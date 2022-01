Klay Thompson on return to action: I feel very close

Even now, the party continues. Because as Thompson barrels toward one of the most anticipated comebacks in Bay Area history, he’s still singing the praises of those who added some finishing touches to what looks like the end of his two-and-a-half-year rehabilitation odyssey. And no NBA prospect makes Thompson more animated, more talkative, than a 28-year-old former Division III point guard whose pro career topped out with a junior-league team in Spain. David Fatoki, now a rising executive, is the general manager of the Santa Cruz Warriors. Thompson ranks among his biggest fans. The Warriors star agreed to this interview simply because of the subject matter. “Anything for ‘Toki,” Thompson said as he settled into his seat. “Thanks for writing about Dave,” he said as he departed . -via The Athletic / December 31, 2021