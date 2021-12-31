Bulls vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (23-10) play against the Indiana Pacers (22-22) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Friday December 31, 2021
Chicago Bulls 108, Indiana Pacers 106 (Final )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DEMAR DEROZAN FOR THE WIN!!
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/VjJt8UUtP5 – 5:35 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards out vs. Bulls on New Year’s Day
Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness)
Thomas Bryant
Spencer Dinwiddie
Rui Hachimura
Montrezl Harrell
Aaron Holiday
Raul Neto
Brad Wanamaker
7 players remain in health and safety protocols – 5:35 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 108, Pacers 106.
DeMar DeRozan shakes off an off shooting night to drill the game-winning, one-legged(!) 3-pointer to give the Bulls their sixth-straight win.
Coby White’s season-high 24 points were pivotal. He kept Chicago in it.
The Bulls are now 23-10. – 5:35 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
DEMAR DEROZAN, ARE YOU SERIOUS????? 😱😱😱
(📼 @NBATV)
pic.twitter.com/LA1iQDI73m – 5:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Six-straight wins and now leading the Eastern Conference 🔥
Vote @DeMar DeRozan into #NBAAllStar. pic.twitter.com/Ec71ApffNe – 5:33 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Bulls 108, Pacers 106.
Today’s version sent to me by @mattdominick pic.twitter.com/URQVVMDo0o – 5:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Acting head coach Chris Fleming probably erred by not calling timeout once the initial attack failed, but it all worked out for the Bulls – 5:32 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
I first said the Bulls are BACK! after a comeback win against the Blazers on January 5, 2021. They went 52-48 in 100 games this year and go in to 2022 first in the East. 👀🔴 – 5:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls win..Bulls win..Bulls win..DeRozan with a 3 ball as time expires. 108-106..6 straight wins. Wowza., – 5:32 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
DeMar DeRozan doesn’t always shoot 3s … but when he does, it’s a one-footed buzzer-beater for a game-winner. – 5:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Genuinely thought DeMar DeRozan didn’t see the clock with how calmly he brought that one up. Just an unfathomable amount of confidence on that game-winner. – 5:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DEMAR DEROZAN
DEMAR DEROZAN
DEMAR DEROZAN
DEMAR DEROZAN
DEMAR DEROZAN
RT to get @DeMar DeRozan into #NBAAllStar – 5:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
What an absolutely ridiculous 3 by DeMar DeRozan to win in Indiana. Bulls went with no timeout, had nothing going, and he makes THAT shot – 5:30 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Holy ****. What a shot by DeRozan.
& the Pacers continue to find ways to lose. Now 4-15 in games that were within 5 in the last 5. – 5:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Heartbreak for the Pacers as DeMar DeRozan sinks an off-balance buzzer-beater to propel the Bulls to a 108-106 win in Indiana.
He finished with 28pts. – 5:30 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
I have no idea what the Bulls were thinking right there, especially with two timeouts, but hey, whatever works, I guess. – 5:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I think DeMar DeRozan may have lost track of the clock, but what a shot anyway! – 5:29 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan hits a buzzer-beating 3 pointer and the Bulls move into a tie atop the Eastern Conference with the Nets.
And they own the tiebreak.
Bulls 108, Pacers 106 – 5:29 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Havent seen the Pacers rebound this way in a long time. Good things happen #PacersBulls – 5:27 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
LaVine makes it a one-point game 👀
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Gv5WeseGED – 5:26 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
They’ve survived so far without them during this stretch. But it really feels like this crunch time window against the Pacers is where the Bulls miss the defensive presence of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso most. Pacers are getting anything they want — and offensive rebounds. – 5:21 PM
Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien
Big-time props to @KC Johnson who found out two minutes before airtime that they needed someone to fill in for @adamamin on Bulls play-by-play.
He had never called a game in his life!
Fortunately, Adam is back and KC is a pro. – 5:20 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Crunch time alert on @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy Pacers 97-94 with 5:14 to go—-multi tasking—listen to the radio. – 5:14 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Brissett with a two handed slam in transition. Indiana takes a 97-94 lead with 5:14 left. – 5:13 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bum team acting like this one is over! I trust the Bulls’ star power in money time. – 5:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bulls-Pacers hasn’t necessarily been good basketball, but it’s bene a fun back-and-forth game. – 5:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
third straight game with 25+ points.
@Caris LeVert | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/B2iH0cmetN – 5:09 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
With 7:47 left to play in Indiana, the Bulls lead the Pacers 90-88. #LeaguePassAlert – 5:07 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first NBA bucket for Keifer Sykes 🙌
@Keifer Sykes | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/Zedgc42Jgp – 5:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick Jones Jr. is putting on a show!
@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/ELBF1kMoZd – 4:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo sent him flying!
@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/Q9kvtfMWlS – 4:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Ayo finds Derrick Jones Jr for a slam dunk. Bulls up 79-74…Bulls fans are loving it here in Indiana. 2:34 left 3rd. – 4:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I thought Ayo Dosunmu would be a quality backup PG eventually. He’s already played like that, and his ceiling is higher than I thought it was. – 4:49 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Is Ayo better than Coby? Where will Ayo and Coby find minutes when Ball and Caruso return for the Bulls? So many questions …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 4:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby White is 5 of 5 from three ☔️
️@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/6CjaS3zfMs – 4:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
LAVINE HAMMER
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/u7CyTnWxAS – 4:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Coby White is 10 of his last 20 from 3pt range..Double figures in 4 of his last 5. 15points in 18 min. Bulls up 59-52 9:22 left 3rd. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy – 4:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the up & under 👏
@Caris LeVert | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/s0u1wkjjAl – 4:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Putting in work.
DeMar: 12pts/1reb/5ast
Coby: 12pts/2ast/2stl
Vooch: 11pts/11reb/2ast pic.twitter.com/6Y2iAO5k8X – 4:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
halftime at @GainbridgeFH.
@Caris LeVert: 15p/3r/2a
@Domantas Sabonis: 14p/6r pic.twitter.com/GI9UAHPTQq – 4:11 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Double-double from Vooch in the first half 💪 pic.twitter.com/mNy728HVXR – 4:11 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 54-50 at half. “ The Vooch” with his 16th double-double of 11pts 11-R. White and DeRozan each with 12pts. – 4:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby’s out here swishing back-to-back threes 🔥
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/R0vxNZm7v1 – 4:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 54, Pacers 50 at half
DeRozan 12 pts, 5 assists
Vucevic 11 pts, 11 rebs
White 12 pts
LeVert 15 pts
Sabonis 14 pts – 4:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls and NBCSports Chicago have just announced that @KC Johnson is now needed up in the stands to work a camera! – 3:55 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
this dime from @Domantas Sabonis 🤩
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ynRlfVj847 – 3:51 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
STOP THE GAME: DeRozan’s mid-range was just blocked… check that Torrey Craig for an illegal substance! – 3:44 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls when asked if Cowley will get a turn doing play-by-play. pic.twitter.com/VOvDTnwvX6 – 3:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 25-23 after 1. DeRozan with 10 points. Both teams shooting under 40% Vucevic 5pts 6 reb. – 3:39 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I didn’t think it was possible, but I think Derrick Jones Jr. has lost even more weight in his time on the shelf. Any time he runs behind a player he goes out of view. – 3:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Every former college Divy III player in his living room right now after watching Washington’s bum game for the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/WBeoZRvTvO – 3:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Start 2022 the right way: With your #DCFamily!
We’re taking on the Bulls at 7 p.m. at @CapitalOneArena.
Get your tickets to tomorrow’s game now ⤵️ – 3:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar put him in a blender 🌪
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/DGnq0YSeLd – 3:26 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
For those confused about who is in health and safety protocols for the Pacers, who has been signed, or who is playing right now, here is all the information you need. Will update this when more replacement players are added: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 3:23 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
This duo is lethal.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/T2mjTDAMuw – 3:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
always running ⚡️
@Duane Washington Jr | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/mUv8yCPRSN – 3:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
When and where was your first Bulls game? pic.twitter.com/rZZHSE772C – 3:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
locked in 🔒
@Duane Washington Jr | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/Q6ukqza9lL – 3:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls band radio show is in Indiana with the best @34billy42 and the great @richwyatt_ spinning the dials. We have fun. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/YHshnBlNCv – 2:59 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Nate Hinton getting warm for his first game with Pacers: pic.twitter.com/K96f3KFUAU – 2:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Acting head coach Chris Fleming said Bulls kept their traveling party small for this quick, two-game trip. So don’t expect any of players in protocols to play vs. Wizards on Saturday. None traveled. – 2:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first career start for @Duane Washington Jr 🔥
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/Zbvw40j402 – 2:46 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Nikola Vucevic on this date in 2012:
20 PTS
29 REB*
11 Offensive REB
18 Defensive REB
*29 REB is still a franchise record 🔥
@MountainDew x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/m1vow5PCVW – 2:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls radio is rollin. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. pic.twitter.com/JrR8yVD3YZ – 2:43 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Pacers add 6-2 guard Ahmad Caver on a 10-day hardship exception, joining Nate Hinton. Caver has been in the G League with the Memphis Hustle.
Another signing to come. – 2:41 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rookie Duane Washington Jr., who’s appeared in just four games this season, making the first start of his NBA career.
In place of Duarte, who’s in the protocols.
LeVert, Washington Jr., Holiday, Sabonis, Turner. – 2:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters to close out 2021!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/82K9rlGgVd – 2:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
In two games against the Pacers @Zach LaVine is shooting 52% avg 24 ppg . @Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16pts and 15 rebounds against Indiana. This will be DeMar DeRozan’s 36th career game against Indiana. For Nikola, his 32nd game against the blue and gold. – 2:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Similar to what we experienced in Atlanta a few days ago—there are thousands of Bulls fans here in Indiana..Plenty of Bulls red in the concourses. Pre game 1:45 CT. @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy and of course @670TheScore – 2:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for today’s game vs. Chicago:
Kelan Martin, Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Jeremy Lamb, Isaiah Jackson – Out (health & safety protocols)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/DyOKXssK6G – 2:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Indiana Pacers are signing G League guard Ahmad Caver on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:11 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Big opportunity today for Duane Washington Jr, who will probably be needed in the Pacers rotation with so many perimeter guys out: pic.twitter.com/0aBL7iZuXG – 1:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Welcome to the squad, Jordan Bell 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lrib0e1mUY – 1:45 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Carlisle says that the Pacers are in the process of adding replacement players. They have 5 guys in health and safety protocols now, so they need 4 replacement guys at a minimum. Nate Hinton is the first one.
Carlisle expects 11 guys to be available today for the Pacers. – 1:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Kelan Martin (health and safety protocols) is out for today’s game, per head coach Rick Carlisle. – 1:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
If the amount of people in Bulls gear outside Pacers arena is a good indicator, this could be repeat of Nuggets road game. – 1:10 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Washington Wizards Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in a loss to the Bulls.
Westbrook joined Oscar Robertson (1961-62) as the only players in NBA history to record a triple-double in each of their first four games of a season. pic.twitter.com/EMmJl5N6G4 – 1:01 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Wizards update. Bulls in DC Saturday night. bleacherreport.com/post/washingto… – 12:37 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Almost nobody betting #Grizzlies to win West. Same cannot be said of #Bulls in East (or for title): boardroom.tv/nba-championsh… @Memphis Grizzlies – 12:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
cheers to 2022 🍸 mix up The Pacers Party Starter to celebrate & head to the @NewAmsterdam Bar outside section 18 at today’s game. pic.twitter.com/t9pm7PCJcE – 12:06 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
nba.com/bulls/news/chu…. Your one stop source for @Chicago Bulls @nba news, notes and scores. – 11:45 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Our best bet and prediction for Friday’s Bulls vs. Pacers game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/12/31/bul… – 11:44 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Will DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine lead the Bulls in scoring on New Year’s Eve? lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-at… – 11:28 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
All you need to know ahead of Friday’s Bulls vs. Pacers game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/12/31/bul… – 11:02 AM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Don’t miss your chance to get $100 in free bets when you join @PointsBetIN today.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Hill — who had 13 points and 3 steals vs. Chicago on Wednesday — has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He recently signed a 10-day hardship deal. – 10:41 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Guys who have played in NBA games this week:
Keifer Sykes,
Jordan Goodwin,
Olivier Sarr,
Craig Sword,
Jaime Echenique,
Jordan Schakel,
Cat Barber,
Malcolm Hill,
Jarron Cumberland,
Cameron McGriff,
Xavier Moon,
Brandon Williams,
Ade Murkey,
Rob Edwards,
Trayvon Palmer – 10:28 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
It was clear in preseason this would be a fun team. And it has yet to disappoint. They’re appointment television, no matter what. This season, they are the show.
On the joys of covering the resurgent Chicago Bulls
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3043802/2021/1… – 10:00 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring DeMar DeRozan, cool rebounds, the adaptable Miami Heat, Kenny Hustle and the Thunder, intolerable broadcasting, Trez and maybe my favorite 18 seconds in the NBA this season, more:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 9:48 AM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ringing in the New Year at @GainbridgeFH 🎉
🎟️: https://t.co/gq8OQHHTnz pic.twitter.com/vND9RxDsmY – 9:28 AM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s say goodbye to 2021 with a W.
📺: @NBCSChicago
📻: @670TheScore
⏰: 2 pm CT pic.twitter.com/Q51hL6v06U – 9:00 AM
