Denzel Valentine to Lakers

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Cavaliers have agreed to trade Denzel Valentine to the Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo. The Lakers are expected to waive Valentine’s partially-guaranteed deal and create an open roster spot.
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Grades up for the Rajon Rondo-Denzel Valentine trade: es.pn/3zbF4MN (ESPN+) – 12:23 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers to acquire (and waive) Denzel Valentine from Cavs sportando.basketball/en/lakers-to-a… – 11:50 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Cavaliers finalizing deal to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo for Denzel Valentine: es.pn/32EyRwX – 11:41 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Because of Rubio’s injury I have to watch Denzel Valentine make beyond questionable decisions in the clutch.😞 – 10:20 PM
John Hollinger: League source confirms no extra random stuff (cash, dead Euros, fake picks, etc.) in Cavs-Lakers swap … just straight up Valentine for Rondo. -via Twitter @johnhollinger / December 31, 2021