Bulls vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (23-10) play against the Washington Wizards (17-17) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 1, 2022
Chicago Bulls 115, Washington Wizards 114 (Q4 01:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
After expressing regret pregame for not challenging a late out-of-bounds call last night at Indiana, Bulls interim coach Chris Fleming using his challenge here with 1:28 left. Coby White foul call on Bradley Beal in question. – 9:29 PM
After expressing regret pregame for not challenging a late out-of-bounds call last night at Indiana, Bulls interim coach Chris Fleming using his challenge here with 1:28 left. Coby White foul call on Bradley Beal in question. – 9:29 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeRozan muscles through.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Atn4UmWv4k – 9:29 PM
DeRozan muscles through.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Atn4UmWv4k – 9:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine are giving people their money’s worth tonight. 25 pts and a career-high 16 ast for Beal. LaVine has 35 and is 7-12 3PT. The stars are out in D.C. – 9:28 PM
Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine are giving people their money’s worth tonight. 25 pts and a career-high 16 ast for Beal. LaVine has 35 and is 7-12 3PT. The stars are out in D.C. – 9:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls have 6 bench points, 15 TOs and have allowed 70 points in paint.
And lead for first time since 11-10 on a LaVine 3. – 9:28 PM
The Bulls have 6 bench points, 15 TOs and have allowed 70 points in paint.
And lead for first time since 11-10 on a LaVine 3. – 9:28 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I didn’t like the Gill sub. Overreaction to one open Vuc pick and pop. Hopefully it doesn’t cost them – 9:28 PM
I didn’t like the Gill sub. Overreaction to one open Vuc pick and pop. Hopefully it doesn’t cost them – 9:28 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls take their first lead since they were up 11-10 less than four minutes in.
It’s Bulls 115, Wizards 114 with 1:42 remaining in D.C. – 9:28 PM
Bulls take their first lead since they were up 11-10 less than four minutes in.
It’s Bulls 115, Wizards 114 with 1:42 remaining in D.C. – 9:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls tie it with 5-point possession. DeRozan J, missed FT, Vucevic offensive rebound and 3-point play – 9:28 PM
Bulls tie it with 5-point possession. DeRozan J, missed FT, Vucevic offensive rebound and 3-point play – 9:28 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White still has on-the-ball defending issues, but his defensive activity has greatly improved. – 9:25 PM
Coby White still has on-the-ball defending issues, but his defensive activity has greatly improved. – 9:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Third time today Kyle Kuzma has grabbed a defensive rebound and taken it coast-to-coast for a bucket all by himself. He has said earlier this season how he feels the Wizards need to run more.
Kyle Kuzma being the change he wants to see in the world 👏🏽 – 9:22 PM
Third time today Kyle Kuzma has grabbed a defensive rebound and taken it coast-to-coast for a bucket all by himself. He has said earlier this season how he feels the Wizards need to run more.
Kyle Kuzma being the change he wants to see in the world 👏🏽 – 9:22 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal boxing out Deni Avdija who wants to have a conversation with the ref 😂 pic.twitter.com/MGvJD9A7PR – 9:20 PM
Bradley Beal boxing out Deni Avdija who wants to have a conversation with the ref 😂 pic.twitter.com/MGvJD9A7PR – 9:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz putting it in spin cycle – gets the hoop and the foul!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/jAMkQ5rU8B – 9:20 PM
Kuz putting it in spin cycle – gets the hoop and the foul!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/jAMkQ5rU8B – 9:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Second consecutive 20-point game for Coby 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nYa6Ghozby – 9:18 PM
Second consecutive 20-point game for Coby 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nYa6Ghozby – 9:18 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Really nice play from Coby White here. Second time he’s used that hesitation move tonight to put pressure on the rim, and it’s good to see him making reads more advanced than just dumping off to the roll man. pic.twitter.com/sPo3MUjPGn – 9:17 PM
Really nice play from Coby White here. Second time he’s used that hesitation move tonight to put pressure on the rim, and it’s good to see him making reads more advanced than just dumping off to the roll man. pic.twitter.com/sPo3MUjPGn – 9:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Paint Points: Wash 64-20.
Fast Break. Wizards 9-0.
Bench Pts: Wash 19-6..
Yet…..Bulls down by only 5. – 9:15 PM
Paint Points: Wash 64-20.
Fast Break. Wizards 9-0.
Bench Pts: Wash 19-6..
Yet…..Bulls down by only 5. – 9:15 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
this was a nifty drive and kick from coby white pic.twitter.com/dlGiKuFhiq – 9:15 PM
this was a nifty drive and kick from coby white pic.twitter.com/dlGiKuFhiq – 9:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Jones buries his 2nd -3 ball..Bulls within 5…102-97. White with 20. LaVine with 28. DeRozan-19. Vucevic 15. 6:53 left 4th. – 9:13 PM
Jones buries his 2nd -3 ball..Bulls within 5…102-97. White with 20. LaVine with 28. DeRozan-19. Vucevic 15. 6:53 left 4th. – 9:13 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Nice defense from Ayo Dosunmu on back-to-back possessions to close the 3Q.
-Picking up Beal 90 feet out
-Recognizing coverage on ghost screens both times (no contact = no switch)
-Using 6’10” wingspan to affect Beal’s shots pic.twitter.com/hYHgUNS07e – 9:13 PM
Nice defense from Ayo Dosunmu on back-to-back possessions to close the 3Q.
-Picking up Beal 90 feet out
-Recognizing coverage on ghost screens both times (no contact = no switch)
-Using 6’10” wingspan to affect Beal’s shots pic.twitter.com/hYHgUNS07e – 9:13 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Gorgeous drive and dish by Coby White leads to a hockey assist and second corner 3 for Derrick Jones Jr.
Bulls still battling and hanging around.
Wizards 102, Bulls 97 with 6:53 left to play in D.C. #LeaguePassAlert – 9:12 PM
Gorgeous drive and dish by Coby White leads to a hockey assist and second corner 3 for Derrick Jones Jr.
Bulls still battling and hanging around.
Wizards 102, Bulls 97 with 6:53 left to play in D.C. #LeaguePassAlert – 9:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Think Facu left some remnants of KCP’s shoes at the elbow. Filthy. – 9:11 PM
Think Facu left some remnants of KCP’s shoes at the elbow. Filthy. – 9:11 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Back-to-back 20-point games—and four straight in double figures—-for Coby White. – 9:11 PM
Back-to-back 20-point games—and four straight in double figures—-for Coby White. – 9:11 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma on a 3-year, $39 million contract remains an absolute steal – 9:10 PM
Kyle Kuzma on a 3-year, $39 million contract remains an absolute steal – 9:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have outscored the Bulls 58-18 in the paint, which is ridiculous. But the Bulls are 14-28 3PT, so it’s only an 8-pt game in the 4th. – 9:09 PM
The Wizards have outscored the Bulls 58-18 in the paint, which is ridiculous. But the Bulls are 14-28 3PT, so it’s only an 8-pt game in the 4th. – 9:09 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls knocking on the door-just can’t smash it down. Trail 96-88.9:54 left 4th – 9:07 PM
Bulls knocking on the door-just can’t smash it down. Trail 96-88.9:54 left 4th – 9:07 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 96-88. 2 min. In to the 4th quarter. Beal 21pts 15 assists. Wash-58pts in the paint. Bulls 12 assists and 14 turnovers. – 9:05 PM
Bulls down 96-88. 2 min. In to the 4th quarter. Beal 21pts 15 assists. Wash-58pts in the paint. Bulls 12 assists and 14 turnovers. – 9:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has tied his career-high with 15 assists in this his first career start at point guard. – 9:04 PM
Bradley Beal has tied his career-high with 15 assists in this his first career start at point guard. – 9:04 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal has tied his career-high with 15 assists with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter – 9:04 PM
Bradley Beal has tied his career-high with 15 assists with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter – 9:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We’ve got a battle heading into the fourth.
Beal: 19 PTS, 13 AST
Gafford: 19 PTS, 9-10 FG, 8 REB
Kuzma: 16 PTS, 8 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 9:01 PM
We’ve got a battle heading into the fourth.
Beal: 19 PTS, 13 AST
Gafford: 19 PTS, 9-10 FG, 8 REB
Kuzma: 16 PTS, 8 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 9:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Can you imagine a defensive backcourt of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu as the rookie gains experience and moves forward in his NBA career? AKME can.
(first time I’ve used that acronym) – 9:00 PM
Can you imagine a defensive backcourt of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu as the rookie gains experience and moves forward in his NBA career? AKME can.
(first time I’ve used that acronym) – 9:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We’re still giving Derrick Jones Jr. this highlight 😮
@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/bzFtwFBXvT – 8:59 PM
We’re still giving Derrick Jones Jr. this highlight 😮
@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/bzFtwFBXvT – 8:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
4th quarter coming up @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy Wizards 88 Bulls 86. LaVine with 26. DeRozan 19. Vucevic 15-8. Wizards 52 points in the paint. Beal 19pts 13 assists. – 8:58 PM
4th quarter coming up @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy Wizards 88 Bulls 86. LaVine with 26. DeRozan 19. Vucevic 15-8. Wizards 52 points in the paint. Beal 19pts 13 assists. – 8:58 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls haven’t played great, but trail just 88-86 after 3Qs. LaVine has 26, DeRozan 19, White 18. Bulls had 6 assists in 3rd – 8:58 PM
#Bulls haven’t played great, but trail just 88-86 after 3Qs. LaVine has 26, DeRozan 19, White 18. Bulls had 6 assists in 3rd – 8:58 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls have to be ecstatic they trail by just two entering the 4th. They have only 2 bench points and have endured plenty of defensive breakdowns. Ayo Dosunmu and Derrick Jones Jr. upped the defensive pressure down stretch of 3rd. – 8:58 PM
Bulls have to be ecstatic they trail by just two entering the 4th. They have only 2 bench points and have endured plenty of defensive breakdowns. Ayo Dosunmu and Derrick Jones Jr. upped the defensive pressure down stretch of 3rd. – 8:58 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3rd Quarter: Wizards 88, Bulls 86
Beal: 19 pts., 13 assts.
Gafford: 19 pts., 8 rebs.
LaVine: 26 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.
Points in the paint: Wizards 52, Bulls 18 – 8:58 PM
End of the 3rd Quarter: Wizards 88, Bulls 86
Beal: 19 pts., 13 assts.
Gafford: 19 pts., 8 rebs.
LaVine: 26 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.
Points in the paint: Wizards 52, Bulls 18 – 8:58 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford almost set Capital One Arena ablaze
Missed a dunk (blocked by the rim) for his first miss of the game and then nearly sent back Derrick Jones Jr.’s two hand dunk attempt but called for the foul (probably the right call, got arm) – 8:56 PM
Daniel Gafford almost set Capital One Arena ablaze
Missed a dunk (blocked by the rim) for his first miss of the game and then nearly sent back Derrick Jones Jr.’s two hand dunk attempt but called for the foul (probably the right call, got arm) – 8:56 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jae’Sean Tate is fed up with the officials. He wasn’t happy at a call by Cheryl Flores on Jokic, then he was called for an away from the play foul. Then CJ Washington hit him with a technical – 8:56 PM
Jae’Sean Tate is fed up with the officials. He wasn’t happy at a call by Cheryl Flores on Jokic, then he was called for an away from the play foul. Then CJ Washington hit him with a technical – 8:56 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
What a sequence by Ayo Dosunmu. The rookie challenges Bradley Beal’s shot at the rim along with Derrick Jones Jr., recovers and skies to contest Daniel Gafford’s putback attempt, helping to force a miss. – 8:55 PM
What a sequence by Ayo Dosunmu. The rookie challenges Bradley Beal’s shot at the rim along with Derrick Jones Jr., recovers and skies to contest Daniel Gafford’s putback attempt, helping to force a miss. – 8:55 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Former Bulls center Daniel Gafford has 19 points on 9-of-9 shooting with seven rebounds and two blocked shots in his first game against the team that drafted him. – 8:54 PM
Former Bulls center Daniel Gafford has 19 points on 9-of-9 shooting with seven rebounds and two blocked shots in his first game against the team that drafted him. – 8:54 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford so far in his first game against the Bulls, his former team: 19 pts, 7 reb, 2 blk in 17 min. He’s 8-8 FG. Decent, I’d say. – 8:53 PM
Daniel Gafford so far in his first game against the Bulls, his former team: 19 pts, 7 reb, 2 blk in 17 min. He’s 8-8 FG. Decent, I’d say. – 8:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Right place.
Right time.
#DCAboveAll | @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/xqbGS3v7Gx – 8:52 PM
Right place.
Right time.
#DCAboveAll | @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/xqbGS3v7Gx – 8:52 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The way this game is going, the Bulls’ biggest lead being just three early in the game, the Wizards that action for much of the night, it just feels like we’re headed for another fantastic finish. – 8:51 PM
The way this game is going, the Bulls’ biggest lead being just three early in the game, the Wizards that action for much of the night, it just feels like we’re headed for another fantastic finish. – 8:51 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
One of the main reasons Deni Avdija is an elite defender, he rarely falls for the pump fakes. 🗜 – 8:51 PM
One of the main reasons Deni Avdija is an elite defender, he rarely falls for the pump fakes. 🗜 – 8:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Jones Jr. returns from taking elbow to face and sinks a 3. Now, six Bulls have scored. – 8:49 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. returns from taking elbow to face and sinks a 3. Now, six Bulls have scored. – 8:49 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
There is it, a fifth Bull has scored tonight. Troy Brown Jr. layup at 4:19 mark of 3rdQ. #Bulls down 8 – 8:45 PM
There is it, a fifth Bull has scored tonight. Troy Brown Jr. layup at 4:19 mark of 3rdQ. #Bulls down 8 – 8:45 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Troy Brown Jr. is only the 5th Bull to score tonight, late 3rd quarter. – 8:45 PM
Troy Brown Jr. is only the 5th Bull to score tonight, late 3rd quarter. – 8:45 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls get their first bench points with 4:20 left in the third quarter from Troy Brown Jr., only the fifth Bulls player to score tonight. – 8:44 PM
Bulls get their first bench points with 4:20 left in the third quarter from Troy Brown Jr., only the fifth Bulls player to score tonight. – 8:44 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With 17 points in this game, Bradley Beal now has scored 14,001 career regular-season points. – 8:44 PM
With 17 points in this game, Bradley Beal now has scored 14,001 career regular-season points. – 8:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Another milestone for @Bradley Beal as he reaches 14,000 career points!
#DCAboveAll | @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/kyLWYZLLEL – 8:43 PM
Another milestone for @Bradley Beal as he reaches 14,000 career points!
#DCAboveAll | @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/kyLWYZLLEL – 8:43 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Anthony Gill on a 2-year veterans minimum deal is just another sneaky good Tommy Sheppard signing – 8:43 PM
Anthony Gill on a 2-year veterans minimum deal is just another sneaky good Tommy Sheppard signing – 8:43 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby flew by with ease!
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/u5dk3nOiFm – 8:39 PM
Coby flew by with ease!
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/u5dk3nOiFm – 8:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford has eight of Washington’s 12 points in the third quarter. Washington leads Chicago 76-69 midway through the period, but it probably wouldn’t have weathered Chicago’s run without Gafford’s energy and scoring the last few minutes. – 8:38 PM
Daniel Gafford has eight of Washington’s 12 points in the third quarter. Washington leads Chicago 76-69 midway through the period, but it probably wouldn’t have weathered Chicago’s run without Gafford’s energy and scoring the last few minutes. – 8:38 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Derrick Jones Jr. down and will get checked out during timeout. Looked like Kyle Kuzma inadvertently caught him in face with elbow – 8:37 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. down and will get checked out during timeout. Looked like Kyle Kuzma inadvertently caught him in face with elbow – 8:37 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Now Derrick Jones Jr. is down after appearing to take an inadvertent shot to the face. – 8:36 PM
Now Derrick Jones Jr. is down after appearing to take an inadvertent shot to the face. – 8:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls’ quick two-game trip is getting extended by one night. Team is staying over in DC because of weather in Chicago. – 8:33 PM
The Bulls’ quick two-game trip is getting extended by one night. Team is staying over in DC because of weather in Chicago. – 8:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Coby White up to 13 points, 3-5 3-point shooting tonight. He’s been really good since halftime of the first Hawks game – 8:31 PM
Coby White up to 13 points, 3-5 3-point shooting tonight. He’s been really good since halftime of the first Hawks game – 8:31 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Eighty-five seconds into the second half, only four Bulls players have scored: Zach LaVine (23), DeMar DeRozan (13), Coby White (13) and Nikola Vučević (11).
And the Bulls are only down six. – 8:30 PM
Eighty-five seconds into the second half, only four Bulls players have scored: Zach LaVine (23), DeMar DeRozan (13), Coby White (13) and Nikola Vučević (11).
And the Bulls are only down six. – 8:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Back to back jacks for the Bulls. Bulls within six, 66-60. 90 sec. In 3rd quarter. Bulls 11-19 from three point range. – 8:29 PM
Back to back jacks for the Bulls. Bulls within six, 66-60. 90 sec. In 3rd quarter. Bulls 11-19 from three point range. – 8:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. with a timeout 85 seconds into the second half with Bulls starting on an 8-2 run – 8:28 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. with a timeout 85 seconds into the second half with Bulls starting on an 8-2 run – 8:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine’s currently tied for most games with 20+ points this season 🔥
Get @Zach LaVine into #NBAAllStar. pic.twitter.com/rAhp38URV6 – 8:28 PM
Zach LaVine’s currently tied for most games with 20+ points this season 🔥
Get @Zach LaVine into #NBAAllStar. pic.twitter.com/rAhp38URV6 – 8:28 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
What am I missing about why Zach LaVine’s 3 was taken off the board? Is it not allowed to hit the rim and go in after the buzzer or something? pic.twitter.com/rDDBOUq9kk – 8:21 PM
What am I missing about why Zach LaVine’s 3 was taken off the board? Is it not allowed to hit the rim and go in after the buzzer or something? pic.twitter.com/rDDBOUq9kk – 8:21 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The three ball by LaVine ruled no good. Wizards 64-52 at half. LaVine with 23 at the break. – 8:19 PM
The three ball by LaVine ruled no good. Wizards 64-52 at half. LaVine with 23 at the break. – 8:19 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Watching Bradley Beal playing point guard in a pinch tonight reminds me of a story from his high school days. His AAU team thought a tournament was over. They were on the van heading to the airport. But it turned out, they miscalculated the schedule. They had one more game. – 8:19 PM
Watching Bradley Beal playing point guard in a pinch tonight reminds me of a story from his high school days. His AAU team thought a tournament was over. They were on the van heading to the airport. But it turned out, they miscalculated the schedule. They had one more game. – 8:19 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
After two.
LaVine’s buzzer-beating shot did not count. pic.twitter.com/HtEwabsaC0 – 8:17 PM
After two.
LaVine’s buzzer-beating shot did not count. pic.twitter.com/HtEwabsaC0 – 8:17 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Looks like they waved off that LaVine 3 at the horn after replay review. #Bulls down 63-52 at half – 8:16 PM
Looks like they waved off that LaVine 3 at the horn after replay review. #Bulls down 63-52 at half – 8:16 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
After official video review, Zach LaVine’s last-second 3 at the end of the first half was ruled no good.
The halftime score is Wizards 64, Bulls 52. – 8:14 PM
After official video review, Zach LaVine’s last-second 3 at the end of the first half was ruled no good.
The halftime score is Wizards 64, Bulls 52. – 8:14 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The offense is cooking right now 🔥
Beal: 13 PTS, 11 AST
Kuzma: 16 PTS 6-9 FG, 5 REB
Gafford: 9 PTS, 4-4 FG, 2 BLK
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:14 PM
The offense is cooking right now 🔥
Beal: 13 PTS, 11 AST
Kuzma: 16 PTS 6-9 FG, 5 REB
Gafford: 9 PTS, 4-4 FG, 2 BLK
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:14 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal has a season-high 11 assists at HALFTIME
Career-high of 15 in play (he did it twice in 2018-19 in 3OT vs. PHO and 2OT vs. TOR) – 8:14 PM
Bradley Beal has a season-high 11 assists at HALFTIME
Career-high of 15 in play (he did it twice in 2018-19 in 3OT vs. PHO and 2OT vs. TOR) – 8:14 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 64, Bulls 55
The Bulls are doing Bulls things from three and shooting 10-18 (LavVine is 6-8 and has 26p) but Wiz are having one of their more efficient shooting nights of the season so far. Beal has a double-double.
Kuzma: 16p
Beal: 13p 11a
KCP: 11p 7r – 8:14 PM
Halftime: Wizards 64, Bulls 55
The Bulls are doing Bulls things from three and shooting 10-18 (LavVine is 6-8 and has 26p) but Wiz are having one of their more efficient shooting nights of the season so far. Beal has a double-double.
Kuzma: 16p
Beal: 13p 11a
KCP: 11p 7r – 8:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
LaVine beats the buzzer!
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6vyJEv24hm – 8:13 PM
LaVine beats the buzzer!
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6vyJEv24hm – 8:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Wizards lead Bulls 64-55 at the half
Zach LaVine buzzer-beater gives him 26 pts on 6-8 3P shooting
But Wizards dominating interior. 34-8 paint-points advantage, and shooting 12/13 at rim. Bulls have been jumper-reliant – 8:13 PM
Wizards lead Bulls 64-55 at the half
Zach LaVine buzzer-beater gives him 26 pts on 6-8 3P shooting
But Wizards dominating interior. 34-8 paint-points advantage, and shooting 12/13 at rim. Bulls have been jumper-reliant – 8:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Bulls 64-55 at the half. Zach LaVine beat the buzzer with a 31-foot 3. He had 26 pts and shot 6-8 3PT, but the Wizards lead. Beal has 13 and 10, Kuzma has 16. – 8:12 PM
Wizards lead the Bulls 64-55 at the half. Zach LaVine beat the buzzer with a 31-foot 3. He had 26 pts and shot 6-8 3PT, but the Wizards lead. Beal has 13 and 10, Kuzma has 16. – 8:12 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wizards 64, Bulls 55 at half
LaVine 26 pts
DeRozan 11 pts
White 10 pts
Bulls 10 TOs and outscored 34-8 in paint
Kuzma 16 pts
Beal 13 pts, 10 assists
KCP 11 pts, 7 rebs – 8:12 PM
Wizards 64, Bulls 55 at half
LaVine 26 pts
DeRozan 11 pts
White 10 pts
Bulls 10 TOs and outscored 34-8 in paint
Kuzma 16 pts
Beal 13 pts, 10 assists
KCP 11 pts, 7 rebs – 8:12 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Halftime Wizards 64 Bulls 55. LaVine with 26. Bulls 10 turnovers=13 Wizards points. Beal 13pts 10 assists. Kuzma-16pts. – 8:12 PM
Halftime Wizards 64 Bulls 55. LaVine with 26. Bulls 10 turnovers=13 Wizards points. Beal 13pts 10 assists. Kuzma-16pts. – 8:12 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
As great as DeRozan & LaVine have been this year, too much iso ball is a problem tonight. #Bulls had 6 assists and 4 players scored all the points in 1stH. Wizards lead 64-55.
LaVine has 26 pts – 8:11 PM
As great as DeRozan & LaVine have been this year, too much iso ball is a problem tonight. #Bulls had 6 assists and 4 players scored all the points in 1stH. Wizards lead 64-55.
LaVine has 26 pts – 8:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal had a career-high for assists in a single half with 11 in the first half against the Bulls. Not bad for his first career start at point guard. – 8:11 PM
Bradley Beal had a career-high for assists in a single half with 11 in the first half against the Bulls. Not bad for his first career start at point guard. – 8:11 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal’s career-high assist total for an entire game is 15, set twice, on Dec. 22, 2018, and Jan. 13, 2019, per @Basketball-Reference. Beal finished tonight’s first half with 11 assists. – 8:11 PM
Bradley Beal’s career-high assist total for an entire game is 15, set twice, on Dec. 22, 2018, and Jan. 13, 2019, per @Basketball-Reference. Beal finished tonight’s first half with 11 assists. – 8:11 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine 😤💪
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/wa07czAU5h – 8:10 PM
Zach LaVine 😤💪
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/wa07czAU5h – 8:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Tyler Cook’s injured left ankle will keep him out the rest of this game. – 8:09 PM
Tyler Cook’s injured left ankle will keep him out the rest of this game. – 8:09 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ortiz-Martin PPV is on air. Not a bad card — Martin could be fighting for a chance to face Deontay Wilder — just a bizarre pay per view. Also: Gerald Washington, nice guy, but 39 and stopped in four of his last six fights. He shouldn’t be fighting. – 8:09 PM
Ortiz-Martin PPV is on air. Not a bad card — Martin could be fighting for a chance to face Deontay Wilder — just a bizarre pay per view. Also: Gerald Washington, nice guy, but 39 and stopped in four of his last six fights. He shouldn’t be fighting. – 8:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has tied a career-high for assists in a single half with 10. He also has 13 points on 5-10 FG. – 8:09 PM
Bradley Beal has tied a career-high for assists in a single half with 10. He also has 13 points on 5-10 FG. – 8:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
In the old playoff format … this would be your first-round matchup – Bulls-Wizards – 8:08 PM
In the old playoff format … this would be your first-round matchup – Bulls-Wizards – 8:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy’s back … on Monday, so Bulls acting head coach Chris Fleming discussed lessons learned for him the last week-plus.
Also, updates on some sidelined Bulls.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/1… – 8:06 PM
Billy’s back … on Monday, so Bulls acting head coach Chris Fleming discussed lessons learned for him the last week-plus.
Also, updates on some sidelined Bulls.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/1… – 8:06 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wiz are moving the ball incredibly well. 15 assists on 21 buckets. Beal has 9 of em – 8:05 PM
Wiz are moving the ball incredibly well. 15 assists on 21 buckets. Beal has 9 of em – 8:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford blocks Troy Brown Jr., the guy he was traded for. pic.twitter.com/PfIez19dxG – 8:04 PM
Daniel Gafford blocks Troy Brown Jr., the guy he was traded for. pic.twitter.com/PfIez19dxG – 8:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Cook sustained a left ankle sprain and will be out for the remainder of the game. – 8:01 PM
INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Cook sustained a left ankle sprain and will be out for the remainder of the game. – 8:01 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Has accidentally having 6 players on the floor always been an automatic technical free throw for the other team? I didn’t think it was Washington’s second delay of game infraction. – 8:00 PM
Has accidentally having 6 players on the floor always been an automatic technical free throw for the other team? I didn’t think it was Washington’s second delay of game infraction. – 8:00 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Wizards just drew a technical for having too many players on the court
Alize Johnson scurries back to the bench, DeMar DeRozan sinks the free throw – 8:00 PM
Wizards just drew a technical for having too many players on the court
Alize Johnson scurries back to the bench, DeMar DeRozan sinks the free throw – 8:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Wizards 47-37. 5:45 left 2nd. Beal with 11pts 8 assists. ( 5 in 2nd quarter) LaVine with 15.
Wizards T’d up—too many players on the floor. – 8:00 PM
Wizards 47-37. 5:45 left 2nd. Beal with 11pts 8 assists. ( 5 in 2nd quarter) LaVine with 15.
Wizards T’d up—too many players on the floor. – 8:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
It’s not an overstatement to say that Bradley Beal has done a great job tonight of anticipating the Bulls’ double-teams and passing to open teammates. Beal already has seven assists, and there’s 6:50 remaining in the second quarter. – 7:56 PM
It’s not an overstatement to say that Bradley Beal has done a great job tonight of anticipating the Bulls’ double-teams and passing to open teammates. Beal already has seven assists, and there’s 6:50 remaining in the second quarter. – 7:56 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards are honoring Bennifer’s reunion as one of the great moments of 2021. Congrats to the couple pic.twitter.com/Fxmd8bZiKj – 7:55 PM
The Wizards are honoring Bennifer’s reunion as one of the great moments of 2021. Congrats to the couple pic.twitter.com/Fxmd8bZiKj – 7:55 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
DeMar DeRozan saying what’s up to Deuce and Braylon Beal courtside out of the timeout – 7:54 PM
DeMar DeRozan saying what’s up to Deuce and Braylon Beal courtside out of the timeout – 7:54 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls running on fumes..down 41-30. Wizards with 24 of their 41 points in the paint. 8:59 left 2nd. – 7:51 PM
Bulls running on fumes..down 41-30. Wizards with 24 of their 41 points in the paint. 8:59 left 2nd. – 7:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has done an excellent job serving as the Wizards de facto PG tonight. Wizards up 11 in the 2nd, shooting 55.6%. He has 11 pts and 5 ast in 13 min with zero TOs. – 7:51 PM
Bradley Beal has done an excellent job serving as the Wizards de facto PG tonight. Wizards up 11 in the 2nd, shooting 55.6%. He has 11 pts and 5 ast in 13 min with zero TOs. – 7:51 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Cook has done a terrific job for the Bulls – we will give you an update as soon as we receive one. – 7:50 PM
Cook has done a terrific job for the Bulls – we will give you an update as soon as we receive one. – 7:50 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Paint points with 10 minutes left in the second quarter:
Wizards 22, Bulls 2. – 7:49 PM
Paint points with 10 minutes left in the second quarter:
Wizards 22, Bulls 2. – 7:49 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Wizards attacking the Bulls paint already up 20-2 in that department. – 7:48 PM
Wizards attacking the Bulls paint already up 20-2 in that department. – 7:48 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Tyler Cook just went down clutching his left ankle/leg area after getting tangled with Daniel Gafford with 11:03 left to play in the second quarter.
Cook was helped to the bench area by teammates before being taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. theathletic.com/realtime/O3f3a… – 7:48 PM
Tyler Cook just went down clutching his left ankle/leg area after getting tangled with Daniel Gafford with 11:03 left to play in the second quarter.
Cook was helped to the bench area by teammates before being taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. theathletic.com/realtime/O3f3a… – 7:48 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tyler Cook appears to have rolled his left ankle/foot and is being assisted to the locker room via wheel chair. – 7:46 PM
Tyler Cook appears to have rolled his left ankle/foot and is being assisted to the locker room via wheel chair. – 7:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Oh no. Tyler Cook down and in pain on the baseline. Looked like he rolled his right ankle. Getting looked at now – 7:45 PM
Oh no. Tyler Cook down and in pain on the baseline. Looked like he rolled his right ankle. Getting looked at now – 7:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Off to a strong start at @CapitalOneArena!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:45 PM
Off to a strong start at @CapitalOneArena!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Warming up in Washington.
LaVine leads with 15 points. pic.twitter.com/ztQPC453qN – 7:43 PM
Warming up in Washington.
LaVine leads with 15 points. pic.twitter.com/ztQPC453qN – 7:43 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
After 1- Washington 32 Bulls 25. Wash. 18pts in the paint. LaVine-15pts. 6 of the 8 made Bulls field goals have come from three point range. – 7:42 PM
After 1- Washington 32 Bulls 25. Wash. 18pts in the paint. LaVine-15pts. 6 of the 8 made Bulls field goals have come from three point range. – 7:42 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Not a great 1stQ for #Bulls, trail Wash 32-25. Just 3 assists as a team & DeRozan 1-for-6 from field – 7:42 PM
Not a great 1stQ for #Bulls, trail Wash 32-25. Just 3 assists as a team & DeRozan 1-for-6 from field – 7:42 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Bulls 32-35
Beal and Kuzma have 9 each. Zach LaVine has 15p
Bulls are 6-9 from three – 7:41 PM
After one, the Wizards lead the Bulls 32-35
Beal and Kuzma have 9 each. Zach LaVine has 15p
Bulls are 6-9 from three – 7:41 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Bulls 32-25 after the first quarter. Kuzma and Beal lead the Wizards with 9, LaVine has 15 pts on 4-5 3PT. – 7:41 PM
Wizards lead the Bulls 32-25 after the first quarter. Kuzma and Beal lead the Wizards with 9, LaVine has 15 pts on 4-5 3PT. – 7:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach’s 4-5 from three and it’s only been 1 quarter. pic.twitter.com/oO6NhVQMEB – 7:40 PM
Zach’s 4-5 from three and it’s only been 1 quarter. pic.twitter.com/oO6NhVQMEB – 7:40 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Zach LaVine and now DeMar DeRozan getting very generous foul calls on jump shots. Minimal (if any) contact by Tremont Waters and now Anthony Gill yet they get free throws. – 7:38 PM
Zach LaVine and now DeMar DeRozan getting very generous foul calls on jump shots. Minimal (if any) contact by Tremont Waters and now Anthony Gill yet they get free throws. – 7:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine in bounceback mode early vs. Wizards. 15 points and 4-5 from 3 midway thru 2nd. – 7:38 PM
Zach LaVine in bounceback mode early vs. Wizards. 15 points and 4-5 from 3 midway thru 2nd. – 7:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards are much more active with their hands tonight defensively than they’ve been in recent games. They’ve forced six turnovers already, but the activity has been clear from the opening tip. – 7:37 PM
The Wizards are much more active with their hands tonight defensively than they’ve been in recent games. They’ve forced six turnovers already, but the activity has been clear from the opening tip. – 7:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Sometimes Bradley Beal needs to be more selfish. He had a chance to iso against Troy Brown Jr., but instead gives it up for an ok Deni Avdija 3-point attempt. – 7:36 PM
Sometimes Bradley Beal needs to be more selfish. He had a chance to iso against Troy Brown Jr., but instead gives it up for an ok Deni Avdija 3-point attempt. – 7:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tremont Waters showing off the clamps in his debut with the squad 💪
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/Y4U7NkeMFQ – 7:34 PM
Tremont Waters showing off the clamps in his debut with the squad 💪
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/Y4U7NkeMFQ – 7:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
You know Montrezl Harrell is a DC staple when he is doing Greenberg & Bederman commercials 😂 pic.twitter.com/0N09wiRDvr – 7:34 PM
You know Montrezl Harrell is a DC staple when he is doing Greenberg & Bederman commercials 😂 pic.twitter.com/0N09wiRDvr – 7:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach is trouble for defenders.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/8M5BttvoT6 – 7:33 PM
Zach is trouble for defenders.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/8M5BttvoT6 – 7:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Could be a Zach LaVine game brewing. He has 12 points in first eight minutes of first quarter, mostly on a diet of difficult jumpshots. He’s 3-for-4 from 3 and just converted a 4-point play – 7:32 PM
Could be a Zach LaVine game brewing. He has 12 points in first eight minutes of first quarter, mostly on a diet of difficult jumpshots. He’s 3-for-4 from 3 and just converted a 4-point play – 7:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Zach LaVine just converted a 4-pt play. The Bulls are 5-for-8 from three. They shoot the best 3PT% in the NBA, but the Wizards allow the fewest 3PT makes per game. – 7:30 PM
Zach LaVine just converted a 4-pt play. The Bulls are 5-for-8 from three. They shoot the best 3PT% in the NBA, but the Wizards allow the fewest 3PT makes per game. – 7:30 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards current lineup
Tremont Waters (wearing #51)
Corey Kispert
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Anthony Gill – 7:24 PM
Wizards current lineup
Tremont Waters (wearing #51)
Corey Kispert
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Anthony Gill – 7:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Troy Brown Jr. may have gotten the least applause I have ever heard for a returning player
Capital One Arena like pic.twitter.com/gkcv0vGraD – 7:21 PM
Troy Brown Jr. may have gotten the least applause I have ever heard for a returning player
Capital One Arena like pic.twitter.com/gkcv0vGraD – 7:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby still has it going 🏹
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/e12xPuuGwz – 7:20 PM
Coby still has it going 🏹
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/e12xPuuGwz – 7:20 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford has picked up his second foul with 8:41 remaining in the first quarter. DeMar DeRozan drew both fouls away from the basket. – 7:17 PM
Daniel Gafford has picked up his second foul with 8:41 remaining in the first quarter. DeMar DeRozan drew both fouls away from the basket. – 7:17 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Should be a good crowd at Capital One Arena for Wizards-Bulls, but also a good number of Chicago fans – 7:09 PM
Should be a good crowd at Capital One Arena for Wizards-Bulls, but also a good number of Chicago fans – 7:09 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball is rolling @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network pic.twitter.com/i8mXu0GTN6 – 7:08 PM
Bulls ball is rolling @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network pic.twitter.com/i8mXu0GTN6 – 7:08 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Jaime Echenique rocking a crisp haircut a couple days after making history as the first Colombian born NBA player – 7:03 PM
Jaime Echenique rocking a crisp haircut a couple days after making history as the first Colombian born NBA player – 7:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Your phone is fine… Airplane Mode is just warming up 🔥
@MOR_Docs | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/fohnKoNo0A – 7:03 PM
Your phone is fine… Airplane Mode is just warming up 🔥
@MOR_Docs | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/fohnKoNo0A – 7:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards’ starters vs. Bulls:
Beal, Kispert, KCP, Kuzma, Gafford
So, no traditional point guard, given all the guys in protocol. – 6:50 PM
Wizards’ starters vs. Bulls:
Beal, Kispert, KCP, Kuzma, Gafford
So, no traditional point guard, given all the guys in protocol. – 6:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
— R A N G E —
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/KtEtcWZWbd – 6:43 PM
— R A N G E —
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/KtEtcWZWbd – 6:43 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Another start for Kispert tonight against the Bulls. Wizards going with:
Beal
Kispert
KCP
Kuzma
Gafford – 6:39 PM
Another start for Kispert tonight against the Bulls. Wizards going with:
Beal
Kispert
KCP
Kuzma
Gafford – 6:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
About that time ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/JHv9XLtmET – 6:37 PM
About that time ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/JHv9XLtmET – 6:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick Jones Jr. is getting the start tonight in DC.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/aomO1pJ4Lj – 6:30 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. is getting the start tonight in DC.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/aomO1pJ4Lj – 6:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Getting ready for the first Bulls game of 2022 💪
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/bmfv6dCwgw – 6:29 PM
Getting ready for the first Bulls game of 2022 💪
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/bmfv6dCwgw – 6:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The burner accounts trashing Deni Avdija are already the funniest thing I’ve seen in 2022
He can’t even legally drink in the US for 30 more hours yet he’s already a “bust” 😂 – 6:23 PM
The burner accounts trashing Deni Avdija are already the funniest thing I’ve seen in 2022
He can’t even legally drink in the US for 30 more hours yet he’s already a “bust” 😂 – 6:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Happy New Year, everyone. It’s Wizards-Bulls at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington.
I’ve got video of Daniel Gafford and Deni Avdija’s warm-up, plus 3 keys with help from special guest @zacikuma: pic.twitter.com/i8GzVtovtn – 6:16 PM
Happy New Year, everyone. It’s Wizards-Bulls at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington.
I’ve got video of Daniel Gafford and Deni Avdija’s warm-up, plus 3 keys with help from special guest @zacikuma: pic.twitter.com/i8GzVtovtn – 6:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Talk about a whirlwind day. Guard Tremont Waters, signed by the Wizards today to a 10-day contract, had a 4 a.m, flight to Washington, followed by a required test. He had a two-hour window to take a nap before the Wizards’ walkthrough at the arena. – 6:01 PM
Talk about a whirlwind day. Guard Tremont Waters, signed by the Wizards today to a 10-day contract, had a 4 a.m, flight to Washington, followed by a required test. He had a two-hour window to take a nap before the Wizards’ walkthrough at the arena. – 6:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Saturday night hoops start in 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Saturday night hoops start in 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Which fit would you wear?
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/DyiljkHZwZ – 5:50 PM
Which fit would you wear?
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/DyiljkHZwZ – 5:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Fleming says Billy Donovan addressed the team via Zoom this morning. #Bulls – 5:36 PM
Fleming says Billy Donovan addressed the team via Zoom this morning. #Bulls – 5:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls are also “pretty hopeful” that Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie will be able to return to team practice at the start of next week, Fleming said.
Neither player traveled this week as the Bulls took a reduced group on the road, but they are out of protocols. – 5:36 PM
The Bulls are also “pretty hopeful” that Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie will be able to return to team practice at the start of next week, Fleming said.
Neither player traveled this week as the Bulls took a reduced group on the road, but they are out of protocols. – 5:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Chris Fleming said Bulls are “pretty hopeful” Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie will be back with team early next week. Nothing definitive on status for games yet
Both are out of protocols and reconditioning, according to today’s injury report, but didn’t travel for IND/WAS trip – 5:34 PM
Chris Fleming said Bulls are “pretty hopeful” Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie will be back with team early next week. Nothing definitive on status for games yet
Both are out of protocols and reconditioning, according to today’s injury report, but didn’t travel for IND/WAS trip – 5:34 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Fleming says hope is to have Lonzo & Alfonzo back “early in the week.” Both are out of protocols. #Bulls – 5:33 PM
Fleming says hope is to have Lonzo & Alfonzo back “early in the week.” Both are out of protocols. #Bulls – 5:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green will likely be out tonight after tweaking his groin.
Chris Fleming says the team needs to get back to Chicago before they can assess his status and providing a recovery timeline. – 5:32 PM
Javonte Green will likely be out tonight after tweaking his groin.
Chris Fleming says the team needs to get back to Chicago before they can assess his status and providing a recovery timeline. – 5:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. interviewed for the Bulls’ head coaching job and spent close to 5 seasons with Arturas Karnisovas in Denver. In response to @Chuck Swirsky in-person question, Unseld via Zoom from DC said he and Karnisovas “had a lot of good conversations.” – 5:27 PM
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. interviewed for the Bulls’ head coaching job and spent close to 5 seasons with Arturas Karnisovas in Denver. In response to @Chuck Swirsky in-person question, Unseld via Zoom from DC said he and Karnisovas “had a lot of good conversations.” – 5:27 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards newest point guard Tremont Waters getting in his pre-game warmup early with assistant coach Zach Guthrie who usually works with Raul Neto and Aaron Holiday – 5:11 PM
Wizards newest point guard Tremont Waters getting in his pre-game warmup early with assistant coach Zach Guthrie who usually works with Raul Neto and Aaron Holiday – 5:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Tonight is the first game between the Wizards and Bulls since the March trade that sent Daniel Gafford to D.C. and former 1st round pick Troy Brown Jr. to Chicago. – 5:10 PM
Tonight is the first game between the Wizards and Bulls since the March trade that sent Daniel Gafford to D.C. and former 1st round pick Troy Brown Jr. to Chicago. – 5:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Check the shirt 👀
Did you vote for @Bradley Beal for #NBAAllStar today?
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Wy9geveAMq – 5:02 PM
Check the shirt 👀
Did you vote for @Bradley Beal for #NBAAllStar today?
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Wy9geveAMq – 5:02 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Omer Yurtseven and Mac McClung in the same week, absolutely nothing new about this year pic.twitter.com/NM1Am92ISq – 4:57 PM
Omer Yurtseven and Mac McClung in the same week, absolutely nothing new about this year pic.twitter.com/NM1Am92ISq – 4:57 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Wizards will be short-handed at guard tonight. Beal & KCP expected to play, but Dinwiddie, Neto, Wanamaker and Aaron Holiday all out. Harrell, Bertans also out. #Bulls – 4:55 PM
Wizards will be short-handed at guard tonight. Beal & KCP expected to play, but Dinwiddie, Neto, Wanamaker and Aaron Holiday all out. Harrell, Bertans also out. #Bulls – 4:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. PHX 1/2
Miles Bridges and PJ Washington have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols and the team will have the following injury update for tomorrow:
Bridges/Washington (return from H&S Protocols) questionable
Carey Jr./Lewis (H&S Protocols) out
#AllFly – 4:53 PM
UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. PHX 1/2
Miles Bridges and PJ Washington have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols and the team will have the following injury update for tomorrow:
Bridges/Washington (return from H&S Protocols) questionable
Carey Jr./Lewis (H&S Protocols) out
#AllFly – 4:53 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Javonte Green now listed as out tonight with right adductor strain. #Bulls – 4:50 PM
Javonte Green now listed as out tonight with right adductor strain. #Bulls – 4:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Start 2022 with us!
Get your tickets to a January home game 🎟
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster – 4:45 PM
Start 2022 with us!
Get your tickets to a January home game 🎟
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster – 4:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With the addition of Tremont Waters, the Wizards currently have 6 replacement players, including Brad Wanamaker who is now in protocol. Guard Jordan Schakel, though, is not getting a second 10-day contract, I’m told. Might be an indication they expect others to be cleared soon. – 4:40 PM
With the addition of Tremont Waters, the Wizards currently have 6 replacement players, including Brad Wanamaker who is now in protocol. Guard Jordan Schakel, though, is not getting a second 10-day contract, I’m told. Might be an indication they expect others to be cleared soon. – 4:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are hosting the Bulls tonight and Chicago is 16-2 when DeMar DeRozan scores more than 25 points. I’m guessing we’ll see Deni Avdija get that assignment for at least some of the game. – 4:34 PM
The Wizards are hosting the Bulls tonight and Chicago is 16-2 when DeMar DeRozan scores more than 25 points. I’m guessing we’ll see Deni Avdija get that assignment for at least some of the game. – 4:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby’s last three games 📈
50% shooting
52.2% from three
@Calamos | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/8XTF0xkTTQ – 4:28 PM
Coby’s last three games 📈
50% shooting
52.2% from three
@Calamos | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/8XTF0xkTTQ – 4:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I don’t normally “look forward” to any particular regular season game. Too much can affect whether it actually is played under the circumstances most would hope for.
That said: That first #Bucks – #Bulls game Jan. 21 can’t get here soon enough. – 4:19 PM
I don’t normally “look forward” to any particular regular season game. Too much can affect whether it actually is played under the circumstances most would hope for.
That said: That first #Bucks – #Bulls game Jan. 21 can’t get here soon enough. – 4:19 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
December’s finest plays 🙌
#DCAboveAll | @Energix_US pic.twitter.com/XsKd2eaeJ4 – 4:10 PM
December’s finest plays 🙌
#DCAboveAll | @Energix_US pic.twitter.com/XsKd2eaeJ4 – 4:10 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
The Bulls used 2021 to alter their arc; will they also be a model for the future of the NBA? Quite the year.
on.nba.com/3eEK7Mn – 4:05 PM
The Bulls used 2021 to alter their arc; will they also be a model for the future of the NBA? Quite the year.
on.nba.com/3eEK7Mn – 4:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📰 OFFICIAL: We’ve signed guard Tremont Waters to a 10-day contract via the NBA Hardship Exception provisions. #DCAboveAll
Waters averaged 17.5 points and 6.5 assists in 13 @nbagleague games this season. – 4:01 PM
📰 OFFICIAL: We’ve signed guard Tremont Waters to a 10-day contract via the NBA Hardship Exception provisions. #DCAboveAll
Waters averaged 17.5 points and 6.5 assists in 13 @nbagleague games this season. – 4:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kyle Kuzma recorded a 91.3 defensive rating Thursday vs. Cleveland, his fourth-best rating of the season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/YJcYLvGnSm – 3:30 PM
Kyle Kuzma recorded a 91.3 defensive rating Thursday vs. Cleveland, his fourth-best rating of the season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/YJcYLvGnSm – 3:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
So much can change in just one year.
A new era of Bulls basketball was born in 2021.
🗓 | @Sam Smith‘ Year in Review: – 3:14 PM
So much can change in just one year.
A new era of Bulls basketball was born in 2021.
🗓 | @Sam Smith‘ Year in Review: – 3:14 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Michael Jordan (16 times), Scottie Pippen (twice), Derrick Rose (twice) and Jimmy Butler (once) are the only Bulls to win Player of Month awards.
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine did their part in December to try to change that.
Story for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:00 PM
Michael Jordan (16 times), Scottie Pippen (twice), Derrick Rose (twice) and Jimmy Butler (once) are the only Bulls to win Player of Month awards.
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine did their part in December to try to change that.
Story for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We’ve been hot from the floor lately.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/Zb8SE7ke1y – 3:00 PM
We’ve been hot from the floor lately.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/Zb8SE7ke1y – 3:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
So which Bull is winning Eastern Conference player of month?
DeRozan 29.3 ppg; 5.6 apg; 4.3 rpg; 51.5% FG; 62.5 3PT% (including GW); 85.1% FT; 8-0 record
LaVine 27.8 ppg; 6.1 apg; 5 rpg; 52.9% FG; 47.7 3PT%; 80.4% FT; 7-2 record – 2:31 PM
So which Bull is winning Eastern Conference player of month?
DeRozan 29.3 ppg; 5.6 apg; 4.3 rpg; 51.5% FG; 62.5 3PT% (including GW); 85.1% FT; 8-0 record
LaVine 27.8 ppg; 6.1 apg; 5 rpg; 52.9% FG; 47.7 3PT%; 80.4% FT; 7-2 record – 2:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I will respectfully ask those criticizing his bowl game decision to lay off future Washington Football Team quarterback Kenny Pickett. – 2:31 PM
I will respectfully ask those criticizing his bowl game decision to lay off future Washington Football Team quarterback Kenny Pickett. – 2:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Explosive scorers going at it tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/nEzOR3lSz9 – 2:30 PM
Explosive scorers going at it tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/nEzOR3lSz9 – 2:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed guard Mac McClung to a second 10-day contract.
In one appearance with the team during his first 10-day vs. Atlanta on Dec. 29, 2021, McClung scored two points in two minute – 2:21 PM
The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed guard Mac McClung to a second 10-day contract.
In one appearance with the team during his first 10-day vs. Atlanta on Dec. 29, 2021, McClung scored two points in two minute – 2:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Roster Update: We have signed Mac McClung to a second 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/Eut4dpHkUG – 2:19 PM
Roster Update: We have signed Mac McClung to a second 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/Eut4dpHkUG – 2:19 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
McClung earns himself 10 more days with the Bulls on a hardship contract. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/01/bul… – 2:04 PM
McClung earns himself 10 more days with the Bulls on a hardship contract. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/01/bul… – 2:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kuzma says “damn right” he dapped up Mobley after up-and-under nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/01/kuz… – 2:01 PM
Kuzma says “damn right” he dapped up Mobley after up-and-under nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/01/kuz… – 2:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2012, Jimmy Butler made his NBA debut with the @Chicago Bulls.
Butler has been named to one of the All-NBA teams for three different franchises.
The only players with more such selections are Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Paul (four franchises each). pic.twitter.com/XEsO5ZZ4lV – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2012, Jimmy Butler made his NBA debut with the @Chicago Bulls.
Butler has been named to one of the All-NBA teams for three different franchises.
The only players with more such selections are Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Paul (four franchises each). pic.twitter.com/XEsO5ZZ4lV – 2:01 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball reacting to DeMar DeRozan’s game-winner from home (via IG stories)
“Don’t lie Deebo, you know you ain’t see the time!”
(DeMar admitted as much postgame) pic.twitter.com/2XBhWHz5XI – 1:59 PM
Lonzo Ball reacting to DeMar DeRozan’s game-winner from home (via IG stories)
“Don’t lie Deebo, you know you ain’t see the time!”
(DeMar admitted as much postgame) pic.twitter.com/2XBhWHz5XI – 1:59 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ up-to-date injury report for tonight’s game against the Bulls: Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) is out. These 7 players are in league protocols & are out: Thomas Bryant, Spencer Dinwiddie, Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, Raul Neto & Brad Wanamaker. – 1:53 PM
The Wizards’ up-to-date injury report for tonight’s game against the Bulls: Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) is out. These 7 players are in league protocols & are out: Thomas Bryant, Spencer Dinwiddie, Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, Raul Neto & Brad Wanamaker. – 1:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls NBA Injury Report. OUT: Ball, Bradley, Caruso, Simonovic, Williams. Doubtful: Green- right adductor strain. – 1:53 PM
Bulls NBA Injury Report. OUT: Ball, Bradley, Caruso, Simonovic, Williams. Doubtful: Green- right adductor strain. – 1:53 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Did you see De way DeMar Deprived and Depressed De Pacers at 2021’s Denouement to further Destabilize NBA narratives while Destroying Bulls Demons and perhaps welcoming a new DeMVP?
on.nba.com/32LbEsF – 1:41 PM
Did you see De way DeMar Deprived and Depressed De Pacers at 2021’s Denouement to further Destabilize NBA narratives while Destroying Bulls Demons and perhaps welcoming a new DeMVP?
on.nba.com/32LbEsF – 1:41 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie @SDinwiddie_25
Happy New Year! Not really a resolution type of guy, but what are some good ones y’all got in mind? – 1:28 PM
Happy New Year! Not really a resolution type of guy, but what are some good ones y’all got in mind? – 1:28 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards (18-17) only a 2-point underdog to the Bulls (23-10), despite 5 rotation players out.
Chicago coming off a win last night in Indiana so have to try and take advantage of tired legs. – 1:18 PM
Wizards (18-17) only a 2-point underdog to the Bulls (23-10), despite 5 rotation players out.
Chicago coming off a win last night in Indiana so have to try and take advantage of tired legs. – 1:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Javonte Green doubtful vs. Wizards with right adductor strain.
Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie are both out of protocols but listed as out as they return to conditioning. Acting head coach Chris Fleming said yesterday that none of the players in protocols traveled – 1:10 PM
Bulls list Javonte Green doubtful vs. Wizards with right adductor strain.
Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie are both out of protocols but listed as out as they return to conditioning. Acting head coach Chris Fleming said yesterday that none of the players in protocols traveled – 1:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Happy New Year! Back at it tonight!
📺: @NBCSChicago
📻: @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/mQ2YGQddE8 – 1:00 PM
Happy New Year! Back at it tonight!
📺: @NBCSChicago
📻: @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/mQ2YGQddE8 – 1:00 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
The Bulls got the last second victory in Indiana on a one-legged 3-pointer from DeMar DeRozan. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 PM
The Bulls got the last second victory in Indiana on a one-legged 3-pointer from DeMar DeRozan. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 PM