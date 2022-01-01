USA Today Sports

Richaun Holmes added to health and safety protocols

Richaun Holmes added to health and safety protocols

Richaun Holmes added to health and safety protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento Kings C Richaun Holmes has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s averaged 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Source confirms that Richaun Holmes has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. – 5:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sacramento Kings C Richaun Holmes has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s averaged 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds. – 5:52 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks – 12/31:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 5:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I haven’t seen it, but I’m pretty sure Richaun Holmes is a character in the new Matrix movie. – 12:41 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
James Ham @James_HamNBA
