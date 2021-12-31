Spurs vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (14-20) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (14-14) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 31, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 105, Memphis Grizzlies 118 (Final)
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Grizzlies matched the opponent season high for paint points with 72.
The Lakers also scored 72 paint points in a game against the Spurs’ defense earlier this season. – 10:27 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams also dropped 12 points and 13 rebounds. He was huge on the boards tonight for the Grizzlies. – 10:24 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Ja Morant has three-straight 30-point games, tied for the longest streak in Grizzlies’ history with the Marc Gasol, Paul Gasol and Bryant “Big Country” Reeves. Memphis enters 2022 with a 22-14 record. pic.twitter.com/x32umXTqVM – 10:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies win their fourth game in a row. Taking down the Spurs 118-105 at FedEx Forum.
Ja Morant goes big once again with 30 points, and 8 assists.
Tyus Jones contributes 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.
#GrzNxtGen – 10:19 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Season high night for Tyus Jones (18PTS)
Season high night for Brandon Clarke (9 REB)
Season high night for Jaren Jackson Jr. (11 REB)
Tied Season high night for @Memphis Grizzlies (11 blocks)
GRIZZLIES defeat Spurs 118-105! – 10:18 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies win 118-105 against the Spurs. That’s four straight. Another 30 points for Ja Morant. JJJ gets his first double-double this season. – 10:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs fall to the Grizzlies by 13 points.
The Spurs are now…
…14-20 overall
…7-10 on the road
…8-15 against the West
…5-5 in their last 10 games pic.twitter.com/lyQImxrCfI – 10:17 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs start their seven-game road trip and close the year with a 118-105 loss to the Grizzlies. With their second loss in a row, the Spurs fall to 14-20.
They’ll try to regroup Saturday night in Detroit. The COVID-depleted Pistons fell 144-109 to the Spurs this past Sunday. – 10:16 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant: 40% 3-point shooter this season pic.twitter.com/J9S9ScMoz9 – 10:16 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant checks out to a standing ovation at FedEx Forum.
30 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds.. All-Star. – 10:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant 30-point games:
9 — This season
9 — First two season combined
He’s also missed 12 games this season. pic.twitter.com/FWRs0vPQXe – 10:14 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant checks out of the game.
He finishes with 30PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST and a perfect 3-3 from behind the arc. – 10:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we convinced @Ja Morant is left handed 😂 pic.twitter.com/RUyfmsMejN – 10:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
“Let’s Go Grizzlies!” Chant breaking out once again at FedEx Forum. – 10:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
3rd straight 30 burger for @Ja Morant
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/EBh17zmK4C – 10:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
it starts with stones. it ends with stones 😂 pic.twitter.com/tDz7pY5tJ4 – 10:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Tyus Jones has been so solid tonight for Memphis 16 points, 4 reb, 4 assists on 7/12 shooting.
Grizzlies 108-93 with 4:57 remaining in the 4th. – 10:06 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Tyus Jones with the big smile after that three! He knew he had it. – 10:03 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs just lack an extra gear without Dejounte springing around all over the court on both sides of the ball. Probably a good move to get the bench guys in at this point to see if they can create a surge like they did the other night against the Jazz. – 10:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
float game crazy.
13 points off the bench for @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/KOatrJNyI6 – 10:01 PM
float game crazy.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Eubanks and Primo checking in with 7:56 left and the Spurs trailing 103-85. – 10:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
If Ja Morant scores another bucket, it would be the first time in his career he had 30+ points in 3 straight games. – 10:00 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The famous floater by Tyus Jones! He’s got 13 PTS off the bench and 6-9 FG right now. – 9:59 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tyus Jones on his way to securing bragging rights over younger brother Tre with 13 points on 6 of 9 and 4 assists. – 9:59 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies push their fourth quarter lead to 18 on a Tyus Jones floater.
Memphis leads San Antonio 103-85. Grizzlies on the verge of their fourth straight dub. – 9:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs in last 3 games without Murray:
Led by 39 vs Detroit
Fell behind by 18 to Utah
Fallen behind by 18 @ Memphis – 9:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
14th 15 point deficit of the season for the Spurs.
San Antonio enters 1-12 when down by 15 points – 9:56 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
IT’S CLOSING TIME.
We lead 90-78 headed into the final quarter.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/qzYxS0PBCO – 9:53 PM
IT’S CLOSING TIME.
We lead 90-78 headed into the final quarter.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/qzYxS0PBCO – 9:53 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies outscored the Spurs 27-18.
22 of those PTS came from inside the paint! – 9:51 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tough night for Keldon Johnson, who came in as the league’s most accurate 3-point shooter.
He’s missed 10 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. – 9:51 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Grizzlies by 11
MEM take the 3Q 27-18
MEM winning paint by 22 points
Spurs winning 3PT line by 6 and FT line by 5 pic.twitter.com/u81anBxvEI – 9:51 PM
3Q: Grizzlies by 11
MEM take the 3Q 27-18
MEM winning paint by 22 points
Spurs winning 3PT line by 6 and FT line by 5 pic.twitter.com/u81anBxvEI – 9:51 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 90-79 after being outscored 27-18 in 3Q.
Ja Morant is up to 28 points on 11 of 16 in 27 minutes. He also has 6 assists. – 9:51 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies only allow 18 third quarter points from San Antonio. Memphis outscores the Spurs 27-18 in the third and carry a 90-79 lead into the fourth.
Morant has 28 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds. – 9:50 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies are playing at an insane pace tonight and thriving. Showing they can control games in deferent ways. Completely flipped that third quarter around after the Spurs started on a 7-0 run. – 9:49 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Grizzlies are dominating the paint battle, winning it by 22 points.
They’ve done a better job in the 2nd half of not putting San Antonio on the FT line.
Grizz by 11 – 9:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a double double through 3 quarters @Jaren Jackson Jr.
12 points // 11 rebounds.
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bn5VchRQXm – 9:49 PM
a double double through 3 quarters @Jaren Jackson Jr.
12 points // 11 rebounds.
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bn5VchRQXm – 9:49 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 62% of their games this season.
SA enters 2-18 when down by 10 points. – 9:47 PM
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 62% of their games this season.
SA enters 2-18 when down by 10 points. – 9:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies as a whole have ramped up their activity level in this third quarter on the defense side of the floor. – 9:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This has been an awesome effort from Brandon Clarke tonight. He’s battling for everything. – 9:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that’s a dime. oh that’s a dime 🥽
@Ja Morant | @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/hZ8r6JyYVf – 9:42 PM
that’s a dime. oh that’s a dime 🥽
@Ja Morant | @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/hZ8r6JyYVf – 9:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
show n go special + 1.
@Desmond Bane x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0RbDNamXw9 – 9:35 PM
show n go special + 1.
@Desmond Bane x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0RbDNamXw9 – 9:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
3️⃣ things we’re taking into 2022…
Jak Blocks, Derrick Dimes and KBD Slams pic.twitter.com/TN2U8SBcca – 9:32 PM
3️⃣ things we’re taking into 2022…
Jak Blocks, Derrick Dimes and KBD Slams pic.twitter.com/TN2U8SBcca – 9:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. 2-for-10 from the floor and Bane 0-for-6 from 3 is not the winning formula. Very uncharacteristic from those guys. Still time to shake it off. – 9:32 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. 2-for-10 from the floor and Bane 0-for-6 from 3 is not the winning formula. Very uncharacteristic from those guys. Still time to shake it off. – 9:32 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane was shooting 9-30 in the last two games before he made that last shot. The Grizzlies will probably need more from him in the second half. It’s been a struggle since his 32 against the Suns. – 9:32 PM
Desmond Bane was shooting 9-30 in the last two games before he made that last shot. The Grizzlies will probably need more from him in the second half. It’s been a struggle since his 32 against the Suns. – 9:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
15 points now for Derrick White to lead the Spurs pic.twitter.com/uuJzJ6jPfv – 9:31 PM
15 points now for Derrick White to lead the Spurs pic.twitter.com/uuJzJ6jPfv – 9:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Timeout Memphis. Spurs with a quick 7-0 run to start the second half. – 9:27 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Derrick White is back on the court warming up after getting the cut over his left eye patched up. He’s sporting a black bandage over the wound. – 9:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones is a point shy of matching his career high of 12 points (twice, most recently against Denver on Dec. 11). – 9:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is 12-15 from 3-point range in the last three games (with a half to go). In the first three games back from his knee injury, he was 1-8 from deep.
Right now, 12 is en Fuego. pic.twitter.com/B807YLqjvp – 9:14 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 63-61 at the break.
The hold-the-fort point guards, Derrick White and Tre Jones, lead the Spurs with a combined 21 points.
Facing his brother much of the time, Tre has 11 points on 4 of 4 and 3 assists. – 9:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Grizz took away one of the Spurs’ strengths (the paint) in the first half, but SA stays close with efficient shooting from three and being aggressive in getting to the FT line pic.twitter.com/n5WsB6xNS1 – 9:12 PM
The Grizz took away one of the Spurs’ strengths (the paint) in the first half, but SA stays close with efficient shooting from three and being aggressive in getting to the FT line pic.twitter.com/n5WsB6xNS1 – 9:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
BIG BODY 12 💪
20 points in the first half for @Ja Morant.
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/pK6b83Zrwe – 9:11 PM
BIG BODY 12 💪
20 points in the first half for @Ja Morant.
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/pK6b83Zrwe – 9:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies lead Spurs 63-61
The pace is favoring San Antonio but Memphis is still leading. Ja Morant is continuing to shoot out of his mind from 3-point range. He has 20 points and is 3-3 from downtown tonight. – 9:11 PM
Halftime: Grizzlies lead Spurs 63-61
The pace is favoring San Antonio but Memphis is still leading. Ja Morant is continuing to shoot out of his mind from 3-point range. He has 20 points and is 3-3 from downtown tonight. – 9:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Grizz by 2
Spurs take the 2Q 35-31
MEM winning paint by 12 points
Spurs winning FT line by 7 points pic.twitter.com/Yg2INAmwgx – 9:10 PM
Half: Grizz by 2
Spurs take the 2Q 35-31
MEM winning paint by 12 points
Spurs winning FT line by 7 points pic.twitter.com/Yg2INAmwgx – 9:10 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant drops 20 points in the first half, and leads the Grizzlies to a 63-61 halftime lead. pic.twitter.com/8TyPaY16aw – 9:10 PM
Ja Morant drops 20 points in the first half, and leads the Grizzlies to a 63-61 halftime lead. pic.twitter.com/8TyPaY16aw – 9:10 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Thad Young, a former McDonald’s All-American from Memphis’ Mitchell H.S., has played in more games, logged more minutes, scored more points and hit more shots than any Memphis area hoops product, according to an April 2021 story in the Memphis Commercial. – 9:09 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
11 first half points for Tre Jones to lead the Spurs in scoring
6 paint points, 3 points from outside, 2 FT points
His brother Tyus has 5 points for MEM right now – 9:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Morant Island is not the place you want to be if you’re a Spurs defender tonight – 9:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
With that last bucket, @Ja Morant has reached 3,000 career points.
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xVBSO8qoTo – 9:07 PM
With that last bucket, @Ja Morant has reached 3,000 career points.
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xVBSO8qoTo – 9:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Thaddeus Young checking in for the Spurs. Mitchell High school legend.
Fun fact: We played for the same youth football team. (Different age groups of course) – 9:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
D White is back in the locker room getting stitches to seal that cut over his left eye courtesy of Kyle Anderson’s elbow. – 9:02 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Tyus Jones drills the corner three in little brother Tre’s eye. Grizzlies lead. – 8:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
10 points for Derrick White in the first half
He has to exit the game again though after his wound wasn’t secured and blood began dripping down his face – 8:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Derrick White has a bandaid over his left eye but blood is still coming down the side of his face. He’s being taken to the locker room now – 8:55 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Slight work for Derrick on the inside 💪 pic.twitter.com/13o2b1uipr – 8:54 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Flagrant 1 called on Kyle Anderson for his reckless elbow. Derrick, with a bandage over his left eye, has just returned from the locker room to shoot the free throws. – 8:48 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
12 has the ball on a string frfr 🥷
@Ja Morant x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/09hAI67l5j – 8:47 PM
12 has the ball on a string frfr 🥷
@Ja Morant x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/09hAI67l5j – 8:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
11 points in 6 min for @Brandon Clarke 🔥 pic.twitter.com/POzfUMldGW – 8:45 PM
11 points in 6 min for @Brandon Clarke 🔥 pic.twitter.com/POzfUMldGW – 8:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A Kyle Anderson eurostep results in an elbow and some blood coming from Derrick White’s eye. Anderson went up to apologize to White. Call being reviewed for a flagrant. – 8:44 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Derrick White with blood flowing from a cut above his left eye courtesy to absorbing that charge from former Spur Kyle Anderson.
Anderson checked on White as he headed to the Spurs bench.
The call is under review. – 8:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
11 points in the first half for Brandon Clarke
He was selected 21st in the 2019 NBA draft by Memphis – 8:41 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Brandon Clarke with 11 PTS off the bench and there is 11:19 left in the 2nd qtr 👀 – 8:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first quarter wrapped up.
we lead 32-26 after the first 12.
@Ja Morant leads with 10 points. pic.twitter.com/8nQhHdGTsB – 8:40 PM
first quarter wrapped up.
we lead 32-26 after the first 12.
@Ja Morant leads with 10 points. pic.twitter.com/8nQhHdGTsB – 8:40 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Grizz by 6
Morant 10 pts | McDermott 6 pts
Clarke 8 pts, Adams 6 pts
MEM winning the paint by 12 points – 8:38 PM
1Q: Grizz by 6
Morant 10 pts | McDermott 6 pts
Clarke 8 pts, Adams 6 pts
MEM winning the paint by 12 points – 8:38 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 32-26 at end of 1Q. Ja Morant with 10 points on 4 of 6. – 8:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies start strong, and finish the quarter strong as well.
Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies with 10 points.
Steven Adams also has 6 points and 5 first quarter boards.
Memphis leads San Antonio 32-26 at FedEx Forum. – 8:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a real strike 🎳
@Steven Adams x @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/z1UwX53kKJ – 8:36 PM
a real strike 🎳
@Steven Adams x @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/z1UwX53kKJ – 8:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Lonnie for 3️⃣!!!
Spurs have 4️⃣ triples on the night 👏 pic.twitter.com/zKaucQSjJK – 8:30 PM
Lonnie for 3️⃣!!!
Spurs have 4️⃣ triples on the night 👏 pic.twitter.com/zKaucQSjJK – 8:30 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Killian Tillie Defensive Player of the Year votes are going to be wild. – 8:30 PM
Killian Tillie Defensive Player of the Year votes are going to be wild. – 8:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the fastest end to end with the rock in his hand.
@Ja Morant x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Fx0tfOptPf – 8:29 PM
the fastest end to end with the rock in his hand.
@Ja Morant x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Fx0tfOptPf – 8:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
10 point first quarter for Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/ZCuUcMEyGi – 8:29 PM
10 point first quarter for Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/ZCuUcMEyGi – 8:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Morant, Clarke, Tillie, Bane, and Adams on the floor for Memphis following the timeout – 8:27 PM
Morant, Clarke, Tillie, Bane, and Adams on the floor for Memphis following the timeout – 8:27 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
McDermott’s 2nd triple of the night makes it 18-18. After falling behind 9-0, Spurs used a 13-2 run to pull ahead briefly. – 8:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
First game back from an ankle injury, Santi Aldama was set to check in with Brandon Clarke before Taylor Jenkins pulled him back. Looks like he will get some playing time today. Grizzlies need some minutes with Xavier Tillman in health and safety protocols. – 8:24 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Skylar Mays has 13 points, the most in his career in a first half …The most he’s scored in either half is 20 (second half, 2/12/21 vs. San Antonio). – 8:24 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FEED THE BIG KIWI 🥝
6 quick points for @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/rPZknyk9ME – 8:21 PM
FEED THE BIG KIWI 🥝
6 quick points for @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/rPZknyk9ME – 8:21 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
7 of the Grizzlies 14 PTS have come off of 3 offensive rebounds. – 8:21 PM
7 of the Grizzlies 14 PTS have come off of 3 offensive rebounds. – 8:21 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
No one should be shocked, but following a Coach Pop timeout, the Spurs have bounced back.
Spurs on a 13-2 run. Jenkins letting his guys play… – 8:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams’ dominance has been one of the biggest reasons the Grizzlies have won three in a row. I’m confident in saying he is one of the strongest players in the NBA. He just casually moves people out of the way. – 8:20 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop calls Ja Morant a “special talent” with “uncommon speed”:
“He’s getting to the rim constantly, and no matter what you seem to do against the guy, he gets there. But he also has a little mid-range game with his floater and he’s starting to shoot the 3-ball well.” – 8:18 PM
Pop calls Ja Morant a “special talent” with “uncommon speed”:
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Morant floater pushes Grizzlies to a 9-0 lead, forcing a timeout from Pop. – 8:16 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies off and running early!
Memphis starts on a 9-0 run here at FedEx Forum forcing a Coach Pop timeout. Steven Adams has been everywhere.
(We need more GIFs of Adams in Grizzly gear) pic.twitter.com/w9JLM4ZfnD – 8:16 PM
Grizzlies off and running early!
Memphis starts on a 9-0 run here at FedEx Forum forcing a Coach Pop timeout. Steven Adams has been everywhere.
(We need more GIFs of Adams in Grizzly gear) pic.twitter.com/w9JLM4ZfnD – 8:16 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Grizzlies open the game 9-0.
Memphis with 3 of their 6 boards from the offensive glass
MEM up 6-0 in the paint – 8:15 PM
Grizzlies open the game 9-0.
Memphis with 3 of their 6 boards from the offensive glass
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
This early timeout brought to you by San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich and a 9-0 Memphis lead. – 8:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
oh yeah lets finish the year strong 🙅
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/BnH79VWlme – 8:13 PM
oh yeah lets finish the year strong 🙅
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/BnH79VWlme – 8:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Early start for Steven Adams 💪
4 quick points from the Big Kiwi and Memphis off to a 4-0 start – 8:12 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for the Grizz vs. Spurs: SAS: Poeltl, McDermott, Keita Bates-Diop, Keldon Johnson, Derrick White.
MEM: Ja, Desmond Bane, Adams, Kyle Anderson and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 8:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant’s Kobe 6s to go with the Memphis Grizzlies City Edition jerseys are tuff 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8xY9uT310f – 8:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out vs. @San Antonio Spurs
🥷 @Ja Morant
🪣 @Desmond Bane
⏪ @Kyle Anderson
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/YeofZJgPHm – 8:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Let the NYE fun begin! 🎉 Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops for your shot at a Spurs autographed ball! pic.twitter.com/dVQIDYh11M – 8:01 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
A return to Grizz coverage on New Year’s Eve, and here are your officials for tonight’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs — Sean Corbin, Leon Wood and J.D. Ralls. I’m sure @badunclep wishes them the best in their New Year’s Eve endeavors. – 7:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
it’s almost that time…….
before we tip hit the RT to vote @Ja Morant for #NBAAllStar ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/DGzWFvwwh2 – 7:43 PM
it’s almost that time…….
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s never too late for Christmas wishes 🙌
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/lUTi56zm7u – 7:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
1️⃣2️⃣ has arrived..
@Ja Morant | #NBAAllStar 🥷 pic.twitter.com/Mh2fM98g6k – 7:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Also, tonight is the Daniel Oturu #RevengeGame … he was thrown in the Eric Bledsoe trade, a transaction that ensured that none of the four players involved (Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo) actually played a game for the Memphis Grizzlies
Oturu is one of nine Raptors off bench. – 7:16 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
It’s crazy to think that nearly three months in to the 2021-22 season and this is the first time Memphis takes on San Antonio this season.
Weird.. – 7:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a @Desmond Bane memior: smiles and buckets ✅ pic.twitter.com/jAH2eOaCLT – 7:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Gregg Popovich with some lofty praise on Ja Morant.
“He’s get to the rim as easy as anybody I’ve ever seen.” pic.twitter.com/loX3Vn2jPZ – 6:53 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“If he continues to do as well as he’s doing, he will join us at some point on the trip.” – Coach Pop on Dejounte Murray, who is currently in health and safety protocols. – 6:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Be like BC and get your DB glasses at tonight’s game 😎 pic.twitter.com/P71C80EqzV – 6:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
last business trip of 2021 👔
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/byUmqlCwJv – 6:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
vamp bros 💧
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/sHAKXImkyK – 6:32 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Santi Aldama just began his warmup and is questionable ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Spurs.
“Santi is doing everything he can to be ready for us..” – Taylor Jenkins pic.twitter.com/tGy9YstpX4 – 6:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon has been officially hired as the new head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces: pic.twitter.com/UdxP4Nx2Bf – 6:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Big Kiwi gets warmed up ahead of tonight’s matchup with San Antonio pic.twitter.com/gLYagh32qB – 6:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
More from Becky:
“I have so many incredible memories and proud moments in San Antonio from my time with both the Stars and the Spurs. From the fans and players to coaches and staff, everyone in the organization has treated me so well for so many years…” – 6:26 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
JUST IN: Statement from Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich on Becky Hammon being named new head coach for WNBAs Las Vegas Aces. Quote in here from Becky as well. #KSATsports #Spurs pic.twitter.com/vvhDrn9nQu – 6:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach Jenkins New Years Resolution isn’t what you’d normally expect, but for Jenkins it’s not shocking.
Memphis is extremely lucky to have Coach.. pic.twitter.com/VzaPl5edxU – 6:26 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
BREAKING: The Las Vegas Aces have officially announced the hiring of Spurs assistant Becky Hammon as the organizations new head coach. Hammon is expected to remain on the Spurs staff through the end of the season. #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/ql3TEMaSHG – 6:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Number 1, it’s the pace that they play at. White’s playing really well, Johnson’s playing really well.” – Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on the Spurs.
Jenkins also mentioned Poeltl, McDermott, and Forbes as players the Grizzlies defense has to be prepared for – 6:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
More from Nancy Lieberman on the Aces hiring Becky Hammon:
“(The Spurs) gave her an extraordinary opportunity. She learned from a legend and she will be so prepared to lead her team. It’s going to be exciting. I told her today that I will be her first season ticket holder.” – 6:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 – with a Spurs twist 😅
(a thread ⤵️)
#NYE2021 | #NewYear2022 | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/1EfcY8cW51 – 6:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says they were prepared to play against San Antonio, but their walk-through was with only 5 guys – 5:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on the last three days: “It was pretty eventful.” Says he believes the right decision was made to postpone Wednesday’s game in San Antonio. – 5:34 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“Going to be real competitive. Hopefully we get this road trip started the right way.”
@Tre Jones previews the matchup against his brother in Memphis tonight, the long road trip ahead and more! pic.twitter.com/IEo1vARSSU – 5:24 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Game notes for tonight’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs – the first New Year’s Eve home game in franchise history – are available online: https://t.co/xYCwG545j9 pic.twitter.com/IIAqSzf4a9 – 5:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road trip, Steven Adams played 81 minutes and traveled 5.80 miles at an average of 4.02 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/j1Cj5DCDI0 – 5:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
La Cultura S3 will no longer be available in the Spurs Fan Shop after tonight. Which means we got another drop coming soon 👀
Stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/wSbjizNen4 – 5:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have upgraded Lonnie Walker (bruised knee) from questionable to probable for tonight’s game. – 4:01 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
NYE hoops!
🆚 @Memphis Grizzlies
⏰ 7pm CT
📍 FedExForum
📺 @CW35SA
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/FfpE6SqlwU – 3:52 PM
NYE hoops!
🆚 @Memphis Grizzlies
⏰ 7pm CT
📍 FedExForum
📺 @CW35SA
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/FfpE6SqlwU – 3:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Garza said he was down on himself defensively against the Spurs but proud of the way he played on that end against the Knicks. – 3:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Garza on playing the Spurs again this week after he was disappointed with his defensive performance against them on Sunday: “That’s the good thing about the NBA. If you have a bad game, or bad area in a game, you get another game in two days.” – 3:43 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
heading into the new year with that @Lonnie Walker energy 🕺 pic.twitter.com/oKpWbIEg3W – 2:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Pacers add 6-2 guard Ahmad Caver on a 10-day hardship exception, joining Nate Hinton. Caver has been in the G League with the Memphis Hustle.
Another signing to come. – 2:41 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The WNBA’s Aces are getting a terrific coach in Becky Hammon, Spurs players said on a bittersweet morning in Memphis.
“She understands the game, knows the game, is a great basketball mind,” Derrick White said. “Everyone loves and respects her.”
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 2:10 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 43 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists in a 113-101 win over the Grizzlies.
Harden, who made 21 FT, is one of two players in NBA history to record a triple-double with 20 FTM. The other is Oscar Robertson (12/27/64). pic.twitter.com/JcK2rdeewe – 2:01 PM
