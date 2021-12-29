Mavericks vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (16-17) play against the Sacramento Kings (21-21) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 29, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 60, Sacramento Kings 68 (Q3 04:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox picked up his 4th foul here in the 3rd. He’s been riding these officials all night, doesn’t appear to be a fan. – 12:05 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
That’s a heckuva sequence by Josh Green. The block on one end and the beautiful pass for a left corner three for Brunson. 7-0 run for Mavs. Down 62-56. Green is making plays that are attention grabbing – 12:00 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Bad to worse: Dorian Finney-Smith has five fouls with 8:47 left in the third quarter. – 11:55 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Kings with solid 2-for-1 execution to end Q2 up 12 on #Mavs #NBA #MFFL #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/N05BTERwoU – 11:45 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings finish on 30-8 run to lead Mavericks 55-43
👑 @Davion Mitchell 12 pts (5-5 FG)
👑 @Harrison Barnes 9 pts, 5 rebs
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton 7 pts, 6 asts pic.twitter.com/FRXQ6IONB1 – 11:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Possibly the Mavericks’ worst quarter of the season. They get outscored 35-13. The Kings shoot 66.7 percent. Mavs shoot 28.3 percent. Outrebounded 14-6. Outshot at FT line 9-0. Other than that . . . – 11:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Welcome back, Davion Mitchell. The rookie guard has 12 points in seven minutes on 5-of-5 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from 3-point range. The Kings lead the Mavericks 55-43 at the half. – 11:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell with a 3-pointer to end the first half, he shoots 5/5 in his first game back from COVID-19 battle, leads Sacramento with 12 points. Kings lead Mavs at the half 55-43. – 11:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings rally to end the 2Q. Take a 55-43 lead into the half. Davion Mitchell lighting it up with 12 points off the bench. – 11:34 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have been outscored 32-13 in the second quarter. Kings making 63 percent of their shots. – 11:33 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
That’s a 10-0 for SAC to grab the lead. Bagley with the last 8 of those 10. That guy has something, but it’s going to happen for the next team he plays for. Not in SAC. – 11:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kings are on a 10-0 run over the last 3:15.
Mavs have scored 9 total points all quarter. – 11:27 PM
Kings are on a 10-0 run over the last 3:15.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Marvin Bagley with a very productive second quarter for the Kings. He’s everywhere – 11:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley is playing very well here in the second quarter. Running the floor. Staying down on defense. 8 points, 2 rebounds. Active. – 11:25 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Frankie smokes the defense 💨
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/G3thME09QM – 11:24 PM
Frankie smokes the defense 💨
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Welcome back, @Davion Mitchell! pic.twitter.com/L5e18trnYD – 11:20 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
IT is BACK. That’s it, that’s our tweet. pic.twitter.com/CTH6arqWKa – 11:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Our updated story on the Mavericks’ latest COVID-19 developments and the Isaiah Thomas signing.
mavs.com/mavs-sign-it/ – 11:17 PM
Our updated story on the Mavericks’ latest COVID-19 developments and the Isaiah Thomas signing.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox dunks back on the menu 😍 pic.twitter.com/78dw2MzKyQ – 11:16 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
IT stepped onto the floor and got a standing ovation. Big props, @Sacramento Kings 👏 pic.twitter.com/BoaWkmkWPt – 11:08 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
That’s a really solid opening qtr at both ends for Mavs. Shoot 11-21. Hold SAC to 9-23. And for a guy who arrived four hours before game time. Isaiah Thomas looks pretty darn good. He knows how to run a team – 11:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trail the Mavericks 30-20 after the opening quarter in Sacramento. Kings shoot 39%, Dallas shoots 52% – 11:06 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Welcome to the fam, Isaiah Thomas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HhjzrTehYh – 11:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Big ovation for former Kings guard Isaiah Thomas as he checks into the game for the first time for the Mavericks. – 10:56 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🦊 muscling his way into the paint 💪 pic.twitter.com/H2XgcVeApV – 10:53 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
As a team, the Mavericks may struggle to shoot 3ptrs, but Dorian Finney-Smith does not. He is the recipient of great looks. No one shoots more wide open 3s than he does, and he makes opponents pay. In December shooting 41.4% from 3pt – 10:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley with the quick double team on Porzingis. Gets the turnover and the foul. – 10:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox attacks the rim. Gets the And-1 to start the scoring. Misses the freebie. 2-0 Kings. – 10:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Stockton Kings public address announcer Thaddeus Davis filling in for Scott Moak, who is out due to NBA health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/nfOQkq2hzk – 10:41 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
We are underway on BSSW. Mavs and Kings play two straight in Sacramento (tonight and Friday). Kings are on the 2nd night of a back to back after beating OKC last night. Thanks to the great @bdameris who is filling in on the analyst side again tonight. – 10:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ starters tonight for the first of two straight against the Kings are the same as Monday in Portland:
Jalen Brunson, Frank Ntilikina, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell – 10:30 PM
Mavs’ starters tonight for the first of two straight against the Kings are the same as Monday in Portland:
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Ntilikina, Brunson.
SAC starters: Barnes, Bagley, Holmes, Haliburton, Fox
9:40 tip @theeagledallas – 10:29 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Ntilikina, Brunson.
SAC starters: Barnes, Bagley, Holmes, Haliburton, Fox
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Isaiah Thomas is rocking the signature headband as he prepares to make his Mavericks debut vs. the Kings. pic.twitter.com/sKubA27aD6 – 10:23 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Brandon Knight getting COVID: “That just sucks for someone who is fighting to get back in the league. … He was crushed. I was crushed. We were all crushed.”
As Mavs keep adding to COVID list, they hope Isaiah Thomas can be a silver lining: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:17 PM
Jason Kidd on Brandon Knight getting COVID: “That just sucks for someone who is fighting to get back in the league. … He was crushed. I was crushed. We were all crushed.”
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/S3XDTIL72g – 10:15 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Hate to see it, Penny Hardaway.
Just hate to see it.
Big win for the Green Wave to hang on. – 10:12 PM
Hate to see it, Penny Hardaway.
Just hate to see it.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/DoWgwIlRk6 – 10:02 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks – 12/29:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 10:01 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks – 12/29:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry is a big fan of rapper @Drake. In fact, the 67-year-old once enjoyed a Drake concert in New Orleans with his sons when he was the head coach of the Pelicans & can also recite the lyrics to “Life Is Good.” bit.ly/34b3eM5 #nba #drake – 10:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
“To lose B-Knight, that hurts. He was crushed, I was crushed. We all were crushed.” Jaso Kidd on Brandon Knight entering H&S protocols. – 9:13 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
When positive tests happen, “You’ve got to find who’s available and who’s closest.” It was an easy trip for Isaiah Thomas to go from home in Seattle to meet the Mavs in Sacramento. IT will get minutes tonight. – 9:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Reggie Bullock is out of COVID protocol and with the team in Sacramento but will not be active tonight.
Isaiah Thomas, meanwhile, landed in Sacramento about 3 p.m. and will be available for Mavs. – 9:07 PM
Jason Kidd said Reggie Bullock is out of COVID protocol and with the team in Sacramento but will not be active tonight.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Thomas arrived in SAC at 3 PM local time is available to play. Bullock is with the team butnits inactive tonight. 9:30 tip @theeagledallas – 9:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jason Kidd says Isaiah Thomas has arrived in Sacramento and will be available to play for his Mavs tonight. – 9:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kingsmas Drip 👑💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/bDHEPiu916 – 9:00 PM
Kingsmas Drip 👑💧
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings will go with the same starting five as last night. Alvin Gentry riding the win into tonight’s game with Dallas – 8:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings will start Fox, Haliburton, Barnes, Bagley and Holmes tonight against the Mavericks. – 8:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Tyrese Haliburton
Harrison Barnes
Marvin Bagley
Richaun Holmes – 8:52 PM
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Tyrese Haliburton
Harrison Barnes
Marvin Bagley
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, there have been a few times where De’Aaron Fox has asked to come out because he’s winded since coming back from health and safety protocols. – 8:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
If Alex Len plays, it will be for limited minutes. He needs some more conditioning to get back to full health. – 8:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Davion Mitchell and Alex Len are both available tonight. Sounds like Mitchell will play. Len is still working on his conditioning. – 8:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Isaiah Thomas has officially signed his 10-day Dallas deal with his ninth NBA team.
Drafted by the Kings, Thomas also played for the Suns, Celtics, Cavs, Lakers, Nuggets, Wizards, Pels and Lakers again before joining the Mavs tonight in Sacramento.
More: https://t.co/A6ycVm5PUQ pic.twitter.com/ay0aIrG5Wr – 7:51 PM
Isaiah Thomas has officially signed his 10-day Dallas deal with his ninth NBA team.
Drafted by the Kings, Thomas also played for the Suns, Celtics, Cavs, Lakers, Nuggets, Wizards, Pels and Lakers again before joining the Mavs tonight in Sacramento.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
IT will be with the team tonight in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/5GJwV5xamq – 7:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks make it official with guard Isaiah Thomas.
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance. Thomas (5-9, 185), 11-year veteran, has career avgs of 18.0 ppg, 4.9 apg. – 7:43 PM
Mavericks make it official with guard Isaiah Thomas.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We have signed guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Thomas will wear #2. pic.twitter.com/nJu2FMlFsj – 7:42 PM
We have signed guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Thomas will wear #2 for Dallas. He is expected to join the team for tonight’s game in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/pTgpZajMcQ – 7:40 PM
The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have started 0-of-6 from the field, but hey … no fouls on Luka Garza, so there’s that. – 7:14 PM
Reggie Bullock @ReggieBullock35
YOU ARE ALWAYS ONE DECISION AWAY FROM A TOTALLY DIFFERENT LIFE. – 6:49 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks tip off their 6-game road trip tonight in Chicago. Atlanta will travel to CHI (12/29), CLE (12/31), POR (1/3), SAC (1/5), LAL (1/7) and LAC (1/9), spanning 13 days and 5,723 miles over its season-long trip.
Game Notes vs. Chicago: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:32 PM
The Hawks tip off their 6-game road trip tonight in Chicago. Atlanta will travel to CHI (12/29), CLE (12/31), POR (1/3), SAC (1/5), LAL (1/7) and LAC (1/9), spanning 13 days and 5,723 miles over its season-long trip.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Luka Garza’s performance on Sunday: “Defensively is where he’s got to improve. I love the way he scored the ball but you have to have resistance on the other end, and he knows that.” – 5:25 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
It’s that time!!
2 tickets for tonight’s @Sacramento Kings vs Mavericks game up for grabs!
Who wants them?
Ready set GO – 5:23 PM
It’s that time!!
2 tickets for tonight’s @Sacramento Kings vs Mavericks game up for grabs!
Who wants them?
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have added Boban and Brandon Knight to the list of players out tonight due to health and safety protocols…along w/ Luka, Hardaway, Kleber, Burke, and Jaqouri McLaughlin. Extremely bummed out for Knight who just had an impressive 18-point effort Monday in his 3rd game. – 5:03 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Drink responsibly and stick to the Go Safely Game Plan by choosing a sober way to go – ride share taxi or public transit.
@OTS_CA pic.twitter.com/5N9gPaMg4e – 5:00 PM
Drink responsibly and stick to the Go Safely Game Plan by choosing a sober way to go – ride share taxi or public transit.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings rookie guard Davion Mitchell has cleared NBA health and safety protocols. Rookie center Neemias Queta is still out. – 4:39 PM
