Warriors vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (27-7) play against the Utah Jazz (9-9) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday January 1, 2022
Golden State Warriors 26, Utah Jazz 19 (Q1 01:22)
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II keeps hitting 3s as his role grows. He’s made at least one in eight of the past nine games, now 25-of-59 (42.3 percent) on the season. Just hit an open one from the corner, Warriors up 26-19 in Utah. – 9:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
This zone look is not really doing much for the Jazz. Warriors are getting a lot of open looks and starting to make them. GSW up to 11-21 FGs, 4-8 from 3, and lead 26-19 with 2:24 left 1Q. – 9:30 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz are playing a box-and-one on defense right now… and it’s been spectacularly unsuccessful. – 9:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
No notes. RT.
No notes. RT.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Steph Curry has just set the NBA record for consecutive games with a three-pointer made (158). He dethrones Steph Curry, who once did it 157 games in a row. – 9:28 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
158 straight games of SPLASH
158 straight games of SPLASH
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Stephen Curry has made at least one 3-point basket in an NBA-record 158 consecutive games, eclipsing his previous NBA-best streak of 157 such games. – 9:27 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell has already had a couple of moments where it looks like he’s tweaked something.
First trying to block Gary Payton II shot early in the game, then after Curry slid under him on the three.
He’s had a lot of these moments this season and seems to walk them off. – 9:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell came down on Curry’s foot – who inadvertently slid into Don’s space – on that jumper for three…Jazz up 17-16…Mitchell walking it off – 9:26 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell seemed to turn his ankle after making that last three, he’s walking it off now. – 9:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors still significantly short staffed on the bench tonight in Utah. Kenny Atkinson isn’t yet traveling, Mike Brown, Chris DeMarco and Dejan Milojević still in protocols. – 9:25 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
158 straight games with a splash
158 straight games with a splash
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Curry missing another wide-open, straight-on three to the left is just mystifying. His misses have been so much wilder than I’ve ever seen from him. These are not close misses – 9:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are getting a little lucky on some of these Curry looks….his shot quality is probably a little high for Utah’s liking at this point – 9:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
So, the Jazz are just 2-8 FGs, just 1-5 from 3, and have 3 TOs in 5:18 of action. And they’re still up 10-9 thanks to 5-5 FTs, and the Warriors shooting 4-11/1-3/0-0. – 9:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:42 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Warriors 10-9 – 9:19 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green as an MVP candidate? Quin Snyder wants to see it. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
That’s some beautiful basketball
That’s some beautiful basketball
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jonathan Sterling calling 2 Jazz games in a row, Brent Haskill calling his 3rd NBA game ever tonight. – 9:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Good sign for the Jazz: They are getting a lot of open looks.
Bad sign for the Jazz: They are not making many of them.
Also bad: Haven’t really seen Steph get aggressive yet. – 9:16 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
First bucket of the year? Bojan for 3 💧
First bucket of the year? Bojan for 3 💧
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
First 5 of 2022 ⭐️
First 5 of 2022 ⭐️
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Boxing champ and one-time minor player in the Utah Jazz organization Deron Williams is at the game tonight. – 9:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Now that the football thingy is over, let’s get to some Jazz vs. Warriors! Back at it, peeps. – 9:09 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah had all three timeouts on that final Ohio State drive and used none. – 9:09 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Utah didn’t win, but everybody who watched know the Utes played with extreme heart and effort against a tremendous offensive team. It was a performance worthy of a P5 conference champion, which the Pac 12 needed. – 9:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This game is interesting because of the circumstance.
The Jazz are going to be at one of the biggest rest disadvantages that you are ever going to see in the NBA
But the warriors don’t have Green, and he’s so important to what they do…what gives? – 8:59 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Rose Bowl Game saw the Utah Utes facing the Ohio State Buckeyes. It’s just now over. The final score was forty-eight to forty-five.
(Ok, those three sentences, like that game, saw us use …
14 T’s
14 E’s
10 O’s
9 S’s
7 A’s
7 H’s
6 I’s
And zero D. – 8:56 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Utah was playing to cover, not to win. What a ridiculous way to play out that game at the end. – 8:54 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: Ohio State wins a wild Rose Bowl over Utah, 48-45, as the defense had no answers and Cam Rising exited.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Stroud is awesome. Can’t wait to keep watching him develop at Ohio State. And then again on Sundays. But he’s had a clean pocket all night. Utah has played a large role in him looking so great. – 8:50 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr believes the Jazz are a serious threat to the Warriors in the West. Here’s why: sfchronicle.com/sports/article… – 8:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Take ya seat, it’s time
Take ya seat, it’s time
Steve Luhm @sluhm
So the rodeo champion Wrights are not the only big-time athletes from Milford, Utah. – 8:44 PM
David Cobb @DavidWCobb
Utah walk-on QB Bryson Barnes “grew up raising roughly 12,000 pigs in a barn in Southern Utah,” according to his official @Utah_Football bio.
He can now add “threw game-tying TD late in the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl” to the list of fun facts. – 8:44 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
That pivot is lethal, 30.
That pivot is lethal, 30.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Marvin Harrison Jr. again, and that one came at the expense of Clark Phillips.
The Rose Bowl is tied at 38.,
Utah has three second-half points. – 8:17 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
*zoom in*
*zoom out*
#VivintCam | @vivinthome pic.twitter.com/ZCCP4R4gUE – 8:09 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Fours up at the Rose Bowl.
Utah 38, Ohio State 31.
Utes have second-and-10 at the Buckeyes 38 when we come back. – 8:02 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah should be in absolutely no rush here, upon seven, third-quarter clock bleeding out. – 8:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing six games in the league’s health and safety protocol, Jordan Poole is expected to return to the Warriors’ lineup on Saturday against the Jazz. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/31/war… – 8:00 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah gets off the field, three points yielded, which is better than seven.
Noah Ruggles, 31 FG.
Utah 38, Ohio State 31. – 7:55 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
first game of the new year for the squad 💦
#AndrewWiggins || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xIYs45u7m2 – 7:54 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
This has felt like Utah is simply trying to survive since late in the second quarter. – 7:48 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on All-Star voting:
“I also believe that the All-Star game should be about wins. Anytime there are players that are close together in the voting, I think being on winning teams should count for something…I think Wigs (Andrew Wiggins) deserves to be an All-Star.” – 7:48 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Jadon Redding, 23 FG.
Utah back up two scores, 38-28, with 7:10 left in the third quarter.
Stalling there and settling for 3 is not the way to endear yourself to Kyle Whittingham. – 7:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Asked if the Warriors had a New Year’s Eve party in Salt Lake City last night, Steve Kerr deadpanned: “We had just an absolute rager at the Grand America Hotel. A lot of stuff happened I probably shouldn’t even talk about.” #Nightlife – 7:40 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder on Draymond Green:
“I think If you want to put someone in the MVP conversation, he’s someone to me… Maybe the numbers don’t match up to some of the numbers that some other guys put up…He just does it his way.” – 7:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are starting Steph Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney tonight in Utah. Jordan Poole, in his return, will come off the bench. Had started every game, but heading toward regular bench role with Klay Thompson returning. – 7:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors’ starters tonight:
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter Jr.
Kevon Looney
Kerr says his decision to bring Poole off the bench has to do with tonight’s game and who is/isn’t available. – 7:32 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jordan Poole returns tonight and will come off the bench, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. GP2 starting alongside Curry – 7:32 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors starters tonight: Curry, GPII, Wiggins, Porter and Looney. Kerr said bringing Poole off the bench was based off the matchup. – 7:31 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
When asked what makes Rudy Gobert and Steph Curry so important for their respective teams, Jazz coach Quin Snyder instead a goes on a small tangent on why Draymond Green should be in the MVP conversation.
Says Green’s uniqueness has as big of an impact on GSW as anything else. – 7:27 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
not in the lineup tonight, but we can get #KlayThompson to #NBAAllStar with a RT 💥 pic.twitter.com/0CiDW0vt7N – 7:21 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
If the Celtics played with the same offensive tempo as Utah and Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, Ime Udoka would be a verrrrry happy man. – 7:17 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kemba Walker’s knee is barking and Covid-19 still ravaging #Knicks with Mitchell Robinson latest #NBA nypost.com/2022/01/01/kni… – 7:09 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Arriving in style
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Dus8xGZLJh – 7:07 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Halftime: Utah 35, Ohio State 21.
Utes lucky to get out of that first half without Stroud inflicting more damage.
Buckeyes get the ball out of the locker room. – 6:56 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The middle of the field is open. CJ Stroud is dealing. Utah doesn’t have an answer. – 6:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
I turned the Rose Bowl on right before Utah scored that rushing touchdown that feels like forever ago, and since then it’s been this: pic.twitter.com/hTug4LagRp – 6:43 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Congratulations to Ruby Bills on being the @UofUHealth #BabyDraft winner for December 2021!
Lucky babies born ANYWHERE in the state of Utah will be selected each month for some great prizes so enter to win! – 6:29 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
CJ Stroud, picking on Micah Bernard.
That’s a 50-yard strike to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, beat Bernard to the pylon.
Utah 21, Ohio State 14. – 6:22 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Tavion Thomas, 6 run.
Utah answers. Nine plays, 79 yards. That’s 21 touchdowns for the former Ohio State target.
Utah 21, Ohio State 7. – 6:16 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah has gotten off schedule a couple of times on this drive.
The Braeden Daniels hold, the Rising fumble, but Utah is on the move in what needs to be an answer after Ohio State woke up.
Utes are inside the 30. – 6:11 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
CJ Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr. on fourth-and-1, 25-yard TD to the corner of the end zone.
Big-time call with Utah in control.
It’s a game.
Utah 14, Ohio State 7 – 6:02 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
End of one at the Rose Bowl: Utah 14, Ohio State 0.
Buckeyes have third-and-1 at the Utah 25 when we come back. – 5:57 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah fans brought the noise there, CJ Stroud audible’d out, then had to call Ohio State’s second timeout.
Third-and-8 coming. – 5:51 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
That was a wild catch.
Rising to Bernard on a little wheel route, 12 yards to the back corner of the end zone.
Utah 14, Ohio State 0 – 5:44 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Andy Ludwig has gone to the Rising keeper three times in the opening quarter.
Utah is good for a few of those per game, but not this early. – 5:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Could be a good sign: Vlatko Cancar, who didn’t play vs. Golden State due to a non-COVID illness, is going through his typical pre-game shooting routine. pic.twitter.com/W4JiGT19rJ – 5:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks lose another starter as Mitchell Robinson enters health and safety protocols newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans’ next 10 games:
at Milwaukee
vs Utah
vs Phoenix
vs Golden State
at Toronto
vs Minnesota
vs LA Clippers
at Brooklyn
at Boston
at NY Knicks
That’s brutal. – 5:27 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Hell of a play by Clark Phillips on the PBU vs. Jaxon Smith-Njigba to get Utah off the field. – 5:23 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah just got a punt off cleanly with Cameron Peasley, which is all noteworthy because, well, you’ve seen what’s gone on this season on punts. – 5:19 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Nothing fancy, nothing crazy, but effective here as Utah is inside Ohio State territory on the opening drive. – 5:16 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
It’s Rice-Eccles West here.
Utah wins the toss and will take the rock.
Rising and Co. up first. – 5:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns begin #NY2022 with 14 games in 28 days highlighted by back-to-back vs. Utah #Jazz azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:05 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Can Ohio State football win its fourth-straight Rose Bowl? Follow OSU-Utah game live dispatch.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 4:54 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah OL as warmups finish.
LT: Bam Olaseni
LG: Keaton Bills
C: Nick Ford
RG: Sataoa Laumea
RT: Braeden Daniels
Micah Bernard at one CB spot with the first-team D, so that appears to be a go. – 4:36 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
A booming “Let’s go Utah” chant just got drowned out by Utah fans booing Ohio State out of the tunnel.
Way to shift on a dime. – 4:21 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Golden State’s Defense
#1 after a made shot
#1 after a defensive rebound
#1 after a turnover
#1 at denying shots at the rim (only allow 26% of shots at rim)
#1 at defending above the break 3 (32%)
#1 at defending pick and roll ball handler
#1 in the halfcourt
#1 overall – 4:11 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
All RBs are dressed.
Thomas, Pledger, Curry, Bernard, Vincent, Ludwig (FB) – 4:11 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
First good pop from the crowd here as the Utah specialists remerge from the locker room in uniform.
I don’t think 8-to-1, 10-to-1 in favor of Utah fans is a stretch. – 4:02 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Last night Royce O’Neale played 32 minutes and didn’t take a shot. It is the 75th time in NBA history someone has played 30 minutes and not taken a FGA. It is the 44th time someone has played 30 minutes and not scored. Some fun notes about this as well (1/?) – 3:42 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks need a big man as Mitchell Robinson enters COVID protocols, joining Noel, Sims. #NBA nypost.com/2022/01/01/kni… – 3:40 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Check that, Malone Mataele I have yet to spot.
Utah cornerbacks warming up were Clark Phillips, Elisha Lloyd, LPJ, Caine Savage. – 3:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Big goals this year.
#DubNation, we love y’all 💙 pic.twitter.com/MIHifQmKgz – 3:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Hassan Whiteside will be out tonight against Golden State. He’s in concussion protocol – 3:08 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Joe Ingles and Mike Conley will be back in the lineup tonight.
Hassan Whiteside (concussion), Eric Paschall (personal reasons), and ‘Dok remain out. – 3:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hassan Whiteside is OUT tonight (concussion protocols). Eric Paschall remains OUT for personal reasons. – 3:06 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
No Hassan Whiteside for the @Utah Jazz after taking a blow to the head last night. – 3:05 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Jordan Poole will return tonight after quarantining in a Boston hotel for 10 days. Here’s how he handled the extended time off: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 3:04 PM
