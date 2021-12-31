Timberwolves vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) play against the Utah Jazz (9-9) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday December 31, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves 50, Utah Jazz 63 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
24 left to turn it around pic.twitter.com/XDj71KSxll – 10:21 PM
24 left to turn it around pic.twitter.com/XDj71KSxll – 10:21 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
18 Wolves fouls leading to 26 free-throw attempts for Utah and that’s about all you need to know for why the Wolves are down 63-50 at the half. – 10:19 PM
18 Wolves fouls leading to 26 free-throw attempts for Utah and that’s about all you need to know for why the Wolves are down 63-50 at the half. – 10:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The Jazz closed out the first half on a 14-6 run to take a 63-50 lead.
Beasley paces the @Minnesota Timberwolves with 16 points, after connecting on 4-of-10 from beyond the arc. This marks his 16th game of the season with 4+ treys and his 40th in a Wolves uniform. – 10:18 PM
The Jazz closed out the first half on a 14-6 run to take a 63-50 lead.
Beasley paces the @Minnesota Timberwolves with 16 points, after connecting on 4-of-10 from beyond the arc. This marks his 16th game of the season with 4+ treys and his 40th in a Wolves uniform. – 10:18 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell has 19 points and 4 assists to lead Jazz to a 63-50 lead at the break. Bogdanovic has 13points, 5 rebounds and Rudy Gay has 12 points. – 10:14 PM
Donovan Mitchell has 19 points and 4 assists to lead Jazz to a 63-50 lead at the break. Bogdanovic has 13points, 5 rebounds and Rudy Gay has 12 points. – 10:14 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
BUCKET
16 at the half for Beas pic.twitter.com/5KO1aVVfyn – 10:14 PM
BUCKET
16 at the half for Beas pic.twitter.com/5KO1aVVfyn – 10:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 63, Wolves 50. Utah had 2x as many FTAs (26) as 3PAs (13). Pretty crazy. Good efficiency from both (53.8% on 3s, 84.6% on FTs) has helped. Don 19p, Bogey 13, Gay 12. Defense has been pretty good except for not challenging some 3s. Also, Wolves have 9 O-rebs. – 10:14 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 63, Wolves 50. Utah had 2x as many FTAs (26) as 3PAs (13). Pretty crazy. Good efficiency from both (53.8% on 3s, 84.6% on FTs) has helped. Don 19p, Bogey 13, Gay 12. Defense has been pretty good except for not challenging some 3s. Also, Wolves have 9 O-rebs. – 10:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First half done. The Jazz lead the Wolves 63-50….Mitchell was dominant. Gay and Bogdanovic were both very very good – 10:13 PM
First half done. The Jazz lead the Wolves 63-50….Mitchell was dominant. Gay and Bogdanovic were both very very good – 10:13 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 63-50 at the half. Mitchell has 19p/4a, Bogdanovic 13p/5r, Rudy Gay 12p and a +18. – 10:12 PM
Jazz up 63-50 at the half. Mitchell has 19p/4a, Bogdanovic 13p/5r, Rudy Gay 12p and a +18. – 10:12 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
There’s a lot Quin isn’t going to be happy with in this half: the Jazz are neither defending 3s nor getting the rebounds on them.
and yet they’re still winning by 13, mostly due to great shooting and innumerable MIN fouls – 10:10 PM
There’s a lot Quin isn’t going to be happy with in this half: the Jazz are neither defending 3s nor getting the rebounds on them.
and yet they’re still winning by 13, mostly due to great shooting and innumerable MIN fouls – 10:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Sixx through contact ☮️
#SloMoPlay | @udo_llc pic.twitter.com/BJtRxodBk3 – 10:09 PM
Sixx through contact ☮️
#SloMoPlay | @udo_llc pic.twitter.com/BJtRxodBk3 – 10:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Here’s good context of the growth of Donovan Mitchell’s game: Pat Beverley used to give him fits – 10:08 PM
Here’s good context of the growth of Donovan Mitchell’s game: Pat Beverley used to give him fits – 10:08 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Malik Beasley needed a start like this. Has been shooting poorly but now 3-6 from deep – 10:04 PM
Malik Beasley needed a start like this. Has been shooting poorly but now 3-6 from deep – 10:04 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs just lack an extra gear without Dejounte springing around all over the court on both sides of the ball. Probably a good move to get the bench guys in at this point to see if they can create a surge like they did the other night against the Jazz. – 10:03 PM
Spurs just lack an extra gear without Dejounte springing around all over the court on both sides of the ball. Probably a good move to get the bench guys in at this point to see if they can create a surge like they did the other night against the Jazz. – 10:03 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Trae Young has scored 25 points in 15 straight games, the 2nd-longest streak in Hawks history.
December marked the 3rd time in his career he averaged 30 points and 10 assists in a calendar month (min. 10 games).
Only Russell Westbrook has done that more over the last 35 years. – 10:00 PM
Trae Young has scored 25 points in 15 straight games, the 2nd-longest streak in Hawks history.
December marked the 3rd time in his career he averaged 30 points and 10 assists in a calendar month (min. 10 games).
Only Russell Westbrook has done that more over the last 35 years. – 10:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🔥 he’s heating up 🔥
@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/oQPXq4bJxy – 10:00 PM
🔥 he’s heating up 🔥
@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/oQPXq4bJxy – 10:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Make it 4 triples for @Donovan Mitchell 🕷
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/TpRdYQo0Fp – 10:00 PM
Make it 4 triples for @Donovan Mitchell 🕷
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/TpRdYQo0Fp – 10:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs in last 3 games without Murray:
Led by 39 vs Detroit
Fell behind by 18 to Utah
Fallen behind by 18 @ Memphis – 9:59 PM
Spurs in last 3 games without Murray:
Led by 39 vs Detroit
Fell behind by 18 to Utah
Fallen behind by 18 @ Memphis – 9:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
sheeeeeeeeeeesh
@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/iBONJo9Uz5 – 9:56 PM
sheeeeeeeeeeesh
@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/iBONJo9Uz5 – 9:56 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I don’t really know where I fall on the debate re- Draymond’s comments on postponed games. I don’t know that in the end there’s an advantage to anyone. Honestly the Jazz might end up the most disadvantaged depending on when players start going into protocols – 9:56 PM
I don’t really know where I fall on the debate re- Draymond’s comments on postponed games. I don’t know that in the end there’s an advantage to anyone. Honestly the Jazz might end up the most disadvantaged depending on when players start going into protocols – 9:56 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
First time in a while that the Jazz have had to take a “I plain don’t like how we’re defending this action” timeout — it’s cause they’re not doing well on Anthony Edwards 3s – 9:56 PM
First time in a while that the Jazz have had to take a “I plain don’t like how we’re defending this action” timeout — it’s cause they’re not doing well on Anthony Edwards 3s – 9:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Among the Knicks other problems – OKC has put shooters against Mitchell Robinson and he just hasn’t gone out to guard the three vs. Muscala and Roby. – 9:55 PM
Among the Knicks other problems – OKC has put shooters against Mitchell Robinson and he just hasn’t gone out to guard the three vs. Muscala and Roby. – 9:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell is developing into one of the special shooters in the league – 9:54 PM
Mitchell is developing into one of the special shooters in the league – 9:54 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
It’s an inevitability that the Jazz are going to battle COVID this season as every other team has, but that’s going to probably cost them some games. Especially if other teams are getting their guys back as the Jazz are the last one to go through it. – 9:54 PM
It’s an inevitability that the Jazz are going to battle COVID this season as every other team has, but that’s going to probably cost them some games. Especially if other teams are getting their guys back as the Jazz are the last one to go through it. – 9:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
41-31 Jazz, 6:49 let 2Q. Some good minutes from Rudy Gay, Jordan Clarkson, and yes, even Jared Butler. They’re rolling right now. – 9:51 PM
41-31 Jazz, 6:49 let 2Q. Some good minutes from Rudy Gay, Jordan Clarkson, and yes, even Jared Butler. They’re rolling right now. – 9:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hassan Whiteside at one point of the season was doing a good job of staying vertical on his contests… but he’s jumping pretty heavily from A to B now, and those become obvious fouls – 9:50 PM
Hassan Whiteside at one point of the season was doing a good job of staying vertical on his contests… but he’s jumping pretty heavily from A to B now, and those become obvious fouls – 9:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gay looks like he’s finding a rhythm to this season and a comfort in the offense – 9:48 PM
Rudy Gay looks like he’s finding a rhythm to this season and a comfort in the offense – 9:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jared Butler essentially stepped into the Trent Forrest minutes – 9:47 PM
Jared Butler essentially stepped into the Trent Forrest minutes – 9:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the first quarter break, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail the Jazz 29-22.
Malik Beasley leads the team in scoring with eight points and adds one assist.
In his first game since Dec. 15 at Denver, Anthony Edwards is up to six points and one assist. – 9:42 PM
At the first quarter break, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail the Jazz 29-22.
Malik Beasley leads the team in scoring with eight points and adds one assist.
In his first game since Dec. 15 at Denver, Anthony Edwards is up to six points and one assist. – 9:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 29, Wolves 22. Nice close to the period for Utah, which was helped along by 8 fouls called against Minnesota, and the resulting 11-14 FT performance. Jazz also went 4-7 from deep. Don has 10p. Beasley leads Minny with 8. – 9:41 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 29, Wolves 22. Nice close to the period for Utah, which was helped along by 8 fouls called against Minnesota, and the resulting 11-14 FT performance. Jazz also went 4-7 from deep. Don has 10p. Beasley leads Minny with 8. – 9:41 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz go on a 11-2 run near the end of the 1st and lead 29-22.
Donovan Mitchell has 10 on 3/4 3-point shooting. Bojan Bogdanovic has 7 and Rudy Gobert has 6. – 9:41 PM
Jazz go on a 11-2 run near the end of the 1st and lead 29-22.
Donovan Mitchell has 10 on 3/4 3-point shooting. Bojan Bogdanovic has 7 and Rudy Gobert has 6. – 9:41 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves get in foul trouble and that contributes to their 29-22 deficit after one. Mitchell with 10. No one hit a three outside of Beasley. – 9:40 PM
Wolves get in foul trouble and that contributes to their 29-22 deficit after one. Mitchell with 10. No one hit a three outside of Beasley. – 9:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 29-22 after 1Q. Jazz won that quarter in large part due to Donovan Mitchell just being a really, really good shooter. Being in the bonus helped too. – 9:40 PM
Jazz up 29-22 after 1Q. Jazz won that quarter in large part due to Donovan Mitchell just being a really, really good shooter. Being in the bonus helped too. – 9:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead Minnesota 29-22 at the end of the first quarter….Mitchell with 10…Bogdanovic with seven, to lead the Jazz – 9:40 PM
The Jazz lead Minnesota 29-22 at the end of the first quarter….Mitchell with 10…Bogdanovic with seven, to lead the Jazz – 9:40 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jared Butler has two passes and zero dribbles which is a very good sign. – 9:37 PM
Jared Butler has two passes and zero dribbles which is a very good sign. – 9:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Moose out here breaking ankles in the post 👀 pic.twitter.com/pDVjUERM7i – 9:36 PM
Moose out here breaking ankles in the post 👀 pic.twitter.com/pDVjUERM7i – 9:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Yes, JC wound up making that shot, but that possession got way harder than it needed to be as a result of over-passing. Jazz have been guilty of that a few times in the 1Q. Trying a little too hard to make up for the absence of Mike and Joe. – 9:35 PM
Yes, JC wound up making that shot, but that possession got way harder than it needed to be as a result of over-passing. Jazz have been guilty of that a few times in the 1Q. Trying a little too hard to make up for the absence of Mike and Joe. – 9:35 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
no bucket too tough
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/wTvbveLydX – 9:34 PM
no bucket too tough
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/wTvbveLydX – 9:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
1:51 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the wolves 25-20 – 9:33 PM
1:51 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the wolves 25-20 – 9:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
doing what he does best.
@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/oqg9vIQZWh – 9:30 PM
doing what he does best.
@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/oqg9vIQZWh – 9:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Uneven start thus far, and a 9-9 tie with 6:52 left 1Q. Gobert will have 2 FTs out of the timeout. – 9:22 PM
Uneven start thus far, and a 9-9 tie with 6:52 left 1Q. Gobert will have 2 FTs out of the timeout. – 9:22 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Utah already with 8 free throws less than 6 minutes into the game. Have only taken 3 officially attempted field goals. – 9:22 PM
Utah already with 8 free throws less than 6 minutes into the game. Have only taken 3 officially attempted field goals. – 9:22 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz’s offense can get stagnant without Conley out there and Forrest in, to be sure. But Forrest’s defense is legitimately good, and a couple of his passes have led to the Timberwolves being in the penalty already.
Reid and Vanderbilt already having 2 figures to be useful. – 9:22 PM
Jazz’s offense can get stagnant without Conley out there and Forrest in, to be sure. But Forrest’s defense is legitimately good, and a couple of his passes have led to the Timberwolves being in the penalty already.
Reid and Vanderbilt already having 2 figures to be useful. – 9:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First timeout. The Jazz and the Wolves are tied at 9-9….6:52 remaining in the first quarter – 9:22 PM
First timeout. The Jazz and the Wolves are tied at 9-9….6:52 remaining in the first quarter – 9:22 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Minnesota Timberwolves are in the penalty with 7:40 left to play in the first quarter.
So if you were hoping to celebrate the New Year in the arena during the fourth quarter we’re on the right track. – 9:21 PM
The @Minnesota Timberwolves are in the penalty with 7:40 left to play in the first quarter.
So if you were hoping to celebrate the New Year in the arena during the fourth quarter we’re on the right track. – 9:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
we have to do it before 2021 ends:
NAZ REID. pic.twitter.com/hVXv7sTxFP – 9:17 PM
we have to do it before 2021 ends:
NAZ REID. pic.twitter.com/hVXv7sTxFP – 9:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Ant’s first bucket back had to be a dunk pic.twitter.com/cq6ghJ3P9D – 9:13 PM
Ant’s first bucket back had to be a dunk pic.twitter.com/cq6ghJ3P9D – 9:13 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Thad Young, a former McDonald’s All-American from Memphis’ Mitchell H.S., has played in more games, logged more minutes, scored more points and hit more shots than any Memphis area hoops product, according to an April 2021 story in the Memphis Commercial. – 9:09 PM
Thad Young, a former McDonald’s All-American from Memphis’ Mitchell H.S., has played in more games, logged more minutes, scored more points and hit more shots than any Memphis area hoops product, according to an April 2021 story in the Memphis Commercial. – 9:09 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
I have your pregame read all lined up tomorrow morning ahead of the Rose Bowl, Utah fans.
Here’s a taste……….. pic.twitter.com/AkhR1AXB16 – 9:07 PM
I have your pregame read all lined up tomorrow morning ahead of the Rose Bowl, Utah fans.
Here’s a taste……….. pic.twitter.com/AkhR1AXB16 – 9:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Thaddeus Young checking in for the Spurs. Mitchell High school legend.
Fun fact: We played for the same youth football team. (Different age groups of course) – 9:06 PM
Thaddeus Young checking in for the Spurs. Mitchell High school legend.
Fun fact: We played for the same youth football team. (Different age groups of course) – 9:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Shout out to @TForrest_11 on his first NBA start 🖤
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/5gBero3Hzr – 9:00 PM
Shout out to @TForrest_11 on his first NBA start 🖤
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/5gBero3Hzr – 9:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
11 points in 6 min for @Brandon Clarke 🔥 pic.twitter.com/POzfUMldGW – 8:45 PM
11 points in 6 min for @Brandon Clarke 🔥 pic.twitter.com/POzfUMldGW – 8:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Trent Forrest gets his first career start tonight for the Utah Jazz – 8:43 PM
Trent Forrest gets his first career start tonight for the Utah Jazz – 8:43 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince, and Jarred Vanderbilt are AVAILABLE.
Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and McKinley Wright IV are OUT. pic.twitter.com/cUrd2TFNla – 8:40 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince, and Jarred Vanderbilt are AVAILABLE.
Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and McKinley Wright IV are OUT. pic.twitter.com/cUrd2TFNla – 8:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I just realized how much responsibility lies on Donovan Mitchell tonight. Not only is Conley out, but Ingles is such a good secondary playmaker and someone who ties the rotation together and he’s out. There will be times with no Mitchell, Conley or ingles on the floor – 8:31 PM
I just realized how much responsibility lies on Donovan Mitchell tonight. Not only is Conley out, but Ingles is such a good secondary playmaker and someone who ties the rotation together and he’s out. There will be times with no Mitchell, Conley or ingles on the floor – 8:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
With Jeff Green OUT tomorrow due to H&S protocols, the Nuggets will now have zero players to play in every single game this season.
Only 3 players have missed 3 games or fewer: Monte, AG, and Jeff.
Conversely, 8 of 9 Utah Jazz rotation players have missed three or fewer. – 8:24 PM
With Jeff Green OUT tomorrow due to H&S protocols, the Nuggets will now have zero players to play in every single game this season.
Only 3 players have missed 3 games or fewer: Monte, AG, and Jeff.
Conversely, 8 of 9 Utah Jazz rotation players have missed three or fewer. – 8:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Jazz are preparing for the inevitable battle against COVID https://t.co/2kCeZzOTDO pic.twitter.com/IOs6boeBwc – 8:00 PM
The Jazz are preparing for the inevitable battle against COVID https://t.co/2kCeZzOTDO pic.twitter.com/IOs6boeBwc – 8:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The drought is over. Damian Jones with a hammer from Davion Mitchell. Kings down 91-71. – 7:43 PM
The drought is over. Damian Jones with a hammer from Davion Mitchell. Kings down 91-71. – 7:43 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
With Mike Conley (rest) and Joe Ingles (lower back) out tonight, not sure what Quin is going to do with the starting lineup and extended rotation. Donovan Mitchell is back, but Eric Paschall is also out (personal reasons). – 7:23 PM
With Mike Conley (rest) and Joe Ingles (lower back) out tonight, not sure what Quin is going to do with the starting lineup and extended rotation. Donovan Mitchell is back, but Eric Paschall is also out (personal reasons). – 7:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
With no ingles, Conley or Eric paschall, we will likely see a deep reserve get rotation min for the first time this season – 7:22 PM
With no ingles, Conley or Eric paschall, we will likely see a deep reserve get rotation min for the first time this season – 7:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
With Ingles out, there are two ways I can see the Jazz going with their starting lineup
1) shift Royce to the backcourt and go Mitchell, Royce, Bojan and the two Rudy’s
2) Trent Forrest gets the first start of his career – 7:21 PM
With Ingles out, there are two ways I can see the Jazz going with their starting lineup
1) shift Royce to the backcourt and go Mitchell, Royce, Bojan and the two Rudy’s
2) Trent Forrest gets the first start of his career – 7:21 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Quin Snyder on Donovan Mitchell’s adjustments with both Joe Ingles and Mike Conley out tonight: “I think the biggest thing is for him just not to overthink it — just play.” – 7:18 PM
Quin Snyder on Donovan Mitchell’s adjustments with both Joe Ingles and Mike Conley out tonight: “I think the biggest thing is for him just not to overthink it — just play.” – 7:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Also, tonight is the Daniel Oturu #RevengeGame … he was thrown in the Eric Bledsoe trade, a transaction that ensured that none of the four players involved (Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo) actually played a game for the Memphis Grizzlies
Oturu is one of nine Raptors off bench. – 7:16 PM
Also, tonight is the Daniel Oturu #RevengeGame … he was thrown in the Eric Bledsoe trade, a transaction that ensured that none of the four players involved (Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo) actually played a game for the Memphis Grizzlies
Oturu is one of nine Raptors off bench. – 7:16 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Joe Ingles is OUT tonight due to a lower back strain. Mike Conley is out due to rest, Eric Paschall also still out due to personal reasons. – 7:13 PM
Joe Ingles is OUT tonight due to a lower back strain. Mike Conley is out due to rest, Eric Paschall also still out due to personal reasons. – 7:13 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Reggie is back and ready to hoop 🔥
10 PTS in 12 MIN pic.twitter.com/W6UnLbvpzY – 6:55 PM
Reggie is back and ready to hoop 🔥
10 PTS in 12 MIN pic.twitter.com/W6UnLbvpzY – 6:55 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gentry with the line change. Haliburton, Metu and Mitchell in. Fox, Barnes, Bagley out. – 6:27 PM
Gentry with the line change. Haliburton, Metu and Mitchell in. Fox, Barnes, Bagley out. – 6:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Vando fit pics are backkkk. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iRT542dCcT – 6:21 PM
Vando fit pics are backkkk. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iRT542dCcT – 6:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Heat adding Chris Silva, Mario Chalmers, “It’s like going back in time.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler back in action. – 6:09 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Heat adding Chris Silva, Mario Chalmers, “It’s like going back in time.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler back in action. – 6:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DeMar DeRozan in 4th quarters this season:
232 total points (1st)
7.7 points per game (2nd)
53.2% shooting (1st, min 150 att)
50.0% from three pic.twitter.com/HLOcl4MyB7 – 5:49 PM
DeMar DeRozan in 4th quarters this season:
232 total points (1st)
7.7 points per game (2nd)
53.2% shooting (1st, min 150 att)
50.0% from three pic.twitter.com/HLOcl4MyB7 – 5:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says picking up Chris Silva was “an easy decision.”
“It was like he never left,” when talking about his walk-through today
@5ReasonsSports – 5:36 PM
Erik Spoelstra says picking up Chris Silva was “an easy decision.”
“It was like he never left,” when talking about his walk-through today
@5ReasonsSports – 5:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole on his long quarantine in Boston and his conditioning level before his return tomorrow in Utah pic.twitter.com/OjcikhS4If – 5:28 PM
Jordan Poole on his long quarantine in Boston and his conditioning level before his return tomorrow in Utah pic.twitter.com/OjcikhS4If – 5:28 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Took a lap around the stadium to check out the scene.
The equipment truck is in the right place, so Utah is good there. pic.twitter.com/s6u3lSvuvL – 5:22 PM
Took a lap around the stadium to check out the scene.
The equipment truck is in the right place, so Utah is good there. pic.twitter.com/s6u3lSvuvL – 5:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Pic 1, 2 or 3–how’d you do on your 2021 goals? pic.twitter.com/UlBeIyDPjY – 4:39 PM
Pic 1, 2 or 3–how’d you do on your 2021 goals? pic.twitter.com/UlBeIyDPjY – 4:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Coby White is 10 of his last 20 from 3pt range..Double figures in 4 of his last 5. 15points in 18 min. Bulls up 59-52 9:22 left 3rd. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy – 4:31 PM
Coby White is 10 of his last 20 from 3pt range..Double figures in 4 of his last 5. 15points in 18 min. Bulls up 59-52 9:22 left 3rd. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy – 4:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green isn’t expected to return for the Warriors tomorrow in Utah against the Jazz, but Steve Kerr said there’s hope of possible return when Warriors get back home. Still hasn’t cleared protocols. – 4:26 PM
Draymond Green isn’t expected to return for the Warriors tomorrow in Utah against the Jazz, but Steve Kerr said there’s hope of possible return when Warriors get back home. Still hasn’t cleared protocols. – 4:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat bring back Chris Silva signed on emergency deal; Kyle Lowry out of protocols, available. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat could have starting lineup of Yurtseven, Martin, Butler, Herro, Lowry in Houston. – 3:43 PM
Heat bring back Chris Silva signed on emergency deal; Kyle Lowry out of protocols, available. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat could have starting lineup of Yurtseven, Martin, Butler, Herro, Lowry in Houston. – 3:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are now 27-8 on the year after the loss to the Celtics. Still plenty of separation from 4th on and 1.5 games up on the Jazz for top-2. Those are the two gaps to keep an eye on across this stretch of being affected by COVID-19. – 3:31 PM
Suns are now 27-8 on the year after the loss to the Celtics. Still plenty of separation from 4th on and 1.5 games up on the Jazz for top-2. Those are the two gaps to keep an eye on across this stretch of being affected by COVID-19. – 3:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat add another familiar face, Chris Silva signed to emergency deal amid COVID breakout. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… It appears Heat will have enough to play at 7 p.m. Eastern tonight on road vs. Rockets. – 3:23 PM
Heat add another familiar face, Chris Silva signed to emergency deal amid COVID breakout. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… It appears Heat will have enough to play at 7 p.m. Eastern tonight on road vs. Rockets. – 3:23 PM