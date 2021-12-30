76ers vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (19-16) play against the Brooklyn Nets (10-10) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 30, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 110, Brooklyn Nets 102 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“[Maxey] knocked down some big time shots….He was being ultra aggressive which he’s been their star point guard for the entire year …He made some big shots for ’em and that was the game.”
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dan Favale @danfavale
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
StatMuse @statmuse
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Dan Favale @danfavale
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Ben Simmons should regret failing to adhere to LeBron James’ crucial advice from years ago.
#76ers #NBA
sportscasting.com/ben-simmons-re… – 4:13 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
