t return home now until 01/12 vs Houston.
They’ll be on a 7 game road trip starting Friday @ Memphis. – 3:27 PM
NBA confirms Heat @ Spurs postponed.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Soaring dunks. Acrobatic layups with either hand. Buzzer beaters from half court.
Here are some of Malik Monk’s best buckets of the season. pic.twitter.com/aPqQwwmpeQ – 3:02 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
What’s more impressive?
Nikola Jokic leading all players in rebounds this month, while also ranking in the top five in total assists and points.
Or
LeBron, a day away from his 37th birthday, leading all players in total points this month. – 2:42 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
#Lakers LeBron James now leads the NBA with a ridiculous stat despite being in his 19th campaign.
#NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-n… – 2:41 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Overreaction I: Lakers are the best team in the NBA. Overreaction II: Lakers are not going to make the playoffs. The truth is, and always has been, somewhere in between, as explained here: foxsports.com/stories/nba/st… – 2:08 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Hosting a new episode of House of Strauss tonight at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT. Talking to @sportsrapport about Kareem vs LeBron, NFL vs NBA on XMas and Aaron Rodgers. Join us! callin.com/?link=XTjVbfUO… – 2:06 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Live Mailbag: The Rockets Rebuild, Philly WITH Simmons, Deni Avdija’s Evolution; Jalen Brunson’s Free Agency; Boston’s Predicament w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/9iT1g0YyJE – 2:00 PM
