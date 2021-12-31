Pacers to sign Lance Stephenson

As COVID-19 has hit the Pacers and sent five players into the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols, the team plans to turn to a fan favorite to help them in the meantime. The Pacers plan to sign guard Lance Stephenson to a 10-day hardship exception, league sources told Fieldhouse Files. It will be his third time with the organization that drafted him 40th overall in 2010.
Source: Scott Agness @ Fieldhouse Files
Source: Scott Agness @ Fieldhouse Files
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Pacers plan to sign Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract, league sources told @FieldhouseFiles.
It will be his third stint with the franchise that drafted him in 2010.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/pacers-bring… – 8:09 PM
The Pacers plan to sign Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract, league sources told @FieldhouseFiles.
It will be his third stint with the franchise that drafted him in 2010.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/pacers-bring… – 8:09 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
We’ve got Kevin Love drawing charges on Lance Stephenson like it’s 2014. Happy New Year. – 8:07 PM
We’ve got Kevin Love drawing charges on Lance Stephenson like it’s 2014. Happy New Year. – 8:07 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Over 100 NBA players have signed a hardship exception. A look behind the scenes at getting a 10-day hardship exception with Joe Johnson, Brandon Knight and Lance Stephenson.
👉🏼 https://t.co/UtW3esxoBa pic.twitter.com/6LL3ZOt1XL – 1:56 PM
Over 100 NBA players have signed a hardship exception. A look behind the scenes at getting a 10-day hardship exception with Joe Johnson, Brandon Knight and Lance Stephenson.
👉🏼 https://t.co/UtW3esxoBa pic.twitter.com/6LL3ZOt1XL – 1:56 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks signed Cam Oliver and Chris Clemons. Updated 10-day list:
#5 Cat Barber
#14 Malcolm Hill
#24 Wes Iwundu
#28 Malik Ellison
#33 Lance Stephenson
#36 Justin Tillman
#39 Chris Clemons
#45 Chaundee Brown
#49 Cam Oliver
Roster now includes 26 players. – 11:25 AM
Hawks signed Cam Oliver and Chris Clemons. Updated 10-day list:
#5 Cat Barber
#14 Malcolm Hill
#24 Wes Iwundu
#28 Malik Ellison
#33 Lance Stephenson
#36 Justin Tillman
#39 Chris Clemons
#45 Chaundee Brown
#49 Cam Oliver
Roster now includes 26 players. – 11:25 AM
More on this storyline
Stephenson, 31, is in Cleveland and finishing out his 10-day with the Atlanta Hawks. It was former Pacers head coach Nate McMillan who brought him back in the league, his first NBA contract since 2018. And Stephenson’s third stint with Indiana will begin in the same fashion as his second — on the road in Cleveland. Their next game is Sunday at 6:00 p.m. They will then play at New York on Tuesday, and his first home game will be Wednesday against his hometown team, the Brooklyn Nets. -via Fieldhouse Files / December 31, 2021
JD Shaw: The Hawks officially sign Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill to 10-day deals. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / December 22, 2021
Michael Singer: Can confirm Lance Stephenson is getting a call-up with the Hawks, as @Marc Stein reported. Stephenson had been a huge positive for Grand Rapids and Jason Terry. It was apparent when I talked to him a couple weeks ago how hungry he was to get back to the league. -via Twitter @msinger / December 21, 2021