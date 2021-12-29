Nuggets keeping Davon Reed?

The Nuggets intend to keep Davon Reed on their roster via another 10-day exception or by another roster maneuver, two league sources told The Denver Post on Tuesday. Multiple avenues are being explored, sources said. Reed, whose second 10-day contract expires after Tuesday’s game at Golden State, had 15 points and three 3-pointers off the bench in Sunday’s win over the Clippers. He played all but seven seconds of the fourth quarter, effectively ending the game with a strong 3-point contest against Clipper guard Brandon Boston at the buzzer.
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Mentioned this on the podcast with @Brian Windhorst
There is a group of hardship players (Davon Reed, Stanley Johnson etc..) that are going to make players either on non-guaranteed contracts, end of the bench or on a Two-Way expendable.
The Reed hardship expired on Tuesday. – 10:53 AM
Mentioned this on the podcast with @Brian Windhorst
There is a group of hardship players (Davon Reed, Stanley Johnson etc..) that are going to make players either on non-guaranteed contracts, end of the bench or on a Two-Way expendable.
The Reed hardship expired on Tuesday. – 10:53 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Davon Reed’s second 10-Day contract with the Denver Nuggets expired today. – 8:16 AM
Davon Reed’s second 10-Day contract with the Denver Nuggets expired today. – 8:16 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Davon Reed led the Nuggets in baskets in the second half with 2. – 1:04 AM
Davon Reed led the Nuggets in baskets in the second half with 2. – 1:04 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Davon Reed is so steady. I never think a mistake is coming when he touches the ball. – 12:01 AM
Davon Reed is so steady. I never think a mistake is coming when he touches the ball. – 12:01 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It’s interesting how Denver’s offense really fell apart when they went to a lineup without a PG. Davon Reed came in for Facu, which I understand defensively, but asking Barton and Rivers to handle PG duties is asking for trouble IMO. – 10:26 PM
It’s interesting how Denver’s offense really fell apart when they went to a lineup without a PG. Davon Reed came in for Facu, which I understand defensively, but asking Barton and Rivers to handle PG duties is asking for trouble IMO. – 10:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets will have 10 players available tonight at Warriors:
Nikola Jokic
Will Barton
Jeff Green
Austin Rivers
Facu Campazzo
Bones Hyland
Davon Reed
JaMychal Green
Zeke Nnaji
Petr Cornelie – 9:13 PM
Nuggets will have 10 players available tonight at Warriors:
Nikola Jokic
Will Barton
Jeff Green
Austin Rivers
Facu Campazzo
Bones Hyland
Davon Reed
JaMychal Green
Zeke Nnaji
Petr Cornelie – 9:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Don’t let Davon Reed get away. Sign him for the rest of this year and next season too. He’ll be a reserve guard that the Nuggets can turn to when they need minutes.
From last night’s Postgame Lounge: pic.twitter.com/1QOZNmouv5 – 6:09 PM
Don’t let Davon Reed get away. Sign him for the rest of this year and next season too. He’ll be a reserve guard that the Nuggets can turn to when they need minutes.
From last night’s Postgame Lounge: pic.twitter.com/1QOZNmouv5 – 6:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I wrote about Davon Reed, who’s currently filling a role long held by Torrey Craig and P.J. Dozier in the Nuggets rotation.
Rather than let Davon Reed talk to other teams when his 10-day contract ends, the Nuggets should find him a full-time roster spot. denverstiffs.com/2021/12/27/228… – 9:04 AM
I wrote about Davon Reed, who’s currently filling a role long held by Torrey Craig and P.J. Dozier in the Nuggets rotation.
Rather than let Davon Reed talk to other teams when his 10-day contract ends, the Nuggets should find him a full-time roster spot. denverstiffs.com/2021/12/27/228… – 9:04 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll is up!
My thoughts on the Nuggets 103-100 win over the Clippers, including:
-Jokić dominance but also efficiency concerns
-Rivers steps up in starting unit
-Bench hits huge first half threes
-Davon Reed earning his 10-day denverstiffs.com/2021/12/27/228… – 2:21 AM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll is up!
My thoughts on the Nuggets 103-100 win over the Clippers, including:
-Jokić dominance but also efficiency concerns
-Rivers steps up in starting unit
-Bench hits huge first half threes
-Davon Reed earning his 10-day denverstiffs.com/2021/12/27/228… – 2:21 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Reporting 101: Ask about the guy who had 26 points, 22 rebounds, 8 assists, two steals and two blocks.
Malone took Qs from myself & others a/b resiliency, Davon Reed, if the win was his best Xmas gift, Austin starting, Campazzo & the 4th Q defense. Joker? Never heard of him. – 12:51 AM
Reporting 101: Ask about the guy who had 26 points, 22 rebounds, 8 assists, two steals and two blocks.
Malone took Qs from myself & others a/b resiliency, Davon Reed, if the win was his best Xmas gift, Austin starting, Campazzo & the 4th Q defense. Joker? Never heard of him. – 12:51 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic on Davon Reed: “He’s a warrior.”
Said he doesn’t make any excuses.
Jokic knows it’s not his decision re. Davon’s 10-day but joked if anyone’s good they can join the #Nuggets. – 12:29 AM
Nikola Jokic on Davon Reed: “He’s a warrior.”
Said he doesn’t make any excuses.
Jokic knows it’s not his decision re. Davon’s 10-day but joked if anyone’s good they can join the #Nuggets. – 12:29 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are now 4-0 in games that Davon Reed plays 15+ minutes and 12-16 in all other games.
Get this man a shiel–full-time contract. – 12:02 AM
The Nuggets are now 4-0 in games that Davon Reed plays 15+ minutes and 12-16 in all other games.
Get this man a shiel–full-time contract. – 12:02 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Davon Reed said it’s been “transformative for my career” to have Michael Malone instill confidence in him and tell him he belongs. – 11:54 PM
Davon Reed said it’s been “transformative for my career” to have Michael Malone instill confidence in him and tell him he belongs. – 11:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue says the minutes that hurt them were when Jokic was off the floor in the first half, where the Clippers were outscored by 17 points in those 7 minutes.
Lue praising Rivers and Davon Reed repeatedly – 11:40 PM
Ty Lue says the minutes that hurt them were when Jokic was off the floor in the first half, where the Clippers were outscored by 17 points in those 7 minutes.
Lue praising Rivers and Davon Reed repeatedly – 11:40 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are in the Winner’s Lounge. Finally. Exhale and come join us.
✅ Jokic sets a new Nuggets record
✅ Davon Reed shines
✅ Austin Rivers hits some big shots
youtube.com/watch?v=dXWqGN… – 11:32 PM
We are in the Winner’s Lounge. Finally. Exhale and come join us.
✅ Jokic sets a new Nuggets record
✅ Davon Reed shines
✅ Austin Rivers hits some big shots
youtube.com/watch?v=dXWqGN… – 11:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Winner’s Lounge with @Adam Mares, @BrendanVogt, @Duvalier Johnson and me.
– Jokic’s B2B 20-20 games
– Big shot Austin Rivers
– Davon Reed steps up
youtube.com/watch?v=dXWqGN… – 11:31 PM
Winner’s Lounge with @Adam Mares, @BrendanVogt, @Duvalier Johnson and me.
– Jokic’s B2B 20-20 games
– Big shot Austin Rivers
– Davon Reed steps up
youtube.com/watch?v=dXWqGN… – 11:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Should be an easy call: Waive Bol Bol (or trade him for what you can) and sign Davon Reed to his spot. Reed’s legitimately good, plays both ends of the floor and fits the Jokic Ball scheme. He’s going to get scooped up by another team if Denver let’s him get back to the G League. – 11:25 PM
Should be an easy call: Waive Bol Bol (or trade him for what you can) and sign Davon Reed to his spot. Reed’s legitimately good, plays both ends of the floor and fits the Jokic Ball scheme. He’s going to get scooped up by another team if Denver let’s him get back to the G League. – 11:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Clippers 103-100.
-Jokić with 26-22-8-2-3 which doesn’t suck
-Davon Reed with 15 points on 8 shots off the bench, plays the entire 4th, gets game-saving stop
-Idk everything else feels super meh pic.twitter.com/bPb6qumTSR – 11:24 PM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Clippers 103-100.
-Jokić with 26-22-8-2-3 which doesn’t suck
-Davon Reed with 15 points on 8 shots off the bench, plays the entire 4th, gets game-saving stop
-Idk everything else feels super meh pic.twitter.com/bPb6qumTSR – 11:24 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The Nuggets really need to give Davon Reed a roster spot before another team does. – 11:24 PM
The Nuggets really need to give Davon Reed a roster spot before another team does. – 11:24 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
A great defensive stop…and a great game by Davon Reed. Fitting he was the guy to seal the deal, given his effort to help the #Nuggets get to that point all game long – 11:23 PM
A great defensive stop…and a great game by Davon Reed. Fitting he was the guy to seal the deal, given his effort to help the #Nuggets get to that point all game long – 11:23 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Davon Reed’s jumper with 5:13 left in the fourth gives Denver its first bench points of the 2nd half. – 11:02 PM
Davon Reed’s jumper with 5:13 left in the fourth gives Denver its first bench points of the 2nd half. – 11:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not a good quarter for Jok. Needs to be willing to cede touches and shots to Davon Reed at this point. – 10:39 PM
Not a good quarter for Jok. Needs to be willing to cede touches and shots to Davon Reed at this point. – 10:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
If my math is right, think Davon Reed’s second 10-day expires on the 28th … meaning #Nuggets would have him for Tuesday’s game at Golden State. – 10:24 PM
If my math is right, think Davon Reed’s second 10-day expires on the 28th … meaning #Nuggets would have him for Tuesday’s game at Golden State. – 10:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Davon Reed led the Nuggets in the first half with 13 points, and now the regression is hitting for the first units.
Jokic up to 17/10/6, and Nuggets have largest lead of the game, up 71-57 with 9:14 left in third quarter. – 10:23 PM
Davon Reed led the Nuggets in the first half with 13 points, and now the regression is hitting for the first units.
Jokic up to 17/10/6, and Nuggets have largest lead of the game, up 71-57 with 9:14 left in third quarter. – 10:23 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Denver 64, Clippers 55 | Half | LAC is shooting 54.8% overall but got outscored 32-25 in the second quarter. Boston Jr.: 15 points, 5-8 shooting; Bled: 7 points, 6 assists; Mann: 4 points, 5 assists.
Davon Reed – on his second 10-day hardship exemption – leads Denver with 13. – 10:05 PM
Denver 64, Clippers 55 | Half | LAC is shooting 54.8% overall but got outscored 32-25 in the second quarter. Boston Jr.: 15 points, 5-8 shooting; Bled: 7 points, 6 assists; Mann: 4 points, 5 assists.
Davon Reed – on his second 10-day hardship exemption – leads Denver with 13. – 10:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers second unit really struggled defensively, following up the 11-2 run to end 1st quarter by giving up a 9-1 run here in second quarter. All five Nuggets reserves have a bucket, led by Davon Reed (8 points, 3/3 FGs, 2/2 3s).
Nuggets lead 44-35 with 7:55 left in first half. – 9:45 PM
Clippers second unit really struggled defensively, following up the 11-2 run to end 1st quarter by giving up a 9-1 run here in second quarter. All five Nuggets reserves have a bucket, led by Davon Reed (8 points, 3/3 FGs, 2/2 3s).
Nuggets lead 44-35 with 7:55 left in first half. – 9:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Folks, the Nuggets need to sign Davon Reed to an actual contract so badly. – 9:44 PM
Folks, the Nuggets need to sign Davon Reed to an actual contract so badly. – 9:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Interesting. Zeke Nnaji gets pulled from the rotation in favor of Davon Reed. – 9:27 PM
Interesting. Zeke Nnaji gets pulled from the rotation in favor of Davon Reed. – 9:27 PM
More on this storyline
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on Davon Reed: “Hopefully there’s a way we keep Davon in a Nuggets uniform for a while moving forward.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / December 28, 2021
Michael Singer: Malone said he shares his “thoughts and wishes” with Tim Connelly when asked about how involved he gets in player decisions like Davon Reed. -via Twitter @msinger / December 28, 2021
The Nuggets intend to keep Davon Reed on their roster via another 10-day exception or by another roster maneuver, two league sources told The Denver Post on Tuesday. Multiple avenues are being explored, sources said. -via Denver Post / December 28, 2021