Knicks vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (17-19) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-22) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 31, 2021
New York Knicks 80, Oklahoma City Thunder 95 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s defense “continues to grow. Take on challenges, he is a great competitor, he wants to be better…he is so coachable.” Says SGA provides great leadership. – 10:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks said Mike Muscala missed a few shots, and Wilks told Muscala “keep shooting” when got Muscala going. – 10:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks said part of the game plan was having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pull Robinson out of the paint to open the paint up for attacks. – 10:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Knicks lost to OKC.
They scored a total of 80 points.
That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/m6TkPWZIG5 – 10:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Knicks 17-19. Thoughts. @UnderdogFantasy pic.twitter.com/PdVKS5rWJi – 10:16 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In the two games the Knicks played on New Years Eve during the pandemic (blowout loss to the Raptors last year on NYE and loss to OKC tonight), NY somehow shot a combined 11-for-77 from 3-point territory…
Onto 2022 folks – 10:12 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
That Thunder/Knicks game was just barely over 2 hours long pic.twitter.com/lAvg2bZ61D – 10:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aaron Wiggins’ last four games:
13 points/5-8 shooting/4 rebounds
22 points/10-19 shooting/8 rebounds
14 points/5-8 shooting/5 rebounds
24 points/8-10 shooting/6 rebounds
The #55 overall pick. – 10:07 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics win Friday keeps them above the play-in line as the teams right behind them both win. With the Knicks loss at OKC, it stays tight as 2022 begins.
8. Washington 18-17
9. BOSTON 17-19
New York 17-19
11. Toronto 15-17
12. Atlanta 16-19
3 1/2 games separate 5-12. – 10:06 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Final: Thunder 95, Knicks 80
– OKC’s most lopsided win of the season
– Fewest points OKC has allowed
– 18 threes ties season high – 10:05 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
At the beginning of the 2021-2022 season, OKC was predicted to be the worst team in the league, called a black-eye to the league and had some talking heads wondering if they’d even win 10 games.
At the end of 2021, OKC wins their 13th game and is 1.5 games out of the play-in. – 10:05 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks have missed 33 3-pointers and just keep chucking. Terrible offense all game. – 10:04 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder leads the Knicks by 16 with 2:46 left. OKC’s biggest win of the season was by 14 points against the Nuggets on 12/22. – 10:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Nine different Thunder players with 3-point makes tonight.
📺 @BallySportsOK | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/La0AVxwWUK – 9:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Among the Knicks other problems – OKC has put shooters against Mitchell Robinson and he just hasn’t gone out to guard the three vs. Muscala and Roby. – 9:55 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Spending my New Year’s Eve watching the Knicks try to contain Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon and Poku. – 9:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Big bucket by Poku to open up the 4th!
@DevonEnergy 4th Quarter Commitment pic.twitter.com/ZTMgIS1FnH – 9:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder New Year’s Resolution:
Sign Aaron Wiggins to a full NBA contract. – 9:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
2022 goals: find someone who loves you the way Thunder fans love Poku hitting a 3 pointer. – 9:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kenrich Williams doing Kenrich Williams things: 8 pts (3-of-4), 5 reb, 3 ast in 20 minutes. – 9:37 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Wigg slashes to the rim to extend the lead! pic.twitter.com/86RuhrrcQr – 9:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Dort was 0-for-9 – but just drained a confident corner 3 and Thunder are up 70-56 on Knicks. Knicks are 5-for-28 from 3, Thunder are 14-for-31. – 9:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins is shooting a solid 78% from inside the arc through his first 17 NBA games. – 9:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Incredible ball fake, drive, and finish by Aaron Wiggins. Stuff like this is why you shouldn’t be scared to embrace him, or think he might be a flash in the pan. The way he finds success is sustainable and repeatable. Love his game. – 9:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
If the Knicks had only drafted the other Kentucky player in 2018. – 9:28 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Zayro putting numbers on the board early in the 3rd!
@Isaiah Roby | #THUNDERUP pic.twitter.com/VTlbWB2tV5 – 9:26 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder DJ @Emceeone playing the Golden Girls theme during a break is a nice touch. 👏 – 9:26 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder is 11-of-27 from two and 13-of-29 from three tonight. – 9:24 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks shooting terribly in OKC but only trailing by 2 at halftime. Why? Just three turnovers. – 9:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ halftime reading: With Julius Randle sidelined, Obi Toppin gets his chance to start newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:06 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks down 49-51
Lucky to be down only two points, considering they are 5-of-24 from downtown.
(First time in Knicks franchise history they’ve attempted 24 or more 3PT’s in a first half and made five or fewer.) – 9:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The bank is ALWAYS open for SGA.
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/44irFjGfwr – 9:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks 5-for-24 from 3, Thunder 10-for-24…OKC leads at the half, 51-49. – 9:02 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Bench contributing to the high-level play.
@Aleksej Pokusevski x #MikeMuscala pic.twitter.com/WYLDqfBtpq – 8:58 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA can score 40 tonight if he wants.
The Knicks have no answer for him. – 8:54 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks shooting 33.3 percent and losing. Kevin Knox, tonight’s backup PF, missed a lot of open looks. – 8:53 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Solid first 15 mins for the Knicks, other than missing all their 3PT’s and layups and stuff – 8:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ty Jerome ending 2021 on a heater.
3 3’s in the last 2 minutes, including one from TyLand. – 8:40 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
SGA ballin’ on both ends of the floor.
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/7keWYlYt0P – 8:28 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Here are the top 10 moments that defined the Knicks in 2021 nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:26 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: Kemba Walker joins Julius Randle on the sideline for Thunder game newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First bucket of the night by @Aaron Wiggins
(📺: @BallySportsOK ) pic.twitter.com/JECxYvZAkH – 8:17 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mike Muscala takes center court to wish Thunder fans a Happy New Year and he’s greeted with a loud “Moooooooooooooooooose!” – 8:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
NYE Starting Five.
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/ycDxCC4pA8 – 8:04 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Miles McBride and Obi Toppin making their first career starts for Kemba Walker and Julius Randle tonight. Walker was not on injury report but did something in warmups. Unclear if it’s precautionary or serious. – 7:58 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
So, on the final day of the year two Knicks will get their first career start – Obi Toppin and Deuce McBride. – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sore left knee for Kemba Walker is bad news. Celtics fans know how that ends up. – 7:44 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Miles McBride is starting in place of Kemba Walker tonight, Knicks say. Walker is out vs. OKC due a sore knee, team says. – 7:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Kemba Walker is out – sore left knee. Evan Fournier is in. – 7:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kemba Walker is out tonight with ankle soreness, so the battle of player of the weeks will not happen. – 7:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) will not play tonight vs. OKC. A previous tweet – now deleted – misidentified Walker’s injury. Apologies for the error. – 7:30 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kemba Walker will sit tonight with a sore left knee. He’s finally taken his load management day. Thibodeau made no mention of it. Walker had played a back-to-back. – 7:28 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is out for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City. – 7:26 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Evan Fournier (sore right ankle) is available and will start. – 7:02 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tom Thibodeau will face OKC assistant-turned-head-coach Mike Wilks tonight. Thibs said he coached him as assistant when Wilks was a guard in Houston. Wilks is from Milwaukee, used to be buddies with Latrell Sprewell. – 6:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Sounds like Evan Fournier is playing tonight. But if he doesn’t, Grimes will get the start. – 6:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks on the difference in having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor “really good play maker, we run a lot of things for him and through him.” Mentions even using Shai off ball to create space for others. – 6:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau confirms Obi will start in place of Randle. Evan Fournier is a game-time decision. – 6:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi Toppin is starting at power forward tonight, per Tom Thibodeau – 6:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Asked Mike Wilks about Shai’s 3-point shooting. Wilks said there’s an emphasis to get Shai easier 3-point looks off the ball. – 6:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mike Wilks said he had lunch with Kemba Walker in the short period while Kemba was on the Thunder’s roster. – 6:24 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder starters vs Knicks
SGA
Dort
Wiggins
Watson Jr
Roby
Shai returns to bring in the New Year. – 6:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks says the starters are
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Aaron Wiggins
Paul Watson Jr
Isaiah Roby – 6:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kenrich Williams will both play tonight, per Mike Wilks.
Starters:
– Shai
– Lu
– Wiggins
– Watson
– Roby – 6:22 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
The New York Liberty is expected to hire Sandy Brondello to be its new head coach, sources tell ESPN. Brondello is the head coach of the Australian National team and former Phoenix Mercury coach. – 6:16 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kemba Walker will spend his New Year’s Eve in Oklahoma but he’s blessed this was a stint that never was #Thunder #OKC #Knicks nypost.com/2021/12/31/kem… – 5:39 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks re-signing Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney to second 10-day deals. Mooney didn’t even make trip. – 4:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing Evan Fournier (sore right ankle) as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Thunder.
OKC is listing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) as questionable.
SGA didn’t play Wednesday. OKC has yet to win a game this season without SGA in the lineup. – 4:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say they’ve signed Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney to second 10-day contracts: pic.twitter.com/Q1h76glnIZ – 4:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say they have signed Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney to their 10-Day hardship contracts. – 4:30 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks make it official – signing Dotson and Mooney to second 10 day contracts. – 4:30 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
For those that have asked, I wouldn’t be shocked if Thibs starts Taj Gibson tonight.
Yes, Obi should start, but as long as Toppin logs 32+ mins, not overly important that he’s in starting lineup.
Incredibly, Toppin has never played more than 28 mins in an NBA game in his career – 4:25 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Welcome to OKC: Kemba Walker’s awkward revenge game against team that didn’t need him is here #Thunder #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2021/12/31/kem… – 4:06 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The New York Knicks plan to sign guards Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney to 10-day hardship exceptions, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 3:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Garza said he was down on himself defensively against the Spurs but proud of the way he played on that end against the Knicks. – 3:43 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder returns to the welcoming confines of Paycom Center looking to ring in the New Year on a high note.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/trnqQmWqxq pic.twitter.com/K91T9G39fC – 3:36 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs sign guard Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract with the hardship exception and terminated the 10-day contract of Tre Scott, signed Dec. 22 with the same exception from the Cleveland Charge. Goodwin has been with the Knicks G-League affiliate. – 3:29 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
A beast on the boards.
@Mitchell Robinson | 🎨: shion_m_art | #KnicksArtFriday pic.twitter.com/RQBpWGhKAK – 3:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aleksej Pokusevski is out of health and safety protocols. He’ll be available tonight against the Knicks. – 2:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault remains in health and safety protocols. Mike Wilks will coach his third straight game. oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 2:15 PM
