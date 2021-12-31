Blazers vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

USA Today Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (13-21) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (19-19) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Friday December 31, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers 92, Los Angeles Lakers 115 (Q4 06:23)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron needs to come out. Playing minutes he doesn’t need to do. – 12:37 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
LeBron James is the first player with 40 points and 10 rebounds in a game at age 37 or older since Michael Jordan in 2003.
He is the 4th player at age 37 or older to do this, joining Jordan, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. – 12:36 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Anthony Davis gotta look in the mirror a bit. LeBron probably likes playing center like he likes a rock in his shoe and he’s doing it because that’s the only way his team can currently compete. AD gotta just suck it up and do it. He and Bron and the 5 and 4 would be ridiculous – 12:35 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
A day after turning 37, LeBron James has a season-high 41 points and counting. – 12:33 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron up to 41 points, his new season high. – 12:32 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
LeBron with the “count it” hand motion as he passes the ball to Melo, who proceeds to miss the rim on a three-point attempt. – 12:31 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I was resistant to the thought of LeBron at the center spot. But good gracious he’s been a wrecking ball there – 12:29 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron didn’t start the fourth quarter like he normally would, but he’s headed to the scorers table. He’s got 36 points in 26 minutes so far. – 12:26 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers starting the fourth with Smith, McLemore, Elleby, McGriff and Perry. – 12:24 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Relegate the Blazers. – 12:24 AM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Last quarter of 2021.
@LeBron James: 36 pts, 13 reb
@Carmelo Anthony: 16 pts
@Russell Westbrook: 15 pts, 12 reb, 11 ast
@Malik Monk: 11 pts pic.twitter.com/I1RxS0yJNa12:24 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL outscore POR 32-23 to go into the 4th Q with a healthy 101-77 lead.
@LeBron James has 36 points, 13 boards, 4 assists and 2 blocks with a steal. – 12:23 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Lakers 101, Blazers 77: end of third quarter. 22 points, 3 rebounds for @Ben McLemore. 18 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 13 points, 9 rebounds for @Larry Nance Jr. 12 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Norman Powell. Last quarter of the NBA’s 2021 schedule coming up. – 12:23 AM
Bill Oram @billoram
Russell Westbrook has his fourth straight triple-double and LeBron has seven straight 30-point games. Those haven’t necessarily correlated to wins, but it sure is tonight: Lakers up 101-77 through three. – 12:23 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The ball movement on that possession, swinging all the way down to Talen in the corner before he tagged Melo in the middle for the layup, that’s some of the most coherent passing I’ve seen the Lakers do as a team this year. – 12:17 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Don’t think there’s a game where LeBron has had more fun than tonight. He’s up to 36 points after an and-1, and he’s been playing up the crowd all night. – 12:12 AM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Already in triple-double territory. pic.twitter.com/Es7elICRcF12:06 AM

Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron was like, “No sir, Little!” – 12:05 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron is continuing his onslaught, up to 32 points after tearing past Larry Nance Jr for that dunk. It’s his seventh straight game of 30 points or more, and there’s 9:57 left in the third quarter. – 11:58 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
7 straight games with 30+ for Lebron, Q3 just started… – 11:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James has scored 30 or more points in seven straight games. – 11:57 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It’s the most points LeBron has scored in a half since November 2018 in Miami. That’s also LeBron’s last 50-plus point game waaaay back when he was a spry 34 years old: ocregister.com/2018/11/18/beh…11:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 69, Blazers 54
LeBron has been brilliant with 27 points (10-18 FGs) and 10 rebounds. This is his highest scoring first half since Nov. 18, 2018. The Lakers have remained fully center-less in Frank Vogel’s return. They’ve shot 12 of 25 on 3-pointers (48%). – 11:44 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
LeBron James playing on another planet tonight 🤯#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/BttSOQXUmp11:44 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Wrote in today’s paper about LeBron James’ unparalleled adaptation of his game as he’s aged, as well as the mental hurdles ahead: ocregister.com/2021/12/30/ana…11:42 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron James, who has scored at least 30 points in six straight games — his most since 2013 — poured in 27 points in the first half against Portland. Russell Westbrook has 7 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists. – 11:41 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
And that’s halftime.
@LeBron James: 27 pts, 10 reb
@Carmelo Anthony: 12 pts
@Malik Monk: 11 pts pic.twitter.com/P7QRRk3uw711:41 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ben’s leading us with 20 points.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/0zXpgcibOI11:41 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
LeBron James recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds in a half for the first time in his career (in his first game at 37 years old).
He is the 3rd Lakers player over the last 25 seasons with 25 points and 10 rebounds in a half, joining Shaquille O’Neal and Andrew Bynum. – 11:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
HALFTIME: Lakers 69, Trail Blazers 54.
LeBron James has 27 points and 10 rebounds. Ben McLemore has 20 points to lead Portland. Dame has started out 3 for 7 with 12 points. Russ with 7 points, 7 assists and 10 rebounds. – 11:40 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Lakers 69, Blazers 54: halftime. 20 points, 2 rebounds for @Ben McLemore. 12 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 9 points, 7 rebounds for @Larry Nance Jr. – 11:40 PM
Antonius Cleveland @ac_uno1
Bron can we get a 50 ball for the new year ? – 11:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron and Russ have 20 of the Lakers’ 27 rebounds. – 11:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron just checked his wrist after that dunk — seemed like a little jab at Dame Time. – 11:34 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
LEBRON 🔨🔨🔨
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/zNFit0q7aK11:32 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Appreciate LeBron. What he’s doing isn’t normal. – 11:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron has more shot attempts (16) than minutes (15). – 11:26 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Monk-LeBron chemistry is something to behold. Even though Monk didn’t hit the shot, liked the play where he hit James in the corner, James drove down the baseline to collapse the help, then found Monk on the kickout. A few possessions later, Monk hits him for a corner 3. – 11:26 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
LeBron James has 25 points with 5:35 left in the second quarter. #NBAAllStar11:26 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, who came into tonight having scored 30 points in six straight games, could get his 30 by halftime tonight. He has 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting and LAL leads POR 56-39 with 5:35 to go in the 2nd Q – 11:26 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron already with 25pts & 10rebs, still 5 1/2 minutes left in the 1st half… – 11:26 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
20 points for LeBron with 7:14 left in the second quarter. – 11:22 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young finished tonight’s contest with 35 points and 11 assists, marking his 39th career 30+ point, 10+ assist outing, tying Kevin Johnson and Damian Lillard for 12th-most such games in NBA history. – 11:21 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
So if there was no foul on that Avery Bradley play, as determined by replay, then I assume the league will take a look at Damien Lillard for flopping there. – 11:21 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The challenge is successful … but Portland keeps possession. Bradley doesn’t have a foul yet. – 11:21 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel back in form, doesn’t hesitate to throw a challenge for a sketchy Avery Bradley foul on Dame. – 11:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If the Lakers somehow finish in the top 4 of the west and LeBron keeps playing at the level he’s currently playing at, he’s going to have a compelling MVP case – 11:14 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Ben McLemore’s 16 first quarter points tonight are the most by any #NBA player off the bench in the first quarter of a game this season. #RipCity11:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 43, Blazers 28
That was the Lakers’ highest scoring first quarter, per the team. LeBron James has 15 points and 7 rebounds. LA shot 62.5% from the floor and 63.6% from beyond the arc. The Lakers continue to thrive playing smaller and faster. – 11:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 43-28 lead out of the 1st, behind an explosive offensive performance with their small ball groups. LeBron had 15 points on 6 of 10 FG’s, plus 7 boards, 2 assists and 2 steals, and ‘Melo went 3 for 3 from 3 off the bench for 9 points until a buzzer miss from half court. – 11:09 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
What a quarter 👏
@LeBron James: 15 pts, 7 reb
@Carmelo Anthony: 9 pts, 3-4 3PT pic.twitter.com/6OssSB2DdA11:09 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
After Q1: Lakers 43, Trail Blazers 28.
It’s the highest scoring first quarter for the Lakers this season. LeBron has 15 points, 6 for 10 (he had three misses on a single possession). Melo hit his first three 3-pointers of the game. – 11:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Lakers 43, Blazers 28: end of first quarter. 16 points, 1 rebound for @Ben McLemore. 5 points, 3 rebounds for @Larry Nance Jr. @Damian Lillard with 3 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds. POR shooting 41 percent, LAL 63 percent. – 11:08 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers drop 43pts in Q1, lead by 15 over Portland (43-28)… – 11:07 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Ben McLemore not missing a beat. His play, especially his catch and shoot 3s, has definitely been a big bright spot for #RipCity in 2021 – 11:06 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Melo pushing McLemore as the top reserve in the game tonight. Starts 3 for 3. – 11:06 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron has completely domianted and Ben McLemore is the leading scorer in the game. Amazing. – 11:04 PM
Trendon Watford @trendonw
Chill BMAC!! – 11:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ben McLemore has 16 points – 11:04 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With his second field goal of the night, Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony passed Dominique Wilkins for 15th place on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list. pic.twitter.com/hpBVng0yQo11:03 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
At this point the Blazers shooting nothing but threes is probably their best chance. – 11:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Ben McLemore is 3 for 3 from deep after somehow getting lost to the Lakers’ defense. The hottest shooter on the court. – 10:59 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Reaves and Ariza both out on the court now. – 10:58 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
McLemore picking up right where he left off before hitting the protocols. He’s made both his attempts from three in three minutes, Blazers trail 25-13 with 5:38 to play in the first quarter. – 10:57 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are flirting with taking LeBron James for granted, which we’ve been told never to do. – 10:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Between his birthday and the Lakers struggles as of late, LeBron is making the most of playing the Blazers tonight. – 10:52 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron is just ridiculous. That is also. – 10:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers, who’ve been difficult to guard whenever LeBron is at the 5, have taken advantage of a struggling Blazers defense, making 7 of 8 FG’s to start the game with a 19-6 cushion.
LeBron, who just turned 37, is 4 for 4 for 9 points with 4 boards and 2 assists. – 10:51 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
19-6 Laker lead out the gate, and LeBron goes to warm up the fans after hitting his second straight layup against (former Laker) Ben McLemore. – 10:50 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Something about Malik Monk’s build seems so unassuming — but he can obviously jump, and he can really turn the corner like he did there, hitting the jets on Larry Nance down the baseline. – 10:49 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nas picks up 2 fouls in 3 minutes and that will bring McLemore off the bench – 10:48 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Lakers make their first four attempts from the field to take a 12-4 lead and Scott Brooks will call time a little over 2 minutes into the game. – 10:45 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
With five points in the first minute, LeBron James is on pace to score 240 points, which would obliterate the NBA’s single game scoring record. – 10:43 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Should LeBron even boast and chest bump about taking a 6-2 guard to the rim?
Really? – 10:42 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Looking forward to see Austin Reaves back tonight…
@ESPNLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/K9wrt5Mkhz10:36 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in the city of Angels.
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
9⃣ @Nassir Little
1⃣7⃣ @Tony Snell
1⃣1⃣ @Larrydn22
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/6TbujlTdE110:32 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Grizzlies matched the opponent season high for paint points with 72.
The Lakers also scored 72 paint points in a game against the Spurs’ defense earlier this season. – 10:27 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Last 5⃣ of 2021.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/glMaCvJCyW10:12 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are starting LeBron James at center once again tonight vs. POR. Former Laker Larry Nance Jr. is manning the middle for the Blazers. Also of note, Stanley Johnson remains in the starting lineup at PF for LAL, even with A. Reaves, T. Ariza and K. Bazemore returning – 10:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers start small again with LeBron at C:
Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Johnson and LeBron
Portland is also small, with Larry Nance Jr. at center, alongside Lillard, Powell, Snell and Little. – 10:01 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Stanley Johnson is still in the starting lineup — LeBron is in at center. Darren Collison among the notable inactives. pic.twitter.com/paBHSjwccK10:01 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Trae Young has scored 25 points in 15 straight games, the 2nd-longest streak in Hawks history.
December marked the 3rd time in his career he averaged 30 points and 10 assists in a calendar month (min. 10 games).
Only Russell Westbrook has done that more over the last 35 years. – 10:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight’s -13 point differential in the fourth quarter was the worst of the season by the Clippers.
The only other two games where they lost the fourth quarter by 10 points were blowout losses at Portland and New Orleans. – 9:59 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Feels a lot like the Lakers game a few nights back. Guys were struggling to score, but hit key shots down the stretch. You hope they can pull it together before the 4th. – 9:34 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Ringing in the New Year with @KOINNews 🥳
We’ll have all your Blazers-Lakers highlights, CFP highlights, & much more tonight at 11! #RipCity pic.twitter.com/Q1XwmOcHfj9:13 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers/Blazers tonight at 7:30p…Always a tough matchup vs Dame
@ESPNLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/48fNv8xrWV8:54 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel, in addition to being available himself tonight, says Kent Bazemore, Austin Reaves and Trevor Ariza will all be available to play. – 8:48 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Frank Vogel (!) says Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza and Austin Reaves will all be available tonight vs Portland after being in the Covid protocols. – 8:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said Trevor Ariza, Austin Reaves and Kent Bazemore are all available coming out of protocols. – 8:47 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Former Cavs Coach Mike Fratello does TV work for the L.A. Clippers. He has seen quite a bit of Rajon Rondo in the last few years. trib.al/27Tj3Gl8:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I spoke with Stanley Johnson about joining the Lakers, growing up wanting to play for LAL, his conversations with Frank Vogel, his career, and his goal of sticking on the 15-man roster.
New feature for @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3043784/2021/1…7:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Dwight Powell has four straight dunks on the heads of the Kings – 7:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets defense has been considerably better than it was to start against the Lakers, and the Heat have made 7 of 9 shots, with assists on five of them. – 7:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Also, tonight is the Daniel Oturu #RevengeGame … he was thrown in the Eric Bledsoe trade, a transaction that ensured that none of the four players involved (Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo) actually played a game for the Memphis Grizzlies
Oturu is one of nine Raptors off bench. – 7:16 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Robert Williams’ 5-block, triple-double Friday afternoon was the first in the NBA in nearly three years (Jusuf Nurkic, Jan. 2019).
Only five players have done it in the last decade (Nurkic, Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol, Boogie Cousins and Draymond Green (twice)) – 6:38 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The FVV-Trent-OG-Siakam-Birch unit, which starts for the Raptors tonight, has only appeared in 1 game so far this season: the Nov 15 loss to Portland.
In 6 mins together, they scored 19 pts and allowed 19 pts. Smallest of small sample sizes, but the Blazers shot 8-for-10 vs them – 6:37 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
We’ll never know if Notre Dame, Baylor or Ohio State would’ve made this a better game but Cincinnati deserved the shot even though my 93-year-old dad says ‘Cincinnati was a Questionable 4 seed’ – 6:15 PM
Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27
Demar the dagger 😁 – 6:06 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
I first said the Bulls are BACK! after a comeback win against the Blazers on January 5, 2021. They went 52-48 in 100 games this year and go in to 2022 first in the East. 👀🔴 – 5:32 PM
Trendon Watford @trendonw
Off one leg???😳 – 5:30 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with the signing of guard Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract: #Cavaliers acquire guard Rajon Rondo from #Lakers for Denzel Valentine beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal5:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Cincinnati isn’t doing any worse against Alabama than Michigan State did, or Notre Dame did, or Washington did. This shouldn’t be a referendum against Group of Five schools. This should just be further confirmation that Alabama is awesome. – 5:15 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Lakers fans trying to sell Rockets fans on a trade for Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/HjmlVsmnUo5:11 PM

Mike Beuoy @inpredict
Pacesetters: which players have the biggest (on/off) impact on their team’s offensive pace.
The Lakers play slower with Lebron on the floor.
The Warriors play faster with Steph on the floor.
https://t.co/dscDyJxtGk pic.twitter.com/hVNT8tGrg15:05 PM

