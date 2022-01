Pacers to sign Lance Stephenson

Stephenson, 31, is in Cleveland and finishing out his 10-day with the Atlanta Hawks. It was former Pacers head coach Nate McMillan who brought him back in the league, his first NBA contract since 2018. And Stephenson’s third stint with Indiana will begin in the same fashion as his second — on the road in Cleveland. Their next game is Sunday at 6:00 p.m. They will then play at New York on Tuesday, and his first home game will be Wednesday against his hometown team, the Brooklyn Nets. -via Fieldhouse Files / December 31, 2021