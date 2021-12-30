Isaiah Thomas enters health protocols

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Followill @MFollowill
After his first game with the Mavs last night, Isaiah Thomas is now in health and safety protocols. Was really looking forward to his opportunity with the Mavs and unfortunately it is cut way short if not in fact over. – 6:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Isaiah Thomas has entered the league’s health and safety protocols after just one game with Dallas. – 6:05 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dallas Mavericks say newly-signed Isaiah Thomas has entered health and safety protocols. – 6:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings win on Chimezie Metu’s buzzer beater; Isaiah Thomas makes Dallas Mavericks debut
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:19 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Updated: Isaiah Thomas said it was “a no-brainer” to join the Mavericks on Wednesday.
mavs.com/mavs-sign-it/ – 2:13 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Isaiah Thomas was out grocery shopping in Seattle when Mavs GM Nico Harrison called him today about signing a 10-day contract. He asked me, ‘You think you can play tonight.? I said, ‘Hell yeah I can play tonight.’ ” So Thomas hopped on a plane and flew to Sacramento. – 1:41 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Isaiah Thomas said he was grocery shopping in Seattle this morning when Nico Harrison called and asked him if he could play tonight for the Mavs.
“I was like hell yeah, I can play.” – 1:39 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks drop a heartbreaker in Sacramento. Newest player Isaiah Thomas makes a quick impact. Update here:
mavs.com/mavs-sign-it/ – 12:59 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Please do not tweet me saying Cavs should sign Isaiah Thomas. I’d rather have Isiah Thomas! – 11:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Our updated story on the Mavericks’ latest COVID-19 developments and the Isaiah Thomas signing.
mavs.com/mavs-sign-it/ – 11:17 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
That’s a really solid opening qtr at both ends for Mavs. Shoot 11-21. Hold SAC to 9-23. And for a guy who arrived four hours before game time. Isaiah Thomas looks pretty darn good. He knows how to run a team – 11:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Big ovation for former Kings guard Isaiah Thomas as he checks into the game for the first time for the Mavericks. – 10:56 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Isaiah Thomas is getting a huge ovation as he checks in for the Mavs. – 10:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Isaiah Thomas is rocking the signature headband as he prepares to make his Mavericks debut vs. the Kings. pic.twitter.com/sKubA27aD6 – 10:23 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Brandon Knight getting COVID: “That just sucks for someone who is fighting to get back in the league. … He was crushed. I was crushed. We were all crushed.”
As Mavs keep adding to COVID list, they hope Isaiah Thomas can be a silver lining: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Isaiah Thomas is in the building. pic.twitter.com/e2g83woERK – 9:45 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
When positive tests happen, “You’ve got to find who’s available and who’s closest.” It was an easy trip for Isaiah Thomas to go from home in Seattle to meet the Mavs in Sacramento. IT will get minutes tonight. – 9:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Reggie Bullock is out of COVID protocol and with the team in Sacramento but will not be active tonight.
Isaiah Thomas, meanwhile, landed in Sacramento about 3 p.m. and will be available for Mavs. – 9:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jason Kidd says Isaiah Thomas has arrived in Sacramento and will be available to play for his Mavs tonight. – 9:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Isaiah Thomas has officially signed his 10-day Dallas deal with his ninth NBA team.
Drafted by the Kings, Thomas also played for the Suns, Celtics, Cavs, Lakers, Nuggets, Wizards, Pels and Lakers again before joining the Mavs tonight in Sacramento.
More: https://t.co/A6ycVm5PUQ pic.twitter.com/ay0aIrG5Wr – 7:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks make it official with guard Isaiah Thomas.
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance. Thomas (5-9, 185), 11-year veteran, has career avgs of 18.0 ppg, 4.9 apg. – 7:43 PM
