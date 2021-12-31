Tommy Sheppard on Bradley Beal's free agency: We've had great dialogue

Neil Dalal: Tommy Sheppard on ESPN 980 earlier if Bradley Beal hits unrestricted free agency in the summer “We’ve had great dialogue and constant dialogue about where we are, where we’re headed and I’m not concerned.”
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tommy Sheppard on ESPN 980 earlier if Bradley Beal hits unrestricted free agency in the summer
“We’ve had great dialogue and constant dialogue about where we are, where we’re headed and I’m not concerned.” – 5:46 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards should be encouraged by how Bradley Beal and others returned from protocols last night, especially given how much trouble those types of absences gave them a year ago. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 3:57 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Deni Avdija.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Bradley Beal.
This is how you switch on defense. pic.twitter.com/eFQ17y0oXs – 12:49 PM
Chris Iseman @ChrisIseman
A lot – I mean A LOT – of young players getting time for Rutgers. That was a big-time play by Igbinosun, taking down Beal-Smith for a loss of 4. Then Shaquan Loyal broke up a pass on second down. – 12:20 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal said he did not have COVID-19 despite being in health and safety protocols (contact tracing) the last several days
“I was negative the entire time and I missed three games because of that.” – 9:49 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Bradley Beal last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 10 AST
Beal has 242 career 25-point games, seven more than any other player in @Washington Wizards history.
He has 72 career games with at least 25p/5r/5a, also the most such games in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/3gPpyJEGjg – 9:31 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Bradley Beal’s return to being Bradley Beal led the Wizards to a win Thursday over equally-depleted Cleveland. Our @Josh Robbins on the All-Star’s game, why he got the COVID vaccine & more, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3sUxhBE – 9:08 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
“I’m Bradley Beal. You all know who I am”: The Wizards’ star shined in his return from protocols and discussed his COVID-19 vaccination. Story now online at @The Athletic, along with a limited-time end-of-year subscription offer:
theathletic.com/3043953/2021/1… – 8:51 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Bradley Beal
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/tnetpW5wSB – 5:13 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
After being reluctant to do so for months, Bradley Beal got vaccinated for COVID-19. He explained why after the Wizards’ win over the Cavs. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 12:33 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The final update (we think) to the day that was in the NBA — two more coaches in protocols, one more game postponed, Bradley Beal talks vaccine, Fred VanVleet talks recovery, Mario Chalmers is back with the Heat and so much more.
apnews.com/article/corona… – 11:25 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal said he received a vaccine for his family. That also means he’ll be in compliance of DC’s mandate, which begins Jan. 15.
“Last thing I want to do is see [my father] in the hospital on the table. So if that helps, then okay, I’ll do it.” washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/12… – 11:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal elaborated a bit on why he got vaccinated. He said it was about his family and specifically mentioned his father, who has dealt with kidney issues. Beal didn’t want to put him at risk. – 10:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal on why he got vaccinated: “My family… I’ll leave it at that.” – 10:06 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Asked what pushed him to get a coronavirus vaccine, Bradley Beal said “my family,” then said he’d be leaving it at that. – 10:06 PM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
Felt good to be back out there!! DUB!! pic.twitter.com/0UeBjU2Acw – 9:53 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 110, Cavaliers 93
Beal: 29 pts., 13-23 FG, 6 rebs., 10 assts.
Kuzma: 25 pts., 10 rebs., 2 assts.
Wanamaker: 7 pts., 5 rebs., 7 assts.
Mobley: 21 pts., 5 rebs., 3 assts.
Love: 24 pts., 11 rebs. – 9:16 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Wizards 110, Cavaliers 93. Wasn’t the Cleveland they saw earlier this season, of course (and they aren’t the same Wizards), but gd if this wasn’t one of Beal’s sharpest games of the season after a week away.
Beal: 29p 10a 6r
Kuzma: 25p 10r – 9:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards beat the Cavs 110-93 to move to 18-17 on the year. Bradley Beal had 29 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds in his return from protocols. Kyle Kuzma had 25. – 9:15 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal now has 10 assists with 3:55 to play. It’s his second double-digit assist game of the season, tying his season high, set December 13 in Denver. – 9:05 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards lead the Cavaliers 91-72 at the end of the third quarter. Bradley Beal has a game-high 27 points and a game-high nine assists. – 8:46 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Cavs 58-51. The Gafford-Mobley battles are very fun. Gafford has fiiiiiive blocks
Beal: 21p 6a
Kuzma: 10p 5r
Gill: 8p
Mobley 17p
Love 16p – 8:14 PM
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Cavs 58-51. The Gafford-Mobley battles are very fun. Gafford has fiiiiiive blocks
Beal: 21p 6a
Kuzma: 10p 5r
Gill: 8p
Mobley 17p
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs kept Bradley Beal in check thru first 2 meetings (28%FG), not so much tonight – has game-hi 21pts & WAS leads at H, 58-51; 7 ties, 8 lead-changes; CLE, 43%FG, 10 T.O.; WAS, 51%FG; Mobley, 17pt, 8-14FG, 4reb, stl; Love, 16pt, 5-9FG, 3-6 3ptFG, 6reb, stl; Stevens, 5pt, 2reb. pic.twitter.com/2kObBWUf3f – 8:12 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, Wizards have a 58-51 lead over the #Cavs. Cleveland struggling to contain Bradley Beal, as he has 21 points.
Mobley up to 17 pts and 4 rebounds, Love with 16 pts and 5 rebounds. – 8:10 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Cavs 58-51. Bradley Beal, returning from a three-game absence in league health and safety protocols, has played superbly. He has 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting, plus six assists. – 8:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Cavs 58-51 at halftime. Beal has 21 pts in his return from protocols. Wiz shooting 51.1%. Cavs have 10 TOs, Mobley has 17, Love has 16. – 8:05 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal dapping up a fan next to Kamiah after hitting that 3 on a smooth pass from Brad Wanamaker – 7:55 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In his first game back from missing three games while in the league’s health and safety protocols. Bradley Beal has 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and four assists in 12 minutes. – 7:42 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal has a half court gym in his house, I’m sure he stayed sharp and was chomping at the bit the last few days – 7:34 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Cavs 31-30.
Beal: 7p 4a
Beal: 7p 4a
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija is currently playing PG on offense and C on defense in a lineup with Bradley Beal, Corey Kispert, Jordan Schakel and Anthony Gill. – 7:26 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Corey Kispert in 5 minutes into the game as Bradley Beal takes an early rest – 7:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Brad Wanamaker will start in his first game since signing a 10-day with the Wizards. Their starting 5 vs. CLE:
Wanamaker, Beal, KCP, Kuzma, Gafford – 6:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters tonight: Brad Wanamaker (who was signed today to a 10-day), Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 6:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are back home to host the Cavs at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. Bradley Beal is back in the lineup (watch his warmup here).
And that means I’m back with my 3 keys to the game, this time with special guest @glennconsor. pic.twitter.com/mLK42JaAe8 – 6:14 PM
The Wizards are back home to host the Cavs at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. Bradley Beal is back in the lineup (watch his warmup here).
Bradley Beal is one of the most high-profile players projected to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Will Beal sign another lucrative extension with the Washington Wizards or take his talents elsewhere to chase a championship? Appearing on Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes podcast, Posted Up with Haynes, Beal mentioned that every option is currently on the table for the next step of his career. -via basketballnews.com / December 8, 2021
“I got time,” Beal told Haynes. “I kind of hold the cards right now, and No. 1, I’ve never been in this position. So I’m kind of embracing that, being able to, OK, kind of dictate how I want my future to be and where I want it to be. At the same time, I’m giving Shep [Tommy Sheppard] that opportunity to show that it’s working. But at the same time, I’m not gonna make that grand commitment and it doesn’t work. -via basketballnews.com / December 8, 2021
“Ultimately you have to be selfish at some point, and for probably the first time in my career, Year 10, I am. My full commitment is to the team. I want it to work. I’ve contributed to being here. I’ve committed to being here twice. So now I want to see that commitment to me as well, you know, that we can create a winning team and a winning environment, and granted, I’m a part of that. So I’ve gotta make sure that I’m stepping up and doing my thing as well.” -via basketballnews.com / December 8, 2021