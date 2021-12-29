Thunder vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-21) play against the Phoenix Suns (7-7) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 29, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder 75, Phoenix Suns 74 (Q3 03:52)
Mark Followill @MFollowill
We are underway on BSSW. Mavs and Kings play two straight in Sacramento (tonight and Friday). Kings are on the 2nd night of a back to back after beating OKC last night. Thanks to the great @bdameris who is filling in on the analyst side again tonight. – 10:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ty Jerome poking away the ball from Booker to force the turnover.
Probably should’ve shot 3 on other end, but passed the ball and Hopson ended up getting called for a charge.
#Suns down 3 after Muscala 3. – 10:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort, Mike Muscala, Ty Jerome and the Oklahoma City Blue are beating the second best team in the NBA halfway through the 3rd quarter. – 10:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Thunder are up 17-8 in the 3rd quarter and have taken the lead. Even with Ayton, Crowder and Monty out, this is pretty bad – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ty Jerome now has a season-high 16 after that bucket.
Career-high is 23. #Suns #Thunder. – 10:31 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant just out-dueled Chris Paul, Devin Booker and LeBron James in consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/h7rAAc0urY – 10:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Wigg made ’em whirl 😵💫
@Aaron Wiggins | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/MLUOb9VbrF – 10:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Imagine your team having a 2nd round pick and not drafting Aaron Wiggins. – 10:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Even the Chris Paul rip-through move didn’t work. That’s the kind of night the Suns are having right now – 10:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Chris Paul tried to get Aaron Wiggins with the rip move. It didn’t work. – 10:27 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
BOSSMANN showing love. 💜
@Devin Booker ➡️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/tb0nUKGibx – 10:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Great hustle from JaVale McGee to get back and snag that block. Every now and then he’ll have a play like that where he’s the only person on the floor who can get up that high – 10:25 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Contributing to every facet of the game.
Congrats on 1K rebounds @Mikal Bridges! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/U4lx7qfCoE – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
That looked like it went out of bounds
But then again, I’m a few rows up. #Suns #Thunder – 10:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA changed into a Maple Leafs jersey at halftime. pic.twitter.com/W5Z2FH7xty – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 60, #Thunder 52 Half.
PHX: Booker 23 (4-of-6 on 3s). Team: 18 points in the paint, 18 points off the bench.
OKC: Wiggins 12, Jerome 10. Team: 34 points in the paint. 10 bench points.
Lead changes: 10. Ties 1. – 10:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Down SGA, Giddey, half their rotation players, a head coach, on the second night of a road back to back vs the best team in the NBA…
…OKC only down 8 at halftime.
Very on brand for this Thunder team. – 10:16 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The save to the long range deposit. 👌
@Devin Booker ➡️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/62igpXfA77 – 10:08 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Phoenix leads OKC 60-52 at the half.
The Thunder has been really good from two, and really bad from three. pic.twitter.com/QpdU0glYfz – 10:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 60, OKC 52
Booker: 23-3-3, 7-13 FG, 4-6 3P
Smith: 6 Pts, 9 Reb
Paul: 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast
Jerome: 10-4-3 – 10:02 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
not this time, totally made up 🚫
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/254UfGJA22 – 10:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After nearly losing the ball out of bounds during a series of back-and-forth with no results, Booker just took a ‘the hell with it 3″ and made it.
Has 21.
#Suns up eight with 27.4 seconds left in 1st half. – 9:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker hitting 3s like this is going to make him so damn tough to stop when the games matter – 9:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker hits his fourth 3 of the first half. He’s up to 21 points and carrying the Suns’ offense. – 9:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton are the two loudest voices on the Suns’ backline of the defense and you can see the negative effects of not having them. Both out at the same time is brutal. – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Smith got the big block and took one in that sensitive area in the process. #Suns up 50-48 with 2:47 left in the 1st half. #Thunder – 9:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jalen Smith came over from the weakside to swat that Lu Dort shot with his elbow. Crowd liked that one – 9:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jalen Smith with four points and seven boards. On that last play, probably a play he can make, but hasn’t played nearly enough to do it with any accuracy on that baseline pass to Bridges. #Suns – 9:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Everything’s short right now for Landry Shamet, who’s 3-for-9 tonight (1-for-6 from 3) and has made 3 of his last 19 3-point attempts – 9:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix native Paul Watson Jr. with nine on 4-of-6 shooting for #Thunder as he got the start.
Played high school ball at Paradise Valley where he won a state title. – 9:50 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The three. 👌 The celebration. 🎉
@Devin Booker ➡️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/RhKgsF21cK – 9:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
OKC has routinely been a step or two out of position on defense for the past 10ish in-game minutes but the Suns have stopped hitting shots. Now a four-point game. – 9:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Thunder within four as Muscala with the 3-point play after taking charge from McGee. #Suns – 9:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics finish the game 4-for-42 from 3, missing their final 15 of the game and going 1-for-18 in the fourth quarter. Boston has now lost three in a row and four of five, and hosts Phoenix in the final game of 2021 Friday. – 9:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson picks up his 3rd foul with 6:37 to go in the first half, so Landry Shamet subs right back in for him – 9:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns closed 1st quarter on 10-1 run to take a 33-23 lead into the 2nd quarter.
Up seven as Booker has 12 points. #Thunder – 9:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Paul Watson is off to a hot start: 4-of-5, already a season-high nine points. – 9:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
11-0 run from the Suns in the last 2:35 of the first quarter. Now up 10.
Stix already with 3 offensive rebounds and 6 total. – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 33, OKC 23
Booker: 12 Pts, 2 Ast, 5-10 FG
McGee: 4 Pts, 2 Reb
Shamet: 5 Pts
Jerome: 8 Pts, 3-5 FG
Suns close 1Q on an 11-0 run – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns backup guard Elfrid Payton back in #NBA COVID health and safety protocols after being cleared Monday after initially being placed in protocols Sunday https://t.co/7a2IWlw3Rq via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/J3D7coXqdq – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Three-guard with Payne, Booker, Shamet with Hutchison and Smith on the floor right now.
#Suns down one. – 9:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chandler Hutchison is checking in. His first real crack at the rotation this season – 9:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
All of the mascots are here for the Suns Gorilla’s birthday pic.twitter.com/xIoImEMOjg – 9:26 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
An in-game wallpaper celebrating @Devin Booker breaking 10k. 🙌 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hXQifmwiU5 – 9:25 PM
An in-game wallpaper celebrating @Devin Booker breaking 10k. 🙌 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hXQifmwiU5 – 9:25 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
1️⃣ 0️⃣ , 0️⃣ 0️⃣ 0️⃣
@Devin Booker ➡️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/OpuajyDxfT – 9:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
OKC’s mascot is out here with a bunch of other mascots and immediately got jumped. Still down on the floor while the other mascots toss out t-shirts. – 9:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really nice floater by Ty Jerome. It’s a two point game, Mike Wilks has these guys competing. – 9:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ty Jerome out here with the early signs of a Revenge Game™️. He’s got 8 of the Thunder’s first 14 points and hasn’t missed a shot yet. Suns up 16-14 early – 9:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
AND THE VALLEY SHOOK
@Isaiah Roby | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/UnLepuMcZc – 9:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jaylen Hoard is wearing No. 14 tonight, for everyone who’s interested. He wore No. 8 last season, but that now belongs to Paul Watson Jr.
Can’t take a starter’s number. – 9:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him?
#Former #Suns guard Ty Jerome starting for #ThunderUp as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out with right ankle soreness.
Jerome was part of Chris Paul trade. Has 6 points as #Suns down 12-11 pic.twitter.com/eph2KDLlGq – 9:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is now the 7th-youngest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career points, trailing only LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady and Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/4l5nQ1knHi – 9:15 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
7th youngest in @NBA history to 10K! 👏
@Devin Booker | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Oc4RwTmAI9 – 9:14 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Book gets us started!
@Devin Booker ➡️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/XOH5piDt8S – 9:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Chris Paul greeting a few old friends pic.twitter.com/3oJX8tII3Z – 9:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
In keeping with tradition, we in here.
I’m just in media room finishing story. Will be in the arena area soon. #Suns pic.twitter.com/OoKJgpV4sm – 9:11 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Pregame Book push.
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇
@Devin Booker ➡️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/9l11jrRlRQ – 9:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Raise your hand if you are watching a Covid protocols Thunder squad vs Phoenix instead of the Alamo Bowl. pic.twitter.com/rKO399SFMq – 9:07 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Getting started on @BallySportsOK
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/JYbjmlOOLZ – 9:01 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Continuing the routine.
@Devin Booker 🤜🤛 @Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/EPKe1bCfL8 – 8:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns playing 2nd game this season with just two referees.
Justin Van Duyne is in #NBA health/safety protocols.
Kevin Scott and Mousa Dagher tonight’s referees.
Brent Barnaky and Bill Kennedy worked Suns-Hornets game Dec. 19 as Zach Zarba and Eric Dalen were in protocols. – 8:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out, but he’s in uniform and is rebounding for his teammates pregame. pic.twitter.com/Fpi8cOG0m5 – 8:53 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
A birthday walk-in for Go and all his friends. 😎
#YouDoYou | @PlayAtGila pic.twitter.com/gZalEa29Gk – 8:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Thunder have ruled out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for tonight’s game against the Suns due to right ankle soreness. This injury report is a lot pic.twitter.com/uzOvH6pUgS – 8:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) is a late scratch for the Thunder tonight.
Starters for OKC: Jerome, Dort, Wiggins, Watson, Roby
Same 5 for Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, McGee – 8:40 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) is a late scratch for the Thunder tonight.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns’ available bodies tonight
PG: Paul, Payne
SG: Booker, Shamet
F: Bridges, Johnson, Hutchison
C: McGee, Smith, Terry – 8:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Ty Jerome will start in place of SGA tonight.
– Jerome
– Dort
– Watson
– Wiggins
– Roby – 8:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Elfrid Payton back in health and safety protocols.
Was out Sunday in protocols, came back Monday after consecutive negative COVID tests, played in Monday’s game vs. Memphis but back in protocols tonight. #Suns – 8:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Elfrid Payton is out for the Suns due to health and safety protocols, per Suns. That’s now 4 players plus Monty Williams. – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Elfrid Payton is out tonight due to health and safety protocols. He played last game after being in protocols leading up to the game, and he was out there shooting prior to tonight’s game, so something changed here recently – 8:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
30 warmed up 🔥
30 ’til tip ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/5ZTefG07f8 – 8:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The time that I got to spend with him was invaluable.”
Mike Wilks on Chris Paul as he was an assistant at OKC in Paul’s one season there.
On Tuesday, Paul said Wilks is “my guy” as he worked with him.
Wilks is acting head coach for Mark Daigneault (health/safety). #Suns pic.twitter.com/pE8G9JLC4M – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“This situation is coming pretty fast to point where I haven’t really even had time to get nervous.”
#Thunder assistant Mike Wilks, who is in his second game as acting head coach for Mark Daigneault (health and safety protocols).
OKC at #Suns tonight. pic.twitter.com/nmDoXGxgmY – 8:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You coach who you have and you play who is in front of you.”
#Suns associate head coach Kevin Young on facing #Thunder as both teams have players in #NBA health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/STZb9DTpKG – 8:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play tonight against the Suns due to right ankle soreness. – 8:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) is a late scratch tonight, per the Thunder. – 7:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When you get going, when you get hyped, it gets me hyped.”
#Suns associate head coach Kevin Young on Cameron Payne. pic.twitter.com/ONC1NzDCaU – 7:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That was a short-lived lineup.”
#Suns lead assistant Kevin Young on Devin Booker, Landry Shamet, Cameron Payne and Chris Paul on floor with JaVale McGee in Monday loss to Memphis.
It also speaks to the value of Jae Crowder (health/safety), Cam Johnson and Ish Wainright (back). – 7:53 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Isaiah Thomas has officially signed his 10-day Dallas deal with his ninth NBA team.
Drafted by the Kings, Thomas also played for the Suns, Celtics, Cavs, Lakers, Nuggets, Wizards, Pels and Lakers again before joining the Mavs tonight in Sacramento.
More: https://t.co/A6ycVm5PUQ pic.twitter.com/ay0aIrG5Wr – 7:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks “we got this really good Australian kid who is kinda a good passer.” Said Josh Giddey’s passing ability has helped the team make “live cuts” as they understand if they cut Giddey will reward them if they can just get kind of open. – 7:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A rare sight of Chris Paul out here pregame getting shots up pic.twitter.com/YW1PXHqIFY – 7:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Great opportunity to measure yourself against an elite team.” #Thunder acting head coach Mike Wilks on facing #Suns, who beat them 113-101 last week in Phoenix. – 7:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Same starting lineup for the Thunder tonight:
– SGA
– Dort
– Watson
– Wiggins
– Roby – 7:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks says expect Derrick Favors to be back in the rotation tonight. – 7:34 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder starters vs Suns
SGA
Dort
Wiggins
Watson Jr
Roby
Derrick Favors is available tonight. – 7:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks says it’ll be the same starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Aaron Wiggins
Paul Watson Jr
Isaiah Roby – 7:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Abdel Nader remains out due to right knee injury management, but he’s also entered health and safety protocols – 7:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jaylen Hoard and Gabriel Deck warming up pic.twitter.com/MTD4wM3y03 – 7:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Rob Edwards, who played at Arizona State, could make his NBA debut tonight in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/O6h8y3BTDE – 6:59 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Second time the Thunder has been here on the second night of a back-to-back in the last week. pic.twitter.com/08S7eGPWer – 6:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Signs Jaylen Hoard to 10-Day Contract
🔗 | https://t.co/0y7UtGpphR pic.twitter.com/Uluh7ytq6x – 5:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Thunder have signed Jaylen Hoard to a 10-day hardship deal, calling the forward up from their Oklahoma City Blue @nbagleague affiliate.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder injury report no longer includes Derrick Favors, the health and safety protocols
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Aleksej Pokusevski
Tre Mann
Josh Giddey
Darius Bazley
Vit Krejci is still out also, GL assignment, sprained ankle – 5:20 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Closing out the West Coast back-to-back in Phoenix for a rematch with the Suns.
🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/gszixPryT1 – 5:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jaylen Hoard has signed a 10-day contract with the Thunder. Hoard played 19 games for the Thunder last season.
OKC now has three French players, Hoard, Maledon and Sarr, along with Dort, a Quebec native who speaks French. – 5:11 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Always working 💪
📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/xm3AG86dTk – 4:48 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“I thought [Damian Jones] was spectacular, on the offensive boards as well as on the defensive boards.” -Interim head coach Alvin Gentry on @Damian Jones’s career-high 14 rebounds against the Thunder 👑 pic.twitter.com/bjJlTgCY0P – 4:00 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
There were 9 NBA games schedule tonight. Spurs-Heat is postponed. 75 players listed between those teams in health and safety protocol — as of 3:30 injury report.
Hawks have 13 players out with COVID-19
Pistons have 8
Blazers have 7
Celtics, Heat have 6
Bulls, Mavs, OKC have 5 – 3:52 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Thunder are listing 5 players out tonight vs. the Suns due to health and safety protocols. All five guys played last Thursday: Josh Giddey, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski and Darius Bazley – 3:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors is no longer listed on the injury report. It appears he’s cleared health and safety protocols. – 3:34 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“I think the Suns biggest strength is that they have no weaknesses.”
@Zach Lowe joins the Suns Live! Pregame Show tonight starting at 630PM on @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/nYVqEgFoJu – 3:18 PM
“I think the Suns biggest strength is that they have no weaknesses.”
