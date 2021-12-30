Rajon Rondo to Cavaliers?

Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious talks on a deal to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In wake of Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL injury, Cleveland has need for backcourt help and is working on the potential move.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers are essentially trading Rajon Rondo for Stanley Johnson. There will be a fake second-round pick involved, but this is the actual calculus for the Lakers, assuming it’s Johnson who gets this last spot. – 6:43 PM
The Lakers are essentially trading Rajon Rondo for Stanley Johnson. There will be a fake second-round pick involved, but this is the actual calculus for the Lakers, assuming it’s Johnson who gets this last spot. – 6:43 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
cavs legend rajon rondo is about to be one team away from having suited up for one-third of the nba. – 6:29 PM
cavs legend rajon rondo is about to be one team away from having suited up for one-third of the nba. – 6:29 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious talks on a deal to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In wake of Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL injury, Cleveland has need for backcourt help and is working on the potential move. – 6:24 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious talks on a deal to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In wake of Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL injury, Cleveland has need for backcourt help and is working on the potential move. – 6:24 PM