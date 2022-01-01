Nate McMillan enters COVID protocols

Marc Stein: The Hawks say Coach Nate McMillan entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols today.
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Joe Prunty (as of now) is scheduled to replace Nate McMillan as head coach vs. Trail Blazers on Monday. – 4:53 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks announce the following are expected to join the team in Portland after exiting health and safety protocols: Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu and Delon Wright.
Nate McMillan is in health and safety protocols. – 4:47 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Hawks say Head Coach Nate McMillan today entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Exiting and expected to join the team in Portland: Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu and Delon Wright. – 4:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Hawks coach Nate McMillan has entered the health and safety protocols, while several players will clear them today, including Kevin Huerter, Onyeka Okwongu and Danilo Gallinari. – 4:35 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu and Delon Wright all out of protocols for Hawks.
But now in protocols: Nate McMillan. – 4:35 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Hawks coach Nate McMillan has entered NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 4:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hawks say Coach Nate McMillan entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols today. – 4:32 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu and Delon Wright have exited protocols.
Nate McMillan entered the protocols. – 4:32 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1974, the Braves’ Ernie DiGregorio set an NBA rookie record – as well as a franchise record – by dishing out 25 assists in a 120-119 win over the Blazers.
Both records still stand, although the rookie mark was tied by the Sonics’ Nate McMillan in 1987. pic.twitter.com/CVn3sHMUse – 3:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan, on Trae Young leading the two-turnover effort:
“With all the pressure that he was seeing tonight, I thought he did a beautiful job of just managing the game and changing his tempo in the fourth quarter.” – 10:54 PM
