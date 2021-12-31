Shams Charania: The Lakers are trading guard Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Important and timely acquisition for Cleveland to shore up the point guard position amid injuries.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Cavaliers have agreed to trade Denzel Valentine to the Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo. The Lakers are expected to waive Valentine’s partially-guaranteed deal and create an open roster spot. – 11:06 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Lakers are trading Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/UR6COWHEuu – 11:03 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Updated news headline package on the Lakers trading Rajon Rondo to the #Cavs, as @Shams Charania reported this morning
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers trading Rajon Rondo to Cavaliers sportando.basketball/en/lakers-trad… – 10:37 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Rajon Rondo on the way to Cleveland #NBA
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Cleveland Cavaliers in advanced talks to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Lakers Injury Report:
LeBron James (abdominis strain) is probable.
Avery Bradley (head; contusion) & Trevor Ariza (reconditioning) are questionable.
Rajon Rondo (health & safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn (right knee) & Anthony Davis (MCL sprain) are out for Friday’s game – 8:09 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
LeBron James (rectus abdominis) is probable, Avery Bradley (head contusion) and Trevor Ariza (return to competition reconditioning) are questionable and Rajon Rondo (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn (right knee) and Anthony Davis (left knee) are out for Friday’s game. – 7:54 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavaliers in trade talks to acquire guard Rajon Rondo from Lakers beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:53 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Cleveland Cavaliers nearing a trade to acquire Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo: es.pn/3FDBlKe – 7:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Cavaliers nearing trade to acquire Rajon Rondo from Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/30/rep… – 7:37 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
If this trade goes through, Rajon Rondo will have played for eight teams since leaving the Celtics, and two tours with the Lakers. Strange journey. – 7:23 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
League source says nothing official yet on #Cavs trade with the Lakers for G Rajon Rondo, as reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski – 7:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Can confirm reports that Lakers and Cavaliers are in “discussions” to send point guard Rajon Rondo to Cleveland, per source. – 6:58 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Cavaliers are nearing a trade for Lakers PG Rajon Rondo, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers are essentially trading Rajon Rondo for Stanley Johnson. There will be a fake second-round pick involved, but this is the actual calculus for the Lakers, assuming it’s Johnson who gets this last spot. – 6:43 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
cavs legend rajon rondo is about to be one team away from having suited up for one-third of the nba. – 6:29 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Cleveland Cavaliers are nearing a trade to acquire Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo — and an agreement is expected to be reached as soon as Friday, sources tell ESPN. Rondo would be able to join Cleveland as soon as he clears Covid protocols. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 30, 2021
Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious talks on a deal to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In wake of Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL injury, Cleveland has need for backcourt help and is working on the potential move. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 30, 2021