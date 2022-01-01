Pelicans vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (13-23) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (13-13) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 6:30 PM EST on Saturday January 1, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 113, Milwaukee Bucks 136 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis scored 35/15/10 in a game for the first time in his career & just the 5th time in Bucks history.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Mike Budenholzer confirmed after the game that Donte DiVincenzo “twisted his ankle in warmups” and that is why he missed tonight’s game against the Pelicans.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Final stats from Wisconsin @FDSportsbook
@Jaxson Hayes 23pts, 7reb
@Josh Hart 14pts, 11reb, 9ast
@Garrett Temple 14pts, 4ast
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Bucks put up big offensive numbers in final three quarters, building cushion over #Pelicans and prevailing 136-113 in Milwaukee. Jaxson Hayes leads seven New Orleans players with 23 pts, his career high in scoring. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/VqHnRtYju4 pic.twitter.com/NtS6ikTBUD – 9:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Postgame Interviews (1/1 at MIL):
Willie Green
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Jaxson Hayes – 9:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Bucks 136, Pelicans 113
Hayes 23 pts (career-high) & 7 rebs
Hart 14 pts, 11 rebs & 9 assts
Jones 14 pts, 3 stls & 3 blks
Giannis (35 pts. 16 rebs & 10 assts) dominated as the Pels had trouble getting their offense going without BI. Pels also shot 19-30 on FTs. – 9:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Bucks 136, Pelicans 113
– Hayes: 23p (career high), 7r
– Hart: 14p, 11r, 9a
– Herb: 14p, 3b, 3s, 3a, 3r
– Graham, NAW, GT: each had 14p
Pels: 41.1 FG%, 16/51 3P, 19/30 FT
Bucks: 53.3 FG%, 23/48 3P, 15/18 FT
Giannis: 35p, 16r, 10a – 9:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Congrats to Coach Bud on his 400th career win!!
💎: @JewelersMutual pic.twitter.com/1b56ehPHBL – 8:59 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Bucks 136, Pelicans 113
Monster game from Giannis: 35 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists.
Jaxson Hayes scored a career-high 23 points.
NAW shot 4 of 16. Got up 13 3s. – 8:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks open the new year with a 136-113 victory over the #Pelicans – 8:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jaxson Hayes with a new career-high with 23 points. His previous high was 20 – which he set back in his rookie season. – 8:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaxson Hayes gets the tip-in layup to give him a career-high 21 points – 8:57 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Josh Hart sits after nearly registering the first triple-double of his NBA career, but I’m sure he’ll pay more attention to his porous shooting in postgame media.
14 points
11 rebounds
9 assists – 8:56 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Hart subs out before he has the chance to get the first triple-double of his career.
He’ll finish with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists. – 8:55 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Just the 52nd time in NBA history a player has had 35/15/10 in a game – first ever for Giannis and only the 5th time in @Milwaukee Bucks history (Kareem – 3 times, Terry Cummings) – 8:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Now it appears Giannis Antetokounmpo’s day is done with the #Bucks up 124-105. He is out with 35-16-10. Jrue Holiday, too, with 21 points and six assists. – 8:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Even though it was announced finished out his day with a triple-double at the 6:29 mark, Giannis Antetokounmpo is back in the game for the #Bucks with 4:17 to go as the #Pelicans cut the lead to 15.
Antetokounmpo immediately scores. – 8:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Minneapolis/Los Angeles #Lakers Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor for 19th all-time in career triple-doubles. – 8:49 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
giannis is probably gonna win his third mvp this year. it’s worth wondering how many he’ll retire with – 8:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Giannis whips a pass to the corner to give him a triple-double, then follows it up with a 3-pointer.
He’s got 33 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Bucks making it look easy right now. – 8:46 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Giannis secures the triple double with all 10 assists going to threes. @EliasSports and @nbastats has this ever happened before?? – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Feels like Giannis Antetokounmpo will get his second triple-double of the season / 27th of his career … 7 minutes to go in this one… – 8:43 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Taking your New Years resolutions for the @Milwaukee Bucks on tonight’s Bucks Talk
@620wtmj & @ESPNMilwaukee – 8:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo convinces Mike Budenholzer to challenge the foul call on Jordan Nwora. #Bucks up 108-91. – 8:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis’ New Years Resolution: KEEP DUNKING!! pic.twitter.com/oBsyUMevIy – 8:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora is 3-for-4 from behind the three-point line and has 11 points off the bench as the #Bucks take a 105-85 lead with 9:31 to go in this one. – 8:34 PM
John Denton @JohnDenton555
The New Orleans @New Orleans Pelicans were mostly given up for dead after losing Zion Williamson and starting1-12, but they have salvaged their season behind the stellar scoring of Brandon Ingram and the leadership of rookie coach Willie Green | #pelicans | #NBA bit.ly/3EGryBL – 8:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo casually dribbles into a #midrange jumper – he’s got 28 and the #Bucks are up 100-84. – 8:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Gonna fight for a comeback in the fourth 👊 pic.twitter.com/hhaNh4OQBC – 8:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Bucks 96, Pelicans 82
Hayes 15 pts (7-9 FG)
Temple 14 pts (4-9 on 3s)
Jones 9 pts, 3 stls & 3 blks
Hart 7 pts, 11 rebs & 8 assts – 8:25 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans are trailing the Bucks 96-82 after three quarters and it’s readily apparent they’re trying to win a game from 3-point range more than usual. Up to 38 shot attempts from deep. Season high is 44 but 12 minutes remain.
How about a good hot streak a la Temple vs CLE? – 8:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Foul ridden last couple minutes of the third quarter, but the #Bucks are up 96-80 with 27 seconds left. – 8:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As mention in this morning’s scouting report houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron teams coming off layoff often shoot poorly early. Nuggets 1 of 8 to start, 1 of 6 on 3s. Unlike in Milwaukee when Bucks misfired early, Rockets build a quick cushion, up 13-4 in 4 1/2 minutes. – 8:19 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones has 3 steals and 3 blocks thru 3 quarters.
Anthony Davis is the only other rookie in franchise history to finish a game with 3+ blocks and 3+ steals. He did it once. – 8:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
ALLEEYYY OOOP
📺: @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/bScTJw5xJo – 8:18 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans have shot at least 60% from the foul line in every game this season, but are under 50% so far at Mil (8 of 17). They entered Saturday ranked seventh in #NBA in FT percentage (79.6) – 8:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has flirted with triple doubles all season – he has one.
Currently has 22 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. – 8:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Bucks starting to pull away now. They’ve outscored the Pels 24-14 in the quarter. Giannis is getting any shot he wants. – 8:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After the Pelicans cut the #Bucks lead to six, Milwaukee has outscored them 21-7. They’re up 18 points now. – 8:10 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis muscling his way to the basket. 💪 pic.twitter.com/q0Qes0WNjB – 8:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb to the rim 💪
📺: @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/tIz1VnzFEf – 8:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
We know it’s a Holiday but the bank is open ALL NIGHT!! 💰 pic.twitter.com/VbbFRElU1Q – 8:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is the third time that the Clippers are completing a 5-in-7 stretch.
They started well in New Orleans and Sacramento as well.
Brooklyn ate up a 10-point deficit, lead 30-29 despite shooting only 40.7% FGs.
James Harden has 3 assists, Nets have only 2 turnovers. – 8:07 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby Buckets with the one-hand jam!! 😤
RT to send @Bobby Portis to the #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/KUgaPg79Nm – 7:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The season-long stats say #Pelicanns guard Josh Hart shoots 81% (81!) from the free throw line.
He is currently 2-for-11 in 1.5 games against the #Bucks.
Those 9 misses account for 47% of his TOTAL misses on the season so far.
So, so weird. – 7:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Check out some of the photos so far from Milwaukee 👇
See more: https://t.co/Fx0HkCmPh6 pic.twitter.com/vgRAlDIIao – 7:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Happy New Year from the Bucks and @JackDaniels_US!!
Start the year off right by riding home safe from @Fiservforum tonight. Save $5 off your Lyft ride home by using promo code “RideWithJack1” on the Lyft app to redeem!! pic.twitter.com/b4BOve3zuo – 7:50 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bango gives himself a Birthday present nailing this halfcourt shot. 🎉
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Bucks 64, Pelicans 56
Hayes 13 pts
Jones 7 pts & 3 stls
Hart 3 pts, 7 rebs & 6 assts
Pels shot 39.2 percent from the field, 8-16 at the FT line. They’re putting up a decent fight against the defending champs. Just gotta limit those mistakes on offense. – 7:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans are trailing 64-56 at halftime and missed 8 of 16 free throws in first half. They’re normally a good-shooting team from the stripe. Still, a solid first 24 minutes because New Orleans was very competitive. A lot of good minutes from most of the guys. – 7:43 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Bucks 64, Pels 56
– Pels last FG at 2:42 2Q – Bucks end quarter on 7-0 run
– Hayes: 13p, 3r, 6/8 FG
– Herb: 7p, 3s
– Hart: 3p, 7r, 6a, 1/7 FG, 1/5 FT
– NAW: 7p, 2/6 3P
– Graham: 7p, 3r, 2a
Pels: 39.2 FG%, 8/24 3P, 8/16 FT
Bucks: 48.8 FG%, 10/22 3P, 12/14 FT – 7:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo will go into the half with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists – along with three fouls and a tech. #Bucks up 64-56. – 7:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis spinning you into the new year. 😵💫
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pels have zero answers for Giannis when he decides to put his head down and score. – 7:37 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
This has been quite the two-game stretch here for Jaxson Hayes. – 7:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
"euro steppin & scoring" 🤫
📺: @BallySportsNO/@NBATV📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/kmifMDZ4Ih – 7:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes Euro-step followed by a Herb Jones 3 — Jax drew a pair of Bucks on his dive to the rim to give Jones a wide open jumper from deep.
Really great stuff outta Jax so far! – 7:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaxson Hayes hits Boogie with a euro-step bank shot to give him 11 points off the bench.
Hayes has made all 5 of his shot attempts. Doing a really good job of showing different parts of his game. – 7:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson’s dish to Boogie is pretty sweet. pic.twitter.com/SHHneqgrud – 7:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets T’d up for slapping the stanchion after missing his block attempt. – 7:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
3rd time's a charm 3️⃣
📺: @BallySportsNO/@NBATV📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/hNBetjhKjh – 7:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Devonte Graham gives the Pelicans a 37-30 lead over the Bucks early in the second quarter after a couple of 3s. New Orleans playing harder now and they’re reaping the rewards. Gang rebounding, fighting for positioning, pushing in transition. Great to see for the undermanned team. – 7:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen fell into the stanchion under the #Pelicans basket. Couldn’t quite see but he got up slow and hurting a bit. – 7:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
love a 2+1 💪
📺: @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/4rKLDMU4pf – 7:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis is hit with a tech and a personal foul at the 10:38 mark of the second quarter. #Pelicans up on the #Bucks 31-30. – 7:14 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
First quarters have been mostly a minus for #Pelicans since Dec. 1, but given how many ill-advised decisions they made with the ball (5 turnovers, a few passes that didn’t have much of a chance to connect), not bad to only trail Mil by 3 – 7:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Bucks 27, Pelicans 24
NAW 7 pts
Temple 6 pts & 3 rebs
Hernangomez 4 pts & 4 rebs
Pels only down 3 despite shooting 34.6 percent from the field, 4-13 on 3s. They also turned it over 5 times. – 7:10 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans trailing Bucks 27-24 after one. Nickeil Alexander-Walker splashed home a couple of 3s in the final minute of the first quarter, but Josh Hart fouling George Hill right before the buzzer hurt. – 7:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Mike Budenholzer is pantomiming George Hill getting into his shooting motion in the hopes George Hill could’ve gotten three free throws. Instead he gets two. #Bucks end the first quarter up 27-24 on the #Pelicans – 7:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
For those wondering, it seems that there is a 48-hour timeframe in the “return to competition reconditioning” phase, which means the #Pistons could get most of their roster back tomorrow or Tuesday, in time for their next game, at Milwaukee. – 7:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
what do they say again???
NOT ON HERB
NOT ON HERB
📺: @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/igFHOQgDL5 – 7:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Now Herb Jones just stuffed DeMarcus Cousins on a drive from behind.
Hope Herb gets some All-NBA Defense votes at the end of this season cause he looks worthy of it every time he steps out onto the floor. – 7:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones now with a Pelicans’ rookie record with 14 consecutive games with at least one block. – 7:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb Jones swats Boogie Cousins from behind. It’s his 14th straight game with a block. 3 steals, 1 block from the rookie. We’re still in the first quarter. – 7:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
now flip it 🔄
Gtemp steals & Herb with the basket!
📺: @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/v76LQcacmQ – 6:59 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans defense has been pretty disruptive in 1Q (Jones 3 stl, Temple 1 stl) and they’re capitalizing on other end, running when they get the chance. Hayes clean-up layup, then fast-break hoops by Jones and Hayes off nice setups from Temple – 6:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Ugly start for New Orleans and they still have a 14-10 lead on Milwaukee early.
Pels shooting 6-20 (started 4-18) but have turned 5 Bucks turnovers into 12 points.
Herb Jones already with 3 steals. – 6:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
On New Year’s Day, the #Bucks have opened shooting 3 for 11 (27%) and the #Pelicans are shooting 6-for-20 (30%). The teams are a combined 3-for-16 from behind the three-point line.
New Orleans is up 14-10. – 6:56 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
All three of Herb Jones’ steals have led to points for the Pelicans. Things tied up at 10-10 with the Bucks – 6:55 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Low-scoring and ugly may not be the worst type of game for #Pelicans to have a chance to win at Milwaukee – 6:53 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue always smooth with the assist & finds Grayson for the bucket. pic.twitter.com/IqtlUnflxe – 6:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks up, 9-8, with 6:20 left in the first quarter.
Just asked @Jim Owczarski if we can call this a day game because, let me tell you, it looks an awful lot like a day game. – 6:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb steals. Gtemp for 3!
📺: @BallySportsNO/@NBATV
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/SNy2owC4Gr – 6:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks and #Pelicans tied 5-5 in the early going. Teams a combined 4-for-16 to start. – 6:45 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Tonight with @JoelMeyersNBA out for another Pelicans game due to H&S Protocols, I’m filling in with the great @adaniels33 for the @New Orleans Pelicans broadcast on @BallySportsNO…road game against the Milwaukee Bucks, which starts shortly. – 6:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Donte DiVincenzo a late add to the #Bucks injury report – he’s inactive tonight with a left ankle sprain. – 6:24 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Boogie ready to build off his last outing.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/811UQmUUsC – 6:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Pelicans aren’t great as it is, and they’ll be down two of their best players tonight in Jonas Valančiūnas and Brandon Ingram. – 6:12 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Garrett Temple
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Willy Hernangomez – 6:00 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Garrett Temple
Herb Jones
Willy Hernangomez
Hart’s back in the starting lineup after missing one game with a sprained ankle. – 6:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First 5 tonight 🖐️
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/EwuHCjXsgn – 5:59 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Wes getting ready for more clutch threes.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/oDGE7Lhvqr – 5:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Gearing up for game time! Make sure to download the Pelicans app to stay up to date with anything and everything Pelicans related!
@Verizon | https://t.co/JLazXkxawh pic.twitter.com/ADEGlunP4R – 5:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A reminder if you’re making your way into Fiserv Forum today for #Bucks – #Pelicans, masking has returned for all guests at arena events including Bucks & #mubb games. jsonline.com/story/news/loc… via @RicoReporting – 5:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Icy outside but still got the #UltraDrip
#Pelicans | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/6BbUYVJQqj – 5:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans’ next 10 games:
at Milwaukee
vs Utah
vs Phoenix
vs Golden State
at Toronto
vs Minnesota
vs LA Clippers
at Brooklyn
at Boston
at NY Knicks
That’s brutal. – 5:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jrue Holiday and Willie Green were teammates for one season with the 76ers. It was Holiday’s rookie year. pic.twitter.com/Ja7YoUSN37 – 5:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Short-handed on December 17th, the Bucks battled into OT, but the Pelicans came out with the victory.
🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/byUtVUHz94 – 5:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (left Achilles soreness) will miss his second successive game tonight in Milwaukee. They are 1-7 without him this season.
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (left Achilles soreness) will miss his second successive game tonight in Milwaukee. They are 1-7 without him this season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Everyone wants a shot at a $200 team shop gift card! Make your Pick N' Roll predictions for your shot to win courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/8DaIfguC8H – 5:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Brandon Ingram (Left Achilles Soreness) is out for tonight’s game in Milwaukee. – 5:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram will be out for tonight’s game in Milwaukee, per Willie Green.
Josh Hart remains a gametime decision. – 5:02 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says in pregame that Brandon Ingram (left Achilles soreness) is out for tonight’s matchup against the Bucks, with Josh Hart (sprained left ankle) remaining a game-time decision. – 5:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is out, Willie Green says. He’ll miss his ninth game of the season. – 5:01 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Josh Hart is a game-time decision while Brandon Ingram is OUT tonight. – 5:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has entered the league’s health & safety protocol. – 4:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I don’t normally “look forward” to any particular regular season game. Too much can affect whether it actually is played under the circumstances most would hope for.
That said: That first #Bucks – #Bulls game Jan. 21 can’t get here soon enough. – 4:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
NBA assist leaders in December:
1. Tyrese Haliburton: 132
2. Chris Paul: 129
NBA steals leaders in December:
1. Jrue Holiday: 27
2. Chris Paul: 25
3. Tyrese Haliburton: 24
Haliburton was also one of only three players to attempt 75+ 3PT and shot > 47%
tommybeer.substack.com/p/should-the-k… – 3:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
"What is your New Year's resolution?" 😃
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/B4wx8hLKmA – 3:39 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Since Nov 13, only five teams have winning records in the West. One of them is the Pelicans.
That’s mighty impressive considering there’s been no Zion and it’s a great indicator of just how things have progressed since one year ago.
Happy New Year, all! https://t.co/xFhwxHxUgj pic.twitter.com/4J025fYXjy – 12:33 PM
