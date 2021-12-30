Bucks vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (24-13) play against the Orlando Magic (29-29) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 30, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 136, Orlando Magic 118 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
11th straight win vs. Magic including a series sweep tonight. 🧹
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis turned it up in the 4th quarter. 🔥
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
5 straight for the @Milwaukee Bucks who now sit at 24-13 and just 1 game back of the Nets after their loss to Philly tonight.
Lots to discuss on Bucks Talk on @620wtmj & @ESPNMilwaukee as soon as some guy wraps up on the Bucks Radio Network… pic.twitter.com/diEmdqo4UP – 9:49 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
FINAL BOX: Milwaukee 136, Orlando 118
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Giannis with 33. Middleton with 22. Holiday with 25.
@Milwaukee Bucks score a season-high 136 points.
136-118 the final score against the @Orlando Magic.
Franz Wagner had 20 and Moe Wagner had 19 for the Magic. – 9:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks once again have a nice final margin of victory over the #Magic, but also had to work a bit to get there in a 136-118 victory.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
In honor of @stephenbardo's fantastic in-game player-comps to those of yesteryear, Jrue Holiday has passed Reggie Theus for 90th on the all-time NBA steals list with 1,207.
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Magic had a 80-79 lead with 3:44 remaining in the 3Q.
It’s been basically all Bucks since (a heavy dose of Giannis and Boogie taking over). – 9:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has passed Junior Bridgeman for 12th on the #Bucks all-time free throw attempts list.
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Giannis taking over the 4Q. 10 points within the first three minutes of the quarter.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
10 points already in the fourth quarter for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Wes showing off some magic of his own with this pass to Boogie.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMarcus Cousins scored 13 points in that third quarter – a big finish for the #Bucks big man to give his team a bit of breathing room after another #Magic comeback.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Boogie recorded 13 points in the 3rd quarter including this dunk!!
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Milwaukee 96, Orlando 85
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
This is the most athletic quarter we've seen from Boogie in his time with Milwaukee. A putback dunk, another dunk (after a foul) and now a major swat. Mo Wagner really pissed him off.
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner has now scored in double figures in 18 consecutive games.
That is the longest streak by any rookie in the
@NBA this season and passes @Jameer Nelson for the second-longest streak by a rookie in franchise history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lO4MgALhFc – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Holiday/Cousins help the #Bucks answer right back with eight straight points – Milwaukee back up 87-80.
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
It's still so crazy how many defenders attach themselves to the right hip of Jrue Holiday as he moves to the basket and then a little bump later he's laying in an uncontested lefty lay-up.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Between Durant and LeBron and Steph and Giannis and Jokic, the NBA has a super strong top five right now
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Again, it was brief, but the #Magic took their first lead of the game since the first quarter here in the third…
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz got step-backs tho? 👀
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/gVuzpCF2EL – 8:38 PM
Franz got step-backs tho? 👀
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I think the #Bucks will be very glad to be done with the #Magic after this one…
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It lasted just a moment, but the #Magic did completely erase the 15-point deficit they started the third quarter with.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wendell Carter Jr. just hammered one on Giannis Antetokounmpo. That was awesome.
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING and watch Giannis get dunked on by Wendell Carter Jr.!
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. drops the hammer on Giannis
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Gary Harris scored in double figures just twice in his first 14 games this season.
He’s now scored in double figures in 14 of his last 15 games for the @Orlando Magic. – 8:28 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
ok Gary 👀
@Gary Harris goes coast-to-coast 😤
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/aoWZdUAWyV – 8:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Orlando cuts the lead in half to seven and Milwaukee calls timeout with 9:43 to go in the third quarter.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris is in his bag. 💰
📸 @PicknSaveStores Photo of the Night. pic.twitter.com/AQbdcI2WUg – 8:17 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
I am still floored by what happened during a timeout earlier in Orlando. A Magic fan was given a Disney related question and had to choose an answer from four different Magic players. She did not choose Robin Lopez's answer and was predictably wrong. Insanity.
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Milwaukee 63, Orlando 51
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
get to your spot, Franz 🤩
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/kOc2hVunGn – 7:57 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
how good is Khris Middleton. Dude is unreal in the pinch post. The footwork, balance, coordination, touch…
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
hit 'em with the hesi & the slam @Moritz Wagner 😤
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/w3K30IteS1 – 7:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton now has 13 points, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo with that number. #Bucks up 51-38.
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic have had some bad backup point guards in recent years. Tim Frazier is not breaking the mold there.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris ➡️ Giannis
The connection continues. pic.twitter.com/0hzgw1Zvm1 – 7:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Couplea fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMarcus Cousins with Mo Wagner in the middle of everything for the #Magic
Orlando is hanging around thus far, as Milwaukee leads 43-36 with 6:41 to go in the first half. – 7:47 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
You know how you just feel confident about a player hitting a particular shot?
For me with Khris Middleton it’s when the shot clock is winding down, he has multiple defenders in his face and he’s fading away on the baseline. It’s money. – 7:47 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Mo Bamba cleared health and safety protocols prior to the @Orlando Magic's game against the @Milwaukee Bucks and has moved on to COVID reconditioning.
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Mo Wagner and DeMarcus Cousins are gonna get rung up for double-techs pretty soon lol
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the cross + the finish
@RJ Hampton 🤧
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/PjlIrwEJKr – 7:39 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Updated the Pacers cap sheet given their recent moves, using my best understanding of my COVID-19 protocol rules.
-Wanamaker waived
-Sykes signed
-Hinton signed
Pacers now ~$1.8 mil below the tax and ~$800,000 below the hard cap pic.twitter.com/578qaXJDdD – 7:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Milwaukee 32, Orlando 24
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 1Q: Bucks 32, Magic 24
Gary Harris leads Orlando with 7 pts
Milwaukee shoots 50% FG | 40% 3PT
Orlando shoots 41.7% FG | 20% 3PT – 7:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks up 32-24 after one over the #Magic
Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday have combined for 21 points. – 7:36 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
If Boogie Cousins is beating the Magic down the court, it's probably going to be a long night.
Magic trail the Bucks 32-24 after 1Q.
Magic trail the Bucks 32-24 after 1Q. – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
tuff pass 🤝 tuff finish
@RJ Hampton ➡️ @admiralelite15
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/quIpY8amEs – 7:34 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,165 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:32 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
It’s fun watching Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, and Wesley Matthews talk through defensive possessions.
DiVincenzo was late on the interception attempt when Matthews jumped up to help from the backside, but they had talked through that entire possession. Just barely missed it. – 7:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Both teams shooting it well again to start (though not the three-point barrage we saw Tuesday). #Magic have 12 points in the paint, the #Bucks 10.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis pulled up. 👌
RT if you love it when @Giannis Antetokounmpo nails a three. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/WigNKDpwqC – 7:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMarcus Cousins whistled for his first foul 29 seconds after checking in for the #Bucks
Milwaukee up 25-15
Milwaukee up 25-15 – 7:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A couple of Grayson Allen steals eventually leads to a basket and the #Bucks are up 13-9 in the early going.
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
what a dish @Wendell Carter Jr. 🥽
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPvlEB pic.twitter.com/kZ6jBk7wLA – 7:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton's bucket at the 10:04 mark was adjusted to a three-pointer – #Bucks up 11-8.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Quick first (offensive) foul for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the early going for the #Bucks
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has now passed Ersan İlyasova (@Ersan) for No. 6 all-time in games played in a #Bucks uniform with 584.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over his last six games, Jrue is averaging 24.8 points, 8.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds & shooting 57.1% from the field.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/VWFWpeLMz8 – 6:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
No late additions to the health and safety protocol for the #Bucks or #Magic as they near tip in Orlando.
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
December 30 vs Milwaukee
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Y2bhrENtX7 – 6:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
We are 9-0 this season when we score 120+ points.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Back at it against the Magic, fresh off a 127-110 win on Tuesday!!
🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/FzsoOnfqnu – 5:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
First the #Magic lose Hassani Gravett right after playing the #Bucks on Tuesday, and now center Robin Lopez is in the health and safety protocol for Orlando.
They now have 12 players listed as out for tonight, 5 of which are in the protocol. – 5:45 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Maccabi clarifies rumors about Giannis Sfairopoulos: "He will continue to coach the club"
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 5:22 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Tim Frazier, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Freddie Gillespie against the @Milwaukee Bucks tonight.
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 36 vs MILWAUKEE
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
4️⃣4️⃣C: @freddieg_33
1️⃣4️⃣G: @thats_G_
8️⃣G: @Timfraz23
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲 bspts.cc/orlando-magic
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 5:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Looks like Mamu got a new toy for Christmas. 🤣
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/xRnqj9KMfe – 5:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No late game tonight. It was a light night already games-wise and it got even lighter with the GSW-DEN postponement.
Only three games, all at 7:00 PM ET:
PHI-BKN
CLE-WAS
MIL-ORL – 4:46 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the one where T-Mac drops 47 in Milwaukee 🔥 #TBT
47 PTS
7 AST
6 REB
16-29 FG
6-9 3P
Bucks vs. Magic tonight at 7 p.m. on @BallySportsFL pic.twitter.com/1zdkeZm7fI – 3:42 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
You heard the man. ⤵️
RT to vote @Jrue Holiday into the #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/Dbf9nKI1w4 – 2:48 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
What teams are the most aggressive defending against the P&R? After previously being a very conservative defense, Portland has been by far the most aggressive. Meanwhile, the Bucks are the most aggressive defense that Drops the most.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks forward Semi
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Milwaukee’s Semi Ojeleye has entered the league’s Covid protocols, according to league portal. – 1:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet on Ibaka’s famous speech to the Raptors when they were down 0-2 to Bucks pic.twitter.com/RGURQJtFO5 – 1:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
4th quarter @Khris Middleton is 🔥. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/CvXozAf1Wx – 1:01 PM
