Nuggets keeping Davon Reed

The Denver Nuggets will sign guard Davon Reed to another 10-day hardship exception on Thursday, two league sources told The Denver Post.
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nuggets reportedly signing Davon Reed to third 10-day hardship exception sportando.basketball/en/nuggets-rep… – 12:07 PM
Nuggets reportedly signing Davon Reed to third 10-day hardship exception sportando.basketball/en/nuggets-rep… – 12:07 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Mentioned this on the podcast with @Brian Windhorst
There is a group of hardship players (Davon Reed, Stanley Johnson etc..) that are going to make players either on non-guaranteed contracts, end of the bench or on a Two-Way expendable.
The Reed hardship expired on Tuesday. – 10:53 AM
Mentioned this on the podcast with @Brian Windhorst
There is a group of hardship players (Davon Reed, Stanley Johnson etc..) that are going to make players either on non-guaranteed contracts, end of the bench or on a Two-Way expendable.
The Reed hardship expired on Tuesday. – 10:53 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Davon Reed’s second 10-Day contract with the Denver Nuggets expired today. – 8:16 AM
Davon Reed’s second 10-Day contract with the Denver Nuggets expired today. – 8:16 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Davon Reed led the Nuggets in baskets in the second half with 2. – 1:04 AM
Davon Reed led the Nuggets in baskets in the second half with 2. – 1:04 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Davon Reed is so steady. I never think a mistake is coming when he touches the ball. – 12:01 AM
Davon Reed is so steady. I never think a mistake is coming when he touches the ball. – 12:01 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It’s interesting how Denver’s offense really fell apart when they went to a lineup without a PG. Davon Reed came in for Facu, which I understand defensively, but asking Barton and Rivers to handle PG duties is asking for trouble IMO. – 10:26 PM
It’s interesting how Denver’s offense really fell apart when they went to a lineup without a PG. Davon Reed came in for Facu, which I understand defensively, but asking Barton and Rivers to handle PG duties is asking for trouble IMO. – 10:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets will have 10 players available tonight at Warriors:
Nikola Jokic
Will Barton
Jeff Green
Austin Rivers
Facu Campazzo
Bones Hyland
Davon Reed
JaMychal Green
Zeke Nnaji
Petr Cornelie – 9:13 PM
Nuggets will have 10 players available tonight at Warriors:
Nikola Jokic
Will Barton
Jeff Green
Austin Rivers
Facu Campazzo
Bones Hyland
Davon Reed
JaMychal Green
Zeke Nnaji
Petr Cornelie – 9:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Don’t let Davon Reed get away. Sign him for the rest of this year and next season too. He’ll be a reserve guard that the Nuggets can turn to when they need minutes.
From last night’s Postgame Lounge: pic.twitter.com/1QOZNmouv5 – 6:09 PM
Don’t let Davon Reed get away. Sign him for the rest of this year and next season too. He’ll be a reserve guard that the Nuggets can turn to when they need minutes.
From last night’s Postgame Lounge: pic.twitter.com/1QOZNmouv5 – 6:09 PM
More on this storyline
The Nuggets intend to keep Davon Reed on their roster via another 10-day exception or by another roster maneuver, two league sources told The Denver Post on Tuesday. Multiple avenues are being explored, sources said. Reed, whose second 10-day contract expires after Tuesday’s game at Golden State, had 15 points and three 3-pointers off the bench in Sunday’s win over the Clippers. He played all but seven seconds of the fourth quarter, effectively ending the game with a strong 3-point contest against Clipper guard Brandon Boston at the buzzer. -via Denver Post / December 29, 2021
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on Davon Reed: “Hopefully there’s a way we keep Davon in a Nuggets uniform for a while moving forward.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / December 28, 2021
Michael Singer: Malone said he shares his “thoughts and wishes” with Tim Connelly when asked about how involved he gets in player decisions like Davon Reed. -via Twitter @msinger / December 28, 2021