Lonzo Ball, Alfonzo McKinnie leave COVID protocols

Mike McGraw: Also, according to the injury report, Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie are out of health & safety protocols; listed as out today for return to conditioning. Sounds like they might return Mon vs. Orlando. #Bulls
Source: Twitter @McGrawDHSports
Source: Twitter @McGrawDHSports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball reacting to DeMar DeRozan’s game-winner from home (via IG stories)
“Don’t lie Deebo, you know you ain’t see the time!”
(DeMar admitted as much postgame) pic.twitter.com/2XBhWHz5XI – 1:59 PM
Lonzo Ball reacting to DeMar DeRozan’s game-winner from home (via IG stories)
“Don’t lie Deebo, you know you ain’t see the time!”
(DeMar admitted as much postgame) pic.twitter.com/2XBhWHz5XI – 1:59 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Javonte Green doubtful vs. Wizards with right adductor strain.
Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie are both out of protocols but listed as out as they return to conditioning. Acting head coach Chris Fleming said yesterday that none of the players in protocols traveled – 1:10 PM
Bulls list Javonte Green doubtful vs. Wizards with right adductor strain.
Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie are both out of protocols but listed as out as they return to conditioning. Acting head coach Chris Fleming said yesterday that none of the players in protocols traveled – 1:10 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Also, according to the injury report, Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie are out of health & safety protocols; listed as out today for return to conditioning. Sounds like they might return Mon vs. Orlando. #Bulls – 12:55 PM
Also, according to the injury report, Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie are out of health & safety protocols; listed as out today for return to conditioning. Sounds like they might return Mon vs. Orlando. #Bulls – 12:55 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
They’ve survived so far without them during this stretch. But it really feels like this crunch time window against the Pacers is where the Bulls miss the defensive presence of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso most. Pacers are getting anything they want — and offensive rebounds. – 5:21 PM
They’ve survived so far without them during this stretch. But it really feels like this crunch time window against the Pacers is where the Bulls miss the defensive presence of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso most. Pacers are getting anything they want — and offensive rebounds. – 5:21 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
I said this last night in the media workroom after the game: I miss watching Lonzo Ball play. – 12:57 PM
I said this last night in the media workroom after the game: I miss watching Lonzo Ball play. – 12:57 PM
More on this storyline
Rod Beard: It looks like #Pistons Cory Joseph is in health and safety protocols again. His designation had switched to “return to competition reconditioning” yesterday. All the DET players who were in protocols are still listed as OUT for tonight vs. #Spurs … at least for now. -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / January 1, 2022
Marc Stein: Luka Dončić is exiting health and safety protocols and expected to meet the Mavs in Oklahoma City for a possible Sunday return to the lineup, league sources say. Dončić has missed 10 games recovering from a left ankle injury and a protocols stint. More: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 1, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Mavs are optimistic that Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber will clear health and safety protocols and re-join the team in Oklahoma City, sources tell ESPN. Mavs went 5-5 without Doncic, who was out with sore ankle and then COVID-19. @Marc Stein first on Doncic. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 1, 2022