Luka Doncic back on Sunday?

Marc Stein: Luka Dončić is exiting health and safety protocols and expected to meet the Mavs in Oklahoma City for a possible Sunday return to the lineup, league sources say. Dončić has missed 10 games recovering from a left ankle injury and a protocols stint. More: marcstein.substack.com
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić is exiting health and safety protocols and expected to meet the Mavs in Oklahoma City for a possible Sunday return to the lineup, league sources say.
Dončić has missed 10 games recovering from a left ankle injury and a protocols stint.
More: marcstein.substack.com – 1:57 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs are 5-5 in the last ten without Doncic. They’re ultimately doing a pretty good job of standing their ground while their best player gets healthy, and in the process may have stumbled into something that can help them long term. – 8:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Luka Garza on playing 39 minutes on Wednesday: “It was different. I haven’t been in that role with this team, so it was amazing. It was a lot of fun.” – 3:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Luka Garza on playing 39 minutes: “It was different. … It was fun.” – 3:41 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Under the Covid-related hardship allowance, the Mavs are re-signing Theo Pinson & Marquese Chriss to 10-day contracts. Pinson appeared in 5 gms & Chriss 4 gms since initially signing. Luka, Maxi, Tim H., Boban, Burke, J. McLaughlin, B. Knight & I. Thomas remain in H&S protocols – 1:15 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Armoni Brooks has 114 made threes through 50 career games. That ranks 4th all-time, behind Duncan Robinson (123), Luka Doncic (120), and Donovan Mitchell (115).
Damian Lillard and Saddiq Bey are just behind at 113. – 12:51 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Top 10 Basketball Moments/Happenings of 2021
-Luka Doncic pushing Slovenia to the Olympic Games for the first time ever
https://t.co/RPVc5FYFsO pic.twitter.com/pYqqUopkL8 – 12:01 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka, Hardaway, Maxi, Boban, Burke, McLaughlin, Knight and Thomas will all miss today’s game in Sacramento due to health and safety protocols. AND REMEMBER, today’s game starts at 5 p.m. CT!! – 11:15 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Mavericks say Luka Doncic, Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Brandon Knight will all miss Friday’s game against the Kings due to NBA health and safety protocols. Willie Cauley-Stein is still out due to personal reasons. – 6:02 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Even when he returns it’ll take Luka Doncic a while to qualify to rejoin the NBA’s stats leaders. Most categories require that a player appear in at least 70% of his team’s games. Doncic has played in 21 of Dallas’ 34 games, just under 62%. – 11:34 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson since Luka went out:
20.8 PPG
7.3 APG
50.4 FG%
36.8 3P% pic.twitter.com/C7V3oThJVn – 1:05 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have started 0-of-6 from the field, but hey … no fouls on Luka Garza, so there’s that. – 7:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Luka Garza’s performance on Sunday: “Defensively is where he’s got to improve. I love the way he scored the ball but you have to have resistance on the other end, and he knows that.” – 5:25 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have added Boban and Brandon Knight to the list of players out tonight due to health and safety protocols…along w/ Luka, Hardaway, Kleber, Burke, and Jaqouri McLaughlin. Extremely bummed out for Knight who just had an impressive 18-point effort Monday in his 3rd game. – 5:03 PM
Rod Beard: It looks like #Pistons Cory Joseph is in health and safety protocols again. His designation had switched to “return to competition reconditioning” yesterday. All the DET players who were in protocols are still listed as OUT for tonight vs. #Spurs … at least for now. -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / January 1, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Mavs are optimistic that Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber will clear health and safety protocols and re-join the team in Oklahoma City, sources tell ESPN. Mavs went 5-5 without Doncic, who was out with sore ankle and then COVID-19. @Marc Stein first on Doncic. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 1, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has entered Covid protocols – and rookie Josh Giddey has exited, according to league portal. OKC plays Dallas on Sunday. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 1, 2022