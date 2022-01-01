Clippers vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (18-18) play against the Brooklyn Nets (10-10) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday January 1, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 92, Brooklyn Nets 98 (Q4 07:10)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Schedule might’ve gotten Amir’s hamstring…
But hell of an advance to Ennis, who makes up for a Patrick Ewing meme of a shot against Durant to finish an alley.
Brooklyn up 98-92 with 7:10 left in the fourth quarter. Still hanging around… – 9:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Amir Coffey is laboring on one leg. Reached for what looked like his left hamstring/leg. – 9:30 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
5 Triples for @Patrick Mills
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/oG4xJoznqQ – 9:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: James Harden (27 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) has recorded his seventh triple-double of the season, second-most in the league (nine – Russell Westbrook).
Harden has notched a triple-double in each of the last two games and three of his last four overall. – 9:26 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
On 🔥 in the 3rd.
@James Harden #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3c677oKWVR – 9:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We’re getting a Kawhi landing space review following Harden’s jumper through Keon Johnson’s foul.
Keon’s gonna learn. Took Terance Mann more than two years to stop fouling shooters – 9:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Amir Coffey hasn’t played since about 3 minutes remained in the third quarter. He’s on an exercise bike keeping warm near the bench. – 9:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Hardship Clippers (Moon/Ennis/Gabriel) have 15 points on 6/11 FGs. – 9:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Nets lead 87-80 entering the fourth quarter.
Brooklyn’s shooting picked up in the quarter, making 50%. Just like yesterday, I’m curious what the Clippers’ closing stamina is like. – 9:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We still have a game here in Brooklyn.
Nets up 87-80. Clippers have missed 7 of 16 FTs, so those hurt, along with Nets holding a 47-30 rebound advantage. Brooklyn also has one fewer turnover than Clippers.
Bledsoe, Jackson, Coffey have all made multiple 3s. – 9:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Clippers 87-80. James Harden with 24 points, Durant with 22, Mills with 14. Steve Nash has only gone nine deep tonight with eight logging 16 minutes or more. – 9:16 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Over the moon for @xavier_moon. 🌙
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/r1wCPPegEm – 9:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Nic Claxton (10 points, seven boards) has reached double figures in a season-high three straight games and five of his last six overall.
The three straight games scoring in double figures also matches a career-best streak (done last season from 5/11 – 5/15/21). – 9:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have made 5/8 3s in this third quarter to not get completely ran over by this offensive onslaught from Harden.
Brooklyn up 83-75 with 2:04 left in third quarter. Durant/Harden up to 46 points on 16/34 FGs (47%) – 9:10 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Smooth like butter.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/caLgXW1qdC – 9:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
*Now* we’re seeing Monday night Harden here in this third quarter: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists since halftime alone. – 9:07 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Don’t stop him now
@James Harden #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/KajhHcd5im – 9:05 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Patty too pretty
@Patrick Mills #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/dFUncji7n9 – 9:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brooklyn lead finally reached double digits… but then Coffey hits another Clippers 3 – 9:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
There haven’t been any dead balls. Clippers and Nets have just been clicking offensively.
Well, Nets more than Clippers, obviously. Brooklyn up 75-66 with 5:36 left in third quarter; this timeout could have been about a minute ago.
Brooklyn shooting 56.3% FGs in 3rd, 4/4 3s – 9:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson has his hands on his knees, looking absolutely gassed in his second game back from protocols. – 8:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
4 more 3s for Eric Bledsoe.
Just another reminder that he’s been shooting 43.1% from 3 since Black Friday – 8:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson started the half without his headband, but it’s back.
Continues to be among the league leaders in accessories 😂 – 8:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Sartorial update: Reggie Jackson has ditched his headband for the second half. – 8:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s almost like Clippers’ best defense for James Harden is for Kevin Durant to play 😅 – 8:43 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Second half incoming.
Bledsoe 10 PTS / 3-5 FG / 2 AST / 1 BLK
Coffey 8 PTS / 3-5 FG / 3 REB / 1 STL pic.twitter.com/eBTgCQKIP8 – 8:41 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 49, Nets 53 | Half | Nets are shooting 37.7% from the field and 26.7% from 3 (and cleaning that up themselves, mostly, outrebounding LAC 33-20 and 12-4 on the offensive glass.
New guys showcasing their stuff tonight: Gabriel 5 points, Ennis 4 and Moon with 2. – 8:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Admirable first half from Clippers, who have kept things close in Brooklyn.
Nets lead 53-49 at half. They’re demolishing Clippers 33-20 on glass, and have fewer TOs (6-8).
Durant finished half well, leads all scorers with 16. Harden only 2/10 FGs but has 6 assists. – 8:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime at Barclays Center: Brooklyn 53, Clippers 49
Nets hurt by their 43% shooting inside the arc and 26% shooting beyond it. Clippers helped by Bledsoe and Jackson’s 10 points apiece and 13 bench points. BKN is +13 on the boards. – 8:36 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets up 53-49 at halftime against the short-handed Clippers. Clippers made their first four 3-pointers and they’re 2 for 15 since. Durant has 16 points. – 8:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first half: Nets lead the Clippers 53-49. Kevin Durant has 16 points, but the Nets have had pretty balanced scoring. Four other guys with eight points. BK has an 11-4 edge in second-chance points, but is struggling from deep. Just 27 percent. – 8:36 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Lefty touch
@LaMarcus Aldridge #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/EdHAWZ9kFY – 8:31 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Per Nets PR (a familiar story for Clippers fans):
The Nets have 11 offensive rebounds in the first half, already marking their most offensive boards in any half this season.
Brooklyn has posted an 11-4 advantage on the offensive glass and an 11-4 edge in second-chance points. – 8:30 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
KD so smooth
@Kevin Durant #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/28fx9PgoNX – 8:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers are holding on due to Brooklyn shooting sub 40% from the field. Durant/Harden: 6/20 FGs (30%). That number will be the barometer towards whether or not this margin stays manageable.
Brooklyn leads 49-45 with 2:47 left in first half. – 8:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge called for traveling but that would have been a hell of an and-1 if he didn’t. – 8:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Maybe it was the Fitz and the Tantrums played in the arena earlier in this game but the Clippers have looked right at home despite being severely short-handed. Four Clippers with at least 6 points and they’ve equaled BKN in paint points (16) and have two more three-pointers. – 8:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Former Clipper Blake Griffin is in…
And the Clippers are *still* in this game. Already 8 turnovers against a Nets team fairly uninterested in forcing turnovers, and Clippers losing on glass. But Clippers have not trailed by more than 6.
Brooklyn up 42-41, mid 2nd quarter – 8:21 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
New year, same Clax
@Nic Claxton #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/00Z2s9sjlB – 8:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Johnson to Wenyen Gabriel after the foul: “Go up strong, boy!” – 8:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Three out of the five Clippers on the floor right now weren’t on the team before Dec. 26. Yet the omicron all-stars are keeping pace with the virtually full-strength Nets, trailing only 38-34 with 9 minutes left in the first half. – 8:12 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Nets 30, Clippers 29 | End 1 | Ennis: 4 points, 1 rebounds, 1 steal. Moon: 1 foul. Gabriel: 1 minute. – 8:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is the third time that the Clippers are completing a 5-in-7 stretch.
They started well in New Orleans and Sacramento as well.
Brooklyn ate up a 10-point deficit, lead 30-29 despite shooting only 40.7% FGs.
James Harden has 3 assists, Nets have only 2 turnovers. – 8:07 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Nic Claxton dunks like he has a bonus written into his contract if he rips the rim off the backboard. – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Clippers 30-29. I want to say Nic Claxton shimmied after that dunk, but am not positive. Kevin Durant leads the Nets with nine. – 8:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nets fans are chanting MVP. I assume this is for James Ennis III after his entry pass denial and layup. – 8:04 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
The Beard through contact
@James Harden #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/pjEpCaFEVF – 8:01 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Denied by @Serge Ibaka ➡️ Finish by @Terance Mann
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/R8bHtW28WP – 8:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
James Ennis III is getting loose on the sideline to make his LAC debut since signing his 10-day Wednesday. – 8:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nets on 10-2 run.
Clippers STILL lead, 23-21. 2:44 left in first quarter.
Clippers lineup at timeout was Moon, Johnson, Mann, Coffey, Winslow.
Only Mann was an everyday player for Clippers this time last month. – 7:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
One of the best transition sequences of the Clippers’ rocky fastbreak season just happened. Serge blocks Harden at the rim, Reggie leaks out at midcourt and lobs the oop to Terance Mann. – 7:55 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Amir Coffey picking up where he left off: 2-2for 6 early points, some typically active D.
And the Clippers lead, yes they do: 16-9 (6:57, 1st) – 7:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have been on an 11-0 run in Barclays Center to lead 16-9. – 7:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The 5-in-7 edible hasn’t hit yet, and the Clippers are up 16-9 in Brooklyn after getting through customs early this morning – 7:49 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Patty with our first bucket of 2022
@Patrick Mills #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/dfH1XThFcD – 7:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight is the first game @NoahEagle15 is calling on the Clippers radio broadcast in his father’s home arena. Ian is in LA for NFL coverage, but he’s here in spirit. – 7:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
With every assist scored this season, @LendingTree will donate $20 to @RoofAbove to fight homelessness in Charlotte. December’s 359 assists bring the donation total to $19,300 so far this season! 💰 pic.twitter.com/OssmZsJqew – 7:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Clippers tip shortly. To quote Tim Capstraw to me pregame, Steve Nash “has a Cheesecake Factory menu of options,” tonight. Everyone is back but Joe Harris and Kyrie. He continues to tweak the starting five. Let’s see how it goes with tonight’s five. – 7:30 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Happy New Year!!
Join us for @Brooklyn Nets v @Los Angeles Clippers on @YESNetwork #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/974vcVfRug – 7:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
First Boston, now Brooklyn: This Clippers road trip truly has been a memory lane trip for Terance Mann. He was born in Brooklyn, not that far from where Barclays Center now stands, and held his draft party in the borough, too. He’ll have a lot of opportunity to show out here. – 7:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers starting Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Serge Ibaka, Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Jackson. – 7:11 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers-Nets to start 2022
LAC
Terance Mann
Amir Coffey
Serge Ibaka
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
BKN
Kevin Durant
Bruce Brown
LaMarcus Aldridge
Patty Mills
James Harden – 7:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters against the Clippers: Harden, Mills, Durant, Brown and Aldridge.
This is the 14th different starting lineup. – 7:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I would think that Clips have to start Bledsoe and Jackson together with Mann, Morris, Ibaka.
Easy 20+ shots for Jackson and Morris… two guys who were in H&S a week ago.
That would leave Johnson, Winslow, Coffey as only Week 1 roster options off bench. – 6:52 PM
Jason Preston @Treballjay11
2021 was unforgettable and one of the best years of my life.. let’s go harder in 22 – 6:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Wenyen Gabriel, who was dressing in the home locker room in Barclays Center only two days ago, warms up for the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/hVX6pZIYyf – 6:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Wenyen Gabriel was a Net this week until his 10-day expired yesterday. Today he’s here as a Clipper. At least he didn’t have to commute cross country. pic.twitter.com/6DXbqJGaOM – 6:44 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
In case you needed a reminder, RT to vote #KevinDurant to #NBAAllStar 👏 pic.twitter.com/DdgHupng7R – 6:41 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said that Kyrie looks “great” while working out over the last few days.
Is it just a matter of Kyrie saying he’s ready?
Nash: “I think he’s on his way. It’s getting close. We just got to make sure that we don’t make a hasty decision, but it’s coming.” – 6:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think he’s on his way, it’s getting close. We just gotta make sure that we don’t make a hasty decision, but it’s coming.”
-Steve Nash on Irving’s return – 6:09 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Brian Shaw said it wasn’t that long before the Clippers headed to Barclays Center that they found out Luke Kennard would be out and in health and safety protocols. – 6:07 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Brian Shaw said the Clippers tested early this morning and that they didn’t find out about Luke Kennard’s positive result until just before they were about to head to the arena. – 6:07 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“But I don’t want to diminish the transition. It’s still different from playing informal stay-ready group games rather than playing NBA games with schemes and sets, and adapting to everything,…but a far as how he looks he looks very, very gifted.”
Nash on Kyrie Irving’s ramp up – 6:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Brian Shaw said Luke Kennard’s protocols absence happened so recently today that he’s still figuring out how to start tonight in Brooklyn.
Shaw also said he’s been in a lot of communication with Ty Lue and credited Lue with allowing him “full rein.” – 6:03 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving:
“He looks great, considering. You know he was in isolation for however many days, 10 plus days…so for him to come out of that and to look as good as he has playing with the ‘stay-ready’ group and getting his rhythm back has been exciting.” – 6:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers’ Luke Kennard also is in health and safety protocols, joining Ty Lue, Ivica Zubac, Brandon Boston Jr. and Jay Scrubb. Nic Batum (ankle) and Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) remain out. – 5:57 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
As @Andrew Greif — who’s in Brooklyn — tweeted a few moments ago, the Clippers are working on the safest way to get Ty Lue back home. He’s currently is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols in Toronto — along with Luke Kennard, Ivica Zubac, Brandon Boston Jr. and Jay Scrubb. – 5:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked by @Nick Friedell what he has seen so far with Kyrie ramp up and if it’s up to him as far as when to return, Steve Nash said, “As far as how he looks, he looks very gifted… we don’t want to make a hasty decision but it’s coming.” – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving “As far as how he looks, he looks very gifted. … I think he’s on his way. It’s getting close. … We don’t want to make a hasty decision, but it’s coming.” #Nets – 5:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Regarding the status of Ty Lue, who entered health and safety protocols in Canada, the Clippers say in a statement that “he is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. We are working on the safest way to get him back home.” – 5:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Like clockwork
Luke Kennard out tonight due to health and safety protocols – 5:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers G Luke Kennard has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per source. – 5:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder injury report vs Mavs:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (H&S) OUT
Darius Bazley (H&S) OUT
Tre Mann (H&S) OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (H&S) OUT
Vit Krejci (GL) OUT – 5:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans’ next 10 games:
at Milwaukee
vs Utah
vs Phoenix
vs Golden State
at Toronto
vs Minnesota
vs LA Clippers
at Brooklyn
at Boston
at NY Knicks
That’s brutal. – 5:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. PHX 1/2
Miles Bridges and PJ Washington have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols and the team will have the following injury update for tomorrow:
Bridges/Washington (return from H&S Protocols) questionable
Carey Jr./Lewis (H&S Protocols) out
#AllFly – 4:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: How the #Nets plan to reintegrate Kyrie Irving into their title-contending matrix nypost.com/2022/01/01/ins… via @nypost – 3:04 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Penny Hardaway loves his big lineup (featuring Williams, Dandridge and Duren): “We’re going back old school. This is smash mouth, 4th-and-1, fullback dive, bro. That’s what I want. We’re going back to the grit and grind. That’s Memphis basketball what we did today.” – 2:58 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Another NBA official making their debut tonight. Sharae Mitchell calling the Spurs v. Pistons in her debut
Bianca Burns calls her 4th NBA game tonight Clippers v. Brooklyn, Cheryl Flores calls her 11th in Denver v. Houston and Brent Haskill calls his 3rd game in Jazz v. Warriors – 2:43 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The LA Clippers have signed @Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance. pic.twitter.com/Z5JeXplk3V – 2:36 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
New Year’s Day hoops!
🕟 4:30PM PT
🆚 @Brooklyn Nets
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/aj1xX0J0zM – 1:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
8 Clippers out tonight in Brooklyn
– Leonard/Preston (0 games this season)
– George/Batum/Hartenstein (injured in December)
– Scrubb/Boston/Zubac (H&S protocols) – 1:47 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers are missing the same eight to start the new year today in Brooklyn … so that’s good, right? pic.twitter.com/Sck6axlxSx – 1:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
No new additions to the Clippers’ availability report today. Same roster as last night will be available vs. Brooklyn. – 1:44 PM
