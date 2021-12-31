Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (15-19) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-15) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 31, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 27, Cleveland Cavaliers 40 (Q2 09:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Pacers plan to sign Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract, league sources told @FieldhouseFiles.
It will be his third stint with the franchise that drafted him in 2010.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/pacers-bring… – 8:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hawks say Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 8:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 8:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
We’ve got Kevin Love drawing charges on Lance Stephenson like it’s 2014. Happy New Year. – 8:07 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 8:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First Wine & Gold bucket for @Brandon Goodwin! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/7iljw5sCvi – 8:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love continues to just nail 3s. That’s two consecutive right there – 7:54 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
That was a heck of a sequence right there from the #Cavs bigs. A huge block from Jarrett Allen on Clint Capela, then for Evan Mobley to dunk on the other end off an assist from Kevin Pangos. – 7:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
For the 2nd straight road game ( ATL-Indy) while leaving the arena, I was stopped by Bulls fans who have totally bought in. They love the vibe, skill and chemistry. Bulls Nation has plenty of room on the wagon..so hop aboard…at Washington Sat. 5:45 @670TheScore See you in DC ! – 7:49 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his second assist tonight, Trae Young has 2,098 in his career, and ties Lou Hudson for 13th place in franchise history. – 7:45 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks put Mays and Capela in double drag with Trae, and Capela got behind Allen for a dunk on the opening possession. – 7:42 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Receiving a major award! 🏆
RETWEET to congratulate @Evan Mobley on earning his @Kia Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award for October/November!
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/JGMFBYV3EE – 7:35 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five for tonight’s game against Atlanta:
Kevin Pangos, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:16 PM
#Cavs starting five for tonight’s game against Atlanta:
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting:
Clint Capela
Wes Iwundu
Skylar Mays
Cam Reddish
Trae Young – 7:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
OFFICIAL: #JarrettAllen is back!
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/3g2ShSnyoE – 7:02 PM
OFFICIAL: #JarrettAllen is back!
Sean Highkin @highkin
Denzel Valentine getting traded away from a top 5 Eastern Conference playoff team to a struggling Western Conference play-in team and immediately getting waived is a really tough end-of-year blow for @cbefred. – 6:50 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic @LeaderOfHorde
Srecna Nova godina!!!
Mnogo radosti i veselja vam zelim!!!
❤️ – 6:44 PM
Srecna Nova godina!!!
Mnogo radosti i veselja vam zelim!!!
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is going through his pregame workout on the court. He was listed as probable for tonight. – 6:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Got back-to-back 20+ point games for the first time in his career 🔥
#EvanMobley | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/tOkbMXaTYD – 6:01 PM
Got back-to-back 20+ point games for the first time in his career 🔥
Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888
Happy new year!!! 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣
#Year2022 #HapyNewYear pic.twitter.com/Mb1cabXFnI – 6:00 PM
Happy new year!!! 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with the signing of guard Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract: #Cavaliers acquire guard Rajon Rondo from #Lakers for Denzel Valentine beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:17 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Let’s end the year right!
🆚 @Jaryd Wilson
🕢 7:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/oR23c3ztps – 4:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Cleveland Cavaliers-Los Angeles Lakers trade of Rajon Rondo for Denzel Valentine is now official. – 4:14 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The @latimessports has @Dan Woike with this news: Lakers are trading Rajon Rondo to Cleveland Cavaliers latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 3:46 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs have signed guard Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s hardship exception.
The Cavs also terminated the 10-day contract of Tre Scott, who was signed on Dec. 22 via the NBA’s hardship exception. – 3:34 PM
#Cavs have signed guard Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s hardship exception.
Cedi Osman @cediosman
Sağlıklı,mutlu ve bol bol güldüğünüz bir yıl olsun! Sevdiklerinize sımsıkı sarılın 🙏🏻 Mutlu seneler 🎊🎉 – 3:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
OFFICIAL: #Cavs sign G Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s hardship exception. – 3:29 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs sign guard Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract with the hardship exception and terminated the 10-day contract of Tre Scott, signed Dec. 22 with the same exception from the Cleveland Charge. Goodwin has been with the Knicks G-League affiliate. – 3:29 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart both practiced today and he says both guys are still day-to-day.
Ingram is dealing with left Achilles soreness while Hart has a sprained left ankle. Neither played on Tuesday against Cleveland. – 2:38 PM
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart both practiced today and he says both guys are still day-to-day.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Worth noting:
Brian Shaw will lead Clippers, but Larry Drew is also on staff. When Lue had to miss nine games over a 19-day span in 2018 due to sleep deprivation, Drew helped lead Cavaliers to an 8-1 record. – 2:30 PM
Worth noting:
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Similar to what we experienced in Atlanta a few days ago—there are thousands of Bulls fans here in Indiana..Plenty of Bulls red in the concourses. Pre game 1:45 CT. @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy and of course @670TheScore – 2:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Entering tonight’s contest, the Wine & Gold have taken five of the last six #CavsHawks matchups.
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:57 PM
Entering tonight’s contest, the Wine & Gold have taken five of the last six #CavsHawks matchups.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Over 100 NBA players have signed a hardship exception. A look behind the scenes at getting a 10-day hardship exception with Joe Johnson, Brandon Knight and Lance Stephenson.
👉🏼 https://t.co/UtW3esxoBa pic.twitter.com/6LL3ZOt1XL – 1:56 PM
Over 100 NBA players have signed a hardship exception. A look behind the scenes at getting a 10-day hardship exception with Joe Johnson, Brandon Knight and Lance Stephenson.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Malcolm Hill joins this extended protocol list:
Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Sharife Cooper, Gorgui Dieng, Malik Ellison, Danilo Gallinari, Malcolm Hill, Kevin Huerter, Jalen Johnson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu, Delon Wright
S. Bill and Hunter remain out. – 1:33 PM
Malcolm Hill joins this extended protocol list:
Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Sharife Cooper, Gorgui Dieng, Malik Ellison, Danilo Gallinari, Malcolm Hill, Kevin Huerter, Jalen Johnson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu, Delon Wright
