Tyronn Lue enters COVID protocols

Andrew Greif: Update to Clippers’ availability before today’s game in Toronto: Tyronn Lue has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Brian Shaw is acting head coach, the team says.
Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif
Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue now in health and safety protocols. At Brooklyn on Saturday, believe that would make it three times in last four games I’ve covered that the guy coaching the visiting team isn’t their coach. – 3:47 PM
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue now in health and safety protocols. At Brooklyn on Saturday, believe that would make it three times in last four games I’ve covered that the guy coaching the visiting team isn’t their coach. – 3:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue enters NBA’s health and safety protocols latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:04 PM
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue enters NBA’s health and safety protocols latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
With Tyronn Lue entering protocols, the coaches are down two members of their staff. Associate head coach Dan Craig has been recovering from knee surgery for the past three weeks, as well. – 2:08 PM
With Tyronn Lue entering protocols, the coaches are down two members of their staff. Associate head coach Dan Craig has been recovering from knee surgery for the past three weeks, as well. – 2:08 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Add Tyronn Lue to the Clippers’ Health and Safety Protocols. Assistant Brian Shaw will be acting head coach. – 2:06 PM
Add Tyronn Lue to the Clippers’ Health and Safety Protocols. Assistant Brian Shaw will be acting head coach. – 2:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Clippers say Coach Tyronn Lue has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Assistant Brian Shaw will be acting head coach. – 2:05 PM
The Clippers say Coach Tyronn Lue has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Assistant Brian Shaw will be acting head coach. – 2:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Clippers say Tyronn Lue has entered the health and safety protocols. LAC plays in Toronto today. – 2:05 PM
The Clippers say Tyronn Lue has entered the health and safety protocols. LAC plays in Toronto today. – 2:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Update to Clippers’ availability before today’s game in Toronto:
Tyronn Lue has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Brian Shaw is acting head coach, the team says. – 2:05 PM
Update to Clippers’ availability before today’s game in Toronto:
Tyronn Lue has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Brian Shaw is acting head coach, the team says. – 2:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers entered tonight as NBA’s best defense at keeping teams off free throw line.
After Tyronn Lue successfully challenged Ivica Zubac’s verticality against a Jaylen Brown drive, Celtics missed 17 of their last 21 field goals.
That includes 0/13 3s. And 0 FTs attempted. – 12:18 AM
Clippers entered tonight as NBA’s best defense at keeping teams off free throw line.
After Tyronn Lue successfully challenged Ivica Zubac’s verticality against a Jaylen Brown drive, Celtics missed 17 of their last 21 field goals.
That includes 0/13 3s. And 0 FTs attempted. – 12:18 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tyronn Lue said not playing with a point guard on the second unit wasn’t fair to Serge Ibaka, as Clippers tried to run delay through Ibaka. Said the center has to stay ready for Friday’s game at Toronto. – 10:06 PM
Tyronn Lue said not playing with a point guard on the second unit wasn’t fair to Serge Ibaka, as Clippers tried to run delay through Ibaka. Said the center has to stay ready for Friday’s game at Toronto. – 10:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue calls timeout with 7:46 left in third quarter. Clippers continue to look solid, just haven’t quite hit that one shot that makes Udoka stand up again.
But Clippers are up 55-45, even with a missed shot here and a giveaway there. Celtics now 2/20 from 3. – 8:52 PM
Tyronn Lue calls timeout with 7:46 left in third quarter. Clippers continue to look solid, just haven’t quite hit that one shot that makes Udoka stand up again.
But Clippers are up 55-45, even with a missed shot here and a giveaway there. Celtics now 2/20 from 3. – 8:52 PM
More on this storyline
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate has cleared health and safety protocols and is available to play against the Heat tonight. Heat guard Kyle Lowry also moved from out to available. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / December 31, 2021
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green isn’t expected to return for the Warriors tomorrow in Utah against the Jazz, but Steve Kerr said there’s hope of possible return when Warriors get back home. Still hasn’t cleared protocols. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / December 31, 2021
Omari Sanfoka II: Casey said the players in health and safety protocols are allowed to work out at the facility with one ball, on one rim, alone. Cade worked out last night. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / December 31, 2021