Heat vs. Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (22-13) play against the Houston Rockets (25-25) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 31, 2021
Miami Heat 71, Houston Rockets 57 (Q2 00:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
There is not a ref alive that can exhale into a whistle faster than Eric Gordon can throw up his hands when he is fouled. – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets are down 17, have outscored Heat by five in Eric Gordon’s eight minutes. As much as plus/minus can be misleading, don’t know why he has played just eight minutes, other than an effort to limit his playing time in the back-to-back. – 8:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Guy has already tied his career-high with four made threes. – 8:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Guy has tied his career regular-season high of four 3-pointers. – 8:02 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Yurt takes that pass in stride and scores with ease 😤 pic.twitter.com/MG7hJwEFgo – 8:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I wrote about Kyle Guy after catching up with him in Las Vegas when he was part of the Warriors Summer League team. pic.twitter.com/vLPodi9HWE – 8:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have missed their past six shots with four turnovers in five minutes. Heat 15-0 run to lead 62-38 with five minutes still left in the half. Heat bench, without a player that has ever played for them, has outscored Rockets reserves, 22-11. – 8:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Guy on triple-double pace, with 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists with 5:15 left in second period. – 8:00 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I don’t mind seeing the Rockets lose at all. That’s part of the process. But Kyle Guy destroying them is a bit unsettling. – 7:59 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Miami is on a 15-0 run. They lead it by 24. They’ve got 22 points from players who have never played in a Heat uniform, let alone practiced with them. Kyle Guy has 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. – 7:59 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
update: we’re on a 15-0 run and lead 62-38
see also: Kyle Guy can hoop – 7:59 PM
update: we’re on a 15-0 run and lead 62-38
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
This is the first 12-point, four-rebound, four-assist, three-steal game of Kyle Guy’s career. He’s been with the Heat for 19 minutes. – 7:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat, with just five regulars in uniform, ahead of Rockets 62-38. – 7:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
There’s 6 minutes left in the second quarter and the Heat have 60 points led by Kyle Guy, Nik Stauskas, Caleb Martin, etc
What an end to the year – 7:57 PM
There’s 6 minutes left in the second quarter and the Heat have 60 points led by Kyle Guy, Nik Stauskas, Caleb Martin, etc
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
hear me out: if kyle guy is voted an all-star starter but his 10-day has expired, what happens? – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s bench, which includes six players on 10-day contracts, is outscoring the Rockets’ bench 22-11. – 7:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Guy up to 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting in nine minutes. His NBA career-high is 17 points. – 7:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets getting blown out by guys (and a Guy) who have to wear nametags on the front of the uniform so their teammates will know what to call them. – 7:51 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Caleb carrying that momentum into the 2nd. Kaboom. pic.twitter.com/Y3fn6Vdxbu – 7:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The more I watch Caleb Martin, the more I feel he’s so underrated
Not just perfecting his three-ball and providing some rim pressure on offense, but he’s always in the right spot defensively
He just does winning things – 7:47 PM
The more I watch Caleb Martin, the more I feel he’s so underrated
Not just perfecting his three-ball and providing some rim pressure on offense, but he’s always in the right spot defensively
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
With Nik Stauskas opening the second quarter for Miami, the NBA has now seem 541 different players appear in a game in December alone.
That’s more than have played in any other full SEASON in league history. – 7:45 PM
With Nik Stauskas opening the second quarter for Miami, the NBA has now seem 541 different players appear in a game in December alone.
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Finding the bottom of the net early and often from distance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/orGCjxIq7H – 7:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Guy has already tied his NBA career-high for a half with nine points. – 7:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1.
Rockets: 30
Heat: 41
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/8dkZaSeutW – 7:42 PM
End of 1.
Rockets: 30
Heat: 41
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heat 41, Rockets 30 after 1. Heat on 17-3 run since Rockets went to their bench. Heat shoot 66.7 %, 7 of 10 on 3s and commit one turnover. Rockets defense still rarely gets in the way, especially off the bench. – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Kyle Guy and Nik Stauskas start raining down threes on these 10 days with the Heat, I’m just going to assume they can make any shooter into a productive NBA player. – 7:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Guy with 19 of Miami’s 41 first quarter points
Never thought I’d say that – 7:41 PM
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Guy with 19 of Miami’s 41 first quarter points
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 41, Rockets 30. Heat shooting 7 of 10 on threes. – 7:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 41, Rockets 30 at end of one. Butler 10 points for Heat, Herro six assists. – 7:40 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
At the New Year’s Eve #Rockets game with the family. My daughter says Heat guard Kyle Guy looks like a TikTok’er. pic.twitter.com/lnLAzOGOuL – 7:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Guy’s nine-point first quarter is the highest scoring quarter of Guy’s NBA career. – 7:34 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
3-3 from downtown so far in his debut.
Kyle Guy, everyone. pic.twitter.com/Q9b8rwQ3wV – 7:33 PM
3-3 from downtown so far in his debut.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The nine points are the highest scoring quarter of Kyle Guy’s NBA career. – 7:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets lineup has two second-year players, Tate and Brooks, and three rookies, Christopher, Sengun and Nix. – 7:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Guy now with nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from deep. That Heat developmental system even produces gems in 24 hours. – 7:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kyle Guy cannot be stopped. Has taken three 3s and hit three 3s. – 7:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Guy with six points on 2-of-2 shooting from three-point range in two minutes. – 7:29 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy hits the spin move and currently leads the way with 10. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/MFpR0nQjKZ – 7:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As the Heat go to the bench, the entire Heat second unit tonight has combined to play 0 games for Miami this season. – 7:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Guy and Haywood Highsmith are the Heat’s first two reserves in the game. – 7:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler doing what he wants to begin this one offensively
Waiting out clear-outs and going
That’s his formula right now – 7:25 PM
Jimmy Butler doing what he wants to begin this one offensively
Waiting out clear-outs and going
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets defense has been considerably better than it was to start against the Lakers, and the Heat have made 7 of 9 shots, with assists on five of them. – 7:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That’s what Tyler Herro will have to do every time Wood switches onto him
Length still truly slows him down offensively
It places limitations
But waiting out the play and feeding Yurtseven with a guard on his back is the read – 7:19 PM
That’s what Tyler Herro will have to do every time Wood switches onto him
Length still truly slows him down offensively
It places limitations
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. diving after a loose ball seemed to impress Jimmy Butler, who rushed over to help him up. Takes one to know one, I guess. – 7:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This is the first game that Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry have played in together since Dec. 6. – 7:13 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starters for New Year’s Eve! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/IOAOSW3jSk – 7:09 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Final preparations underway, who’s tuned in?? pic.twitter.com/J7kdpqC6N3 – 7:04 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Let’s run it back, @Mario Chalmers!
Sound On // @JBLaudio pic.twitter.com/oIskqyUaWC – 6:52 PM
Let’s run it back, @Mario Chalmers!
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tom Thibodeau will face OKC assistant-turned-head-coach Mike Wilks tonight. Thibs said he coached him as assistant when Wilks was a guard in Houston. Wilks is from Milwaukee, used to be buddies with Latrell Sprewell. – 6:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
None of the Heat’s six reserves tonight have played a single minute for the team this season. – 6:43 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets starters vs. Miami: Gordon, Wood, Nwaba, Green and KPJ. Remember – Silas found out Tate was available about two hours ago.
Miami will start Butler, Herro, Lowry, Martin and Yurtseven – 6:38 PM
#Rockets starters vs. Miami: Gordon, Wood, Nwaba, Green and KPJ. Remember – Silas found out Tate was available about two hours ago.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin and Yurtseven starting for the Heat.
Coming off the bench: Chalmers (!), Guy, Stauskas, Highsmith, Holman, Silva. – 6:37 PM
Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin and Yurtseven starting for the Heat.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler and Omer Yurtseven tonight. – 6:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Nwaba, Gordon, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Heat starters: Butler, Martin, Yurtseven, Herro, Lowry. – 6:34 PM
Rockets starters: Nwaba, Gordon, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat listing a starting lineup of Omer Yurtseven, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Those are the only five core players available tonight. – 6:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Is tomorrow 2022 or 2012?
Welcome back, Rio. pic.twitter.com/S9CcYijwum – 6:31 PM
Is tomorrow 2022 or 2012?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
After an eventful few days, the Heat has enough to play tonight vs. the Rockets. Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry are both available miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra on a crazy 72 hours and what it has been like to welcome back Chalmers and Silva – 6:20 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Mario Chalmers and Tyler Herro might be on the floor together tonight. HeatTwitter must be like … pic.twitter.com/Rb2Pdjbb3L – 6:16 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsHOU UPDATE: Coach Spo says Jimmy Butler (ankle) is ready to go for tonight’s game. – 6:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Heat adding Chris Silva, Mario Chalmers, “It’s like going back in time.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler back in action. – 6:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Another Nuggets player in health and safety protocols: Monte Morris
He joins Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji. All four are all out tomorrow against the Rockets, the team says. – 6:02 PM
Another Nuggets player in health and safety protocols: Monte Morris
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Murray, Porter, Dozier, Howard, Green, Hyland, Morris, Nnaji are all out against Houston.
Gordon, Rivers & Cancar are questionable. pic.twitter.com/XjExGPG76d – 5:53 PM
Murray, Porter, Dozier, Howard, Green, Hyland, Morris, Nnaji are all out against Houston.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The win for the Celtics Friday afternoon snapped a 4-game losing streak without Jayson Tatum. They hadn’t beaten a team with a winning record without Tatum in nearly two years (Miami – Jan. 28, 2020).
Since 2018, the Celtics had been 5-14 without him. – 5:51 PM
The win for the Celtics Friday afternoon snapped a 4-game losing streak without Jayson Tatum. They hadn’t beaten a team with a winning record without Tatum in nearly two years (Miami – Jan. 28, 2020).
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra has brought up the word “core” a few times in this pre-game zoom
Mentions they’re going to lean on the core Lowry, Butler, and Herro pretty heavily
“We have enough,” he says once again
And tonight, I’d actually agree – 5:40 PM
Erik Spoelstra has brought up the word “core” a few times in this pre-game zoom
Mentions they’re going to lean on the core Lowry, Butler, and Herro pretty heavily
“We have enough,” he says once again
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra is optimistic that the Heat will get players back sooner than expected with the NBA shortening the return-to-play quarantine to five days for those in protocols. – 5:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says it’s like “people coming back from a school break,” with Kyle Lowry returning from protocols and Jimmy Butler being back
@5ReasonsSports – 5:38 PM
Erik Spoelstra says it’s like “people coming back from a school break,” with Kyle Lowry returning from protocols and Jimmy Butler being back
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Mario Chalmers:
“He was ready to go and got on a flight pretty quickly. Just having him around today is like going back in time.”
Calls it “an easy decision,” since he stays in contact with him and he worked out down in Miami in August-September – 5:38 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Mario Chalmers:
“He was ready to go and got on a flight pretty quickly. Just having him around today is like going back in time.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says he has been in touch with Mario Chalmers since the summer and that Chalmers had worked out with Heat before camp, “It’s just like going back in time.” – 5:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (ankle) is ready to play today. – 5:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heat press conference room. Miss you guys. pic.twitter.com/gr0Z4CguxB – 5:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets coach Stephen Silas said he expects to have his regulars available for the second half of the back-to-back tomorrow vs. Denver as long as their minutes do not get extended too much tonight vs. Miami. – 5:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Stephen Silas on facing the shorthanded Heat, “They still have Lowry, Butler and Herro,” and, “Miami has a way of doing things, and that’s what we want to get to.” – 5:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
NYE drip ✌🏼
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/FqR54HjHyV – 5:11 PM
NYE drip ✌🏼
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Lakers fans trying to sell Rockets fans on a trade for Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/HjmlVsmnUo – 5:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
There have been no additional positive cases found among Heat players from today’s round of COVID-19 testing, so far. – 5:00 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jae’Sean Tate and Kyle Lowry have both cleared health & safety protocols before tonight’s Rockets/Heat game. – 5:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Moochie Norris to take the First Shot as part of the Rockets’ Flashback Friday series. In a game pitting Alperen Sengun and Omer Yurtseven I sort of thought Omer Asik would be back but you can’t go wrong with Moochie. – 4:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate has cleared health and safety protocols and is available to play against the Heat tonight. Heat guard Kyle Lowry also moved from out to available. – 4:34 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Remix night on New Year’s Eve! 🔥
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/mKoLbRjsc3 – 4:17 PM
Remix night on New Year’s Eve! 🔥
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets rookie guard Josh Christopher joins us next on @SportsRadio610
audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 4:15 PM
Rockets rookie guard Josh Christopher joins us next on @SportsRadio610
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Kyle Lowry is no longer in health and safety protocols and is available for tonight’s game against Houston. – 4:03 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat say Kyle Lowry is no longer in health and safety protocols and is cleared to play. – 4:02 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsHOU UPDATE: Kyle Lowry is no longer in health and safety protocols and is available for tonight’s game. – 4:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat on track to have enough to play vs. Rockets, as Lowry clears protocols and Silva returns miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat on track to have 10 available tonight, and that number will go up if Jimmy Butler can play – 3:54 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
One Heat player, Kyle Lowry, has been cleared from Health & Safety protocols. So they now have 7 in the H & S protocols, but should several more than the required minimum of 8 players available to play tonight’s game at #Rockets … though things could always change… – 3:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat bring back Chris Silva signed on emergency deal; Kyle Lowry out of protocols, available. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat could have starting lineup of Yurtseven, Martin, Butler, Herro, Lowry in Houston. – 3:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry now available to play tonight in Houston
Jimmy Butler questionable
Tyler Herro obviously ready to go
Mario Chalmers 6th man of the year case starts now
They have enough – 3:33 PM
Kyle Lowry now available to play tonight in Houston
Jimmy Butler questionable
Tyler Herro obviously ready to go
Mario Chalmers 6th man of the year case starts now
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is now listed as available for tonight’s game vs. Rockets. – 3:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry is out of protocols and listed as available to play tonight for Heat in Houston. – 3:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat add another familiar face, Chris Silva signed to emergency deal amid COVID breakout. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… It appears Heat will have enough to play at 7 p.m. Eastern tonight on road vs. Rockets. – 3:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
CELTICS BIGGEST LEAD – 2021-22
31 – @ PORTLAND – DECEMBER 4, 2021
30 – VS. PHOENIX – DECEMBER 31, 2021**
29 – VS. HOUSTON – NOVEMBER 22, 2021
** 1:15 remaining, 2nd quarter – 2:14 PM
CELTICS BIGGEST LEAD – 2021-22
31 – @ PORTLAND – DECEMBER 4, 2021
30 – VS. PHOENIX – DECEMBER 31, 2021**
29 – VS. HOUSTON – NOVEMBER 22, 2021
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Currently available for Heat tonight in Houston:
— Tyler Herro
— Caleb Martin
— Omer Yurtseven
— Mario Chalmers
— Chris Silva
— Nik Stauskas
— Kyle Guy
— Aric Holman
— Haywood Highsmith
(Jimmy Butler, ankle, still questionable. Kyle Lowry might clear protocols.) – 2:13 PM
Currently available for Heat tonight in Houston:
— Tyler Herro
— Caleb Martin
— Omer Yurtseven
— Mario Chalmers
— Chris Silva
— Nik Stauskas
— Kyle Guy
— Aric Holman
— Haywood Highsmith
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As of now, the Heat is on track to have nine available players tonight vs. Rockets. That number will go up if Jimmy Butler and/or Kyle Lowry can play tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:10 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 43 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists in a 113-101 win over the Grizzlies.
Harden, who made 21 FT, is one of two players in NBA history to record a triple-double with 20 FTM. The other is Oscar Robertson (12/27/64). pic.twitter.com/JcK2rdeewe – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 43 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists in a 113-101 win over the Grizzlies.
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Chalmers – #15
Silva – #30
Stauskas – #9
Holman – #35
Highsmith – #24
Guy – #5 – 1:55 PM
Chalmers – #15
Silva – #30
Stauskas – #9
Holman – #35
Highsmith – #24
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Going to be honest, did not expect to receive a Heat press release on Dec. 31, 2021 with this headline, “HEAT SIGN CHALMERS, SILVA AND STAUSKAS.” – 1:53 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
More info on today’s signings of Chalmers, Silva & Stauskas ⬇️ gohe.at/3HkPDQg – 1:51 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Your Dec. 31 Miami Heat
G: Chalmers / Guy
G: Herro / Stauskas / Highsmith
F: Butler (Q)
F: Martin / Holman
C: Yurtseven / Silva – 1:50 PM
Your Dec. 31 Miami Heat
G: Chalmers / Guy
G: Herro / Stauskas / Highsmith
F: Butler (Q)
F: Martin / Holman
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed guard Nik Stauskas to a 10-day contract using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. pic.twitter.com/U7pQ9DkhsR – 1:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat formally announces the signings of Mario Chalmers and Chris Silva as COVID-19 replacement players. Nik Stauskas signing will be next.
Heat formally announces the signings of Mario Chalmers and Chris Silva as COVID-19 replacement players. Nik Stauskas signing will be next.
Heat expected to have six COVID-19 replacement players in uniform tonight vs. Rockets. – 1:43 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed forward Chris Silva to a 10-day contract using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. pic.twitter.com/CHpa3Dwwi8 – 1:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It is official: The team announces that Mario Chalmers has signed his Heat deal, and will wear No. 15 again. He has his number back. – 1:32 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed guard Mario Chalmers to a 10-day contract using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. He will wear #15. pic.twitter.com/LSoLGOmUOS – 1:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat set to bring back familiar faces Mario Chalmers and Chris Silva as COVID-19 replacements. Also, a Kyle Lowry update ahead of tonight’s game in Houston miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is it beginning to look like summer league for the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:04 PM
