Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters COVID protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has entered Covid protocols – and rookie Josh Giddey has exited, according to league portal. OKC plays Dallas on Sunday.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/9T4EQHcCnQ1:45 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has entered Covid protocols – and rookie Josh Giddey has exited, according to league portal. OKC plays Dallas on Sunday. – 1:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on Ty Jerome: “Ty knows how to win. Every time he’s on the floor, it’s a positive.” pic.twitter.com/cL88px2AE410:48 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said his ankle “felt better” he will ice it tonight. – 10:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says Ty Jerome “knows how to win.” Says he makes big plays. – 10:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins when asked how OKC got so many catch and shoot 3’s “Shai draws a lot of attention, he is an unselfish player he is willing to make those extra passes.” Said it was a point of emphasis to be ready to shoot. – 10:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s defense “continues to grow. Take on challenges, he is a great competitor, he wants to be better…he is so coachable.” Says SGA provides great leadership. – 10:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks said part of the game plan was having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pull Robinson out of the paint to open the paint up for attacks. – 10:22 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Final: Thunder 95, Knicks 80.
Knicks fall to 17-19, tied for ninth in the East.
• Barrett 26-7-3, 10-20 FGs
• Quickley 11 pts
• Robinson 9 & 12
• SGA 23-4-4
Knicks shot only 8-41 (19.5%) from 3, had only 12 assists. Oly two Knicks scored in double figures. – 10:06 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Thunder lead the Knicks 74-65.
• Barrett 20 & 6
• Robinson 8 & 8
• Burks 9 pts
• SGA 20-4-3
Knicks shooting only 38-19-56 for the game. They’re 6-for-32 from deep. – 9:41 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Halftime. Thunder lead the Knicks 51-49.
• Barrett 13 & 5
• Robinson 6 & 4
• Toppin 5 & 5
• SGA 16-4-2
Knicks 5-for-24 from deep right now. – 9:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai has had some crazy finishes tonight. – 9:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA can score 40 tonight if he wants.
The Knicks have no answer for him. – 8:54 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Thunder lead the Knicks 23-20.
• Robiso 6 & 2
• Barrett 5 & 3
• Toppin 3-3-2
• SGA 7-2-2
Knicks shot just 8-26 on FGs, 2-13 on 3Ps in the period. – 8:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks on the difference in having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor “really good play maker, we run a lot of things for him and through him.” Mentions even using Shai off ball to create space for others. – 6:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Asked Mike Wilks about Shai’s 3-point shooting. Wilks said there’s an emphasis to get Shai easier 3-point looks off the ball. – 6:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder starters vs Knicks
SGA
Dort
Wiggins
Watson Jr
Roby
Shai returns to bring in the New Year. – 6:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks says the starters are
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Aaron Wiggins
Paul Watson Jr
Isaiah Roby – 6:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kenrich Williams will both play tonight, per Mike Wilks.
Starters:
– Shai
– Lu
– Wiggins
– Watson
– Roby – 6:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Shai will start versus Knicks tonight. – 6:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is available tonight – 6:21 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing Evan Fournier (sore right ankle) as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Thunder.
OKC is listing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) as questionable.
SGA didn’t play Wednesday. OKC has yet to win a game this season without SGA in the lineup. – 4:31 PM

More on this storyline

Rod Beard: It looks like #Pistons Cory Joseph is in health and safety protocols again. His designation had switched to “return to competition reconditioning” yesterday. All the DET players who were in protocols are still listed as OUT for tonight vs. #Spurs … at least for now. -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / January 1, 2022
Marc Stein: Luka Dončić is exiting health and safety protocols and expected to meet the Mavs in Oklahoma City for a possible Sunday return to the lineup, league sources say. Dončić has missed 10 games recovering from a left ankle injury and a protocols stint. More: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 1, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Mavs are optimistic that Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber will clear health and safety protocols and re-join the team in Oklahoma City, sources tell ESPN. Mavs went 5-5 without Doncic, who was out with sore ankle and then COVID-19. @Marc Stein first on Doncic. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 1, 2022

