Pacers sign Nate Hinton

JD Shaw: The Pacers have signed guard Nate Hinton to a 10-day contract, agent Tallen Todorovich tells @HoopsRumors.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Let’s play a little game.
Below are 5 names, who are either engineers or players signed to NBA 10-day contracts. Which are the NBA players?
A) Aleem Ford
B) Malik Goodwin
C) Nate Hinton
D) Marc Hudson
E) Keifer Sykes – 2:54 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The newly signed Nate Hinton is here as the Pacers just wrapped up practice. Working with assistant coach Tyler Marsh. pic.twitter.com/whMp8OMwhn – 1:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nate Hinton, who was in camp with the Pacers and with Rick Carlisle in Dallas last season, has signed a 10-day contract with the Pacers.
He’s a 6-foot-5 guard who was playing for their G League team — and the fifth Mad Ants player to be called up this month. – 12:31 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
