Daily statistical milestones: Russell Westbrook moves past Fat Lever and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Russell Westbrook No. 25 in steals now
Moved ahead of Fat Lever with 1,668 steals. He’s now 48 away from Ron Harper
Buddy Hield No. 59 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mookie Blaylock with 1,284 three-pointers. He’s now 13 away from Terry Porter
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 91 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kevin Martin with 1,144 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Steve Smith
Russell Westbrook No. 99 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Jermaine O’Neal with 7,265 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Truck Robinson
Derrick Favors No. 110 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Sam Perkins with 934 blocks. He’s now tied with Rasho Nesterovic
Marcus Morris No. 113 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Derek Harper with 1,071 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Andre Iguodala
Rudy Gobert No. 131 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Clyde Lovelette with 6,672 rebounds. He’s now tied with Michael Jordan
Louis Williams No. 132 in points now
Moved ahead of Sam Jones with 15,412 points. He’s now 118 away from Bob Dandridge
Harrison Barnes No. 156 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 926 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Tobias Harris
DeMar DeRozan No. 167 in assists now
Moved ahead of Jack Sikma with 3,492 assists. He’s now 6 away from Archie Clark
Justin Holiday No. 170 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Devin Booke with 873 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Joe Harris and Wilson Chandler
Reggie Jackson No. 172 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Eric Piatkowski, Anthony Tolliver and Kawhi Leonard with 867 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Devin Booker
Donovan Mitchell No. 182 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jeff Hornacek and Clyde Drexler with 830 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Devin Harris
Clint Capela No. 186 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Bill Cartwright and George Gervin with 672 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Jonas Valanciunas
Kevin Love No. 188 in points now
Moved ahead of Mike Conley with 13,701 points. He’s now 89 away from Bill Laimbeer
Patrick Beverley No. 200 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of James Jones with 778 three-pointers. He’s now 12 away from Martell Webster
Carmelo Anthony No. 207 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala and James Johnson with 623 blocks. He’s now 1 away from James Worthy
Ben McLemore No. 208 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tracy Murray with 754 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mario Chalmers
Al Horford No. 216 in assists now
Moved ahead of Gary Grant with 3,018 assists. He’s now 5 away from Jeff Mullins
Kristaps Porzingis No. 217 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Cliff Levingston, Ronny Turiaf and Jerami Grant with 595 blocks. He’s now 8 away from Jamaal Magloire
DeMar DeRozan No. 231 in steals now
Moved ahead of Kenyon Martin with 895 steals. He’s now 4 away from Steve Nash
Greg Monroe No. 244 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Jeff Foster and Hassan Whiteside with 5,250 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Cedric Maxwell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
✅ 15 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 12 AST
The 33-year-old Westbrook is the oldest player in NBA history to record four straight triple-doubles.
He’s just the second player in @Los Angeles Lakers history to record four straight triple-doubles, joining Magic Johnson (2x). pic.twitter.com/4vsaG2czF7 – 10:11 AM
