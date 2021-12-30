Julius Randle enters protocols

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
After much speculation on what ails Julius Randle, he now has COVID amid #Knicks nightmare #Thunder nypost.com/2021/12/30/jul… – 2:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Randle placed in health and safety protocols
Randle will miss Friday night’s game in Oklahoma City as he is the latest Knick to enter the protocols. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 1:26 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
It goes from bad to worse for Julius Randle, who goes into COVID protocols as #Knicks nightmare continues #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/30/jul… – 1:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
* Obi Toppin’s +123 is the best +/- rating among all NBA players who have logged fewer than 500 minutes this season.
* Of all 558 players who appeared in a game this season, only 24 have registered a worse individual plus/minus than Julius Randle’s -137.
tommybeer.substack.com/p/thibs-has-to… – 1:12 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle out for Covid-19 protocols. Will miss his first game tomorrow. – 1:00 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Julius Randle has gone into NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Knicks say – 12:57 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Julius Randle (health and safety protocols) is out for tomorrow’s game at Oklahoma City. – 12:51 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Knicks forward Julius Randle has entered health and safety protocols, team says. He is out for tomorrow’s game at Oklahoma City. – 12:51 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Julius Randle has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. – 12:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Julius Randle has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 12:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Knicks‘ Julius Randle has entered health and safety protocols. – 12:51 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
what did you guys do to Julius Randle? pic.twitter.com/UzDO0c6KV6 – 9:23 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Alec Burks bails out Julius Randle as #Knicks avoid Motown calamity after Minnie plane trouble #NBA #Pistons nypost.com/2021/12/29/kni… – 11:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle should take a small portion of that nine-figure contract extension and purchase a gift for the bench. The rest of the starters should chip in.
Maybe attach a “Thank You” card.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle has shot 7-for-31 over the last two games and looked like something is wrong on both ends – Thibodeau said he’s been nicked up, but didn’t elaborate. Randle was not made available after the game. – 10:26 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tom Thibodeau, after Julius Randle’s 5-point, minus-27, said Randle is “nicked up.” Randle was not made available to the media after the game. – 10:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said of Randle: He’s nicked up. I think that he’s giving us everything he has. That’s what I love about him. He’s not making any excuses. He just gets out there, he keeps going. – 10:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
When asked if Julius Randle is playing thru an injury, Thibs says Randle is “nicked up” but is giving the team “everything he has.” – 9:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
RJ Barrett was minus-29 and Julius Randle was minus-27 tonight.
Those are the worst plus-minuses by any Knicks player in a victory since John Starks was minus-27 in a win over the Clippers on Dec. 7, 1996. – 9:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau confirmed Julius Randle is “nicked up” as I suspected. – 9:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The worst +/- on the Knicks this season:
-137 — Julius Randle
-109 — Kemba Walker
-95 — RJ Barrett
-95 — Evan Fournier
-52 — Mitchell Robinson
All starters. pic.twitter.com/HPn7KJ242a – 9:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The Knicks beat the Pistons tonight 94-85 with everybody in their starting unit being a minus-17 or worse. Julius Randle was a minus-27 and RJ Barrett was a minus-29. Everybody on New York’s bench was a plus-27 or better. Miles McBride was a plus-39. That’s insane to me. – 9:27 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
As a punishment, Julius Randle should be forced to watch a replay of this game sitting next to Taj Gibson – 9:11 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Plus-minus ain’t everything but…Julius Randle is a -27 in a five point game. – 8:51 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Wrote this about Julius Randle after last season’s playoff loss to the Hawks
https://t.co/BdZzBgY1oY pic.twitter.com/bYM0BUEitT – 8:33 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle hasn’t said anything about an injury. But he’s not moving well. And hasn’t been for a few games. – 8:21 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
me still trying to withhold my julius randle takes pic.twitter.com/M9GHNm25UU – 8:18 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
I asked Thibs pregame about Obi Toppin playing 10:30 despite efficiency (3 of 3, 3 assists) & Randle struggling. “Obi’s played really well for us. He’s a big part of our 2nd unit. It’s also what’s going on in the game, what the matchups are. And Obi is working back from Covid.” – 6:11 PM
