Ricky Rubio to get MRI on injured left knee

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio will get an MRI on his left knee on Wednesday to assess the severity of an injury he suffered in Tuesday night’s 108-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Rubio injured his knee with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter. As he was driving down the lane, he maneuvered around Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham and slipped as he planted his right foot, and his left knee buckled as he fell to the ground . -via ESPN / December 29, 2021