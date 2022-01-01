USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Russell Westbrook moves past Fat Lever and more

Milestones

January 1, 2022- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Russell Westbrook No. 25 in steals now

Moved ahead of Fat Lever with 1,668 steals. He’s now 48 away from Ron Harper

Buddy Hield No. 59 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mookie Blaylock with 1,284 three-pointers. He’s now 13 away from Terry Porter

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 91 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kevin Martin with 1,144 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Steve Smith

Russell Westbrook No. 99 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Jermaine O’Neal with 7,265 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Truck Robinson

Derrick Favors No. 110 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Sam Perkins with 934 blocks. He’s now tied with Rasho Nesterovic

Marcus Morris No. 113 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Derek Harper with 1,071 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Andre Iguodala

Rudy Gobert No. 131 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Clyde Lovelette with 6,672 rebounds. He’s now tied with Michael Jordan

Louis Williams No. 132 in points now

Moved ahead of Sam Jones with 15,412 points. He’s now 118 away from Bob Dandridge

Harrison Barnes No. 156 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 926 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Tobias Harris

DeMar DeRozan No. 167 in assists now

Moved ahead of Jack Sikma with 3,492 assists. He’s now 6 away from Archie Clark

Justin Holiday No. 170 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Devin Booke with 873 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Joe Harris and Wilson Chandler

Reggie Jackson No. 172 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Eric Piatkowski, Anthony Tolliver and Kawhi Leonard with 867 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Devin Booker

Donovan Mitchell No. 182 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jeff Hornacek and Clyde Drexler with 830 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Devin Harris

Clint Capela No. 186 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Bill Cartwright and George Gervin with 672 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Jonas Valanciunas

Kevin Love No. 188 in points now

Moved ahead of Mike Conley with 13,701 points. He’s now 89 away from Bill Laimbeer

Patrick Beverley No. 200 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of James Jones with 778 three-pointers. He’s now 12 away from Martell Webster

Carmelo Anthony No. 207 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala and James Johnson with 623 blocks. He’s now 1 away from James Worthy

Ben McLemore No. 208 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tracy Murray with 754 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mario Chalmers

Al Horford No. 216 in assists now

Moved ahead of Gary Grant with 3,018 assists. He’s now 5 away from Jeff Mullins

Kristaps Porzingis No. 217 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Cliff Levingston, Ronny Turiaf and Jerami Grant with 595 blocks. He’s now 8 away from Jamaal Magloire

DeMar DeRozan No. 231 in steals now

Moved ahead of Kenyon Martin with 895 steals. He’s now 4 away from Steve Nash

Greg Monroe No. 244 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Jeff Foster and Hassan Whiteside with 5,250 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Cedric Maxwell


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko The @Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James (43p) and Russell Westbrook (15p/12r/13a) became the first teammates in NBA history age 33 years or older to record a 40-point game and a triple-double in the same game. pic.twitter.com/I2xNtn584211:31 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Russell Westbrook last night:
✅ 15 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 12 AST
The 33-year-old Westbrook is the oldest player in NBA history to record four straight triple-doubles.
He’s just the second player in @Los Angeles Lakers history to record four straight triple-doubles, joining Magic Johnson (2x). pic.twitter.com/4vsaG2czF710:11 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten Lakers beat the Blazers 139-106, head into 2022 with an 18-19 record. LeBron season-high 43p on 16-of-26 shooting (5-of-10 from 3) 14r 2s 2b; Westbrook 15p 13r 12a 2s for 4th straight triple-double; Monk 18p; Melo 16p 3b; THT 10p; Stanley Johnson 10p; Austin Reaves 10p – 12:52 AM
Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27 Happy New Year 🥳! Wishing all of you health and happiness. Less fear, more empathy and love 🙏🏽. – 12:44 AM
Bill Oram @billoram Russell Westbrook has his fourth straight triple-double and LeBron has seven straight 30-point games. Those haven’t necessarily correlated to wins, but it sure is tonight: Lakers up 101-77 through three. – 12:23 AM

