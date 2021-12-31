Suns adding Justin Jackson

Marc Stein: Veteran forward Justin Jackson is nearing a 10-day deal with Phoenix, league sources say. It would be Jackson’s second hardship deal after a 10-day stint with Boston.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Veteran forward Justin Jackson is nearing a 10-day deal with Phoenix, league sources say. It would be Jackson’s second hardship deal after a 10-day stint with Boston.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics injury report for tomorrow vs. Clippers:
Jayson Tatum, Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Aaron Nesmith & CJ Miles – H&S Protocols – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Hand Laceration – QUESTIONABLE
Dennis Schröder, Josh Richardson & Justin Jackson return from protocol. – 5:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hardship 10-Day contracts expired for the following players today:
James Ennis III – Brooklyn Nets
Tyler Hall – New York Knicks
Shaquille Harrison – Brooklyn Nets
Justin Jackson – Boston Celtics – 8:27 AM
Boston Celtics: We have signed forward Justin Jackson from the @TexasLegends to a 10-day contract. -via Twitter @celtics / December 18, 2021
Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are planning to sign forward Justin Jackson of G League’s Texas Legends via hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Boston has handful of players in health and safety protocols. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 18, 2021
JD Shaw: The Mavericks have waived forwards Justin Jackson and EJ Onu. Roster down to 17. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / October 16, 2021