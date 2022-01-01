Spurs vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (14-20) play against the Detroit Pistons (28-28) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 1, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 105, Detroit Pistons 105 (OT 04:57)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Extra basketball in Detroit!
Headed to OT tied at 105. pic.twitter.com/L9ug8HHr0Y – 9:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 4Q: #Pistons 105, Spurs 105
Diallo: 28 pts, 13 rebs, 4 assts
Garza: 20 pts, 12 rebs
Stanley: 19 pts
Bey: 15 pts, 12 rebs – 9:35 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
For those who held out hope that 2022 would be any better: We’re getting five more minutes of Spurs-Pistons yakety sax. – 9:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are headed to their 2nd overtime game of the season at 105 all with Detroit.
Spurs led by 17, fell behind by 9, now it’s on to overtime
SA enters 0-1 in overtime this season pic.twitter.com/hJgtSM2RQX – 9:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Both Poeltl and Derrick White are playing with five fouls. – 9:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Time for some BONUS BASKETBALL! pic.twitter.com/jMvGDHDOdq – 9:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That was an INCREDIBLY risky charge-taking attempt by Derrick White on Saddiq Bey with 3 seconds left. A blocking foul is FTs and no-call is wide open shot, but he gets the charge. Spurs have 3.2 seconds to work with in tie game. – 9:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Going for the last shot, #Pistons Saddiq Bey gets called for an offensive foul.
#Spurs ball with 3.2 seconds left. – 9:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Derrick White draws the crucial charge.
Spurs ball with 3 seconds left. Tied at 105 all – 9:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Wow. Saddiq got called for an offensive foul on White, and the Spurs will get the ball back with 3.2 seconds left – 9:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey gets called for an offensive foul as he crosses over. Hit the shot but doesn’t matter. Spurs ball with 3.2 seconds left. – 9:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Spurs go 1-4 at the line between Poeltl and K. Johnson down 1, so tied with 20.8 left. Pistons will have a chance to win it with a skeleton crew including only 2 rotation guys. – 9:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Spurs beat the #Pistons, 144-109 six days ago.
They’re tied in the final seconds tonight. – 9:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon goes 1/2 from the FT line to tie the game at 105 all. Big offensive board for Keldon after Jakob missed both FTs.
Pistons ball, 20.8 seconds left… – 9:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Keldon Johnson goes 1-2 at the line to tie the game at 105 with 20.8 seconds left. Pistons will have the final possession – 9:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
It’s 105-105 with 20.8 seconds left. Detroit ball. A snow storm is starting outside. Please, Lord, no OT, one way or another. – 9:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Keldon Johnson gets the rebound after two Poeltl free throws. He’s fouled after.
This team has got to learn to close-out games haha. – 9:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Pistons are apoplectic over this foul call, presumably because they’ve never seen Jakob Poeltl shoot free throws. – 9:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bryn Forbes puts the Spurs up by one with another 3. You know where he’s from… pic.twitter.com/9rB5futT40 – 9:24 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Bryn Forbes with the last 9 points for the Spurs
He’s got 24 points now and the Spurs have a 1 point lead
55 seconds left, DET ball – 9:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Spurs 104, #Pistons 103, 0:55 4Q after a 3-pointer by Bryn Forbes (24 pts). – 9:23 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨 SADDIQ BEY GRABS HIS 7TH CAREER DOUBLE-DOUBLE 🚨
@SaddiqBey | #Pistons – 9:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Forbes knocks down another 3 to give the Spurs the lead, 104-103, with 55 seconds left – 9:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cassius Stanley puts the Pistons up by two with 1:08 left. – 9:22 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
21 point night for Bryn Forbes
9 points from three
8 points from mid-range
2 points from the FT line
2 paint points
Tied game – 9:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Walton knocked down a pair of free throws to extend Detroit’s lead to 3. Forbes tied the game with a 3-pointer on the other end. Game is tied at 101 with under two minutes left – 9:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
This Spurs-Pistons 4th quarter is something. Not sure what, but it’s … something. – 9:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
All five #Pistons starters are in double figures, with Walton hitting 11 pts after those 2 FT. – 9:20 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
It’s hard not to root for a guy like Derrick Walton. Playing his ass off for the #Pistons – 9:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Count that ☝️
@Derrick White | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/68kOPtkk6z – 9:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Derrick Walton Jr. just forced another backcourt turnovers. That’s his second or third this game. That’ll get Dwane Casey’s attention. – 9:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have three players with double-digit rebounds: H. Diallo (13), Garza (11) and Bey (10).
They have a 49-38 rebounding margin as a team. – 9:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
40% of the Spurs’ games this season have gone to crunch time.
San Antonio enters 4-9 in crunch time. – 9:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey only has two assists but this is one of his better passing games of the year. Making really good reads, decisive, too. – 9:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨 LUKA GARZA GRABS HIS FIRST CAREER DOUBLE-DOUBLE 🚨
@Luke Garza | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/oOSpSBFaPo – 9:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo has tied his career high with 13 rebounds, which he also had on Wednesday. – 9:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons powered by back-to-back 3-pointers from Bey and Walton and a putback by Bey, for a 93-86 lead, 8:14 4Q. – 9:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bey up to 15 points and Pistons lead by seven. Pop calls a timeout. – 9:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bey and Walton Jr. with back-to-back 3s. Pistons up five with 8:30 left. – 9:03 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
DEVIN. VASSELL.
@Devin Vassell has tied his career-high with FIVE triples tonight, along with 19 points and counting ‼️ pic.twitter.com/PrS4f5WCAu – 9:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
19 points for Devin Vassell to lead the Spurs in scoring tonight.
15 points from three
4 paint points
Spurs retake the lead by 1 with 9.5 mins left – 9:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Spurs open the fourth with a 5-0 run to take the lead again, 86-85, with 9:24 to play. – 9:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Devin Vassell has 15 o f the Spurs’ 21 points from three tonight
DET by 1 – 8:59 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Things are looking 🆙
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 26 PTS / 11 REB / 3 AST
🔹 @Cassius Stanley: 17 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST / 6-7 FG
🔹 @Luke Garza: 14 PTS / 9 REB / 5-9 FG pic.twitter.com/njAbJYkqiy – 8:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Pistons by 4
DET takes the 3Q 33-22
Spurs winning the paint by 8
Pistons winning mid-range by 8 and now FT line by 4 pic.twitter.com/Cn1KqEjCOD – 8:54 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Pistons 85, Spurs 81. Detroit won the quarter by a 33-22 margin, and lead by four points after trailing by 17 in the 2nd.
Diallo: 26 points, 11 rebounds
Stanley: 17 points, 6-7 overall, 3-3 from 3
Garza: 14 points, 9 rebounds
Bey: 10 points, 7 rebounds – 8:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Motor City Pistons 85, Spurs 81
Diallo: 26 points, 11 rebounds
Cassius Stanley: 17 points
Luka Garza: 14 points, 9 rebounds
Saddiq Bey: 10 points, 7 rebounds
Justin Robinson: 8 points – 8:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 3Q: #Pistons 85, #Spurs 81
Diallo: 26 pts, 11 rebs
Stanley: 17 pts
Garza: 14 pts, 9 rebs
Bey: 10 pts, 7 rebs
Robinson: 8 pts – 8:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨 HAMIDOU DIALLO GRABS HIS 12TH CAREER DOUBLE-DOUBLE 🚨
@Hamidou Diallo | #Pistons – 8:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons have outscored the Spurs 58-35 since the 7:42 mark of the 2nd quarter. Trailed by 17, now up 83-77 – 8:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Justin Robinson with five-straight points and Detroit is up by 5. Hamidou Diallo has a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. – 8:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Another double-double for #Pistons Hamidou Diallo: 23 pts, 10 rebs. – 8:49 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
H Diallo had 28 points in the Pistons blowout loss to the Spurs last week.
Tonight he has 23 points and it’s still the 3Q. Pistons hold the slim lead by 2 right now. – 8:46 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo hasn’t just initiated hoodrat protocols tonight … he seems to have had them in effect for the past week or so. – 8:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey is 3-for-12 tonight and I think he’s played a pretty good game. – 8:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are on a 10-2 run and they’ve moved ahead, 75-73, 4:11 3Q. – 8:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Powerful move by Bey to finish through contact. Hit the free throw. Pistons trailed the Spurs by 17 in the 2nd, but are now up 73-71 – 8:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons regain the lead, 73-71, on a three-point play by Saddiq Bey (10 pts). – 8:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
After review, the officials change the foul call to a flagrant-1 for #Pistons Luka Garza. He’ll get 2 FT and DET gets the ball. – 8:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
1️⃣5️⃣ points in the first half tonight for @Hamidou Diallo 🙌
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons – 8:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Keldon Johnson just picked up his fourth foul with 7:19 left in the 3Q. He hasn’t been great tonight, but still a dude you want to have to sit for a while if you’re Detroit. – 8:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
This is a new career high 17 points for Cassius Stanley.
His career high before was 9 points
Spurs by 1 – 8:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons have outscored the Spurs 11-5 in the third so far, and trail 64-63 with 8:31 on the clock – 8:28 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Something different: #Pistons start 3Q on an 11-5 run and they’re within 64-63, 8:31 left. – 8:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cassius Stanley has a career-high 17 points. His previous was 9 points in the previous meeting against the Spurs. – 8:27 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Three triples for @Devin Vassell in the first half 🏹 pic.twitter.com/WDDsREanGO – 8:22 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
That @Derrick Walton and @Cassius Stanley connection 👀
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/2anS7hxWxH – 8:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Break time in Detroit! Second half coming up on @CW35SA 📺
Devin: 11 PTS | 2 REB | 2 STL
Tre: 11 PTS | 2 AST | 2 REB
Bryn: 11 PTS | 2 AST | 2 REB pic.twitter.com/5QXgnbi0RD – 8:17 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
After 2 quarters in 2022.
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST
🔹 @Cassius Stanley: 12 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST / 4-5 FG
🔹 @Luke Garza: 9 PTS / 6 REB / 4-7 FG pic.twitter.com/iYnVeXqScU – 8:12 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs shot 48% in the paint during the first half and 31% from three
SA with 17 free throw attempts though
DET also struggling to shoot from three pic.twitter.com/IMw5Y4jxke – 8:12 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 7
DET takes the 2Q 32-30
Spurs winning the FT line by 6, that’s the big difference at the half
H Diallo is finding ways to attack the Spurs’ interior defense. He has 10 of the 24 DET paint points pic.twitter.com/lYvR8kDklL – 8:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Spurs 59, Pistons 52. Detroit was on a 22-10 run before Vassell hit a 3 with 10 seconds left. Trailed by 16, but down seven at the break.
Diallo: 15 points, 5 rebounds
Stanley: 12 points, 4-5 overall shooting
Garza: 9 points, 6 rebounds – 8:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Spurs 59, Pistons 52. Detroit turned it up on defense with that full-court trap and it led to some turnovers.
Diallo: 15 points, 5 rebounds
Cassius Stanley: 12 points
Saddiq Bey: 7 points, 4 rebounds
Luka Garza: 9 points, 6 rebounds – 8:08 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
There are those who maintain that the Spurs and Pistons playing to an 84-69 score in an NBA Finals game was historically difficult to watch, and I would invite those people to watch the same two franchises play during an Omicron outbreak. – 8:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Spurs 59, #Pistons 52
H. Diallo: 15 pts, 5 rebs
Stanley: 12 pts
Garza: 9 pts, 6 rebs
Bey: 7 pts, 4 rebs – 8:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have cut the lead to 4 in the final minute of 2Q. They’ve played well with this starting group back in . – 8:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Pistons get within 5 points of the Spurs with less than a minute left before half – 8:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
11 points for Tre Jones in the first half.
8 paint points
3 points from the FT line
Spurs by 7 – 8:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
That Spurs 17 point lead is down to 7.
San Antonio having trouble on offense with White and Poeltl resting – 8:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cassius Stanley has a career-high 12 points after that 3-point play. He’s been one of Detroit’s best players so far and is 4-5 from the floor – 8:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ defense is leading to easy offense. Deficit is now in single digits. – 8:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That’s a new career high of 12 pts for #Pistons Cassius Stanley, after that three-point play. – 8:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons cut their deficit to 11 with 5:28 left. SA’s largest lead was 17. – 7:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are on a 10-4 run and have cut the lead to 11, 5:28 2Q. – 7:57 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
this @Devin Vassell ➡️ Jakob pick & roll 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZL1awFqNiy – 7:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
10 points in the first half for Derrick White
6 points from the FT line
4 points in the paint
Spurs by 16 – 7:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cassius Stanley has tied his career high with 9 pts — and it’s just 2Q. – 7:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons have committed three or four jump-shooting fouls this half … and there’s still 7:42 left.
Detroit has shot two free throws to SA’s 16, and I don’t think that’s egregious. – 7:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Diallo and Bey are a combined 5-18 from the floor, and have more than half of Detroit’s 35 total shots. They’re carrying a big load tonight – 7:52 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
15th 15-point lead for the Spurs this season.
San Antonio enters 12-2 when leading by 15 points.
The Spurs have led by 15 in both their games against Detroit – 7:51 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
7 points now for Jakob with 4 in the paint and 3 from the FT line.
Spurs go up by 14, their new largest lead of the game.
SA winning the paint by 8 and FT line by 11 – 7:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
BIG BODY!
#KeldonJohnson | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kTcXf6iEuK – 7:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hamidou Diallo gets t’d up. He got whistled for stepping out of bounds, but he thought he was fouled. – 7:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First quarter 📊 :
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 6 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
🔹 @Cassius Stanley: 6 PTS / 2-3 FG
🔹 @BigJam_23: 4 PTS / 2 REB / 2-3 FG pic.twitter.com/FXk4Ixz876 – 7:38 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Didn’t think I’d be watching Micah Potter, Jock Landale and Luka Garza in an NBA game in 2022 but we roll with the punches. – 7:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 9
Forbes 9 pts | H Diallo 6 pts
Jones 7 pts | Stanley 6 pts
Spurs winning the free throw line 9-0 – 7:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Spurs 29, Pistons 20
Hamidou Diallo: 6 points, 3 rebounds
Cassius Stanley: 6 points
Micah Potter: 4 points – 7:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Spurs 29, #Pistons 20
Stanley: 6 pts
H. Diallo: 6 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assts
Potter: 4 pts
Bey/Garza: 2 pts, 3 rebs each – 7:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Spurs 29, Pistons 20.
Diallo: 6 points
Stanley: 6 points
Potter: 4 points – 7:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
On the floor for #Pistons: Robinson, Paige, Bey, Pickett and Potter.
You read that right. – 7:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
19th double digit lead of the season for the Spurs in 35 games.
SA enters 13-5 when leading by 10 – 7:34 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
that @Tre Jones floater is a thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/41136U4zsy – 7:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Luka with the post moves 🌪
@BallySportsDET | @Luke Garza pic.twitter.com/ncIJXfNqpT – 7:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Micah Potter and Jaysean Paige just subbed in for the Pistons – 7:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q mins for Josh Primo
Landale is the 1st big off the bench after Pop went to Thad Young last night in the 2nd half – 7:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey has made some really good reads this quarter. The latest leads to a Cassius Stanley 3 that Saddiq gets the hockey assist for. – 7:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Spurs 11, #Pistons 9, 7:01 1Q
H. Diallo: 4 pts, 3 rebs
Stanley: 3 pts
Bey: 2 pts
SAS is shooting 75% FG; DET is 4-of-12. – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Diallo with 3 early, Saddiq Bey with 3. Pistons trail by two with 7:01 left in the 1Q. Spurs are a little sloppy in pick-and-roll. A lot of fumbled, bad passes. – 7:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’re underway in Detroit, which means the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @socios is OPEN!
Enter now for your shot at a Big 3 Prize Pack 👀 – 7:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
With Lonnie out and Jones starting, Bryn Forbes is the first Spurs guard off the bench. – 7:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Spurs seem content to trap #Pistons Saddiq Bey and let everybody else try to beat them. – 7:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Looks like the Spurs are trapping Saddiq Bey from the jump. Also, San Antonio is going to have 1,000 points at the rim. – 7:12 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
For those wondering, it seems that there is a 48-hour timeframe in the “return to competition reconditioning” phase, which means the #Pistons could get most of their roster back tomorrow or Tuesday, in time for their next game, at Milwaukee. – 7:07 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Was curious to see if Pop would elect to start Tre Jones at some point during DJ’s absence to move Derrick back off-ball/secondary. Now, especially without Lonnie, I wonder how much we’ll see Primo as a primary ball-handler in those bench lineups. – 7:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 5⃣ hittin’ the floor this year ⤵️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/QucxteMPzE – 6:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Derrick Walton Jr., Cassius Stanley, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Luka Garza – 6:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs notebook:
Becky Hammon pays tribute to Pop in statement released by Aces.
Another game, another scar for Derrick White, one of the NBA’s toughest.
Tyus Jones gains bragging rights over brother Tre.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Derrick Walton Jr., Cassius Stanley, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Luka Garza will start tonight against the Spurs – 6:51 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With Tre Jones making his first start of the season and second of his career, it seems like a good time to re-run this piece I did on his relationship with his mother, his first basketball coach and a breast cancer survivor.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:49 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Devin Vassell and Tre Jones will start tonight.
Starters via Pistons pic.twitter.com/PSAggSuyQu – 6:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting San Antonio Spurs: pic.twitter.com/maygzAtLJu – 6:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Here’s the active/inactive list for the Pistons. Could be their last game with mostly G League players pic.twitter.com/DIOGEenqWo – 6:22 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
From the Pistons, active and inactive players for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/C94h0GWyCO – 6:17 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spoke to Tre Jones last night about how his confidence has grown since he became part of Pop’s rotation. Dueling with his brother last night should help prepare him for this start. Tyus is a great role model for Tre. – 6:17 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
A cancelled flight, coupled with snow in the Great Lakes Region, prevented me from getting to Detroit. Since we already ruled out going to Toronto due to COVID protocols, I’m encamping in Boston. So, it’s Zoom and phone access the next couple of days. – 6:11 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on the recent rash of Covid-19 infections: “Nobody knows where they got it. You’re vaccinated and boosted…it’s very, very random. It’s nerve racking.” – 5:41 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Tre Jones will start at point per Coach Pop.
He said White, Keldon, and Jakob will also start.
He wasn’t sure yet who the 5th starter will be – 5:40 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Due to stranded/indisposed colleagues I’m handling Popovich pregame tonight. In addition to those in protocols, Spurs say Keita Bates-Diop is out tonight. Eubanks available. – 5:37 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
First game of 2022 coming up!
🆚 @Detroit Pistons
⏰ 6pm CT
📍 Little Caesars Arena
📺 @CW35SA
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/6wNACSQbCD – 5:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Check out the latest Assist of the Month! 👀
@Cade Cunningham + @Luke Garza = 💰 DIME 💰
@TitosVodka | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/wqydGQctfA – 5:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Cory Joseph and Isaiah Stewart are the only remaining players in protocols. The other six (Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saben Lee, Rodney McGruder, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson) can start working on conditioning with coaches. – 5:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey confirms that Cory Joseph was out of health and safety protocols but that Joseph is back in protocols now. – 5:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says the players now out of COVID protocols can practice and do conditioning. – 5:16 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
New year, same fun on the concourse at Power Hour, presented by @DiscountTire 👏
Doors open at 5:30 ⏰ pic.twitter.com/BjYLnvGmgB – 4:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
A look back at some of the top plays from the 2021-22 season so far 🎥🍿
RT if you’re ready for more highlights in the new year! #PorVida pic.twitter.com/aaZfNydmwZ – 4:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs announce they have signed G Leaguer Jaylen Morris to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. – 3:39 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
On the Spurs signing Jaylen Morris to a 10-day contract: projectspurs.com/2022/01/01/san…
Josh Primo could also see a major increase in minutes tonight with Murray and Lonnie both out. – 3:03 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Injury/illness report for Spurs-Pistons tonight is taking up a whole bunch of space on the NBA official page pic.twitter.com/MkaJ03xp9b – 2:49 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Another NBA official making their debut tonight. Sharae Mitchell calling the Spurs v. Pistons in her debut
Bianca Burns calls her 4th NBA game tonight Clippers v. Brooklyn, Cheryl Flores calls her 11th in Denver v. Houston and Brent Haskill calls his 3rd game in Jazz v. Warriors – 2:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jaylen Morris has officially signed his 10-day contract with the San Antonio Spurs. – 2:35 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Saddiq sets it up 🤝 Hami lays it in
@BELFORGroup | Assist of the Week pic.twitter.com/scEcDLbwAy – 2:30 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Spurs planning to sign Jaylen Morris to a 10-day hardship deal
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Creighton gets a huge double OT road win against Marquette.
Greg McDermott has done a heck of a job with this group. Have now beaten BYU, Villanova and Marquette over last few weeks.
Two of its three losses have come against Iowa State and Colorado State. – 2:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs will have 10 players available tonight and could have up to 13 players available:
10 players available as of now:
1. D White
2. K Johnson
3. B Forbes
4. J Primo
5. J Wieskamp
6. D Vassell
7. J Poeltl
8. T Young
9. T Jones
10. J Landale – 2:27 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The San Antonio Spurs plan to sign guard Jaylen Morris of NBA G League Austin affiliate to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
It looks like #Pistons Cory Joseph is in health and safety protocols again.
His designation had switched to “return to competition reconditioning” yesterday.
All the DET players who were in protocols are still listed as OUT for tonight vs. #Spurs … at least for now. – 2:13 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Doug McDermott and Lonnie Walker have joined Dejounte Murray and Devontae Cacok in health and safety protocols, the Spurs announced via their injury report.
Keita Bates-Diop (hamstring tightness) and Drew Eubanks (back tightness) are questionable for tonight vs. Detroit. – 1:31 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Doug McDermott, Lonnie Walker have Dejounte Murray and Devontae Cacok in health and safety protocols, the Spurs announced via their injury report.
Keita Bates-Diop (hamstring tightness) and Drew Eubanks (back tightness) are questionable for tonight vs. Detroit. – 1:24 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
5 Spurs players are out tonight with McDermott and Lonnie entering H&S protocols.
Two players are listed as questionable.
Injury report from team pic.twitter.com/JbIMx6RrPv – 1:22 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Bit of a hefty injury/illness report from the Spurs this afternoon. KBD (hamstring) and Eubanks (back) questionable on top of new H&S protocols entrants. pic.twitter.com/oCewCC9R7h – 1:16 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Spurs have caught a lot of breaks health-wise this season relative to the rest of the league. Losing Lonnie (who’s been largely playing well) is unfortunate, but a one-in/one-out scenario is close to best-case. Concern now comes with players traveling together. – 1:06 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
✨ Check out the “Call Sam Seats” ✨
@CallSam is giving away 4️⃣ club-level seats to #Pistons games!!!
🎟 FREE. TICKETS. 🎟
Click the link below for a chance to win!!
🔗: https://t.co/s7jnNfngUl pic.twitter.com/dssOJcAOgG – 1:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Spurs‘ Doug McDermott has entered health and safety protocols. – 1:04 PM
