Kyle Lowry available to return after clearing protocols

Ira Winderman: Kyle Lowry is out of protocols and listed as available to play tonight for Heat in Houston.
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Stephen Silas on facing the shorthanded Heat, “They still have Lowry, Butler and Herro,” and, “Miami has a way of doing things, and that’s what we want to get to.” – 5:18 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jae’Sean Tate and Kyle Lowry have both cleared health & safety protocols before tonight’s Rockets/Heat game. – 5:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Kyle Lowry is no longer in health and safety protocols and is available for tonight’s game against Houston. – 4:03 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat say Kyle Lowry is no longer in health and safety protocols and is cleared to play. – 4:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat on track to have enough to play vs. Rockets, as Lowry clears protocols and Silva returns miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat on track to have 10 available tonight, and that number will go up if Jimmy Butler can play – 3:54 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
One Heat player, Kyle Lowry, has been cleared from Health & Safety protocols. So they now have 7 in the H & S protocols, but should several more than the required minimum of 8 players available to play tonight’s game at #Rockets … though things could always change… – 3:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat bring back Chris Silva signed on emergency deal; Kyle Lowry out of protocols, available. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat could have starting lineup of Yurtseven, Martin, Butler, Herro, Lowry in Houston. – 3:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry now available to play tonight in Houston
Jimmy Butler questionable
Tyler Herro obviously ready to go
Mario Chalmers 6th man of the year case starts now
They have enough – 3:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is now listed as available for tonight’s game vs. Rockets. – 3:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry is out of protocols and listed as available to play tonight for Heat in Houston. – 3:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Currently available for Heat tonight in Houston:
— Tyler Herro
— Caleb Martin
— Omer Yurtseven
— Mario Chalmers
— Chris Silva
— Nik Stauskas
— Kyle Guy
— Aric Holman
— Haywood Highsmith
(Jimmy Butler, ankle, still questionable. Kyle Lowry might clear protocols.) – 2:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As of now, the Heat is on track to have nine available players tonight vs. Rockets. That number will go up if Jimmy Butler and/or Kyle Lowry can play tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat set to bring back familiar faces Mario Chalmers and Chris Silva as COVID-19 replacements. Also, a Kyle Lowry update ahead of tonight’s game in Houston miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat set to bring back familiar faces Mario Chalmers and Chris Silva as COVID-19 replacements. Also, a Kyle Lowry update ahead of tonight’s game in Houston miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:51 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Also, Kyle Lowry is on his way to Houston this morning to rejoin the Heat. Lowry is still listed as out for tonight, but we’ll see if that changes later today. – 10:14 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If Butler (ankle) doesn’t play tomorrow and if Lowry & Garrett don’t clear protocols, then only 3 players who began the year as Heat players will be on the court tomorrow in Houston: Herro, Yurtseven, Caleb Martin. And another who began the last decade as a Heat player (Chalmers) – 6:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson and Marcus Garrett has been added to a Heat healthy-and-safety protocols list that at the moment also includes Lowry, Strus, Vincent, Tucker, Haslem, Cheatham. Butler (ankle) listed as questionable for Friday in Houston. – 5:54 PM
More on this storyline
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate has cleared health and safety protocols and is available to play against the Heat tonight. Heat guard Kyle Lowry also moved from out to available. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / December 31, 2021
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green isn’t expected to return for the Warriors tomorrow in Utah against the Jazz, but Steve Kerr said there’s hope of possible return when Warriors get back home. Still hasn’t cleared protocols. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / December 31, 2021
Omari Sanfoka II: Casey said the players in health and safety protocols are allowed to work out at the facility with one ball, on one rim, alone. Cade worked out last night. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / December 31, 2021