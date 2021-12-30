Daily statistical milestones: Dwight Howard moves past Bob Lanier and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Mike Conley No. 45 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Brent Barry with 1,396 three-pointers. He’s now 18 away from Bradley Beal
Dwight Howard No. 57 in points now
Moved ahead of Bob Lanier with 19,249 points. He’s now 72 away from Stephen Curry
Al Horford No. 86 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Mychal Thompson with 1,075 blocks. He’s now 8 away from Hassan Whiteside
LeBron James No. 99 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Rick Mahorn with 1,008 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Kevin Durant
Russell Westbrook No. 99 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Randy Foye and Latrell Sprewell with 1,105 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Khris Middleton
Russell Westbrook No. 100 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Dan Roundfield with 7,252 rebounds. He’s now 9 away from Jermaine O’Neal
Joe Ingles No. 117 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Allen Iverson with 1,060 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Jeff Green
Taj Gibson No. 120 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Shane Battier and Kendrick Perkins with 907 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Sam Bowie
Rudy Gobert No. 133 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Josh Smith with 6,656 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Clyde Lovellette
Zach LaVine No. 151 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Voshon Lenard with 940 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Anthony Peeler
Harrison Barnes No. 157 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Darrell Armstrong, George McCloud and Jose Manuel Calderon with 924 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Raymond Felton
Devin Booker No. 170 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Justin Holiday, Anthony Tolliver, Kawhi Leonard and Eric Piatkowski with 869 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Joe Harris and Wilson Chandler
Eric Bledsoe No. 171 in steals now
Moved ahead of John Drew with 1,006 steals. He’s now 1 away from Avery Johnson
Mike Conley No. 188 in points now
Moved ahead of Thaddeus Young with 13,672 points. He’s now 118 away from Bill Laimbeer
Al Horford No. 217 in assists now
Moved ahead of Bob Lanier and Lionel Hollins with 3,011 assists. He’s now 2 away from Gary Grant
Kristaps Porzingis No. 217 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Brad Miller, Tom Burleson and Greg Anderson with 593 blocks. He’s now tied with Ronny Turiaf, Cliff Levingston and Jerami Grant
Hassan Whiteside No. 245 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Cliff Robinson with 5,244 rebounds. He’s now tied with Greg Monroe
Bryant only played 35 games, so if you disqualify him the next player is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (14.6 PPG).
LeBron James is averaging 28.0 PPG in this, his 19th season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/a8npYdHYTW – 11:31 AM
It’s the third-highest point total in NBA history by a player on his birthday, trailing only Shaquille O’Neal (61) and Dominique Wilkins (53). pic.twitter.com/3w1Oubj9pY – 11:01 AM
🏀 Ja Morant outduels LeBron
🏀 Celtics historically bad shooting
🏀 Kyrie Irving nearing return
✅ 25 PTS
✅ 10-13 FG
✅ 5-7 3P
LaVine has made at least five 3P in each of his last four games, the longest such streak in @Chicago Bulls history. pic.twitter.com/4BE663Pv6T – 9:41 AM
✅ 37 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 7 AST
James has recorded six straight 30-point games, the longest such streak in NBA history by a player age 35 years or older.
He’s also the oldest player in NBA history to average at least 30p/10r/5a over a six-game span. pic.twitter.com/5GXHKxU5wC – 9:11 AM
If we took only his career after he turned 30, he would still be a first ballot HOF.
— 26/8/8 on 52%
— 30/10/8 on 51% in playoffs
— 4th in total points
— 4th in total assists
— Led NBA in assists
— 2x Champ
— 2x Finals MVP
— 7x All-Star
— 7x All-NBA pic.twitter.com/jwKL4upw1d – 8:03 AM
📊 1334 GP, 27.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 7.4 APG
🎯 50.4 FG%, 34.6 3P%, 73.4 FT%
⭐️ 17x (2005-2021)
🏆 4x MVP, 4x FMVP, 2004 ROY
💍 4x (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020)
James is the only player to win the NBA Finals MVP Award for three different franchises. pic.twitter.com/4Og8qC29ig – 8:01 AM
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 5:41 AM
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:14 AM
And on nights like tonight, he can outduel one of the best players of all time.
“When he’s scoring at all three levels, there’s nothing you can do,” LeBron said. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:52 AM
Devin Booker on becoming 7th youngest to reach 10,000 points.
The first six?
LeBron, KD, Kobe, Melo, T-Mac and Giannis.
Booker joked he’d be at 12K if it wasn’t for Jeff Hornacek, but thanked all his #Suns coaches. pic.twitter.com/UYCtBc5RU9 – 12:21 AM
But Ja Morant went off and the Lakers’ offensive broke down. And now a team that says it needs to trust each other can share the blame: ocregister.com/2021/12/29/lak… – 11:57 PM
