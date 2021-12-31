Mavericks vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (17-18) play against the Sacramento Kings (22-22) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Friday December 31, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 112, Sacramento Kings 96 (Final )
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🦄 puts us up 25
@Kristaps Porzingis | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/sJbqqkLGxq – 8:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings say Marvin Bagley III (right thumb) is available to return. – 8:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
JB has been FEASTING
His last 8 games:
23 PTS
25 PTS
14 PTS
27 PTS
19 PTS
28 PTS
18 PTS
25 PTS pic.twitter.com/hGvJRD9nkz – 8:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Just got a note from the Kings that Marvin Bagley III (thumb) is available to return. After he went back into the game. Looks like his right thumb is taped up. – 8:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Marvin Bagley has a right thumb injury, although is back on the floor. – 8:04 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
De Aaron Fox has not scored since the 1st qtr. He is 0 for his last 8. Haliburton has just 3 pts after 14 in 1st half. Mavs let Kings shot 15-25 in 1st. 18-51 since. – 7:59 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
KP is all smiles 😁
@Kristaps Porzingis | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/reCyxAedyq – 7:58 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Really not trying to be “I told you so” here. It’s a no-snark assessment.
The blame for the Kings’ terrible 3rd quarters and lack of halftime adjustments was put heavily on Luke Walton.
Clearly this group is incapable of adjusting, which has always been the issue. – 7:48 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Damian Jones in another position of coming into a game where the Kings have a large deficit and helping to spark a run. He’s doing just that – 7:48 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings went 7:28 without a bucket from the floor, Mavs go on a 24-2 run, outscore Sacramento 32-20 in the 3rd, and take a 94-76 lead into the 4th. Kristaps Porzingis with 19 points, Jalen Brunson 17 for Dallas. Tyrese Haliburton with 17 for Sac. – 7:46 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Mavs Q3 run included 4 consecutive Powell dunks vs #Kings #MFFL #NBA pic.twitter.com/scanCDh2yz – 7:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The drought is over. Damian Jones with a hammer from Davion Mitchell. Kings down 91-71. – 7:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I was looking forward to ending 2021 with a positive Locked On Kings pod… – 7:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Mavericks have staged a 22-2 run to take an 89-69 lead here in the third quarter. – 7:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
20-2 Dallas run with Kristaps Porzingis headed to the free throw line – 7:37 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Cursory play-by-play glance includes 4 consecutive dunks by Powell in Mavs run vs Kings – 7:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
This 3rd quarter was off to a decent start for the Kings. They had it tied 67-67 and it’s now 82-69 with 5:36 left in the period. A 20-13 3rd quarter for Dallas – 7:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Dwight Powell has four straight dunks on the heads of the Kings – 7:32 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mavs respond with an 7-0 run out of their timeout. Kings burn the timeout themselves now. – 7:29 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
ANOTHER KP3
You know what to do 🔁
@Kristaps Porzingis | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/iLmkBvfVjs – 7:27 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Tyrese Haliburton leads Kings on an 8-0 roll to tie the game at 67. Kings have hit four of their first five shots of the second half. – 7:23 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs looked as if they were on the verge of busting things open building an 8 pt lead. Kings respond w/8 straight pts to tie it at 67. – 7:23 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I feel like this game has gone really well for the Kings and at the same time they are tied with a Mavs team that is totally depleted. – 7:22 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
An 11-5 start for the Kings here to begin the 3rd quarter. Game tied 67-67 9:18 – 7:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Haliburton triple. Kings have fought back to tie the game at 67-67. 17-7 for Ty. – 7:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Working with our friends @alssac to help increase awareness and funding for ALS treatment 🤝 pic.twitter.com/mLlyxoQihX – 7:14 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings trail Mavericks 62-56
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton 14 PTS (5-6 FG), 6 AST
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 10 PTS, 4 AST
👑 @Rich_Holmes 6 PTS, 5 REB
👑 @Chimezie Metu 7 PTS – 7:11 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Rallied and took the lead.
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/BKQSVashQY – 7:08 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Run the floor big fella 💪
@Marquese Chriss | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/tqZA31XAVl – 7:08 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A bad 2nd qtr got the Mavs in trouble on Wed (Outscored 35-13). An outstanding 2nd qtr (28-17) has them in front 62-56 at half. Porzingis & Bullock both w/12 (Bullock 9 in 2nd),as Mavs shot 54.8. Haliburton 14 to lad SAC. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 7:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks respond to their poor first quarter with a very stout defensive effort in the second, outscoring the Kings 28-17 and taking a 62-56 lead into halftime. Kristaps Porzingis with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Bullock with 12 points, Brunson with 11. – 7:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs just outscored the Kings 28-17 in Q2, which both advanced analytics and basic math say is significantly better than their 35-13 dud of Q2 on Wednesday. – 7:04 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings held to just 17 points in the 2nd quarter, Mavs carry a 62-56 lead into the half in Sacramento. Reggie Bullock & Kristaps Porzingis with 12 points apiece for Dallas. Kings get 14 points & 6 assists from Tyrese Haliburton, 10 points from De’Aaron Fox. – 7:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings didn’t wait for the third quarter to lay an egg. They trail 62-56 after a dreadful shooting performance in the 2Q. – 7:03 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
At the start of the season I said I’d be shocked if the Kings issued Marvin Bagley a qualifying offer.
Right now, they’d be fools not to. – 7:02 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Marvin Bagley has improved tremendously with finding his flow on offense and moving the basketball when it’s the right play. He used to be very stagnant and tunnel visioned. – 6:56 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Reggie is back and ready to hoop 🔥
10 PTS in 12 MIN pic.twitter.com/W6UnLbvpzY – 6:55 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton’s hot shooting continues here in the 2nd quarter, now 5/5 (3/3 from 3-point line), up to 14 points in the half for Sacramento – 6:50 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
After a 10-2 Mavericks’ run, the Kings rattle off seven in a row and take a 49-44 lead with 7:49 still left in the first half. This is a pillow fight defensively. – 6:45 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Haliburton’s jumper is barely touching the net right now. Pure as can be. – 6:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tyrese Haliburton is up to 12 points on 4-4/3-3/1-2 shooting. – 6:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
If nothing else comes from this Covid crud, Mavs fans are seeing Josh Green come out of his shell. – 6:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Is a side effect of getting COVID also getting your shot back? Asking for Reggie Bullock. – 6:41 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Defense Optional 1st Qtr. SAC lead Mavs 39-34 shoot 60% 6-9 from 3pt. Mavs shoot 54.5% 3-6 from 3. Porzingis with 8. Fox has 10 for SAC Haiburton 6 pts 6 asts @theeagledallas – 6:38 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
That first quarter was fun, but 60% FG / 66% 3PT shooting numbers aren’t sustainable. Gotta keep the same intensity when the shots aren’t falling.
Trading buckets still isn’t a good defensive strategy, no matter how many times the Kings try it. – 6:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
a 39-34 Kings lead over the Mavs after 1. Sacramento shoots 60%, Dallas 55%. De’Aaron Fox with 10 points and 3 assists for the Kings, who held a 10 point lead in the period. – 6:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings lead the Mavericks 39-34 at the end of the first quarter. The Kings are shooting 60% from the field. They went 6 of 9 from 3-point range in the opening period. De’Aaron Fox leads all scorers with 10 points. – 6:36 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Most points the Mavericks have allowed in a first quarter is 41 against Washington. Sacramento got 39 and leads by five. – 6:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 39-34 after 1Q. Balanced attack. Rough finish. Fox leads with 10 points. 6-for-9 shooting from 3. – 6:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Big ovation for Chimezie Metu as he checks in for the first time after hitting the game winner Wednesday night. – 6:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gentry with the line change. Haliburton, Metu and Mitchell in. Fox, Barnes, Bagley out. – 6:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
that’s what teammates are for 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KAi6uMCV7o – 6:26 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Unicorn RANGE.
RT to vote @Kristaps Porzingis for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/TmoACnT6pN – 6:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Fox & Haliburton playing off each other is so pretty. And I like the look of Marvin Bagley in this starting unit. – 6:20 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are off to an OK start, tied at 10 at the first timeout. Good to see Reggie Bullock back on the floor. – 6:16 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Should Monte McNair be paying very close attention to Kristaps Porzingis in these games? – 6:13 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Bullock, Brunson
SAC starters: Barnes, Bagley, Holmes, Haliburton, Fox
5:10 tip @theeagledallas – 5:46 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs status updates for this evening’s game in Sacramento: Frank Ntilikina is a late scratch (left thigh contusion). Reggie Bullock returns from health and safety protocols and will be active after missing the last 6 games – 5:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks – 12/31:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 5:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Dallas Mavericks – 12/31:
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis is a scratch tonight due to left ankle soreness. He’s out. – 5:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Injury Report vs. Dallas Mavericks – 12/31:
Terence Davis II (left ankle soreness) – OUT – 5:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/VP9RohkjXT – 5:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina (left thigh contusion) is out for today’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 5:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks just announced that Frank Ntilikina (left thigh contusion) will miss this afternoon’s game in Sacramento. – 5:13 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Frank Ntilikina (left thigh contusion) will miss this afternoon’s game in Sacramento. – 5:12 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Not sure if he’s going to keep Brunson and Ntilikina together to start with Jones as the only other PG eligible to play. Mavs-SAC 5:10 tip @theeagledallas – 4:47 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd starts his pregame press conference with a looooooong availability update: “This is always the fun part.”
But some good news on the COVID front: Reggie Bullock will be active today vs. Kings for the first time since he tested positive Dec. 17. – 4:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“I would say that we’d like to go into 2022 with a winning situation, so today our only resolution right now is to try to find a way to win this game.” — Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry – 4:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Mavericks:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 4:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry confirms he has his entire roster available today vs. the Mavericks.
“For the first time in a while, we do have everyone available.” – 4:17 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
A few blocks 🚫, a couple game winners and too many dunks to count 😤
Take a look back at some of our biggest and best moments from 2021! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/BgrVfnTZfU – 4:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Luka Garza on playing 39 minutes on Wednesday: “It was different. I haven’t been in that role with this team, so it was amazing. It was a lot of fun.” – 3:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Luka Garza on playing 39 minutes: “It was different. … It was fun.” – 3:41 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Last game of the 2021.
🆚 @Sacramento Kings
⌚️ EARLY TIP-OFF: 5PM CT
📺 @BallySportsSW
📻 @theeagledallas & 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/qaEeBMNbuP – 2:59 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Happy Birthday, @gstjean10! 🥳
@tiffstreats | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/4NQAMSmtLo – 2:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Ready to run it back 😤
Relive Sacramento’s thrilling 95-94 win over the Mavericks before tonight’s rematch 👑🏀 pic.twitter.com/5cdyqLNDpU – 2:02 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Over 100 NBA players have signed a hardship exception. A look behind the scenes at getting a 10-day hardship exception with Joe Johnson, Brandon Knight and Lance Stephenson.
👉🏼 https://t.co/UtW3esxoBa pic.twitter.com/6LL3ZOt1XL – 1:56 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Ring in the New Year with the @Sacramento Kings as they take on the Mavericks at 3pm!
2 tickets up for grabs! Who wants them? – 1:54 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Under the Covid-related hardship allowance, the Mavs are re-signing Theo Pinson & Marquese Chriss to 10-day contracts. Pinson appeared in 5 gms & Chriss 4 gms since initially signing. Luka, Maxi, Tim H., Boban, Burke, J. McLaughlin, B. Knight & I. Thomas remain in H&S protocols – 1:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Some Thunder New Year’s Eve history:
* Thunder has hosted a NYE game every year since arriving in 2008. Tonight against the Knicks will be 14th straight.
* OKC is 10-3 on NYE.
* Seven of OKC’s first 13 NYE matchups came against Phoenix (4) and Dallas (3). – 1:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say they have signed forward Theo Pinson to a second 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance. – 1:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
𝘾𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙨 𝙬𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜! It’s time to rock out with the Mavs and vote @Luka Doncic for the 2022 All-Star Game 🎸🥁🤘
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/aBJP3WrdbJ 𝗢𝗥 RETWEET TO VOTE
@bedgear | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/9QWcNTXGys – 1:00 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Armoni Brooks has 114 made threes through 50 career games. That ranks 4th all-time, behind Duncan Robinson (123), Luka Doncic (120), and Donovan Mitchell (115).
Damian Lillard and Saddiq Bey are just behind at 113. – 12:51 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Dan Burke once said Joel Embiid “gets away with a bunch of crap.”
Now on the same team, Burke has a different tune: “I love him. He’s great, he’s smart, he watches every game, he’s engaging.”
The story an NBA lifer who got his first win with the Sixers: theathletic.com/3044124/2021/1… – 12:25 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Let’s see if Mavs can end 2021 the right way and earn a split vs SAC. In the tBTB games Mavs have played PHX, LAC, NO, & MIN. Mavs are 2-2 in the 2nd game. @peasradio pre at 4:30. Victor Villalba sits in for me again today w/Brad Davisfor a 5:10 tip @theeagledallas #HappyNewYear – 12:10 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Top 10 Basketball Moments/Happenings of 2021
-Luka Doncic pushing Slovenia to the Olympic Games for the first time ever
https://t.co/RPVc5FYFsO pic.twitter.com/pYqqUopkL8 – 12:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Some of our favs from a very weird year 📸 (3/3) #BestOf2021 pic.twitter.com/QjN5YHakON – 12:00 PM
