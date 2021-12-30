Cavaliers vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) play against the Washington Wizards (17-17) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 30, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 93, Washington Wizards 110 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal elaborated a bit on why he got vaccinated. He said it was about his family and specifically mentioned his father, who has dealt with kidney issues. Beal didn’t want to put him at risk. – 10:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal on why he got vaccinated: “My family… I’ll leave it at that.” – 10:06 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Asked what pushed him to get a coronavirus vaccine, Bradley Beal said “my family,” then said he’d be leaving it at that. – 10:06 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Jaime Echenique in tears post-game after becoming the first Colombian born NBA player
It’s been a long journey for him breaking the patellar tendon in his right knee on January 4 pic.twitter.com/W0iNOa09hy – 10:00 PM
Jaime Echenique in tears post-game after becoming the first Colombian born NBA player
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Jaime Echenique said once he heard he was getting called up, he raced to Capital One Arena calling his family on the way. After he parked at the arena, he broke down crying he was so happy. – 9:53 PM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
Felt good to be back out there!! DUB!! pic.twitter.com/0UeBjU2Acw – 9:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Jaime Echenique was crying from the beginning of his postgame press conference. Lots of emotions after all he’s been through and making history as a Colombian NBA player. – 9:48 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld Jr. says he and the other Wiz coaches were talking about how every time they play the Cavs Evan Mobley looks better. “He shows a little bit more, it’s scary. …he’s going to be a problem.” – 9:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Bounced back with a DUUUB! 👐
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Down their top two playmakers, #Cavs fall in WAS – 110-93; WAS, 50%FG, CLE, 42%; Love, 24pts, 7-15FG, game-hi 11reb; Mobley, 21pts, 10-20FG, 5reb, 3asst, 2blk, stl; Markkanen, 11pts, 8reb, 4asst, stl, blk; Okoro, 11pts, 2-3 3ptFG. pic.twitter.com/Vd1HhQSmB7 – 9:20 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 110, Cavaliers 93
Beal: 29 pts., 13-23 FG, 6 rebs., 10 assts.
Kuzma: 25 pts., 10 rebs., 2 assts.
Wanamaker: 7 pts., 5 rebs., 7 assts.
Mobley: 21 pts., 5 rebs., 3 assts.
Love: 24 pts., 11 rebs. – 9:16 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
That does it in D.C. #Cavs go winless on the two-game road trip as they fall to the Wizards 110-93. – 9:16 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The squad came together for the DUB!
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Wizards 110, Cavaliers 93. Wasn’t the Cleveland they saw earlier this season, of course (and they aren’t the same Wizards), but gd if this wasn’t one of Beal’s sharpest games of the season after a week away.
Beal: 29p 10a 6r
Kuzma: 25p 10r – 9:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards beat the Cavs 110-93 to move to 18-17 on the year. Bradley Beal had 29 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds in his return from protocols. Kyle Kuzma had 25. – 9:15 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Center Jaime Echenique, signed today to a 10-day contract, is about to make his NBA debut when play resumes. – 9:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Jaime Echenique has checked in for his NBA debut, making history as the first NBA player ever from the country of Colombia. – 9:09 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Loudest applause of the night goes with Tacko Fall checking in with 4 minutes left in a blowout 😂 – 9:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal now has 10 assists with 3:55 to play. It’s his second double-digit assist game of the season, tying his season high, set December 13 in Denver. – 9:05 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Serena Winters, who replaces Angel Gray, will make her Cleveland debut on the Jan. 2 broadcast against the Indiana Pacers. Welcome Serena to Cleveland! trib.al/3i9Cinh #Cavs – 9:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
After missing three games while in league protocols, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has regained his rhythm as tonight’s game has progressed. In 28 minutes, he has 12 points, two boards and four assists. Washington leads 107-89 with 4:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. – 9:02 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Rudy Gobert is averaging 15 pts and 14.9 rebs while shooting 70%. No one has ever done this in NBA history. The only player to ever average 15 pts -10 rebs and shot 70% is Jarrett Allen this season. – 8:56 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love has a double-double of 24 pts and 11 rebounds. – 8:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Rocking at @CapitalOneArena right now!
Beal: 27 PTS, 12-17 FG, 9 AST
Kuzma: 23 PTS, 10-15 FG, 9 REB
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs were outscored 33-21 by the Wizards in the third, as the Wizards lead 91-72.
Cavs collectively are struggling defensively. And offensively, the ball just doesn’t seem to be moving the same way without their two primary ballhandlers. They have 13 assists. – 8:48 PM
#Cavs were outscored 33-21 by the Wizards in the third, as the Wizards lead 91-72.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards lead the Cavaliers 91-72 at the end of the third quarter. Bradley Beal has a game-high 27 points and a game-high nine assists. – 8:46 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Anotha one!
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Air Kuz!
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford is heading toward the Wizards’ locker room after he limped off the floor. – 8:35 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford hobbled and limping off the floor in pain, punches a seat on the bench as he gets checked out by the medical staff. Now going to the locker room. – 8:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Back like he never left!
21 points in the first half for @Bradley Beal 🔥
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards on a 10-2 run to start the second half opening up a 15-point lead. – 8:23 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Cavs 58-51. The Gafford-Mobley battles are very fun. Gafford has fiiiiiive blocks
Beal: 21p 6a
Kuzma: 10p 5r
Gill: 8p
Mobley 17p
Love 16p – 8:14 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gaff wasn’t having it 🙅♂️
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs kept Bradley Beal in check thru first 2 meetings (28%FG), not so much tonight – has game-hi 21pts & WAS leads at H, 58-51; 7 ties, 8 lead-changes; CLE, 43%FG, 10 T.O.; WAS, 51%FG; Mobley, 17pt, 8-14FG, 4reb, stl; Love, 16pt, 5-9FG, 3-6 3ptFG, 6reb, stl; Stevens, 5pt, 2reb. pic.twitter.com/2kObBWUf3f – 8:12 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, Wizards have a 58-51 lead over the #Cavs. Cleveland struggling to contain Bradley Beal, as he has 21 points.
Mobley up to 17 pts and 4 rebounds, Love with 16 pts and 5 rebounds. – 8:10 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The teacher who went viral for making the half-court shot is part of the Wizards halftime show tonight washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2021… – 8:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Heading back to the locker room with a lead.
Beal: 21 PTS, 9-13 FG, 6 AST
Kuzma: 10 PTS, 4-6 FG, 5 REB
Gill: 8 PTS, 3-4 FG
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Cavs 58-51. Bradley Beal, returning from a three-game absence in league health and safety protocols, has played superbly. He has 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting, plus six assists. – 8:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Cavs 58-51 at halftime. Beal has 21 pts in his return from protocols. Wiz shooting 51.1%. Cavs have 10 TOs, Mobley has 17, Love has 16. – 8:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
5 blocks in 16 minutes in the first half for Daniel Gafford tonight. Good grief. – 8:04 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford with FIVE first half blocks and each one was better than the last. – 8:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Not on DG’s watch 🖐
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
This has been what probably has been an entertaining game for the fans, but I imagine that Wes Unseld Jr. is, at best, lukewarm about how his team’s defense is performing (despite the serious obstacles it faces). Washington has a 52-51 lead. But the teams are trading baskets. – 8:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Again, what can’t @Evan Mobley do?!
What a pass from rook to rook 😳
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal dapping up a fan next to Kamiah after hitting that 3 on a smooth pass from Brad Wanamaker – 7:55 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavaliers in trade talks to acquire guard Rajon Rondo from Lakers beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:53 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Save & score 👏
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Kevin Pangos has three assists seven minutes in first quarter of his first NBA start for Cavs. Now has 17 assists in his last 8+ games against one turnover. Will be interesting to see how he performs in what should be a steadier diet of minutes with Rubio out. – 7:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Made ’em pay for the double 😏
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In his first game back from missing three games while in the league’s health and safety protocols. Bradley Beal has 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and four assists in 12 minutes. – 7:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
watch the play again. Mobley’s up-and-under was so nasty even Kuz had to give him five. pic.twitter.com/xOXyuiQp7f – 7:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Cleveland Cavaliers nearing a trade to acquire Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo: es.pn/3FDBlKe – 7:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
It’s @Marvel Night at @CapitalOneArena!
The first 10,000 fans received @Bradley Beal bobbleheads 🙌
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Cavaliers nearing trade to acquire Rajon Rondo from Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/30/rep… – 7:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At the end of the first quarter, Washington leads Cleveland 31-30. Washington’s offense has been superb, going 13 of 22 from the field. But the defense has been subpar, with a few open looks from 3 for Kevin Love. This game has the same feel as the loss to Philly had early on. – 7:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Up one after one.
Kuzma: 8 PTS, 3-4 FG
Beal: 7 PTS, 3-3 FG, 4 AST
Avdija: 6 PTS, 3-4 FG
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, Wizards hold a 31-30 lead over the #Cavs.
Cavs shot 13-of-26 (50%) from the field and 4-of-9 (44.4%) from 3.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal has a half court gym in his house, I’m sure he stayed sharp and was chomping at the bit the last few days – 7:34 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Cavs 31-30.
Beal: 7p 4a
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Cavs 31-30 at the end of the 1st. Kuzma leads the Wizards with 8, Mobley leads all scorers with 14. Love has 11. – 7:33 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With 2:41 remaining in the first quarter, Evan Mobley already has 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Kevin Love has 11 points. Mobley and Love have scored all 25 of Cleveland’s points. – 7:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
14 PTS
7-8 FG
2 REB
1 STL
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija is currently playing PG on offense and C on defense in a lineup with Bradley Beal, Corey Kispert, Jordan Schakel and Anthony Gill. – 7:26 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Evan Mobley is apparently now also Dr. J on the baseline. pic.twitter.com/X2Yw5re9fV – 7:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley is shooting 6-of-7 from the field with under 4 minutes left in the first quarter. He has 12 points. – 7:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Is there anything Mobley can’t do?!
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The NBA in 2021: where a 7-footer (Evan Mobley) can do this pic.twitter.com/ivY1QB8Bal – 7:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Corey Kispert in 5 minutes into the game as Bradley Beal takes an early rest – 7:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Kev ain’t slowing down 🔥
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kevin Pangos vs. Brad Wanamaker on New Year’s Eve eve, just like we all expected – 7:11 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Can confirm reports that Lakers and Cavaliers are in “discussions” to send point guard Rajon Rondo to Cleveland, per source. – 6:58 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Cavaliers are nearing a trade for Lakers PG Rajon Rondo, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Cleveland Cavaliers are nearing a trade to acquire Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo — and an agreement is expected to be reached as soon as Friday, sources tell ESPN. Rondo would be able to join Cleveland as soon as he clears Covid protocols. – 6:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Quick thoughts on CLE acquiring Rondo (assuming it happens!):
-CLE will use Minimum Salary Exception to acquire Rondo. No need to use McGee TPE or send a salary back to LA.
-LA is doing this to clear a roster spot & tax hit vs waiving a player. Likely to keep Stanley Johnson. – 6:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🇨🇴🇨🇴🇨🇴
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Brad Wanamaker will start in his first game since signing a 10-day with the Wizards. Their starting 5 vs. CLE:
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Wizards:
Kevin Pangos, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Kevin Love – 6:35 PM
Tonight’s Starting Five 🖐️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/DAlTx61ezC – 6:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters tonight: Brad Wanamaker (who was signed today to a 10-day), Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 6:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The best way to celebrate @Bradley Beal being back on the court is by voting for #NBAAllStar!
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious talks on a deal to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In wake of Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL injury, Cleveland has need for backcourt help and is working on the potential move. – 6:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are back home to host the Cavs at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. Bradley Beal is back in the lineup (watch his warmup here).
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Pregame bounce ⬆️
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Pangos will make his first career NBA start tonight against the Wizards, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. Cavs will need to rely more on Pangos with Darius Garland in the health and safety protocols and Ricky Rubio out for the season. – 6:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
1️⃣ hour until tip!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @1067theFan
📺 @NBCSWashington
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (and his headband) back in action. pic.twitter.com/62rt3yjrNM – 5:54 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
The 5:30 p.m. ET injury report now lists Jarrett Allen as OUT (return to competition reconditioning).
It also lists Ed Davis, Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler as available. – 5:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Is this business casual?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Cavs’ Jarrett Allen (return to competition conditioning) will not play tonight against the Wizards, J.B. Bickerstaff said. – 5:41 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said Cassius Winston is still dealing with the hamstring injury which has been an on-and-off thing for him all season, and that’s why he hasn’t gotten a call-up. – 5:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Spencer Dinwiddie (health and safety protocols) will not play tonight vs. Cleveland. – 5:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Wizards have signed center Jaime Echenique to a 10-day hardship contract … which will establish the @nbagleague call-up from the @CapitalCityGoGo as the NBA’s first player from Colombia.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Anthony Gill will be available to play tonight after exiting the protocols, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Davis Bertans, who has a non-COVID illness, will not play, Unseld aid. – 5:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
In addition to Beal and KCP, Gill is also out of protocols and available. Bertans is OUT. – 5:27 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Wizards say Bradley Beal is available to play tonight against Cleveland. – 5:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Let’s get to work!
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Spencer Dinwiddie is OUT in protocols, Bradley Beal and KCP are both available to play.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Beal and Caldwell-Pope will play tonight. They are out of protocol. – 5:19 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Bradley Beal will be available tonight vs. Cleveland! #DCAboveAll
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who entered the day questionable to play due to health and safety protocols, will be available tonight for Washington against Cleveland. – 5:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📰 OFFICIAL: We’ve signed center Jaime Echenique to a 10-day contract via the NBA Hardship Exception provisions. #DCAboveAll – 5:06 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Me trying to recognize the new Wizards 100 feet away like pic.twitter.com/sfPieu2Scl – 5:02 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s game against Cleveland pic.twitter.com/Pk5F4BDu06 – 5:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Big man Jaime Echenique has been called up from the Capital City Go-Go as the Wizards continue to deal with players in protocol, @NBCSWizards has learned. – 5:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No late game tonight. It was a light night already games-wise and it got even lighter with the GSW-DEN postponement.
Only three games, all at 7:00 PM ET:
PHI-BKN
CLE-WAS
MIL-ORL – 4:46 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We’ll need another strong defensive effort tonight.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is expected to return to the lineup vs. Cleveland tonight, sources tell ESPN. He missed three games in Covid protocols. – 4:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Battle on the block.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over the last five games, our 12.8 turnover percentage ranks ninth in the NBA.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
From playing in the driveway as a kid to a 10-year career as an NBA assistant, Pat Delany is living his childhood dream.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Wizards G Spencer Dinwiddie has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/1fL7OgbseP – 3:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With the Spencer Dinwiddie news, the Wizards now have 9 players in health and safety protcols, matching the total of their outbreak last season which caused 6 games to be postponed. This year, they have hardship 10-days to replace them, but just for context. – 3:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Bounce back opportunity!
🆚 @Washington Wizards
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
TyTy Washington has been used mainly as an off-ball shooter and scorer at Kentucky this season. Despite being effective in his current role, I think TyTy will be best used as a lead guard in the NBA. He is a natural playmaker with an excellent feel for the game. pic.twitter.com/0CCzZdJTCe – 2:46 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
If fashion sense is a super hero trait then Kuz already has that covered 😎
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Oldest players to make their NBA debuts for the Wizards/Bullets franchise:
Andrew Gaze (1994) – 28 y, 230 d
Anthony Gill (2020) – 28 y, 73 d
Craig Sword (2021) – 27 y, 346 d
David Vanterpool (2001) – 27 y, 341 d
Claude Gregory (1986) – 27 y, 37d
Chubby Cox (1983) – 27 y, 14 d – 1:03 PM
