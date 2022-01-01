Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters COVID protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has entered Covid protocols – and rookie Josh Giddey has exited, according to league portal. OKC plays Dallas on Sunday.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/9T4EQHcCnQ – 1:45 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has entered Covid protocols – and rookie Josh Giddey has exited, according to league portal. OKC plays Dallas on Sunday. – 1:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on Ty Jerome: “Ty knows how to win. Every time he’s on the floor, it’s a positive.” pic.twitter.com/cL88px2AE4 – 10:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said his ankle “felt better” he will ice it tonight. – 10:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says Ty Jerome “knows how to win.” Says he makes big plays. – 10:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins when asked how OKC got so many catch and shoot 3’s “Shai draws a lot of attention, he is an unselfish player he is willing to make those extra passes.” Said it was a point of emphasis to be ready to shoot. – 10:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s defense “continues to grow. Take on challenges, he is a great competitor, he wants to be better…he is so coachable.” Says SGA provides great leadership. – 10:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks said part of the game plan was having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pull Robinson out of the paint to open the paint up for attacks. – 10:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA can score 40 tonight if he wants.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks on the difference in having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor “really good play maker, we run a lot of things for him and through him.” Mentions even using Shai off ball to create space for others. – 6:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Asked Mike Wilks about Shai’s 3-point shooting. Wilks said there’s an emphasis to get Shai easier 3-point looks off the ball. – 6:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder starters vs Knicks
SGA
Dort
Wiggins
Watson Jr
Roby
Shai returns to bring in the New Year. – 6:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks says the starters are
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Aaron Wiggins
Paul Watson Jr
Isaiah Roby – 6:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kenrich Williams will both play tonight, per Mike Wilks.
Starters:
– Shai
– Lu
– Wiggins
– Watson
– Roby – 6:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing Evan Fournier (sore right ankle) as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Thunder.
OKC is listing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) as questionable.
SGA didn’t play Wednesday. OKC has yet to win a game this season without SGA in the lineup. – 4:31 PM
