Spencer Dinwiddie enters protocols

Shams Charania: Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Spencer Dinwiddie is OUT in protocols, Bradley Beal and KCP are both available to play.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
