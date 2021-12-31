Jonas Valanciunas enters COVID protocols

Andrew Lopez: Jonas Valanciunas has entered health and safety protocols, Willie Green says. Herb Jones was a close contact but will be good to go tomorrow.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Status updates for three #Pelicans starters, including Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas, on Friday’s injury report, via @MorrisBartLLC. New Orleans plays at Milwaukee on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CT: https://t.co/JCz9BIrHab pic.twitter.com/uejpSBqXzp – 4:00 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jonas Valanciunas is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Willie Green said. – 2:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jonas Valanciunas has entered health and safety protocols, Willie Green says.
Herb Jones was a close contact but will be good to go tomorrow. – 2:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans played some two-center lineups in Tuesday’s win. Jonas Valanciunas and Jaxson Hayes were a +23 in 13 minutes together.
Is it possible we see Willie Green experiment more with big ball? nola.com/sports/pelican… – 3:17 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
It was Jonas Valanciunas’ first game in seven days, after sitting out the two-game road trip due to a non-Covid illness. JV 15 pts, 10 reb, and some spirited reactions during second-half comeback pic.twitter.com/o7YameNicW – 11:54 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Referees overturn the goaltending call. Jonas Valanciunas going to the free throw line with the Pelicans ahead 102-101 with 28.7 seconds remaining. – 10:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Referees count Jonas Valanciunas’ bucket and Bickerstaff is I-R-A-T-E. Cavaliers are challenging the goaltending call. – 10:16 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb Jones hits a 3 then throws a bullet to Jonas Valanciunas inside. Rookie up to 15 points. Pels have cut the lead to 5. – 8:57 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas in the game together now. Jax with a couple of nice scores + good block, Gary Clark with a couple of made 3s and Sato knocked down a deep ball as well, but Pelicans trail Cavaliers 49-34 with 6:42 left in 1st half. – 8:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
With Jonas Valanciunas returning to the lineup and Willy Hernangomez backing him up, it didn’t seem a lock that Jaxson Hayes would get minutes at center tonight, but he’s on the floor early 2Q and quickly converts three-point play and one-hand dunk – 8:40 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans trailing the Cavaliers 39-20 after 1 and it’d be a lot worse if not for the 35th pick from the 2021 NBA Draft.
Herb Jones: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks
Devonte Graham: 5 points
Trey Murphy: 3 points
Jonas Valanciunas: 2 points – 8:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Garrett Temple
Gary Clark
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:33 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Garrett Temple
Herb Jones
Gary Clark
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:31 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Available Pelicans tonight:
Jonas Valanciunas*
Willy Hernangomez
Jaxson Hayes
Herbert Jones
Trey Murphy
Garrett Temple
Tomas Satoransky
Devonte Graham
Gary Clark
Jared Harper
Justin James**
*pending how he feels in warmups
**10-day hardship contract – 6:37 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans injury update from Willie Green:
– Jonas Valanciunas (non-COVID illness) will warm up before deciding to give it a go.
– Josh Hart (ankle sprain) is out.
– Brandon Ingram (left Achilles soreness) is out but “it looks promising that he can be back soon.” – 6:20 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas will warm up and see how he feels in terms of being able to play vs. Cavs, according to Willie Green – 6:17 PM
