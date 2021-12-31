Blazers vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (13-21) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (19-19) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Friday December 31, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers 92, Los Angeles Lakers 115 (Q4 06:23)
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron needs to come out. Playing minutes he doesn’t need to do. – 12:37 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
LeBron James is the first player with 40 points and 10 rebounds in a game at age 37 or older since Michael Jordan in 2003.
He is the 4th player at age 37 or older to do this, joining Jordan, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. – 12:36 AM
LeBron James is the first player with 40 points and 10 rebounds in a game at age 37 or older since Michael Jordan in 2003.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Anthony Davis gotta look in the mirror a bit. LeBron probably likes playing center like he likes a rock in his shoe and he’s doing it because that’s the only way his team can currently compete. AD gotta just suck it up and do it. He and Bron and the 5 and 4 would be ridiculous – 12:35 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
A day after turning 37, LeBron James has a season-high 41 points and counting. – 12:33 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
LeBron with the “count it” hand motion as he passes the ball to Melo, who proceeds to miss the rim on a three-point attempt. – 12:31 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I was resistant to the thought of LeBron at the center spot. But good gracious he’s been a wrecking ball there – 12:29 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers starting the fourth with Smith, McLemore, Elleby, McGriff and Perry. – 12:24 AM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Last quarter of 2021.
@LeBron James: 36 pts, 13 reb
@Carmelo Anthony: 16 pts
@Russell Westbrook: 15 pts, 12 reb, 11 ast
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL outscore POR 32-23 to go into the 4th Q with a healthy 101-77 lead.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Lakers 101, Blazers 77: end of third quarter. 22 points, 3 rebounds for @Ben McLemore. 18 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 13 points, 9 rebounds for @Larry Nance Jr. 12 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Norman Powell. Last quarter of the NBA’s 2021 schedule coming up. – 12:23 AM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
It’s 2022 and @LeBron James is still doing this. pic.twitter.com/Lp3Jq1a3Ib – 12:18 AM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Already in triple-double territory. pic.twitter.com/Es7elICRcF – 12:06 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It’s the most points LeBron has scored in a half since November 2018 in Miami. That’s also LeBron’s last 50-plus point game waaaay back when he was a spry 34 years old: ocregister.com/2018/11/18/beh… – 11:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 69, Blazers 54
LeBron has been brilliant with 27 points (10-18 FGs) and 10 rebounds. This is his highest scoring first half since Nov. 18, 2018. The Lakers have remained fully center-less in Frank Vogel’s return. They’ve shot 12 of 25 on 3-pointers (48%). – 11:44 PM
Halftime: Lakers 69, Blazers 54
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
LeBron James playing on another planet tonight 🤯#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/BttSOQXUmp – 11:44 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Wrote in today’s paper about LeBron James’ unparalleled adaptation of his game as he’s aged, as well as the mental hurdles ahead: ocregister.com/2021/12/30/ana… – 11:42 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
And that’s halftime.
@LeBron James: 27 pts, 10 reb
@Carmelo Anthony: 12 pts
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ben’s leading us with 20 points.
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
LeBron James recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds in a half for the first time in his career (in his first game at 37 years old).
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Lakers 69, Blazers 54: halftime. 20 points, 2 rebounds for @Ben McLemore. 12 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 9 points, 7 rebounds for @Larry Nance Jr. – 11:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Monk-LeBron chemistry is something to behold. Even though Monk didn’t hit the shot, liked the play where he hit James in the corner, James drove down the baseline to collapse the help, then found Monk on the kickout. A few possessions later, Monk hits him for a corner 3. – 11:26 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
LeBron James has 25 points with 5:35 left in the second quarter. #NBAAllStar – 11:26 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, who came into tonight having scored 30 points in six straight games, could get his 30 by halftime tonight. He has 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting and LAL leads POR 56-39 with 5:35 to go in the 2nd Q – 11:26 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron already with 25pts & 10rebs, still 5 1/2 minutes left in the 1st half… – 11:26 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young finished tonight’s contest with 35 points and 11 assists, marking his 39th career 30+ point, 10+ assist outing, tying Kevin Johnson and Damian Lillard for 12th-most such games in NBA history. – 11:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If the Lakers somehow finish in the top 4 of the west and LeBron keeps playing at the level he’s currently playing at, he’s going to have a compelling MVP case – 11:14 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 43, Blazers 28
That was the Lakers’ highest scoring first quarter, per the team. LeBron James has 15 points and 7 rebounds. LA shot 62.5% from the floor and 63.6% from beyond the arc. The Lakers continue to thrive playing smaller and faster. – 11:10 PM
First quarter: Lakers 43, Blazers 28
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 43-28 lead out of the 1st, behind an explosive offensive performance with their small ball groups. LeBron had 15 points on 6 of 10 FG’s, plus 7 boards, 2 assists and 2 steals, and ‘Melo went 3 for 3 from 3 off the bench for 9 points until a buzzer miss from half court. – 11:09 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
What a quarter 👏
@LeBron James: 15 pts, 7 reb
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Lakers 43, Blazers 28: end of first quarter. 16 points, 1 rebound for @Ben McLemore. 5 points, 3 rebounds for @Larry Nance Jr. @Damian Lillard with 3 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds. POR shooting 41 percent, LAL 63 percent. – 11:08 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Ben McLemore not missing a beat. His play, especially his catch and shoot 3s, has definitely been a big bright spot for #RipCity in 2021 – 11:06 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
How does @LeBron James do it!? #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/EY7PMYnEOu – 11:05 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With his second field goal of the night, Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony passed Dominique Wilkins for 15th place on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list. pic.twitter.com/hpBVng0yQo – 11:03 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
At this point the Blazers shooting nothing but threes is probably their best chance. – 11:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
McLemore picking up right where he left off before hitting the protocols. He’s made both his attempts from three in three minutes, Blazers trail 25-13 with 5:38 to play in the first quarter. – 10:57 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are flirting with taking LeBron James for granted, which we’ve been told never to do. – 10:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Between his birthday and the Lakers struggles as of late, LeBron is making the most of playing the Blazers tonight. – 10:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers, who’ve been difficult to guard whenever LeBron is at the 5, have taken advantage of a struggling Blazers defense, making 7 of 8 FG’s to start the game with a 19-6 cushion.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nas picks up 2 fouls in 3 minutes and that will bring McLemore off the bench – 10:48 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Lakers make their first four attempts from the field to take a 12-4 lead and Scott Brooks will call time a little over 2 minutes into the game. – 10:45 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Should LeBron even boast and chest bump about taking a 6-2 guard to the rim?
Really? – 10:42 PM
Should LeBron even boast and chest bump about taking a 6-2 guard to the rim?
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Looking forward to see Austin Reaves back tonight…
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in the city of Angels.
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
9⃣ @Nassir Little
1⃣7⃣ @Tony Snell
1⃣1⃣ @Larrydn22
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Grizzlies matched the opponent season high for paint points with 72.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Last 5⃣ of 2021.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are starting LeBron James at center once again tonight vs. POR. Former Laker Larry Nance Jr. is manning the middle for the Blazers. Also of note, Stanley Johnson remains in the starting lineup at PF for LAL, even with A. Reaves, T. Ariza and K. Bazemore returning – 10:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers start small again with LeBron at C:
Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Johnson and LeBron
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Stanley Johnson is still in the starting lineup — LeBron is in at center. Darren Collison among the notable inactives. pic.twitter.com/paBHSjwccK – 10:01 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Trae Young has scored 25 points in 15 straight games, the 2nd-longest streak in Hawks history.
December marked the 3rd time in his career he averaged 30 points and 10 assists in a calendar month (min. 10 games).
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight’s -13 point differential in the fourth quarter was the worst of the season by the Clippers.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Feels a lot like the Lakers game a few nights back. Guys were struggling to score, but hit key shots down the stretch. You hope they can pull it together before the 4th. – 9:34 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Play Lakers Pick ‘Em for your chance to win tickets to the January 19 game vs the Pacers. – 9:30 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Ringing in the New Year with @KOINNews 🥳
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers/Blazers tonight at 7:30p…Always a tough matchup vs Dame
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said Trevor Ariza, Austin Reaves and Kent Bazemore are all available coming out of protocols. – 8:47 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Former Cavs Coach Mike Fratello does TV work for the L.A. Clippers. He has seen quite a bit of Rajon Rondo in the last few years. trib.al/27Tj3Gl – 8:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I spoke with Stanley Johnson about joining the Lakers, growing up wanting to play for LAL, his conversations with Frank Vogel, his career, and his goal of sticking on the 15-man roster.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Dwight Powell has four straight dunks on the heads of the Kings – 7:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets defense has been considerably better than it was to start against the Lakers, and the Heat have made 7 of 9 shots, with assists on five of them. – 7:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Robert Williams’ 5-block, triple-double Friday afternoon was the first in the NBA in nearly three years (Jusuf Nurkic, Jan. 2019).
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The FVV-Trent-OG-Siakam-Birch unit, which starts for the Raptors tonight, has only appeared in 1 game so far this season: the Nov 15 loss to Portland.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
We’ll never know if Notre Dame, Baylor or Ohio State would’ve made this a better game but Cincinnati deserved the shot even though my 93-year-old dad says ‘Cincinnati was a Questionable 4 seed’ – 6:15 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
I first said the Bulls are BACK! after a comeback win against the Blazers on January 5, 2021. They went 52-48 in 100 games this year and go in to 2022 first in the East. 👀🔴 – 5:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ring in the New Year with us 🥂 pic.twitter.com/X3LDgaZiPR – 5:30 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with the signing of guard Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract: #Cavaliers acquire guard Rajon Rondo from #Lakers for Denzel Valentine beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Cincinnati isn’t doing any worse against Alabama than Michigan State did, or Notre Dame did, or Washington did. This shouldn’t be a referendum against Group of Five schools. This should just be further confirmation that Alabama is awesome. – 5:15 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Lakers fans trying to sell Rockets fans on a trade for Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/HjmlVsmnUo – 5:11 PM
Mike Beuoy @inpredict
Pacesetters: which players have the biggest (on/off) impact on their team’s offensive pace.
The Lakers play slower with Lebron on the floor.
The Warriors play faster with Steph on the floor.
