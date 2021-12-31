USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Jrue Holiday moves past Reggie Theus and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Jrue Holiday No. 90 in steals now

Moved ahead of Reggie Theus with 1,207 steals. He’s now 3 away from Dirk Nowitzki

Khris Middleton No. 97 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Robert Covington with 1,112 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Rudy Gay

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 145 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Joe Meriweather with 811 blocks. He’s now 18 away from Marvin Webster

Bradley Beal No. 178 in points now

Moved ahead of Carlos Boozer with 13,984 points. He’s now 34 away from Fred Brown

Kevin Love No. 189 in points now

Moved ahead of Thaddeus Young and Predrag Stojakovic with 13,666 points. He’s now 6 away from Mike Conley

Jrue Holiday No. 216 in points now

Moved ahead of Derrick Coleman and Wayman Tisdale with 12,902 points. He’s now 12 away from Kendall Gill

Blake Griffin No. 228 in assists now

Moved ahead of Howard Komives with 2,942 assists. He’s now 3 away from Kendall Gill

DeMarcus Cousins No. 238 in points now

Moved ahead of Mark Jackson with 12,497 points. He’s now 10 away from Mike Newlin


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96 Bradley Beal said he did not have COVID-19 despite being in health and safety protocols (contact tracing) the last several days
“I was negative the entire time and I missed three games because of that.” – 9:49 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Bradley Beal last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 10 AST
Beal has 242 career 25-point games, seven more than any other player in @Washington Wizards history.
He has 72 career games with at least 25p/5r/5a, also the most such games in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/3gPpyJEGjg9:31 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 12 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 2 STL
✅ 2 BLK
It’s the 16th time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 30p/10r/5a with multiple steals and blocks, the most such games among active players and tied for the third-most such games since the merger. pic.twitter.com/XvUFyqa4af9:16 AM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc Bradley Beal’s return to being Bradley Beal led the Wizards to a win Thursday over equally-depleted Cleveland. Our @Josh Robbins on the All-Star’s game, why he got the COVID vaccine & more, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3sUxhBE9:08 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins “I’m Bradley Beal. You all know who I am”: The Wizards’ star shined in his return from protocols and discussed his COVID-19 vaccination. Story now online at @The Athletic, along with a limited-time end-of-year subscription offer:
theathletic.com/3043953/2021/1…8:51 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype MVP of the Night: Bradley Beal
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/tnetpW5wSB5:13 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Giannis Antetokounmpo (33pts) powers streaking Bucks
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…4:03 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS After being reluctant to do so for months, Bradley Beal got vaccinated for COVID-19. He explained why after the Wizards’ win over the Cavs. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz…12:33 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman Postgame @lockedonbucks w/@Mitchell_NBA 🦌
Thanks for following the pod in 2021 and joining us as we ventured into the YouTube world!
-Giannis + Boogie vs. Mo
-Cousins and Wes cement spots?
-Memories from 2021!
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or75rZX
📺 https://t.co/MPFI4RcHQf pic.twitter.com/tJm18i95hM11:58 PM

Jim Paschke @Paschketball The Hill-Holiday pairing for the Bucks has the NBA’s best Def Rating (88.8) and best Net Rating (33.4) for 2-man combos with at least 200 shared court minutes. The Hill-Giannis combo has the third best Net Rating (24.7) with a minimum 200 minutes. – 11:50 PM

