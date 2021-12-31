Daily statistical milestones: Jrue Holiday moves past Reggie Theus and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Jrue Holiday No. 90 in steals now
Moved ahead of Reggie Theus with 1,207 steals. He’s now 3 away from Dirk Nowitzki
Khris Middleton No. 97 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Robert Covington with 1,112 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Rudy Gay
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 145 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Joe Meriweather with 811 blocks. He’s now 18 away from Marvin Webster
Bradley Beal No. 178 in points now
Moved ahead of Carlos Boozer with 13,984 points. He’s now 34 away from Fred Brown
Kevin Love No. 189 in points now
Moved ahead of Thaddeus Young and Predrag Stojakovic with 13,666 points. He’s now 6 away from Mike Conley
Jrue Holiday No. 216 in points now
Moved ahead of Derrick Coleman and Wayman Tisdale with 12,902 points. He’s now 12 away from Kendall Gill
Blake Griffin No. 228 in assists now
Moved ahead of Howard Komives with 2,942 assists. He’s now 3 away from Kendall Gill
DeMarcus Cousins No. 238 in points now
Moved ahead of Mark Jackson with 12,497 points. He’s now 10 away from Mike Newlin
