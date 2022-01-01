Grizzlies signing Killian Tillie, waiving Sam Merrill

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Memphis Grizzlies are signing two-way forward Killian Tillie to a new two-year, $4 million deal, sources tell ESPN. Tillie, a second-year player out of Gonzaga, has taken on a more prominent role lately with several teammates in protocols.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Killian Tillie is a good fit. 6-10 guy who can play three positions. I’ve been surprised at the way he moves defensively, too. Solid fit for the future.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:38 PM
Killian Tillie is a good fit. 6-10 guy who can play three positions. I’ve been surprised at the way he moves defensively, too. Solid fit for the future.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies have announced they have signed Killian Tillie to a two-year contract after waiving Sam Merrill, also ink Tyrell Terry to two-way deal https://t.co/oJYOwFSyhQ pic.twitter.com/hoRRCf4IxM – 7:33 PM
The Grizzlies have announced they have signed Killian Tillie to a two-year contract after waiving Sam Merrill, also ink Tyrell Terry to two-way deal https://t.co/oJYOwFSyhQ pic.twitter.com/hoRRCf4IxM – 7:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Memphis Grizzlies transaction sequence:
-waive Sam Merrill
-sign Killian Tillie to standard deal to replace Merrill
-sign Tyrell Terry to Two-Way to replace Tillie – 7:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies transaction sequence:
-waive Sam Merrill
-sign Killian Tillie to standard deal to replace Merrill
-sign Tyrell Terry to Two-Way to replace Tillie – 7:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed Killian Tillie to a multi-year contract. In a related move, the Grizzlies waived Sam Merrill. pic.twitter.com/oRwIxGxME8 – 6:56 PM
The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed Killian Tillie to a multi-year contract. In a related move, the Grizzlies waived Sam Merrill. pic.twitter.com/oRwIxGxME8 – 6:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Memphis Grizzlies are signing two-way forward Killian Tillie to a new two-year, $4 million deal, sources tell ESPN. Tillie, a second-year player out of Gonzaga, has taken on a more prominent role lately with several teammates in protocols. – 6:51 PM
The Memphis Grizzlies are signing two-way forward Killian Tillie to a new two-year, $4 million deal, sources tell ESPN. Tillie, a second-year player out of Gonzaga, has taken on a more prominent role lately with several teammates in protocols. – 6:51 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Killian Tillie Defensive Player of the Year votes are going to be wild. – 8:30 PM
Killian Tillie Defensive Player of the Year votes are going to be wild. – 8:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Grizzlies have five players out due to COVID protocols – Dillon Brooks, Jarret Culver, John Konchar, De’Anthony Melton, Xavier Tillman Sr.
Two others are sidelined with injuries: Sam Merrill (ankle) and Ziaire Williams (ankle).
Santi Aldama (ankle) is questionable. – 6:42 PM
Grizzlies have five players out due to COVID protocols – Dillon Brooks, Jarret Culver, John Konchar, De’Anthony Melton, Xavier Tillman Sr.
Two others are sidelined with injuries: Sam Merrill (ankle) and Ziaire Williams (ankle).
Santi Aldama (ankle) is questionable. – 6:42 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Tillie will move into roster spot for guard Sam Merrill, who’s undergoing a left ankle clean-up procedure that’s expected to sideline him 3-4 months, per sources. Grizzlies will waive Merrill with an ongoing roster crunch, but they’re fond of him and he’ll stay on their radar. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 1, 2022