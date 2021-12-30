Heat bringing back Mario Chalmers

Shams Charania: The Miami Heat are signing guard Mario Chalmers to a 10-day contract, agent Jerry Dianis tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chalmers won two NBA championships with the Heat.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat bring back Mario Chalmers on emergency contract; Duncan Robinson now also out due to protocols, as franchise-record streak of consecutive appearances will come to an end. https://t.co/CdchEuPzgo pic.twitter.com/RHrD2379U2 – 6:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Today in the NBA:
– Warriors-Nuggets off
– Rivers, Malone in protocols
– Raptors attendance will be capped at 1,000
– Mario Chalmers returns to Heat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Mario Chalmers
Tyler Herro
Jimmy Butler
Caleb Martin
Omer Yurtseven
Kyle Guy
Haywood Highsmith
Nik Stauskas
Aric Holman
The Heat’s lineup moving forward if Jimmy gets bumped up from questionable to available – 6:09 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If Butler (ankle) doesn’t play tomorrow and if Lowry & Garrett don’t clear protocols, then only 3 players who began the year as Heat players will be on the court tomorrow in Houston: Herro, Yurtseven, Caleb Martin. And another who began the last decade as a Heat player (Chalmers) – 6:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Duncan Robinson&Marcus Garrett now in COVID protocols, Heat tomorrow in Houston will have Yurtseven,Herro, Martin, Kyle Guy, Mario Chalmers, Haywood Highsmith, Aric Holman, Nik Stauskas and possibly Butler, who’s questionable. Okpala & Morris & Bam out; others in protocol – 6:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As of now, only Heat players available for tomorrow are these six: Kyle Guy, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Aric Holman, Caleb Martin and Omer Yurtseven.
Jimmy Butler is questionable. Nik Stauskas and Mario Chalmers are on the way.
Heat needs eight to play. – 5:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat bring back Mario Chalmers on emergency contract, with roster further decimated by omicron. https://t.co/CdchEuPzgo pic.twitter.com/IdUmVQfCDG – 5:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Mario Chalmers to sign 10-day contract to return to Heat as COVID-19 replacement. Really! miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:21 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Mario Chalmers? As if there was any further proof that this NBA season is absolutely bonkers. – 5:20 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Mario Chalmers: “I’m ready.”
He’s on his way to Houston tonight. – 5:17 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dolphins place nobody on COVID list on Thursday and have no injuries on 53 man roster, and Heat brings back Mario Chalmers. What a day! – 5:05 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Miami Heat signing Mario Chalmers to 10-day deal
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:57 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Miami Heat are bringing back Mario Chalmers on a 10-day contract, per @Tim Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/ck0uR77Kzq – 4:52 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Mario Chalmers had been with the Nuggets’ G League affiliate but the process to sign a 10-day contract began this morning so that he could be available for tomorrow night’s game in Houston. Chalmers has been training in Miami prior to signing his G League contract. – 4:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Mario Chalmers, who won two NBA championships with Miami, is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Heat as a COVID-19 replacement, a source confirms. – 4:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’d do a breakdown on what Mario Chalmers can bring to the Heat but I guess you guys already know – 4:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Mario Chalmers is heading to Houston and is planning to re-join the Heat tomorrow, source confirms to AP. Deal isn’t done yet, but it will be. – 4:38 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Miami Heat are signing guard Mario Chalmers to a 10-day contract, agent Jerry Dianis tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chalmers won two NBA championships with the Heat. – 4:36 PM
Shams Charania: Two-time Miami Heat champion Mario Chalmers is signing with the Denver Nuggets‘ G League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold and will play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22), sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 18, 2021
Free agent Mario Chalmers is pursuing an NBA comeback and has signed a contract in the G League, agents Ronnie Chalmers and Jerry Dianis told Hoops Rumors. Chalmers will be free to sign with any team if he goes unclaimed on waivers the next 48 hours. -via Hoops Rumors / December 14, 2021
At least one G League team has already made a commitment to the point guard, his agents said. “Finishing my career where I started would mean the world to mean,” Chalmers said on possibly returning to the NBA. “I first got drafted into the NBA. I never had dreams of walking away from the game of basketball overseas, so this would be a great way to end my career. Just being back at home in front of the fans that helped me get to where I am today.” -via Hoops Rumors / December 14, 2021