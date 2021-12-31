Clippers vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (18-17) play against the Toronto Raptors (17-17) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 31, 2021
Los Angeles Clippers 31, Toronto Raptors 32 (Q2 11:28)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers did well to significantly cut into what was a 15-point Toronto lead, trail 33-29 at the end of the first quarter.
Toronto still at 50% FGs, but bench is only 3/7 FGs. Clippers outrebounded 15-9 in first quarter – 8:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Clippers in the first quarter: 7-for-11 from 3, 3-for-13 from 2. OK then. – 8:08 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Raptors 33, Clippers 29 | End 1 | Brian Shaw’s team is hanging in despite falling behind by as many as 15. That they’re 7-11 from 3 is helping. – 8:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Amir Coffey has been one of the most valuable guys on a two-way contract this season. He’s been invaluable this month in particular as attrition has riddled the Clippers’ roster. – 8:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors lose a point in video review of a Trent basket.
Up 32-29 after a quarter, were up 15 minutes ago
Fans grumbly – 8:07 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Amir Coffey saving the day: Eight points (and a buncha other unstatable hustle) in four minutes. – 8:07 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Toronto up 32-29 at the end of Q1.
If you’re dialed in to the #Raptors broadcast on @FAN590…let us know. We’ll send you a new year’s shout-out on air 🎉 – 8:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps had a 15-point lead, but it’s down to 32-29 after some lamentable bench minutes. Great has 8 to lead the Raptors, while Amir Coffey has waken the Clippers up with 8 off the bench. – 8:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
“Grab a bible, and pray to the father, son, and holy roast”
– @BSieman on Amir Coffey 😂 pic.twitter.com/I1HjGoGXtW – 8:06 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Former Cavs Coach Mike Fratello does TV work for the L.A. Clippers. He has seen quite a bit of Rajon Rondo in the last few years. trib.al/27Tj3Gl – 8:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Raptors run topped out at 18 unanswered points.
Clippers did answer somewhat with a 7-0 run.
Game has settled into a 26-16 Toronto lead with 2:51 left in the opening quarter of play.
Justise Winslow is your backup center tonight – 8:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 26-16 at second timeout; Flynn is first PG off the bench
Clips shooting an unsmooth 33.3 per cent – 7:59 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Shame no fans could be there in Toronto tonight. Raptors say: Thanks, Serge. pic.twitter.com/09jdjpbRsE – 7:55 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors did a nice job with the Ibaka tribute video; bit of an awkward scene with nobody in the building, though. Serge will have to wait until next season for his standing ovation, but it’s coming, and when it does it’ll be well deserved. – 7:53 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Ma Fuzzy Man, Original Man, straight from the Motherland, 100% pure, Mr. Avec Classe, @Serge Ibaka
Forever Family. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/XbafTiQ3Nb – 7:52 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Really fun, well-done video tribute for Serge Ibaka here at Scotiabank Arena … and it’s a legit shame no one is here to see it. Google it, I guess. Raptors lead 19-6. – 7:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
16-0 run for the Raptors after Clippers started with back-to-back 3s from Kennard and Ibaka.
Raptors, a bottom-five defensive rebounding team, taking advantage of a Clippers team that is not interested in offensive rebounds.
Bad formula with Raptors shooting 78%. Clips at 22%. – 7:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Mark Strong still giving 💯for Raptors pre-game intros, even if the crowd noise is piped in. – 7:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
HUGE hugs from Serge Ibaka for the Raptors training staff as he hits the floor for the Clippers. Those bonds never fade. – 7:35 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
What the nearly empty Scotiabank Arena looks like as the anthems are played in advance of tonight’s Raptors/Clippers tilt. pic.twitter.com/fPGtqm1Dhr – 7:26 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Odd.
Absolutely no ovation whatsoever for Serge Ibaka as he takes the court for warmup. – 7:19 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Something missing as the Raptors take the floor for pre-game warm-ups at Scotiabank Arena … can’t quite put a finger on it: pic.twitter.com/BjBEY7Zfxi – 7:18 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame preparation.
🕟 4:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/6e3BKNrstA – 7:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Also, tonight is the Daniel Oturu #RevengeGame … he was thrown in the Eric Bledsoe trade, a transaction that ensured that none of the four players involved (Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo) actually played a game for the Memphis Grizzlies
Oturu is one of nine Raptors off bench. – 7:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers brought Eric Bledsoe in for durability.
With Ivica Zubac missing tonight’s game, Bledsoe will be the last Clipper to appear in every game this season.
Bledsoe also played in all four preseason games as well.
That’s what the muscles are for 😄 – 7:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers starting Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr., Serge Ibaka. – 7:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers starters in Toronto:
Terance Mann
Marcus Morris Sr.
Serge Ibaka
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson – 7:02 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips at Raptors to close out 2021
LAC
Terance Mann
Marcus Morris Sr.
Serge Ibaka
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
TOR
OG Anunoby
Pascal Siakam
Khem Birch
Gary Trent Jr.
Fred VanVleet – 7:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The FVV-Trent-OG-Siakam-Birch unit, which starts for the Raptors tonight, has only appeared in 1 game so far this season: the Nov 15 loss to Portland.
In 6 mins together, they scored 19 pts and allowed 19 pts. Smallest of small sample sizes, but the Blazers shot 8-for-10 vs them – 6:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
First game at Scotiabank Arena since February of 2020 for Serge Ibaka. His pre-game prep remains on point: pic.twitter.com/Z3u094iB5R – 6:13 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starting today with the Clippers game, Toronto home games will be limited to 1,000 spectators at Scotiabank Arena, made in accordance with health authorities. Brian Shaw said, “I don’t think anything is weird anymore” after all that everyone has been through during pandemic. – 6:13 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Brian Shaw said the Clippers just found out not too long ago that they are clear to play today against Toronto after getting test results back. – 6:10 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Brian Shaw says he hopes Serge Ibaka will be able to play a lot of minutes tonight with no Ivica Zubac (health and safety protocols). Shaw also said that he will likely play some “funky lineups” with Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein out. Figure small lineups. – 6:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brian Shaw suggests that there will be some “funky lineups” tonight when discussing former Raptor Serge Ibaka as team’s only legitimate option at center in Toronto – 6:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With the Clips short on bigs, sounds like Serge Ibaka will start in his Toronto return. It’ll be his 4th start of the season, and 1st since Dec. 4 – 6:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Probably some “funky” lineups for the Clippers tonight, Brian Shaw says — indeed. – 6:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brian Shaw declines to share tonight’s starting lineup, mentions that Reggie Jackson is “an integral part of the team and we want to have him out there as much as we possibly can.” – 6:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers are still working through who they will start tonight in Toronto but, Shaw says Reggie Jackson will play as much as possible tonight. – 6:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brian Shaw says team found out in last hour that game tonight in Toronto was clear to go ahead. Whole team had to get tested and cleared. – 6:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brian Shaw says that Reggie Jackson will return tonight in Toronto – 6:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Acting coach Brian Shaw says that Reggie Jackson is back tonight. – 6:02 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The spinning wheel of starting lineups has landed on
VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Birch for the Raptors
Barnes is a no-go, as are Bonga and Wilson; Champagnie is freed of The Protocols.
The Tremont Waters era has ended, too. – 5:58 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Birch starts at centre w FVV, Pascal,OG and Trent Jr. vs. Clips. – 5:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nick Nurse will start FVV, Gary Trent Jr., OG, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch tonight vs Clippers – 5:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Pelicans were *not great* last season, but they did spank the Clippers twice in New Orleans after the All-Star break.
Here’s Eric Bledsoe serving Wenyen Gabriel a dime in one of those games … they’re both Clippers now pic.twitter.com/3ozhIgeH1K – 5:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
No Bonga, Wilson (health and safety) and Scottie Barnes (knee tendenitis) available for Raptors tonight. Knee has just been a problem for him since he returned from protocols. – 5:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nick Nurse says that Scottie Barnes will not play tonight against the Clippers – 5:47 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Showin’ up in style for the last looks of the year. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/TyPt1EQxEt – 5:47 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Toronto Coach Nick Nurse on a game without fans — again: “You’ve gotta really focus in on yourselves and accomplishing the job and all the work we’ve put in. We’re still here to do a job.” – 5:46 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Washington Wizards are planning to sign guard Tremont Waters on a 10-day hardship contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Waters played two games on a 10-day with the Raptors this month. – 4:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I tell ya, between RAT and PCR, I’ve passed more tests in the last 7 days than I did in the last 4 years of high school
Clear at arena to learn DJ Wilson’s in the protocols and Scottie Barnes is questionable with knee tendinitis for Raptors-Clips tonight – 4:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kessler Edwards has cleared health and safety protocols and is available tomorrow against the Clippers. Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris are the only Nets out. – 4:08 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Dancin’ into 2022.
🎧 @JBLaudio Sounds of the Season pic.twitter.com/Of18MKTVjF – 4:01 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue now in health and safety protocols. At Brooklyn on Saturday, believe that would make it three times in last four games I’ve covered that the guy coaching the visiting team isn’t their coach. – 3:47 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
It’s that time again…
⭐️ RT TO VOTE FOR PASCAL ⭐️
@Pascal Siakam | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/S3IIpFAYA7 – 3:45 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
D.J. Wilson will not play for the Raptors against the Clippers on Friday, as he is now in health and safety protocols. Scottie Barnes is questionable because of knee tendinitis. VanVleet, Anunoby, Birch, Achiuwa, Champagnie all back. Bonga still in protocols. – 3:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors hardship signee DJ Wilson is out vs. Clippers (health and safety protocols); Bonga out (protocols). Scottie Barnes is listed as questionable due to knee tendinitis. – 3:15 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ty Lue entering the protocol is different, folks. He is the first personnel from an American NBA team to test positive while in Canada, and the Clippers are trying to work to see when he might be able to cross the border. More to come @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/clippers-… – 3:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue enters NBA’s health and safety protocols latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie Barnes is questionable to play tonight with right knee tendinitis.
DJ Wilson and Isaac Bonga are out due to health and safety protocols. – 2:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Worth noting:
Brian Shaw will lead Clippers, but Larry Drew is also on staff. When Lue had to miss nine games over a 19-day span in 2018 due to sleep deprivation, Drew helped lead Cavaliers to an 8-1 record. – 2:30 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes is questionable vs LAC with right knee tendinitis. DJ Wilson has entered the COVID protocols, joining Champagnie and Bonga. No Johnson or Dragic. Other than that, Raptors injury report is clean for tonight. VanVleet, Anunoby, Birch, Achiuwa all expected to return. – 2:29 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Scottie Barnes listed as questionable for tonight with right knee tendinitis and now DJ Wilson joins the health and safety protocols list. Can’t get away from it. – 2:28 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
DJ Wilson is also in health & safety protocols. He did not play the first half of Tuesday’s game due to a protocols issue but was cleared for the second half. – 2:27 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes is suddenly questionable with right knee tendinitis – 2:27 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Make this your last good deed of the year!
RETWEET RETWEET RETWEET ✨
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers say they’ve signed Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day COVID-related hardship deal. The 6-foot-9 forward just wrapped a 10-day with the Nets. Clippers at Toronto tonight.
Moses Wright’s 10-day tenure (of which he spent about half in protocols) ended yesterday. – 2:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers have officially added power forward Wenyen Gabriel on a ten-day.
No word on if he can help coach tonight, but he does join James Ennis as Nets to play in garbage time in LA Monday and join the Clippers before Saturday’s game in Brooklyn. – 2:16 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Last game of 2021 on deck.
🕟 4:30PM PT
🆚 @Toronto Raptors
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/LOmEK1UZFS – 2:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson and Jalen Smith combined 9-of-15 for 22 points (Smith 5-of-6).
Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined 4-of-19 for 10 points (Booker 3-of-13).
#Celtics 67 #Suns 41 Half
Josh Richardson 15 (off bench) Jaylen Brown 13
Celtics 9-of-17 on 3s (Went 4-of-42 vs. Clippers). – 2:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Clippers coach Ty Lue has entered COVID-19 protocols. Brian Shaw will serve as acting coach. – 2:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers say that Ty Lue has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Brian Shaw will be the acting head coach – 2:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Clippers say Coach Tyronn Lue has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Assistant Brian Shaw will be acting head coach. – 2:05 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue has entered health and safety protocols, team says. Brian Shaw will serve as interim coach. – 2:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Clippers say Tyronn Lue has entered the health and safety protocols. LAC plays in Toronto today. – 2:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics up 67-41 against the Suns and have almost as many points just off 3s and free throws (35) as the Suns have in total. Boston already has twice as many 3s in the first half alone (9/17) than they did in their 4/42 game against the Clippers. – 2:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Update to Clippers’ availability before today’s game in Toronto:
Tyronn Lue has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Brian Shaw is acting head coach, the team says. – 2:05 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Celtics responding to a horrifyingly bad loss to Minnesota and a historically bad shooting game against the Clippers with one of its best half’s of the season against Phoenix is pretty on-brand for this team. – 1:59 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown after the Clippers game: "I guess we're due for a lot of makes. If we're wide open we've gotta keep shooting it with confidence" — C's are now 8-15 from 3
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Celtics now 7-of-13 on 3s after 4-of-42 last game vs. #Clippers.
Up 14 on #Suns – 1:48 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Here’s a look back on some of the good moments for the Raptors in 2021:
nba.com/raptors/news/t… – 1:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
How’s this for a #NBA75 – the Clippers are the first team to play the front end of a back-to-back in Toronto on New Year Eve since 1946.
What a way to end one year and start another!
So I guess we can do some predictions for 2022 🐅
https://t.co/u0hNeh5Y4V pic.twitter.com/4xk11Essbs – 1:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics lead 32-20 after 1. Boston made as many threes in 12 minutes (4-9) as the Celtics did in Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers (4-42). Strong start for Jaylen Brown (10 points), while Devin Booker went 2-for-10 for Phoenix. – 1:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Celtics 4-of-8 from 3 after 4-of-42 in last game vs. #Clippers.
Up 30-18 with 1:25 left in 1st quarter. – 1:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics have made as many threes in the first quarter today as they made in the entire game against the Clippers. – 1:33 PM
