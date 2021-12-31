USA Today Sports

Knicks keeping Damyean Dotson, Matt Mooney

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks re-signing Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney to second 10-day deals. Mooney didn’t even make trip. – 4:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say they’ve signed Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney to second 10-day contracts: pic.twitter.com/Q1h76glnIZ4:31 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say they have signed Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney to their 10-Day hardship contracts. – 4:30 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The New York Knicks plan to sign guards Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney to 10-day hardship exceptions, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 3:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA 10-day hardship contracts that expired today:
Justin Anderson- CLE
Marquese Chriss- DAL
Damyean Dotson- NYK
Tim Frazier- ORL
Wenyen Gabriel- BKN
Freddie Gillespie- ORL
Jemerrio Jones- LAL
Luke Kornet- CLE
Matt Mooney- NYK
Chris Silva- MIN
Rayjon Tucker- MIN
Moses Wright- LAC – 8:21 AM

Shams Charania: The New York Knicks are signing guard Damyean Dotson of NBA G League’s Austin Spurs on a 10-day hardship exemption, his agent Chris Gaston tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 20, 2021
The San Antonio Spurs have waived guards Jordan Burns and Damyean Dotson. Both players were signed to non-guaranteed contracts. -via RealGM / October 15, 2021

